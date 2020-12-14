AAR 9 December 2020 - Epic Command & Colors: Ancients Hydaspes!

-
We somehow managed to wrangle eight warm bodies for a VASSAL session of Epic Commands & Colors: Ancients this past Tuesday. Epic takes the standard C&C:A engine and embiggens it by assigning a commander to each section and an overall commander for each side directing the flow of cards. Each turn the overall commander distributes up to three cards, one per section (though you can double up a section if you have duplicates of an 'Order X Units Left/Center/Right' card). There are overall Army commands as well, which consume your entire turn. Also, if a Line Command or Leadership card spills across two sections, that will count as two card plays. The tricky bit is though you can play up to three cards, you may only draw two, so there is a hand- and battle-management aspect to your pace of play.
As you'd expect from the name, the Epic scenarios are big, with thirty or more units per side. Most if not all are just larger expressions of regular C&C:A scenarios. I picked Epic Hydaspes, mainly for the units involved - chariots and elephants dominate the Indian army, against the stalwart phalanxes and dangerous Companions of Macedon. We discovered later this is a very pro-Macedonian scenario but given our relative lack of experience we figured it wouldn't matter too much - the play is the thing, after all.
Random allocation of roles granted Jim the overall Indian command, with Campoverdi, the GareBear, and Jeff running the Indian left, center, and right sections respectively. I assumed command of the Macedonians, with Natus, Scott, and Renaud leading our own left, right, and center.
The power of the Indian army resides in their heavy chariots and elephants, of which they have four and five respectively; they pack a healthy punch and ignore all kinds of hits and retreat banners, but with a mere two steps apiece they can be a bit brittle. The Macedonians feature the heavy foot of the phalanxes as well as the mighty Companions, medium cav that can ignore a sword hit and a banner. Young Alexander has a special rule whereby he adds an attack die to his attached unit as well as to any adjacent Macedonians. Both sides have a host of supporting light and medium troops trying to avoid the attention of the big boys, while hurling the occasional opportunistic javelin. The Macedonians have the edge in hand size, nine to seven, and the first army to thirteen banners claims victory.
Renaud set us up on Discord with a host of subchannels so we could use Epic's command and communication rules. The Macedonian pre-battle conference featured a rousing pep talk and sage advice on drowning the heffalumps with a deluge of sharp pointy sticks. The Indian pre-battle conference consisted of foul-mouthed griping about how long the Macedonians were taking with their pre-battle conference.
I led with Coordinated Attack, activating one unit in each section. Pretty lame, I know, for someone attempting to conquer the known world, but even at nine cards my options were unspectacular. The Indians in turn edged off their start line, and were engaged by the Macedonian lights as the first blocks started to fall.
The action began in earnest as Natus used Line Command to push his heavies forward and toward the center, while on the Macedonian right Renaud launched the Companions at Porus' chariots. Pinned against their own supports with no retreat path, the Indian chariots emerged nearly unscathed from a hellstorm of Macedonian dice. Vengeance was swift and bloody - Alex had his own unit shot out from under him (though he survived the leader loss die roll) and another unit of Companions was vaporized. I played Rally to patch up the survivors but the Macedonians were on their back foot for the moment.
In the center Scott commanded an embarrassment of riches, twice using Double Time to slice into Gary's line, inflicting heavy casualties. Gary's elephants and plucky auxiliaries were giving as good as they got, however, with a Clash of Shields card cutting down a slew of phalangites. On the Macedonian left Nate's lights darted forward to taunt Jeff's heavies before deftly evading away from danger. However, the board edge loomed ever closer with each cycle of advance and evasion.
The Indians had a slight lead as the fight between Porus and Alexander reached its crescendo on the Indian left. Several Mounted Charges were traded. Alex, teamed up with the remaining Companions, was getting the best of it. Porus found himself trapped against the board edge as the Companions cut down his auxiliary escort before killing the king himself. Campo directed his survivors against the flank of the Macedonian center.
The banner count stood at eight to six in favor of Macedon when Jeff finally caught up with Nate, thanks to a Mounted Charge of his own. Elephants and heavy chariots thundered into the panicking Macedonian foot, but Jeff's dice betrayed him as he netted only a single banner. Along with Alexander's narrow escape, this was one of the decisive moments of the game - with a bit of luck here the Indians would have taken the lead.
With the elimination of Porus and his escort, the Macedonians were within sight of victory, but the situation in the center was precarious. Though Scott had the edge in attack dice, his troops were exhausted with several units on the verge of elimination. Gary pushed forward to try to even the score, but to no avail. Scott's sarissa-wielding veterans didn't walk this far to fail, and his counter proved decisive. A lonely elephant and a pair of auxiliaries fell before him, putting the Macedonians over the top for the win. We granted our noble opponents satrapies in our burgeoning empire, in recognition of their valiant courage in defeat.
Needless to say, this was a hoot. Just getting eight gamers lined up in this environment is an achievement in itself, and eight good friends can make a decent game out of anything, but this was a legitimate winner. I had some reservations about the balance of fun and activity across all the roles, but everyone was thoroughly engaged. Campo and Renaud had scarcely a piece between them by game end but they saw the bulk of the drama, while the Scott/Gary and Nate/Jeff pairings each had their own intricate narratives. I enjoyed the decisions I faced as overall commander, though I was often biting my tongue as section leaders strayed from my vision to follow their own instincts. Fortunately those instincts proved more sound than my own as they led our side to a handsome victory.
We had a couple technology issues along the way. The VASSAL module is great (all the C&C mods are solid in my experience) but the servers are straining under the pandemic gaming load. Renaud lost connection for a stretch and we had to resort to him Facetiming me with my iPhone showing the board on my laptop. Fortunately he was able to hop back on after 20 minutes of trying. Discord was a mixed bag. The subchannels were a nice touch but the audio kept dropping in and out for several participants. I will stick to Skype in the future when we don't need the ability to hold sidebars. However, these glitches were minor and didn't mar the overall experience.
As for Epic itself, I heartily recommend it. Multiplayer sessions top the list of my most memorable wargaming experiences. However, most multiplayer games demand a significant time commitment and maintaining a consistent crew over multiple sessions is a daunting task. Epic offers the opportunity to enjoy a meaty engagement in a single sitting, thanks to the relative simplicity of the underlying game engine. We played with the full eight, but you can get by with smaller numbers (and can even play with two if you just want to try a big battle 1v1). I'm sorry I took this long to give Epic a spin, but we have unanimous agreement to try it again soon - it was definitely worth the effort.
