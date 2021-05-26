Blitzkrieg! solo AAR

-
Beer and pretzels WWII - Black & Mortimer, E.P. Jacobs
Blitzkrieg!: World War Two in 20 Minutes is a 2p WWII themed game by Paolo Mori which has a few interesting features: originally developed as an entry for a print and play contest, it has a Nippon expansion featuring Germany fighting Japan over control of the USA in a goofy reference to Philip K. Dick's "The Man in the High Castle", featuring Godzilla to complete the cast.
The game also comes with a solo mode by Dávid Turczi, which makes it perfect for the current times.
The board is composed of a victory track (first player to score 25 or more VPs wins) and 5 theaters of operation : Western Europe (WE), Eastern Europe (EE), Africa and Middle East (AME), South East Asia (SEA) and the Pacific Ocean (PO).
Each theater of operation has a a battle track and several rows of battle spaces, each row representing a campaign in that theater. Campaigns have a VP value indicated by a shield icon on the right, later campaigns earning more VPs than the initial ones.
Battle spaces are color-coded for land or sea. Armies can be placed on land, navies on sea, and airforce units on both.
At the start of the game the AI (Axis) started with a randomly assigned -2 advantage in Western Europe and -1 in Eastern Europe. The Axis starts with 5 units in their reserve (top right), Allies with 3 (lower left) drawn from their respective pools in bags.
The chit draw gave blitz units (lightning symbol) to both Axis and Allies. These allow a player to place two units instead of one, but deplete the unit reserve since only one chit is drawn per turn. This can be dangerous because if a player can't place a unit each turn it immediately loses the game.
In the solo module the AI's strategy is dictated by red "stratagem" chits. These are drawn from a cup, but I placed them next to the board on the left and used a D8 to decide which stratagem was drawn, indicated with a red cube.
Axis draws "Big Guns", which pushes the AI to use the best units from its reserve. Because of the blitz airforce, it can close and win the first campaign in EE in one go.
Axis places a blitz airforce unit on an "Industry" battle space (which I forgot to factor) and an 3-army on the 1-"Tactical advantage" battle space. This gives +3+1=+4 on the battle track, which reaches -5 for the Axis. The -5 space on the EE battle track has a shield symbol, yielding a +1 VP bonus for the Axis upon campaign victory. Thus the Axis completes the Poland campaign, scoring 3 VPs and earning a significant lead on the EE theater. 0VP-3VP
During my previous play I was flattened by the AI. My main take away from that experience is that you can't let the AI run with EE, so "not one step back!".
My best come-back is to strike the 3-"Strategic advantage" battle space in Africa with an airforce. This gives me a +1 on Africa's battle track, and the strategic advantage allows me to go from -5 to -2 in Eastern Europe.
The AI draws "Counter Attack", which leads it to attack in a theater with Allied advantage. The only theater with Allied advantage is Africa, and the Axis attacks with a 3-navy on the Research battle space, placing an unknown improved unit in the Axis' bag. Africa now is at -2 in favor of the Axis.
The Axis counter is an unexpected opportunity to use the blitz unit together with a 2-navy. The airforce covers a "Propaganda" battle space which yields 1 VP, while the 2-navy covers a +1 "Tactical advantage" space, resulting in a +2+1 swing on the Africa battle track at +1 for the Allies, yielding +3 VPs, the Allies end the turn at 4 VPs, but their pool only has 2 units henceforth. 4VP-3VP
At least I draw a 3-army, sweet!
The AI draws "Rapid deployment", causing it to place a navy on the 2-"Improved industrial production" site, increasing its reserve from 4 to 6 units. Africa's battle track goes to zero.
In order to gain a decisive advantage on the African theater of operations, I place a 3-army on the +2 "Tactical advantage" site, so that the African battle track swings to +5 in favor of the Allies. This theater is pretty much locked by the Allies.
I'm on a lucky strike, as the AI draws "Counter attack", which forces it to attack Africa, the only theater with an Allied advantage. The 2-army deployed is not enough to revert the situation (+4 on the African battle track). This ends the campaign and closes the African theater with an Allied victory, scoring +5VPs for the Allies, which now are at 9VP vs Axis 3VP. 9VP-3VP
In order to gain access to better units, I attack the 2-"Improved research" site in the EE with an airforce. This reduces Axis advantage on EE battle track to -1.
The Axis draws "Rapid deployment" and deploys an airforce at the propaganda site in Western Europe, earning 1 VP and increasing the advantage on WE battle track to -3. Axis now has 4VP.
Always on the lookout for opportunities to reduce the Axis advantage on EE, I attack the +1 "Strategic advantage" site in the South East Asia theater with a 2-navy. this gives me a +2 advantage on the SEA battle track, and brings the EE battle track to zero. Also, I'm very happy to draw a 3-navy.
Once again the AI draws "Counter attack", placing it at a disadvantage, since there is again only one Allied led theater. Still, the Axis places a 3-navy on a 2-"Propaganda" site, earning 2VPs (6VP total) and gaining the upper hand on SEA (-1) 9VP-6VP
Obviously I need to close the SEA campaign, and my only option is to use the 3-navy which I place on the remaining 1-"Propaganda" site, leading to a +2 on SEA battle track, and +2+1VP for the Allies (12VP total). 12VP-6VP
AI draws "Secure", reinforcing the Axis lead in Western Europe by placing a General on a "Research" site. Axis adds an unknown special unit to its pool and is at -5 in WE battle track.
Western Europe is pretty much lost by now, I must focus on the other theaters, while trying to avoid letting the Axis quickly exhaust the WE battle track, which would prematurely close the WE theater with huge gains for the Axis (all the remaining free site bonus are immediately resolved).
I place an army on the 1-"Propaganda" site, gaining 1VP (13VP total) and for the first time gaining a +1 advantage on the EE battle track.
This is risky, since it allows the Axis to finish the Balkan campaign. Also, I'm very happy to draw another 3-army! 13VP-6VP
Allied naval victory on the Adriatic, the Kriegsmarine sinks the allied Task Force off the coast of Norway
The AI draws "Counterattack", but the stratagem is overruled because two campaigns can be won in a single placement, Norway and Balkans. The Axis should have closed the Balkan campaign, but I missed the "select highest VP for current campaign" line
With a 2-navy placement on an "Industry" site, the Axis is at -7 on the WE battle track, won +3VPs (9VPs) and now has a reserve of 7 units, drawing a 4-carrier as the seventh unit!
I place a navy on the remaining Balkan site, pushing EE battle track to +2 and earning +3VPs (16VP total). 16VP-9VP
The AI draws "For the Glory" and places an airforce unit on the EE 2-"Propaganda" site, opening the Soviet Union campaign.
Fortunately for me this campaign is exclusively land based, so no need to worry about the 4-carrier on that front... 16VP-11VP
I place the 3-army on the 3-"Strategic advantage" site, adding +3 on the SEA battle track, which now is at +4 (should have been +5, miscounted). The EE battle track is also at +4.
The AI draws "Counter attack", and places a 2-airforce on the "Bombing" site, causing the loss of one airforce unit.
I only have one unit left in my reserve, I will lose in case of another bombing which would deplete my reserve, or if I can't place my single unit in a valid site. From this moment I'm at the mercy of the unit draw to place my units.
The AI reduces the Allied lead on EE to +2
I place the surviving 2-aircraft on the EE 2-"Tactical advantage" pushing the Allied lead on EE to +6, ensuring an Allied victory on that theater.
I also draw a 2-carrier unit with the bombing capability.
The AI draws "Research & Development", and attacks with a 4-carrier the PO "Research" site, adding an unknown special unit to its pool, and achieving -4 on the PO battle track.
I have no choice but to place my carrier on the remaining "Bombing" site on the Pearl Harbor campaign, otherwise the AI will close that campaign and outright win the game by depleting my reserve.
Thanks to the double bombing from the carrier and the site, I remove a 2-airforce and a navy unit. The PO battle track drops to -2, which means the Axis wins the campaign and scores +2VPs (13VP total).
I am very lucky to draw a 2-army, perfect to close the EE theater, if I'm not wiped out before. 16VP-13VP
AI draws "For the Glory", and places an airforce unit on the 2-"Propaganda" site of SEA, decreasing its battle track to +3 in favor of Allies.
The Axis offensive on SEA and the 4-carrier mean that SEA is again a contested theater. This means the AI may target the "Bombing" site on SEA, winning the game, so the Allies must answer to this threat. 16VP-15VP
I place a 2-army on SEA, achieving a +6 lead, which secures the SEA theater against everything but a nuclear bomb. It's unlikely that the AI will attack the remaining bombing site, because it would not win the campaign.
Luckily I draw a 2-airforce unit, which keeps my options open.
AI draws "Secure" and places an admiral on the PO 2-"Strategic advantage" site, decreasing the EE battle track to +4 (chosen because EE was at +6 compared to +5 for SEA). The PO battle track goes to -3
I place the 2-aircraft on the remaining "Bombing" site of SEA, and am lucky to sink the 4-carrier, which goes back to the Axis pool. The Axis reserve is now down to 4 units. The SEA battle track is at +8 (not shown), and the Allies win +5VPs for a total of 21VP.
Again I am luck to draw an airforce, keeping my options open. 21VP-15VP
AI draws "Big Guns". Because it is only at 4 units in the reserve, it places an army on the "Industry" site instead of the "Bombing" one. With 5 units in the reserve it would have chosen "Bombing", winning the game.
Axis draws another 4-carrier, and WE battle track is at +8.
I place the airforce unit on the remaining EE site, earning 6VP for a total of 28VPs, ensuring an Allied victory! 28VP-15VP
Final thoughts
It was an unlikely and threadbare victory, I need to find better strategies. Also it comes with an asterisk, as I made two mistakes in favor of the Allies, and one in favor of the Axis. I will keep trying on "easy mode", but still it was not the trouncing of my previous play
This is a small game which packs a punch. I particularly like how evocative it manages to be with so little. For instance the feeling of build up is achieved not only by the battle tracks, but also by units like generals and admirals which can leverage units previously placed in the entire theater, allowing for big reversals. The R&D mechanic also allows an increasing number of powerful techs to be deployed in a very transparent manner.
The size of theaters, the types of sites and their relative importance are also very evocative, and I particularly like the "Strategic advantage" sites which link together the various theaters, like how historically the battles of Khalkhin Gol shaped both Eastern Europe, South East Asia and Pacific theaters in WWII. Africa and Middle East become hotly contested, and can dramatically impact the war in general.
The solo mode is very interesting, as it actually plays the game, instead of taking the "automa" approach of mimicking an opponent. Usually I tend to prefer the automa approach, because I'm always worried that the AI will "teach" me strategies by laying bare the heuristics, instead of allowing me to explore them by myself.
On the other hand the AI works beautifully, and becomes very simple after one or two plays. Geoffrey designed a very useful one page AI reference to keep its operation nimble. I'm very glad it allows me to explore this game, I would would liked to have such a module for games like 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis, for instance.
Blitzkrieg! solo AAR
26 May 2021
2 Comments
