This Great Crusade: Thoughts on Playing through World War II with Combat Commander

Mark Buetow
McHenry
IllinoisMove! Advance! Fire! Rout! Recover! Artillery Denied! Artillery Request! Command Confusion...say what?!
The Mission
Having put together a chronological list of the GMT published Combat Commander scenarios, I figured it was time we played them in order, recreating the war using Combat Commander.
We played all the scenarios from the Combat Commander Series as published by GMT:
Combat Commander: Europe
Combat Commander: Mediterranean
Combat Commander: Pacific
Combat Commander: Resistance!
Combat Commander: Battle Pack #1 – Paratroopers
Combat Commander: Battle Pack #2 – Stalingrad
Combat Commander: Battle Pack #3 – Normandy
Combat Commander: Battle Pack #4 – New Guinea
The list includes all scenarios published in C3i magazine. We did not play any scenarios from Vae Victis or any of the published tournament scenarios.
The Players
Myself andMarc MelvinUnited States
DuQuoin
Illinois
Marc is a local friend with whom I have been gaming for about 5 years. He and I are in agreement that CC is our favorite game.
The Data
We began playing this uber-campaign on Saturday, April 28, 2012. We concluded on Saturday, April 27, 2013, just 364 days later.
Total Games Played: 124
Win and Loss Information
NOTE: Partisan nationalities are not broken out but individual Minor Powers or Commonwealth forces are listed as per the scenario setup information.
Wins Losses Total Games Win Percentage
Germany 45 41 86 52.3
Italian 3 3 6 50.0
Japanese 18 10 28 64.3
Finns 1 0 1 100.0
Rumanian 0 2 2 0.0
Croatian 0 1 1 0.0
TOTAL AXIS EUROPE 49 47 96 51.0
TOTAL AXIS PACIFIC 18 10 28 64.3
TOTAL AXIS COMBINED 67 57 124 54.0
Soviet 12 14 26 46.2
British 1 6 7 14.3
British (Pacific) 0 1 1 0.0
Indian 1 1 2 50.0
Indian (Pacific) 1 0 1 100.0
ANZAC (Pacific) 3 11 14 21.4
ANZAC (Europe) 1 0 1 100.0
America 19 15 34 54.3
American (Pacific) 6 6 12 50.0
French 1 1 2 50.0
Partisans 8 4 12 75.0
Brazilian 0 1 1 0.0
Norway 0 1 1 0.0
Poland 2 1 3 66.7
Yugoslav 0 1 1 0.0
Greek 1 0 1 100.0
TOTAL ALLIED EUROPE 47 49 96 49.0
TOTAL ALLIED PACIFIC 10 18 28 35.7
TOTAL ALLIED COMBINED 57 67 124 46.0
Total Win/Loss Record (Allies-Axis): 57-67
Stalingrad Campaign, Soviet-German: 2-3
Normandy Campaign, American-German: 4-1
Analysis
Some interesting things to note in no particular order:
- The total games is not set as the two campaigns (Stalingrad and Normandy) can vary in their total games played).
- The Allies lost by 10 games which represents 8% of the total games played. I would say that our skill levels are roughly equivalent as players.
- The Americans had a better win percentage than the Germans in Europe but were only as good as the Italians in their Pacific battles.
- The Germans appear most often, in 69% of the games.
- The win/loss ratio is much closer in Europe than in Pacific.
- One game was won because due to VPs at zero and the Allies had the Initiative Card.
- Removing the British Allies from the Pacific statistics, the Americans and Japanese were tied in wins/losses.
Reflecting upon this "Great Crusade"
Playing through 124 Combat Commander games has brought me to an even greater appreciation of the game's genius. We jokingly referred to this project as our "PhD" of gaming but it pales in comparison to the study that had to go into making the game. Seeing all the units, fate decks, and special rules in action made us marvel at the design work that went into the game itself but also the scenarios. Our hats are off to the game and scenario designers and producers like Chad, Kai, John, Bryan, Volko, and all the others who've made this what it is.
I'm also thinking about how long CC has been out. Seven years. The 124 games of the World War II playthrough make, at this moment, 383 games played. And I will get it out the next time I game. Time to have fun using the RSG and, of course, we're really looking forward to the next two battle packs. One of our goals was to finish the series before Combat Commander: Battle Pack #5 – Fall of the West showed up, lest we have to start over. Mission accomplished on that front!
It's been a fun journey. Committing to something like this meant foregoing other games so we could play CC. We still hit some other titles, like when Marc's son would game with us, but when it was only the two of us for gaming, the CC war was on.
As ever, the player morale checks were critical. Marc is retired and easygoing. I'm a bit more high strung and so failing those morale checks was probably easier for me. In the last ten games, I really fell off my game and that morale problem steamrolled. I was only ever ahead for a couple of games somewhere in the middle but I had hoped to finish with a smaller margin than ten games.
But it is, after all, just a game and even the loss doesn't deter my desire to keep playing Combat Commander and teaching it to others. It's also urged me toward the series review I'd like to eventually write. If there is one thing that is true just about 99% of the time when playing CC, it's that it is never over until it's over and you should never, ever give up. That held true over 124 games and there has never been another board/war/strategy game experience that has kept me on the edge of my seat, stomach churning, adrenaline racing, and cheering and crying in despair, like Combat Commander does.
My thanks to Marc for undertaking this challenge with me. Thanks also to all those mentioned and anyone else I didn't, for the production and supply of the game. Thanks, GMT! And finally, thanks to all the loyal readers who've been checking in on my posts the past year to see how the war was going. I've enjoyed your comments, tips, and encouragement.
And last, but not least, with the exception- I think- of just one starting picture, my gallery now contains before and after photos of every one of these scenarios. I like to think I've contributed to CC's history some small way. It's a great community and it just keeps getting better!
Cheers, all! Thanks for reading!
Blogs from the Silent Planet
Malacandra's thoughts on war-, roleplaying-, and any other kinds of games. And maybe other geek type stuff.
This Great Crusade: Thoughts on Playing through World War II with Combat Commander
27 Apr 2013
