Hunga Dunga
Oakville
Ontario
This month's BGG Wargame Designer of the Month is Mr. Lou Coatney. Mr. Coatney has published around two dozen wargames. Being a baby boomer, he was fascinated by anything military. He and his friends roamed the local lanes, fields and forests, playing "Big Army." He soon acquired a huge army, navy, and airforce of Louis Marx army sets and Aurora and Revell and then Monogram model planes, ships, and tanks, etc., which he used to play miniature wargames on his lawn in Rock Island Illinois.
Mr. Coatney got Tactics II for Christmas in 1959. For many hours, he experimented with it solitaire. He then discovered the rest of Avalon Hill games. After returning home from military service in Germany to go to Augustana (Illinois) College to meet girls, his interest in military/naval history, modelmaking, and wargaming revived. Mr. Coatney finally discovered another wargamer at Augie - Frank Chadwick, in his final months at the college. At the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana he got his Master of Science in Library (and Information) Science, He was heavily into wargaming. As the assistant librarian of Uni High, I was (an initially controversial) sponsor for its wargames club.
With his first library position in the Alaska State Library (Sep73-Jan89) in Juneau, he continued wargaming and wrote an article for Panzerfaust magazine which was "Game Design: An Unliquidated Revisionist Speaks!" asking Avalon Hill and Simulations Publications Inc. not to put game system tables, etc., on their mapboards, so that they wouldn't distract from gamers' revisions of their games. In the Avalon Hill General magazine, he had a series of articles about the classic Russian Front game Stalingrad, and he began designing his first game, which would be about the Russian Front in WW2.
Thus it was that his first commercial wargame - Sturm nach Osten - was published by Keith Poulter's 3W magazine The Wargamer No. 19. SNO was well-received and is still played and was republished by Masahiro Yamazaki's Six Angles company a few years ago.
After moving back down to Illinois, he designed a classically simpler Russian Front game, German Eagle vs. Russian Bear, which is in the U.S. government's Educational Resources Information Center (ERIC) index database as an instruction aid and is on his CoatneyHistory webpage.
In the 1990s, he learned Computer Aided Design, and began designing more of his own games, most of which are free for anyone to print off, assemble, and play from the www.CoatneyHistory.com and http://LCoat.tripod.com webpages.
While in Alaska, he started designing cardstock paper models of WW2 warships, some of the plans for which are on my webpages, and I also wrote my own - faster, simpler - naval miniatures rules: Naval Action.
Mr. Coatney is publicly active on political matters concerned with national security - from the Soviets finally being forced to admit their responsibility for the 1940 Katyn Massacre to the whistleblowing by myself and others about Appendix B of the Rambouillet Treaty, which led to it being rescinded so that our unnecessary (and therefore, by Nuremberg, illegal/criminal) 1999 Kosovo bombing war on Serbia could end. In Alaska State Library sponsored trips to Washington D.C., he visited the Soviet embassy to ask for historical information for my game-designing.
He now lives in Norway, near Oslo. Not only is there a very large and active wargames community, including many GDW Europa grognards, but he has had the opportunity to meet and discuss issues even with the most senior members of Norway's defense community.
He has agreed to sit down with us over a few pints of root beer and talk about wargames.
Please join me in giving Mr. Coatney a warm, BGG Wargame Subdomain welcome!
Welcome,
Norway ? - many Norwegians visit the Spiel gaming convention in Germany starting in 2 weeks - any chance of you visiting it as well ? If so I'll bring along my copy of Sturm nach Osten for you to sign
The map for this game was - for the time and even for today - astounding. What's the story behind it ?
I *am* proud of my mapping, Eddy, thanks.
I was issued Goode's World Atlas 17th ed. at West Point, and I long used that as my base map, putting hexagon grid transparencies at various sizes over its 1:4 million maps as the basis for my game maps.
(By the way, when the Map Librarian at Western Illinois University, in the early 1990s, I met the editor of Goode's - Edward Espenshade - who was visiting for a geographical education conference. He had been one of those U.S. Army cartographers struggling to keep up with our advances through France. He was fascinated by my wargame mapping. I had given a lecture on that to WIU's Geography Department students and faculty previously.)
Now, I use CAD with an image superimposed at whatever size/scale I wish, and my CAD hex-grid super-imposed over that. (My older son Robert taught me CAD when he was 13.)
My own graphics are fairly ... primal ... but Patrick Tremoureux redoes many of them (with my permission) to professional quality.
Outstanding examples are my Gazala Gallop, Patton's Lorraine Campaign, and my new little Ardennes Petite - all free on www.CoatneyHistory.com
(By the way, I have just put up on www.CoatneyHistory.com my Naval Action naval miniatures rules, which include Denmark Strait and The Rescue of the Bismarck scenarios.)
I'm on minimum pensjon up here in Norway - all my life savings were wiped out by Norway's double-expensive cost of living - they want me to stay near my little children, who are why I moved over - so I'm not sure when I'll be able to make it down to the big game conventions in Germany.
I do want to visit Normandy, the Lorraine, and the Ardennes, someday.
I was stationed in Hanau am Main, in West Germany in 1968. (When the Soviets overran Czechoslovakia, we went on alert for 3 days.)
I was *well*-treated by the Germans while there. My knowledge of deutsch is elemental, but my young German-American high school German teacher, Frau Brodd, had drilled authentic-sounding accents into us, and I think Frau Hoefler('s Gasthaus) in Altenmittlau in Kreis Gelnhausen thought I was a long lost Auslander. :-)
Lewis Goldberg
Bonnots Mill
Boy the way Glenn Miller played // Songs that made the Hit Parade // Guys like us we had it made // Those were the days.
- Congrats, Lou! Glad to see you here. What game are you working on now, if any?
LouCoatney wrote:and my new little Ardennes Petite - all free on www.CoatneyHistory.com
I downloaded that last month - it's in my to-print folder.
Question : while it's highly appreciated you release those mini-games for free, why don't you approach a publisher like VPG which specializes in such mini-games ?
- Congratulations Lou! I love the small "form factor" of your games. I do wish that you would be more prolific...
-
Hunga Dunga
Oakville
Ontario
- You mentioned that you used to hang around a Europa crowd. Have you ever considered creating a monster game?
Thank you Lewis. You're almost a lifelong friend now, do you realize this?
I'm thinking of a Lorraine minigame. Patton's Lorraine Campaign is division down to (tank and tank destroyer) battalion level, so this would be division level ... with the German panzer brigades and maybe U.S. cavalry groups - we'll see.
I've GOT to get back to finishing up my 30 or so WW2 cardstock paper model ship plans ... which I've been intending to do for the past 2 years. And in those 2 years ... Carl ... ... I've finally designed ... 12 games? ... more? Everything I had planned on even longrange 2 years ago.
My brigade-division level Barbarossa's Climax is as close as I've come to a monster game, Hunga Dunga. I design my games for my enjoyment as well as others', and I don't like long games. I've thought of a tank brigade-division level Russian Front campaign game, but Ty Bomba's Proud Monster is hard to beat for playability.
After my experience with Dark Crusade, I've been very leery of commercial publishers, Eddy, and I insist on only licensing my games to be published - I have learned not to surrender copyright and publication rights categorically.
Edmund Hon
Maple
Ontario
- Now there's a name I remember way back in the mid 90s on the consim-l mailing list. I still have my copy of GEvRB around, great fun.
Lewis Goldberg
Bonnots Mill
Boy the way Glenn Miller played // Songs that made the Hit Parade // Guys like us we had it made // Those were the days.
LouCoatney wrote:Thank you Lewis. You're almost a lifelong friend now, do you realize this?
Time passes all too quickly.
I really appreciate your early patronage, Edmund. That kind of affirmation/encouragement is what really motivates designers(' creativity/productivity).
Eddy, I should have mentioned: I'm drafting a contract between Patrick Tremoureux and myself to license him to sell his graphics version of some of my games. This may be with unmounted counters, as with High Flying Dice.
I just returned the kiddykats to their mamma and will now have time to think.
-
Roger Hobden(Mallet)
Montreal
Quebec
- Congratulations Mr. Coatney !
Real-life wargame designer adventures.
Regarding misassumptions and miscalculations, in one of my periodic Alaska Metric Education Task Force junkets down from Juneau to D.C., I arranged to meet with Dr. Francis Kapper, former Director of the Studies, Analysis, and Gaming Agency (SAGA) in his office deep in the Pentagon. He had just come out with 2 seminal articles in the May 1981 issue of DoD's Defense magazine (ISSN 0737-1217), "Wargaming I: The Simulation of Crisis" and "Wargaming II: Sun Tzu, the Spring Offensive, and the Home Hobbyist." Like any work area of mine, his office was a shambles. I showed him my draft of my Russian Front game Sturm nach Osten ... I Shturmy na 3apad! I was working up (later published by 3W in The Wargamer No. 19 (London)), and he showed me the (more transparent and educational) commercially published Avalon Hill boardgames he was using to teach foreign officers staff fundamentals.
As I was about to leave I mentioned ... to his startlement ... ... that I was on my way to the Soviet Military Mission on Belmont Road ... and I asked if he had any personal messages he wanted me to convey. Given this opportunity to send the Soviets a direct message, Francis thought for a moment, and then consistent with some of our discussion, he told me to tell them that he knew they had very professional wargamers too, but cautioned them to be very careful of the assumptions going into/underlying their simulations ... which if false would then produce false results/conclusions ... potentially terminally catastrophic for both our peoples.
The young, round-headed Soviet naval attache I later talked with perked right up at Francis' name, and I am reasonably sure his message got through. In any case, neither side made any terminally catastrophic mistakes ... back then.
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/russia-america-both-thin...
-
Steve Zaccardi(zaccardi)
Coral Springs
Florida
Congrats Lou! Stories like what you share here make this thread one of the best on the sub-forum!
Thank you, Steve. LOTS of stories to tell.
Regarding mapping, Eddy, I was behind CARL (Combined Arms Research Library, Fort Leavenworth) posting the 1:2 500 000 1943-44 Wehrmacht campaign map of European Russia, definitively showing Russia's road and rail network ... at least to the limit of the German advances ... although many Russian maps had fallen into German hands by then. (I discovered - Eureka!ed - this in the WIU map collection *after* I had been a (map) librarian there.)
http://cgsc.cdmhost.com/cdm/ref/collection/p4013coll8/id/612
Big digitization libraries I had approached in Illinois - U/Ill Champaign-Urbana, Illinois State Univ., etc. - were already booked and/or disinterested/skeptical. Kathy at CARL told me that the map got 4000 viewings in its first 2 weeks online in July 2006! I've since suspected that there may be contemporary professional military interest in the map's information ... intelligence.
In any case, with that resource publicly available, there is now no excuse for any game designer doing mapping down to division level not to have accurate road and rail grids, which previously had been highly debated.
With it, I felt confident enough to *finally* complete my own division level Battle of Moscow game: Barbarossa's Climax, free on CoatneyHistory. I may have pushed combat odds calculation theory to a new limit in BC and its diminuation, Moscow vs. Barbarossa, 1941. (David Glantz, no less, researched for me and just gave me the active/repairable tank strengths for the German panzer divisions at the start of the battle!)
By the way - FYI, gentlemen - I am working up a Lorraine 1944 minigame ... a diminuation of my Patton's Lorraine Campaign ... and will let you know here when it is up on www.CoatneyHistory.com ... which should be in the next day or two.
It will be using the same basic mechanics as my little Ardennes Petite, and AP suddenly got an incredible number of viewings/hits over the weekend. I've wondered if someone at a convention demo-ed it, but a fellow on Facebook Wargamers wondered if it was actually due to me mentioning it on this Wargamer of the Month thread.
-
LouCoatney wrote:
It will be using the same basic mechanics as my little Ardennes Petite, and AP suddenly got an incredible number of viewings/hits over the weekend. I've wondered if someone at a convention demo-ed it, but a fellow on Facebook Wargamers wondered if it was actually due to me mentioning it on this Wargamer of the Month thread.
Taking into account the ratio of active users (140,000) versus unique visitors on BGG (25 million) this means that for every active wargamer here there's a hundred lurkers, so putting the spotlight on something in here can really pay off.
Regarding Ardennes Petite, I'm thinking the Germans should get a "Surprise!" 1st turn 1st movement impulse +1 combat odds attack shift. As it is now, the Germans have to have both 1-factor infantrie korps in the north to guarantee a 4:1 against 99th InfDiv and 14th CavGrp without using the SS panzers needed for breakthrough, which isn't really historical and would weaken the follow-through of the offensive in the south, which is also/already too weak, trying to get going across the Our River.
And the success of the Ardennes offensive was determined in its opening couple of days. As it is, that 1/6 chance of a non-retreating D at 3:1 using just the northern infantrie korps can lose the game right there on the first turn. For tournament play - note the AP tournament winners' certificate I've posted with it - that is just unacceptable.
-
- If one day I have some free hobby time (yes I am a dreamer, LOL!) I would just love to make some "improved" graphics for some of your cool games. I'm not an expert but I think I can deliver something nice.
-
HIGH praise from a great (No Retreat!) game designer, Carl. Tusen takk!
Patrick Tremoureux has been redoing graphics for some of my games, and I do have to admit that I prefer playing my games with his graphics rather than my own.
LouCoatney wrote:HIGH praise from a great (No Retreat!) game designer, Carl. Tusen takk!
Patrick Tremoureux has been redoing graphics for some of my games, and I do have to admit that I prefer playing my games with his graphics rather than my own.
Understood.
If one of the games especially suit my fancy and Patrick did not improve it yet, then if time permits and you give me permission then it'll be my pleasure to do a friendly upgrade.
-
Wendell
Yellow Springs
Hey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
-
Lou, what is your favorite of YOUR games? And what one do you think should have gotten more attention?
Also - any periods/campaigns etc that you haven't designed for that you think you'd like to try?
Paul Aceto(Zouave)
Fairfax
Virginia
-
I still recall my surprise and delight at reading near the end of the rules for the original Sturm Nach Osten your challenge to the effect of: "I'll sit down and play this game with anyone who has the brass to come to Juneau."
After ingesting a steady diet of sterile, lawyer-like rules, it was a pleasure to see some grit and emotion.
Funny what you remember some 30 years later.
TOUGH question, Wendell.
I design games which are for me historically and gamingly enjoyable to play.
Sturm nach Osten was my first published game, and it seems to have a following, and I really appreciate Mas(ahiro Yamazaki/6 Angles) republishing it so beautifully. So it is my first favorite.
German Eagle vs. Russian Bear is a diminuation by comparison, but gives me everything I want from a Russian Front game generally, as a player, and my then-12-year-old daughter did its coverpage. It is highly playable, and one of my favorites.
1st Alamein, which my son Robert helped me playtest - and design, really - I love to play. The guys at Spillklubben Ares here in Oslo have enjoyed playing it with me too, and Patrick Tremoureux liked it so much he redid its graphics ... beautifully, as ever. 1st Alamein has classic - indeed, archaic - mechanics, which nonetheless very succinctly simulate the pull-up-and-bang-away essence of warfare on the open (and not-so-open) desert. It was (the first and best, I think) part of my once-dtp-published Battles for Alamein, and my Gazala Gallop uses the same simple mechanics (and Patrick has done professional graphics for ... and beaten me in ... that too).
My little Moscow Defended! is a fast, simple Battle of Moscow game which is a standby favorite ... and which I think actually favors the Germans. (I prefer playing the Russians - regaining control of chaos and being the counter-puncher - in Russian Front games.)
Leyte Gulf Naval Chess Game I like to play. Although it may favor the U.S., in one game against Robert, he was chasing my fast carrier groups west through the Sibuyan Sea! (where they can't operate aircraft), after our battlelines had annihilated each other, and he had massacred my transports in the Gulf ... but that may just be Robert. (LGNCG was republished in 2004 in Tetsuya Nakamura's Game Journal No. 11, although he upgunned Yamato and Musashi even more than they already were.)
As far as recent games, I liked designing and like playing my first (and probably only) excursion into World War 1: France 1914. (Patrick, who is French married to a Swedish girl and living in Gothenburg, won as the French in our game of F14, and Verdun was the decisive battle!)
My Stalingrad: Gorod Smerti! (City of Death!) - which was once refused by BGG, as I remember ... and apparently - http://www.coatneyhistory.com/StalGorSmer.htm - is the Battle of Stalingrad city game I prefer and like, if only never having played Turning Point: Stalingrad and others.
I love my railway guns in Leningrad 1941 which I think is a good, basic, playable rendition of that battle.
I enjoy playing my old Risk!-, Axis&Allies-like firing-point game system from my old (much maligned, at the time) Dark Crusade and now its hexagonal successor Darkest Crusade, which I have also used in my playable/enjoyable Battle of the Bulge/Ardennes game Tiger Attack!
Ardennes Petite is now my favorite (little) Ardennes game, and note the "flaming pigs" - Roman anti-elephant weapon - rolling, flaming gasoline (anti-tank) drums that Patrick did.
I REALLY like Patton's Lorraine Campaign, initially for the tank battles - and note its tank destroyer battalions and their special rules - but also for the operational and strategic problems which confronted not just Patton but the Germans too. And addressing those, my VERY SOON (like in the next couple days) upcoming little Ardennes-Petite-like diminuation of it will focus on those (at the cost/loss of the TD bns).
My all-time favorite games of mine ... so far ... are GEvsRB, 1st Alamein, Moscow Defended!, and Leyte Gulf Naval Chess Game - all of which are FREE (if humbly graphicked) on my webpages.
But ... and Frank Chadwick once grimly agreed with me on this ... I design games which I hope to have a prayer of winning. Game designers are often not the best game players, and sometimes our only hope of winning a game - even our own game - is to play another designer.
THERE IS NO JUSTICE FOR GAME DESIGNERS, wendell!
Thanks for asking.
Wendell
Yellow Springs
Hey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
-
LouCoatney wrote:
But ... and Frank Chadwick once grimly agreed with me on this ... I design games which I hope to have a prayer of winning. Game designers are often not the best game players, and sometimes our only hope of winning a game - even our own game - is to play another designer.
THERE IS NO JUSTICE FOR GAME DESIGNERS, wendell!
I have heard this from other designers, too! Thanks Lou for the great response.
Also - how do you like Norway? I was in Oslo once for business, great city.
Hey, Paul! If you ever make it over here to an ArCon (held at the end of June), you've got a game! ... although I now find SNO so mentally demanding that it gives me a headache. (On the other hand, the new dynamic I've given to traditional combat odds in Barbarossa's Climax and Moscow vs. Barbarossa, 1941 is hardly relaxing. )
(Adrian, our young computational science master graduate - an analytic genius who has discovered fatal flaws in more than one of my designs - in the Ares club here LOVES the game, and I gave him one of my copies of the 6 Angles edition.)
GREAT military museum here in Oslo, and the Oscarsborg Festning - the island fortress which sank brand-new Bluecher with 1900-era Austrian Whitehead torpedoes - national park and museum are beautiful (and educational) to behold.
