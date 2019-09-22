Recommend
- Bill KUnited States
North Carolina. . . then came the king's son, wounded, sore bestead, and weaponless, and saw the broken sword, hilt-buried in the dry and trodden sand, and ran and snatched it, and with battle shout lifted afresh, he hewed his enemy down . . .A spicebush swallowtail caterpillar that was roaming my neighborhood.
It's exciting how the boardgaming market has been flourishing in recent years. For one thing it means there're more WW2 games packing the shelves of our FLGSs than ever before. And each of these wargames is unique, boasting hand-tuned mechanics and flourishes that enrich the game-playing experience, flourishes like historical units, weapons research, hidden movement, code cracking, and even atomic bombs. Yet creativity and chrome always have a cost, sometimes in lengthier rules and hard-to-learn mechanics, sometimes in tedious bookkeeping and longer playing time. Maintaining the balance between the depth of play and the cost is a tightrope that every designer must walk. But that's their problem; for us game players, the sheer profusity of these offerings is an absolute bonanza! But alas, it's also a challenge: how do we game-players pick out from all these many choices that one consummate game we'll buy and learn and play? It's a challenge, I've discovered, every bit as daunting as mastering a new system of rules.
And that challenge is why I've written this article. In the paragraphs below I attempt to provide a grand survey of World War II boardgames, a survey that spans the choices now available so that we mere mortals can make a more informed choice as to which game to invest our time in. But because this topic is so broad, sanity requires that I cover it in two chunks. In the first chunk, I discuss some representative games, comparing mechanics and graphics and levels of detail. In the second, I'm more inclusive though less descriptive, listing as many published games in this genre as I can find, grouping them into broad but digestible categories.
As for myself, this sort of survey has led me to a choice that best suits my own tastes and preferences. That choice is A World At War. It won't be the best choice for everyone--no one game can be--but it'll be my point of reference, my yardstick for all that follows. And so we begin . . .
A World at War (2013)
There are four aspects of AWAW I find most appealing:
(1) First is its pedigree: AWAW is an evolution of Rise and Decline of the Third Reich, and of its successors--Advanced Third Reich & Empire of the Rising Sun, games that I've played before and am particularly fond of. Bruce Harper designed A3R/EotRS as well as AWAW, and provides excellent support for AWAW over on Yahoo Groups: https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/aworldatwar/info.
If you're at all familiar with this family of games, when you look at AWAW's components, you'll find that AWAW has the same red front lines, the same dependence on BRPs, the same front options of attrition and offensive, the same unit values, much the same ways of employing air units, etc. This familiarity gives the experienced Third Reich player a firm bedrock from which to learn this expanded game system.
(2) The rules.
What!--you find the rules "appealing"? There's like 250 pages of them!!!
Yep, the rules are long, there's no denying it. But there's some great pluses that're often overlooked when facing that sheaf of 250 pages:
(a) The more detailed the game and the closer it clings to the messiness of history, the more pages of rules it will need. (In fact it's almost an axiom of physics!)
(b) There is a great deal of meat to this game, a great breadth of strategies and choices that you can pursue as you play it.
(c) The rules are comprehensive, covering everything you can expect to happen. (Unlike some of the earliest versions of Third Reich.)
(d) After 12+ years of AWAW play, most ambiguities and holes in the rules have been clarified and plugged in the updated rulebook (albeit at the cost of more verbiage).
(3) The ruleset at times guides me away from some poorer choices, without necessarily outlawing them.
(a) It does this intentionally, to lessen the effectiveness of certain non-fun strategies, such as the dull German strategy of pursuing a peace/economic-growth program.
(b) The Tension tables--which control how quickly the U.S. and Russia can become involved in the two theaters of war--can be oppressive: many actions the Axis will want to take will bump these tensions higher; and once tensions start rising, they rapidly escalate. This tension tracking, however, is a clever mechanism for penalizing early aggressive action on the part of the Axis. For AWAW models more than just military action: it also encompasses the tension of international diplomacy.
(c) Not only does the ruleset neuter dull strategies, and not only does it bring negative recompense for overly aggressive action early on, but in doing so it keeps the balance of power very tight and very close to what was historically possible, constraints that prevent runaway games and that also enhance the immersive sense that you truly are playing a simulation of The Second World War.
(There are downsides to this, however: although the rules go out of their way not to disallow many actions, often the detriments of taking those actions are themselves so great that you'd be silly to try them. This can give certain phases of the early game a "scripted" feel. Another downside to AWAW is that simple mistakes can be costly: leave a beach under-defended or allow an armor-exploitation gap to develop in your front lines, and you may have lost the game.)
(4) One the best things IMO about AWAW is how all of its mechanics relate to three key elements: BRPs (economy/resources/factories), combat units, and territory. These three elements are not only easily visualized--all having real world counterparts--by they're also tightly interwoven with each other. For instance . . .
(a) The more BRPs you have, the more combat units you can build and the more aggressively you can employ them.
(b) And the more combat units you have to use, the more territory you can seize on the ground. (Aiding that effort are the air units, which help you achieve better odds in ground battles; and the naval units, which can transport ground units and keep them well supplied.)
(c) And the more territory you seize, the more BRPs you accrue and the longer you can survive when--inevitably--you're forced to trade territory for time.
Everything in AWAW--in one way or another--affects this triad: Diplomacy serves to get you more BRPs, more units, more territory. Research gets you more units and better units. Strategic Warfare erodes the opponent's BRPs. Etc.
This dependency on economy, military units, and territory makes it easy for AWAW to base many of the rest of its game mechanics directly on real-world allegories--concepts such as oil supplies, or key economic areas, or travel distance, or strategic cities--concepts that the player can easily picture and more easily retain.
BTW, AWAW now has a prequel, Gathering Storm, which allows you to greatly affect the starting conditions of AWAW games, making a great game even better. (And work is underway on a Pacific prequel too, Storm over Asia.)
Are there things I wish were different? Sure. I wish the rulebook didn't use the passive so much, and that it employed more cross-references and fewer repetitions, and hence was significantly shorter. I wish the official rules didn't change as often as they do. I wish the counters were a bit thicker. But all-in-all, I still find AWAW to be the best WW2 Strategy gave available.
Axis Empires: Totaler Krieg! (2011) & Axis Empires: Dai Senso (2011)
Another popular grand-strategy game of WW2 is the Total Krieg!/Totaler Krieg!/Axis Empires family, of which I've owned a couple versions. It's a physically beautiful game, and very detailed. The hex-size and unit density are very similar to those of AWAW. Each rulebook is about 65 pages.
AE has a lighter rules load than AWAW, and (if I am counting them right) it has nine turns per year (AWAW has four). AE is also well-supported by its designers. Ground combat can result in units taking step losses, and in units being required to retreat several hexes. (In AWAW, there are no step losses and no retreats.)
There were, however, a few aspects that I personally struggled with.
(1) The delay box: Whenever you finish using an air or sea asset, you roll a die, and that asset will only become available to you again after that many turns have passed. The worry with this, for me, is that one player rolling a few 1's and 2's, while the other rolls a few 5's and 6's, seems like it could strongly influence the outcome of the game. (Although granted, this concern could be easily house ruled away.)
(2) All fleet and air capabilities of the various countries are abstracted into "support" units.
--In AWAW, you have detailed naval and air force units. And it's oil supplies that decide when these air & sea units become usable again. But of course this means that in AWAW, you have to track oil supply in addition to normal supply, an overhead that some players may prefer not to pay.
(The designers of AE are working on an optional expansion that will remove much of the abstraction in the air and naval units, the Axis Empires Expansion Kit. It will apparently also be fixing some balance issues that have arisen in the Pacific theater portion of the game.)
(3) The Option Cards: a single card gets played every turn by each of the three factions, and you get to pick which card you will play (one turn in advance), but it seemed to me that--to play well--you would had to be familiar with all three decks of option cards and their possible interactions, which as a newbie I felt was beyond me.
There are three states of fighting: pre-war, limited war, and total war--each has its own set of cards, each set more powerful.
The option cards can result in different treaties and war postures being created, often marked with chits on various tracks or on the map, which affect future card choices, etc. The cards can also bring new units and replacement steps into the game. Sometimes the cards require a dice roll on a table that can activate minor countries. And sometimes the cards allow blitz combat, which gives a column shift on the CRT.
The AE cards are numbered, however, so you can play them in historical sequence, skipping the numerous alternate cards that are also available. Many players will find this card approach elegant and intriguing.
--With AWAW, all of the turns are the same (except for a few seasonal effects like monsoons, winter, and mud), so players have the same choices of actions on every turn.
--Politics in AWAW have a more standardized feel: the status of each minor country falls on a common spectrum (with certain extra effects for specific minor countries), and neutral major powers move along a linear tension table as they edge toward war.
--In AWAW, new units are mostly gained through your fully customizable Research plans.
(4) Variability from History. (Especially when combined with Days of Decision, AE seems to permit more extremes of outcomes than AWAW does. Which you prefer is, of course, a matter of taste.)
As an example of this, below is an image from BGG, to which the caption reads: "France has allied with USSR, and UK is neutral."
Axis Empires is a solid choice for a WW2 game, and its system has many followers.
World in Flames (1985, 1989, 1991, 1996, 2018)
I've never played WiF nor read its rules, but I have looked into it. With WiF, there are different versions of the game that players play (Deluxe Edition, Final Edition, Classic Edition, 5th Edition--some of these may refer to the same core rules edition but with different module add-ons), and various modules that can be added on to each of these (the XXXXXX-in-Flames modules).
(Note: there is now a new release of WiF--picture shown farther below--the 2018 Collector's Edition.)
There are also many optional rules that players can choose from; in a session report posted here on BGG (Oregon Session Report), the optional rules being used is listed as follows: "We are playing with most optional rules including, 2D10, fractional odds, limited overseas supply, divisions, construction engineers, random naval losses, carpet bombing (which no one ever uses), defensive shore bombardment (which helped preserve the BEF in France and currently Gibraltar), the oil rule in 13.5.1 of the WiF Final Edition rulebook, and more...".
The rulebook for the 2018 Collectors Edition game is about 86 pages.
(1) The map art is likely useful for cluttered hexes (the graphics filling the entirety of the hex), but the graphics don't appeal to me personally. (And I often find that lighter-colored seashore hexes tend to obscure the familiar contours of the European coastline, making it appear "hexy" from a distance--a quibble, certainly.)
(2) The unit density appears to be higher than with AWAW (but perhaps this is only when several of the Planes-/Patton-/Factories-/Convoys-/Ships-/Leaders-/Politics-/Carrier Planes-/Cruisers-/Etc.-in-Flames modules are added).
--I wonder, from looking at the various in-game images, whether the treatment of the sub-elements that are expanded upon in these various modules (e.g., cruisers, convoys, tanks, politics, factories, etc.) may feel under-represented in WiF when not using the corresponding module, and--depending on the presence of other modules--may feel over-represented when they are in use. (I'd love to hear a WiF player's perspective on this.)
(3) In WiF (as in many games in this genre), the infantry and armor and air units of a given nation can have a wide span of values. This can give more historical flavor to the individual units.
In AWAW, by contrast, all German armor units are 4-6; all British infantry units are 1-3 or 3-4; etc. This uniformity, in my view, can make maneuvering and stacking much less prone to analysis-paralysis. Which you prefer is, again, a personal choice.
(4) One comment I've heard from WiF players is that there are numerous modifiers to the dice rolls that you make, modifiers that have to be looked up in the various module rulebooks. (Hopefully the Collector's Edition has consolidated much of this.)
In AWAW, there usually aren't more than half-a-dozen possible modifiers to dice rolls, and they're all listed right there in whichever table you're using.
(5) The WiF production system looks detailed and interesting, with players having an ability to disrupt different sectors of the opponent's production through bombing, etc. Cool.
(6) WiF, though, uses an Impulse system, where one side makes some attacks, then the other side makes some attacks, and so on, back and forth with neither player knowing how many Impulses there'll be this turn. (I'm not a fan of the Impulse mechanic, but other games in this genre use it also. Nor am I a fan of having HQ units, although HQs are common in other wargames, too. Different strokes for different folks, I'm sure.)
(7) Rules variations: there are several modules available for WiF, and various annuals, so you need to make several choices about which particular flavor of WiF you'll be playing. To some players this personalization is a big plus.
In AWAW your only real choices are Historical (no research or diplomacy), or full-up AWAW--so this decision is certainly easier. And AWAW is likely more balanced: WiF must be a beast to balance with all of the configurations that are possible.
Note that these surmises are from someone who hasn't played WiF, a game that has many ardent supporters.
A review of WiF from here on BGG: Review of WiF.
The War: Europe 1939-1945 (2012)
A new European Theater game which I know little about, (and for which a Pacific Theater companion is being developed). The European rules are 120 pages long (about half the length of AWAW's rules, the latter however covering both theaters), and the game price seems to be in the same ballpark as AWAW.
This game, too, has similarities with the Third Reich family. Here's a statement by the designer: "... the design of this game began with just a set of optional rules for that game [John Prados' Third Reich] ..."
Combat units can have different quality measurements--first-rate through fourth-rate (somewhat akin to AWAW's combat training levels). Naval units are not as detailed in TW as they are in AWAW and naval combat in TW is significantly simpler. Air units appear to be about as detailed in both games, TW having separate units for fighters, long-range fighters, jets, medium bombers, tactical air units, and strategic bombers. In TW, ground units can be broken down into smaller units. And in lieu of BRPs you have NARFs (which keeps making me think of "Lady in the Water"). In lieu of front options, you purchase "logistical effort" markers (which have a more localized effect than front options in AWAW). Diplomatic points are purchased (for NARFs) rather than earned as in AWAW. TW also has a number of optional rules, including a list of variants (as in 3R).
The three most-thumbed reviews of it here on BGG:
--Don't Fear the Monster.
(A review of the learning scenarios.)
--The War - a review.
--A Global Review.
(Like with many games in this genre, some players like the format and style of its rules; and some players don't.)
I think the game has a nice-looking map and attractive counters.
Advanced Third Reich (1992) & Empire of the Rising Sun (1995)
These games are a mid-way step (complexity-wise) between the original Third Reich and the latest incarnation of AWAW. They still have the much-discussed highest-BRP-total double-move of Third Reich, its "counter-attack" CRT, and generic naval counters (with the exception of carriers). The rulebook and appendix for A3R totals 100 pages; those for EotRS a bit more, but with of course much overlap between them.
The green-colored appendix in EotRS introduced Research into the 3R family, which finally moved the system away from random Variants and into a system of more fluid and varied choices that are driven by the players themselves.
-----------------------
John Prados' Third Reich (2001) & Great Pacific War (2003) & Player's Guide (2004) & Rumors of War (2008).
These games take Avalon Hill's classic, Rise and Decline of the Third Reich (which John Prados designed), in a different direction than A3R/EotRS & AWAW went in.
Regarding the artwork, I find the hex backgrounds to be overly busy, and of a color and design that seems to swallow the units. Combat is resolved with an A&A-like bucket-of-dice method with no CRT; and a chit-draw mechanism is used for activating units (the impulse chits being purchased for BRPs). I'm not fond of these mechanism for theater-wide boardgames. But the dividing of the seas into smaller sea zones is an interesting idea, and JP3R has some additional unit types, such as landing craft. And the rulebook is certainly shorter, at about 60 pages.
If I were to play this game, I'd try hard to find a copy of the Deluxe Map . . .
---------------------------
Advanced European Theater of Operations (2001, 1985) & Advanced Pacific Theater of Operations (2009, 1991).
Another older game that was recently redone. I know little about this game beyond that. It appears to be at the same scale as AWAW, both in the geographical size of the hexes and in the size of the units. The AETO rulebook is about 180 pages. (Note that finding a copy of AETO to buy may be difficult.) There was an extension: AETO: Africa Orientale Italiana (2009).
There is an interesting discussion about AETO/APTO in relation to the other games in this genre located in this thread: Review of AETO.
Some players may find the formal style of the rules challenging. Here is an example of it:
Any friendly land unit(s) that did not participate in a particular attack (but were Activated for the current Offensive nonetheless) are eligible to conduct a Secondary Advance (after combat). Any such land unit(s) may simply move into the hex(es) exited by the initial advancing land units (within the legal stacking limits in each such hex). Furthermore, any other friendly land unit(s) that did not participate in the preceding attack (but were also Activated for the current Offensive) are likewise eligible to advance into the hex(es) exited by the first Secondary Advance, and so forth, until all of the Activated unit’s movement is completed.
. . .
Unlike Advance After Combat, a Secondary Advance is subject to the normal enemy ZOC effects, inasmuch as a lone land unit currently within an enemy ZOC may not conduct a Secondary Advance. However, a stack of land units may conduct a Secondary Advance, although - to do so - the stack must leave at least one land unit behind in any hex it advances from. Per compliance thereto, any secondary advancing land unit(s) may then be moved from an enemy ZOC to an enemy ZOC, even if inhibited.
War in Europe (1999, 1978) & War in the Pacific (2006, 1978).
This is also a remake of an older game, and was published in 1999 (WiE) and 2006 (WitP). As you can see, it has much higher unit densities than AWAW does. (I can't speak for the mechanics, as I haven't read the rules.) Notice, though, the sizes of the countries (e.g., the number of hexes that comprise them)--the map scale of WiE/WitP rivals that of Europa! Finding these games to buy, however, will take some searching--and some $300+ apiece.
Some players wonder if these monsters are playable: one poster said WiE took his group 500+ hours to complete.
Here's a discussion on the playability of WitP: Is WitP Playable?
Here's an AAR of a full play of WitP by the designer: http://www.thefishingcoach.com/witp2_aar.htm.
This last image makes me wish I hadn't sold my copy of Flat Top:
Axis & Allies (2013).
This is a dice-bucket game and, rules-wise, is much simpler than most hex-and-counter wargames: units roll certain numbers of dice, and check to see how many hits are earned, the hits then being assigned to the attacked units.
There are several versions of A&A, with perhaps the most advanced being the 1940 version:
(I've played several versions of A&A. Of those, I think I enjoyed playing Axis & Allies: D-Day the most. It isn't a theater-wide game, but it was fun.)
Blitz! A World in Conflict (2015)
Just released. It has four-hundred counters, and the rules are 40 pages.
A very quick rules summary is here: Rules Summary.
A very detailed game report is here: Group Sawatdee.
-------------------------
Europe Engulfed (2006, 2003) & Asia Engulfed (2007).
Block games. Blocks, by their very nature, can handle fog-of-war better than some of the other games on this list can. (Personally I'm not a fan of blocks for theater-wide games, although I enjoyed them in Commands & Colors: Ancients.) I wonder, though, if the fog-of-war feature might lose some of its "fogginess" when there are many blocks within a given territory (since the number of blocks alone tells you something important).
The rulebooks for EE/AS run about 25 pages, as do the accompanying playbooks.
Europa (3rd ed 1990's, 2nd ed 1980's, 1st ed 1970's)
Perhaps the wargame with the largest-scale map of the entire European theater! There have been some publishing challenges with this line. The latest module being worked on is Total War. Not all modules have been brought up to the latest edition of the rules.
For reference, the rulebook for the module Wavell's War--which covers Africa and the Balkans--is about 90 pages.
From the HMS/GRD website: a picture of all of the maps--how cool is that!
-----------------------
Unconditional Surrender (2014)
I've read through the rules for this game and am considering buying it.
Unique features:
--Ground units have no combat numbers on them--an army equals an army, either full-strength or reduced-strength.
--Air units and naval units can keep conducting missions, but with decreasing effectiveness: you keep track of this degradation by marking (with a additional counter) the number of sorties the units have conducted since they were last refitted.
--Certain hexes are grayed-out to indicate geographical limitations, which I think is a cool idea.
Graphically, the counters appear to be a bit cluttered: most other games in this genre don't add the name of the country on the counter, let alone the country's flag as well. (This, however, is probably helpful for gamers who have a hard time distinguishing colors.)
I'm not over-fond of the map projection chosen for the game board: it looks like Scandinavia claims about a third of the real estate.
The map scale is similar to that of AWAW. However US:E has fewer combat units than AWAW does, with units representing armies as opposed to corps.
The rulebook is about 50 pages, as is the accompanying playbook. And this game is well supported by its designer.
This game has been very well received: in fact the initial print run has sold out, and GMT is taking pre-orders for a second printing! Here are the two most-popular reviews for it on BGG:
--Could this be "the one"?
--Unconditional Endorsement.
-----------------------
The Supreme Commander (2013)
I also read through the rules for this game and considered buying it. The rulebook is about 50 pages.
It has a unique combat system, with a 10-sided dice: both players total their combat strength factors--together with any additions for tech bonuses, defender's terrain, flanking, headquarters--and then compare their totals. The difference between them determines the column to use on the CRT, which tells you the step losses for both sides. All combats are declared, then all air is assigned, before any combats are resolved.
Air and naval units are more abstracted, closer to the Totaler Krieg! treatment of them than to the AWAW treatment.
Ground unit breakdown is also similar to that in Axis Empires: Totaler Krieg! (In AWAW, there is no partial loss to ground units, and no accumulation of damage.) TSC has headquarters units which can affect the strengths of nearby ground units. Technological advances seem to be handled more like they are in Space Empires, with units gaining a bonus and decoys. Once one nation has purchased a technology advancement, it becomes cheaper for everyone else. (Instead of BRPs, TSC uses MSPs.) Players pay MSPs to influence diplomacy. Strategic bombing is handled similarly to how it is handled in A&A.
Here are the two reviews of this posted on BGG:
--First Impressions.
--Falling in love again.
-----------------------
Barbarossa to Berlin (2002).
A card-draw game similar to Paths of Glory, but for the European Theater of WW2. (Note that this game doesn't begin in 1939, but in 1941.) The rulebook is about 25 pages.
----------------------
Empire of the Sun (2015, 2005)
This covers the Pacific Theater. (I own it but haven't played it yet--but am looking forward to it.) This game depends on random card draws (in some ways like Paths of Glory / Barbarossa to Berlin). I think EofS will be fun to play, but with a different feel to it.
There are several videos that explain how to play this game, perhaps an easier route than reading the rules alone. One new concept to learn is headquarter Command Range and how Zones of Influence impede it; another new concept is Reactions and Special Reactions; and emergency moves and emergency supply. In fact the supply mechanic itself looks a little involved, but the videos are great in graphically explaining these ideas.
The rulebook is about 50 pages.
-----------------------
Another Pacific-only game was MMP's Fire in the Sky (2005).
I used to own this game. It has one of the most appealing game boxes I've ever seen! The other graphical choices though, while creative, didn't ease my playing of the game--the clouds cluttered the ocean in a way that distracted me from easily seeing the locations of the Pacific islands; and the wonderfully sized one-inch counters squeezed the combat values into small fonts, and the counters themselves were adorned with unexpected graphic choices [a lion statue for English naval units, pink flower petals for Japanese naval units].
-----------------------
The classic forebear itself: Rise and Decline of the Third Reich (1974, 1976, 1981, 1984).
Living as we do in an era where the rules to strategic-level games run many, many scores of pages, it's fun to remember that the second edition of Third Reich could be played with just twelve pages of rules!
There are several games, of course, which don't cover a whole theater, but which cover the largest part of the European theater (the eastern front):
The Russian Campaign (2003, 1974)
This game was very well received when it was published, but the variability in unit values can lead to some stacking analysis that you don't face in AWAW. (But the rules are a lot shorter.)
--------------------------
Also in this vein is Russian Front (1985), which has some different concepts, such as units taking hits, and combat occurring within a hex instead of from-one-hex-into-a-neighboring-hex. For me, I found this one even more intriguing than TRC.
--------------------------
More modern options are of course available, one being MMP's Red Star Rising (2007).
Churchill (2015)
This is another new offering, but it concentrates on the diplomacy between the three major Allied powers, and is a game in which the military conflict is highly abstracted.
(This game has already sold out and GMT has it listed for a reprint on its P500 page.)
-----------------------
Hitler's War (1981)
Another older, high-level treatment of the war.
-----------------------
Victory in the Pacific (1977) & War at Sea (1976).
Classics, but covering primarily the naval portions of the conflict, and in a simplified/streamlined way.
All of these games excel in their own ways. But here is a summary, with some of the key differentiators I've mentioned above:
3R Family:
3R: simpler, older, double-turn, generic naval units
A3R/EotRS: older, double-turn, generic naval units, greater detail than 3R
AWAW: long rules, close to history, rich research & diplomacy & strategic warfare
JP3R/GPW: chit-draw activation, bucket of dice
The War: newish rules
Other Mainstream:
AE:TK/DS: cards, delay box, partial damage, abstracted air and naval units
WiF: many versions & add-on modules & optional rules
USE: army-level units, being reprinted
TSC: simpler treatment of air/naval units
AETO/APTO: availability, formal rules
Very Detailed:
WiE/WitP: availability, playing time
Europa: still being updated, availability, playing time
Simpler:
A&A: bucket of dice, plastic pieces
B:aWiC: covers whole world, 1 or 2 regions per country
EE/AE: blocks (circa 20 blocks/Germany, 7 regions/Germany)
T&T: blocks (circa 20 blocks/Germany, 3 regions/Germany)
ViE: blocks (circa 40 blocks/Germany, 7 regions/Germany)
WF/EF: blocks (circa 60 blocks/Germany, hexes to AWAW scale)
BitW/BitE: blocks (circa 80 blocks/Germany, hexes to AWAW scale)
Random Card Hands:
BtB: 1941+
EotS: new mechanics
Other:
FitS: availability, graphics, bucket of dice
Churchill: abstracted military, rich diplomacy
WaS/VitP: simple, naval-only
Another reason I prefer AWAW is that, in my view, it has greater detail than most other offerings,* enough so that if I were to play another WW2 Grand Strategy game, part of me would be missing the rich detail and choices within AWAW. Also, AWAW having no optional rules and having been around for over a decade, it is fully play-tested for balance and has an extensive collection of Q&A. Plus it is readily purchasable (being still in print) and comes all in one box, both theaters together! And, finally, it covers so much of the war--politics, research, strategic bombing, submarine warfare, detailed air and naval units, weather, oil, grants--that it truly is an immersive experience. And I figure, if I'm going to invest a chunk of time to learn 50 or 100 or 150 pages of rules, why not go all in and tackle 250 pages!
* - Europa and WiE/WitP are, of course, more detailed than even AWAW, but they require too much time for me to ever be able to play them.
(If AWAW + GS didn't exist, I'd give serious consideration to AE:TK/DS and to US:E.)
Whatever your own leanings may be, it's cool that there're so many options in this genre to choose from, and so many great resources here on BGG and other sites that can help you choose the game that most-closely matches your own likes and interests.
Triumph and Tragedy (2015)
----------------------
Victory in Europe (2015)
----------------------
WestFront II (2006) & EastFront II (2006)
----------------------
Blocks in the West (2013) & Blocks in the East (2012).
The rulebook for BitE is about 45 pages.
----------------------
Europe Engulfed (2006, 2003) & Asia Engulfed (2007).
Axis Empires: Totaler Krieg! (2011) & Axis Empires: Dai Senso (2011)
----------------------
Barbarossa to Berlin (2002).
----------------------
Empire of the Sun (2015, 2005)
----------------------
Churchill (2015)
----------------------
Hitler's War (1981)
----------------------
Hitler's Reich (2017)
Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere (2017)
----------------------
Blitzkrieg! (2019)
Rise and Decline of the Third Reich (1974, 1976, 1981, 1984).
----------------------
Advanced Third Reich (1992) & Empire of the Rising Sun (1995)
----------------------
A World at War (2013)
----------------------
John Prados' Third Reich (2001) & Great Pacific War (2003) & Player's Guide (2004) & Rumors of War (2008).
----------------------
The War: Europe 1939-1945 (2012)
----------------------
Victory Games' Pacific War (1985)
(A game I know nothing about.)
---------------------
SPI's Global War (1975).
--------------------
European Theater of Operations (1973)
European Theater of Operations (1985)
Pacific Theater of Operations (1991)
-------------------
War in Europe (1999, 1978) & War in the Pacific (2006, 1978).
------------------
Europa (3rd ed 1990's, 2nd ed 1980's, 1st ed 1970's)
TSWW: Blitzkrieg (2010)
TSWW: Mare Nostrum (2013)
Axis & Allies (2013).
---------------------
WWII: The Struggle for Europe and Asia (2006).
--------------------
Global War 1936-1945 (2015).
--------------------
War Room (2018).
(From the designer of the Axis & Allies game series.)
Simultaneous play, apparently.
--------------------
World in War: Combined Arms 1939-1945 (2004).
--------------------
World in Flames (1985, 1989, 1991, 1996)
--------------------
World in Flames Collector's Edition--Classic, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe-- (2018)
--------------------
Blitz! A World in Conflict (2015)
--------------------
Advanced European Theater of Operations (2001, 1985) & Advanced Pacific Theater of Operations (2009, 1991).
--------------------
The Supreme Commander (2013)
--------------------
Greater East Asia War (2009)
--------------------
The Struggle for Europe Series--War without Mercy (1998), Brute Force (2003), & The Mediterranean: Desert War (2005).
--------------------
Empires of the Apocalypse Series--Cold Days in Hell (2000), MorseCode (2001), and Triumph and Fall of the Desert Fox (1998).
These games apparently use a game system similar to The Russian Front.
------------------------
Thunder in the East (2017)
-------------------
Across the Pacific (2010)
-------------------
Fall of the Third Reich (2016)
--------------------
Unconditional Surrender (2014)
---------------------
Fire in the Sky (2005).
---------------------
2WW: The War in Europe (2012).
The Big One (1996).
--------------------
The Second World War (2010).
---------------------
Absolute Victory: World Conflict 1939-1945 (2017).
--------------------
The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich (2011)
--------------------
Blitzwar (2006)
--------------------
Levensraum (2017)
--------------------
European Theater of Operations (2003)
--------------------
Blitzkrieg General (1999).
--------------------
Cataclysm: A Second World War (2018)
--------------------
d'Overlord a Berlin (2010)
--------------------
Pacific Tide (2018)
--------------------
And that's that--a wide spectrum of options from which you can choose a game or games that give you great pleasure to play. Enjoy.
- Clay Stuart(theclay)United States
Re: AWAW vs. the FieldAmazing job pulling all these different games together for comparison.
Re: AWAW vs. the Field
I'm just getting in to AWAW. I have played several of the other titles and I must admit AWAW is shaping up very nicely next to them. We have a bit of a family saying which is 'it turns right when you think it should turn right'. I think this about AWAW. Good design decisions were made and greater familiarity with the system is increasing that sense. I have only played scenarios though so whether it all hangs together is for the future.
Re: AWAW vs. the FieldThe great thing is there's even more to choose from.
Here are a few more:
1) Blitz! A World in Flames
- Publisher: Compass Games; to be published in November 2015
- It's inspiration comes from World in Flames. The whole of World War 2 playable in about 15 hours.
- Been involved with this one. Lots of fun and it does a great job of maintaining historical flavor in a compact design.
2) Blocks in the East, Blocks in the West, Blocks in Africa
- Publisher: VentoNuovo Games
- Block games that piece together for the whole European Front. I understand they may be working on a Pacific versions as well.
- Own it and looks interesting but haven't had a chance to play it. Beautiful game.
3) Empires of the Apocalypse Series (Cold Days in Hell, MorseCode, Triumph and Fall of the Desert Fox, and Pearl Harbor)
- Publisher: Udo Grebe Games (UGG)
- Combat system is derived from The Russian Front.
- Played this one a little. Interesting mechanics but it needs more love from its publisher.
4) The Struggle for Europe Series (War Without Mercy, Brute Force, and The Mediterranean Desert War)
- Publisher: Clash of Arms
- I read its similar to War in Europe but is more playable -- I assume because it has a larger scale.
5) 2WW: The War in Europe
- Publisher: One Small Step
- Grand strategic scale. Looks like it's playable in a weekend.
6) The Second World War
- Publisher: PanGenre
- Currently a DTP available from Wargamevault.com. One Small Step has it up for pre-order for a printed version.
Re: AWAW vs. the FieldWell done, Bill! I've bookmarked this thread as it is such a great resource. As for my favorite (and I own quite a few of the games listed), I still stick with the classic Rise and Decline of the Third Reich, using the 4.5 edition ruleset. It's not the perfect game, but it's a lot of fun with a ruleset that is actually quite reasonable compared to some of the other offerings. I've played a couple of games of 3R over the past several years and had a great time. I will say that I've also had a lot of fun with the Axis & Allies Europe 1940+Axis & Allies Pacific 1940 combo. Like you say, a lot simpler than some of the other games on the list, but it can be an epic experience.
Re: AWAW vs. the FieldI'd like to add that AWAW now has a prequel game, Gathering Storm, that can add significant variability to the starting date and initial conditions for AWAW.
There's a demonstration game report available here:
http://www.gatheringstorm.org/Reading/index_Demo.html
In this game, some very unusual card draws led to an early outbreak of war in Spring 1938.
Random behavior does not always regress to the mean if the period of time is short enough ...
Re: AWAW vs. the Fielderickrug wrote:I'd like to add that AWAW now has a prequel game, Gathering Storm, that can add significant variability to the starting date and initial conditions for AWAW.
There's a demonstration game report available here:
http://www.gatheringstorm.org/Reading/index_Demo.html
In this game, some very unusual card draws led to an early outbreak of war in Spring 1938.
Random behavior does not always regress to the mean if the period of time is short enough ...
I really wish I get some time in the near future to give AWaW another run.
One of the things I didn't like about how AWaW has evolved is that it has neutered many of the alt-history paths that made Advanced Third Reich fun.
It looks like Gathering Storm has added back in some of the divergent fun that used to be possible in AWaW.
- Bill KUnited States
Re: AWAW vs. the Fieldiseca wrote:Here are a few more:Thank you. I've added them above.
1) Blitz! A World in Flames
2) Blocks in the East, Blocks in the West, Blocks in Africa
3) Empires of the Apocalypse Series (Cold Days in Hell, MorseCode,
4) The Struggle for Europe Series (War Without Mercy, Brute Force, and The Mediterranean Desert War)
5) 2WW: The War in Europe
6) The Second World War
Lighthouse Beach
Re: AWAW vs. the FieldBrilliant review - certainly worth a lot more than 31 thumbs.
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Great Review! You left out The Big One or WW2. 140 counters and 11 x 17 map. Its only Europe.
Washington
Missouri
-
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Great review and listing. Really tremendous effort. I'm definitely in the aWaW camp although not so much interested in the prequel game. If there was ever going to be another expansion of the aWaW system, I would love to see the European map scale enlarged to something more like AETO with the unit types fleshed out a little more and the turns per year increased. The PTO would remain as is.
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Smash62bill wrote:Note that these surmises are from someone who hasn't played WiF, a game that has many ardent supporters.
Hey... Thanks for the list. Very informative.
However, sadly it shows that you have not played WiF - or looked up the lingo. It's not all as complicated as you make it sound.
Just an example: The "Masters edition" is pure vaporware. It hasn't been release, (and doesn't seem likely to ever be). I know there's a BGG entry for it, but it simply isn't relevant for the WiF universe - as of now.
Also - you are showing both WiF 5th ed. maps and WiF-FE (kinda like 6th ed.) maps. It's not clear which of the maps you are talking about.
... I like the struck-down-by-WiF image though
Unspecified
North Carolina. . . then came the king's son, wounded, sore bestead, and weaponless, and saw the broken sword, hilt-buried in the dry and trodden sand, and ran and snatched it, and with battle shout lifted afresh, he hewed his enemy down . . .A spicebush swallowtail caterpillar that was roaming my neighborhood.
-
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"moriarty wrote:Thanks for the list. Very informative.You are welcome.moriarty wrote:You are showing both WiF 5th ed. maps and WiF-FE (kinda like 6th ed.) maps.So if I have this right . . .
The "Masters edition" is pure vaporware.
It's not all as complicated as you make it sound.
--The Master's Edition does not exist.
--There's a WiF 5th edition.
--There's a WiF Final Edition.
--There's a WiF 6th edition, which is kind of like WiF Final Edition (in some way?).
--And there's a slew of add-on modules (a dozen of them?) which may (or may not?) be compatible with each of the various core editions (add-on modules that might themselves come in different editions?).
Joshing aside, I'm sure that if I got into WiF this would make sense and seem straightforward, although from the outside it does look a bit, well, complicated.
(I also play ASL, so I know a bit about complicated rulesets and module editions, etc. Although ASL has very, very few optional rules--about the only optional rule players discuss before a game is IFT/IIFT. And the maps are all constant after having gone through a small change from the old-style hand-painted maps to the new-style drawn-on-a-computer maps. But players will--almost without exception--use the latest ruleset and Q&A, and the latest errata for counters and scenarios, etc. So ASL, anyhow, seems to have avoided some of this confusion. But I freely acknowledge I'm seeing ASL from "the inside," and I suspect ASL might look similarly opaque from without, so I do get what you're saying.)
The rules I've found on-line are dated August 2004, and are for Version 7, which I think is the Final Edition. I found them at http://www.a-d-g.com.au//, under Downloads. (Are these the latest?)
Since you're very familiar with WiF, would you mind posting about what you feel makes WiF stand above the crowd?
-
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Smash62bill wrote:So if I have this right . . .
--The Master's Edition does not exist.
--There's a WiF 5th edition.
--There's a WiF Final Edition.
--There's a WiF 6th edition, which is kind of like WiF Final Edition (in some way?).
(snip)
I can also point the curious to this Guide to WiF geeklist, where they can read more on WiF and its editions and expansions, and even some player comments on them.
My geeklist above explains better but correct, Master's Edition has not been published (and I don't know if it will be).
WIF Final Edition (WIFFE) is the 6th edition of WIF; there are 1st thru 5th editions too, but WIFFE has been around since 1996 (with occasional rules updates), so 1st thru 5th editions are significantly less played.
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Impressive effort
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"This was a very good review on all these games. I'm an experienced war gamer, playing among others ASL, but I've never played an ETO, PTO or global WWII game. I acquired a copy of Advanced Third Reich about 15 years ago, at a discount store, called Dirt Cheap, of all places, but haven't played it yet. Would any of you experienced A World at War gamers recommend that I go ahead and learn and play A3R to become familar with the AWAW system until I conjure up the cash and time to learn AWAW? Or would one of you recommend I skip A3R and take the direct plunge into AWAW?
- Bill KUnited States
Unspecified
North Carolina. . . then came the king's son, wounded, sore bestead, and weaponless, and saw the broken sword, hilt-buried in the dry and trodden sand, and ran and snatched it, and with battle shout lifted afresh, he hewed his enemy down . . .A spicebush swallowtail caterpillar that was roaming my neighborhood.
-
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Lothar der Spieler wrote:Would any of you experienced A World at War gamers recommend that I go ahead and learn and play A3R to become familar with the AWAW system until I conjure up the cash and time to learn AWAW? Or would one of you recommend I skip A3R and take the direct plunge into AWAW?Neither, actually.
I wouldn't recommend playing A3R, as AWAW is a much better version of the game.
And jumping into AWAW without knowing whether it's worth the effort and money for you, may not be wise either.
What I recommend you do is download the rules for 3R4, and use your A3R components to play it. It'll be a whole lot simpler, it'll teach you the fundamentals of the game a lot quicker, it'll let you sample the play of the game without all that rules overhead, and it'll be an excellent foundation for understanding the game should you ever progress to AWAW.
Third Reich Rules ver 4.5
They are 70 pages long, verses 250 or so for AWAW.
(If you can get a copy of the 2nd edition rules for Third Reich, they are only 12 pages! Yes, there're some holes, but either resolve them with common sense or look those issues up--should any arise--in the ver 4.5 rulebook.)
Chandler
ArizonaFear cannot be banished, but it can be calm and without panic; it can be mitigated by reason and evaluation.A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky, dangerous animals, and you know it.
-
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Smash62bill wrote:(And know that AWAW does away with that pesky double-turn rule.)
The single greatest change in AWaW. I HATED the double turn. Not so much the effect of the double turn, but the shenanigans around trying to time when it happened.
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"
Great post, many thanks.
Can I ask a question that I would appreciate if any reader can answer. I am recently getting back into games after a long absence (and just joined bgg), just ordered USE and looking forward to receiving it.
However a friend of mine has recommended AWAW and speaks very highly of the game, so I have been looking into it. Obviously it looks like a quite complex system, which I welcome, however it seems like there are quite a few problems with the system (judging by Calandales review) and it seems that there are many living rules and updates.
Does anyone know if theres a third edition or deluxe edition of AWAW planned that seeks to iron out problems and provide one rule book that incorporates all updates?
Be grateful for any info, many thanks.
Bren
- Bill KUnited States
Unspecified
North Carolina. . . then came the king's son, wounded, sore bestead, and weaponless, and saw the broken sword, hilt-buried in the dry and trodden sand, and ran and snatched it, and with battle shout lifted afresh, he hewed his enemy down . . .A spicebush swallowtail caterpillar that was roaming my neighborhood.
-
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Bren79 wrote:Can I ask a question that I would appreciate if any reader can answer. I am recently getting back into games after a long absence (and just joined bgg), just ordered USE and looking forward to receiving it.I'd recommend you play USE--that's a great choice! Especially as you're just getting back into boardgaming.
However a friend of mine has recommended AWAW and speaks very highly of the game, so I have been looking into it. Obviously it looks like a quite complex system, which I welcome, however it seems like there are quite a few problems with the system (judging by Calandales review) and it seems that there are many living rules and updates.
Does anyone know if theres a third edition or deluxe edition of AWAW planned that seeks to iron out problems and provide one rule book that incorporates all updates?
Regarding AWAW: the rules are very stable now. And I don't think there're any problems with the system (other than it is complex, that small mistakes can really hurt, and that it can feel scripted especially at the beginning).
(I haven't watched Calandale's video review of the game, so I don't know anything about that. But AWAW won't float everybody's boat--no wargame will.)
Columbia
Tennessee
-
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Bren79 wrote:
Does anyone know if theres a third edition or deluxe edition of AWAW planned that seeks to iron out problems and provide one rule book that incorporates all updates?
Be grateful for any info, many thanks.
Bren
AWAW has very much stabilized since the Calandale recording. There is a website dedicated to the game which has all the q&a you might need and the most current living rules. It is my understanding that the rules have not changed very much over the past couple of years.
Mind you, I don't play AWAW because I just find it more complex in ways that I lack an interest in. I prefer games with more granularity in depicting operations.
But both AWAW and USE have huge followings, so you will have no trouble finding opponents and help with either of them.
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Smash62bill wrote:
Neither, actually.
I wouldn't recommend playing A3R, as AWAW is a much better version of the game.
And jumping into AWAW without knowing whether it's worth the effort and money for you, may not be wise either.
What I recommend you do is download the rules for 3R4, and use your A3R components to play it. It'll be a whole lot simpler, it'll teach you the fundamentals of the game a lot quicker, it'll let you sample the play of the game without all that rules overhead, and it'll be an excellent foundation for understanding the game should you ever progress to AWAW.
Third Reich Rules ver 4.5
They are 70 pages long, verses 250 or so for AWAW.
(If you can get a copy of the 2nd edition rules for Third Reich, they are only 12 pages! Yes, there're some holes, but either resolve them with common sense or look those issues up--should any arise--in the ver 4.5 rulebook.)
[And play with the double-turn occurring in Spring 1942, by fiat. (And know that AWAW does away with that pesky double-turn rule.)]
Thanks, Bill. I would not have known that the 3R4 rules were playable with the A3R components. I've always been intrigued with Third Reich, but never acquired it.
I understand that some gamers prefer 3R4 to all Third Reich, including A3R and AWAW. Currently, my brother and I are in the throes of a Red Barricades campaign game.
Hopefully, in the not too distant future we can get to checking out your recommendation.
- Bill KUnited States
Unspecified
North Carolina. . . then came the king's son, wounded, sore bestead, and weaponless, and saw the broken sword, hilt-buried in the dry and trodden sand, and ran and snatched it, and with battle shout lifted afresh, he hewed his enemy down . . .A spicebush swallowtail caterpillar that was roaming my neighborhood.
-
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Lothar der Spieler wrote:Thanks, Bill. I would not have known that the 3R4 rules were playable with the A3R components.Good luck--I'm sure you'll have fun.
And, BTW, the components between A3R and 3R4 are not an identical match: the BRPs for some of the minor countries have changed, the forces of some of the minor countries have changed a little bit, a couple of beaches may have moved, and the force pools of the major powers might be a smidge different. (But you're an ASL player, you'll be able to adjust!) I recommend going with the 3R4 rules for major power force pools and setup conditions and for just about everything else, but use the A3R minor country BRP values and force pools. (If something doesn't quite match up, skim the corresponding section of the A3R rules and make a judgment call, and go on.)
A comparison of the German counters . . .
3R4:
A3R:
AWAW:
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Smash62bill wrote:
What I recommend you do is download the rules for 3R4, and use your A3R components to play it. It'll be a whole lot simpler, it'll teach you the fundamentals of the game a lot quicker, it'll let you sample the play of the game without all that rules overhead, and it'll be an excellent foundation for understanding the game should you ever progress to AWAW.
Bill, could matters be simplified and the same goal accomplished if I acquired a copy of the 3R4 game (with the 4th edtition rules, of course)? That would save me at least from having to adapt the components to the rules. Would this be just as good for learning the foundation for AWAW?
Perhaps I could trade my copy of A3R for 3R4.
- Bill KUnited States
Unspecified
North Carolina. . . then came the king's son, wounded, sore bestead, and weaponless, and saw the broken sword, hilt-buried in the dry and trodden sand, and ran and snatched it, and with battle shout lifted afresh, he hewed his enemy down . . .A spicebush swallowtail caterpillar that was roaming my neighborhood.
-
Re: AWAW vs. "the field"Lothar der Spieler wrote:Bill, could matters be simplified and the same goal accomplished if I acquired a copy of the 3R4 game (with the 4th edtition rules, of course)? That would save me at least from having to adapt the components to the rules. Would this be just as good for learning the foundation for AWAW?That of course would work, too. But I don't think the differences are that great, componentwise, between A3R and 3R4, especially if you just want to push the counters around and get a feel for the game. Just compare the 2 countersheets I linked to above: I think A3R has every counter that 3R4 has (plus several "extras").
Perhaps I could trade my copy of A3R for 3R4.
But yes, 3R4 and A3R would both give you a good basis for learning AWAW. But A3R has a lot of additional rules, that you would have to learn in order to play A3R straight up and then have to unlearn when you move to AWAW; whereas 3R is more of a sparse scaffolding--with little need to strip anything away when you move to AWAW.
