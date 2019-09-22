Re: AWAW vs. "the field"

Smash62bill wrote:

Neither, actually.I wouldn't recommend playing A3R, as AWAW is a much better version of the game.And jumping into AWAW without knowing whether it's worth the effort and money for you, may not be wise either.What I recommend you do is download the rules for 3R4, and use your A3R components to play it. It'll be a whole lot simpler, it'll teach you the fundamentals of the game a lot quicker, it'll let you sample the play of the game without all that rules overhead, and it'll be an excellent foundation for understanding the game should you ever progress to AWAW.They are 70 pages long, verses 250 or so for AWAW.(If you can get a copy of the 2nd edition rules for Third Reich, they are only 12 pages! Yes, there're some holes, but either resolve them with common sense or look those issues up--should any arise--in the ver 4.5 rulebook.)[And play with the double-turn occurring in Spring 1942, by fiat. (And know that AWAW does away with that pesky double-turn rule.)]