22 December (Turn 7)
Mud, Poor, 1 hex
Allied Air Points: 0
German replacements are 3AV and 1 Tiger, and 8 non-AV.
Allied replacements are 7AV and 23 non-AV.
Allied formations no longer receive a -1 on the SNAFU roll. The 517 PIR is deployed around Aywaille to block the northward advance of 1st SS and protect the Ambleve crossing.
The German wins the first player roll, and chooses to activate first.
1st SS Panzer Division
Fatigue: Fresh
SNAFU mods: -1
Activation: Pass
Objectives go on Hanoir and Aywaille. I’m taking a risk here, as I really need to re-take Malmedy before pushing further West, but if I don’t go now the Allied reinforcements will block the route. KG Knittel takes both fire actions to put a recon OBJ on Trois Ponts. The recon battalion loses a step, but takes the town. The Jagdpanzers overrun the 82nd Train (twice!) while advancing on Hanoir, but the bridge is blown in their faces. They switch their advance to Aywaille and kill 2 steps of the unsupported 2nd Battalion of the 517th Airborne with attacks by fire. The I/1 Battalion moves up to attack in support and takes the village, seizing the bridge intact. Fresh status is lost and no 2nd activation is rolled.
517th Parachute Infantry Regiment
Fatigue: Fresh
SNAFU mods: +2
Set Prep Def
Activation: Partial
The Regiment moves to block any further advance north from Aywaille and clear a path for the 2nd Armored to counter-attack to the east of the village. A barrage kills 1 step of I/1 (to 4). Fresh status is retained and a 2nd activation is gained.
Fatigue: Fresh
SNAFU mods: +2
Activation: Partial
An attempt to recapture Aywaille by the 1st Battalion just results in a step loss. Fresh status is lost.
3rd Fallshirmjager Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -3
Activation: Partial
A preliminary barrage kills a step of the I/26 defending Malmedy, but a follow-up attack just loses 2 steps from the attackers. Fatigue increases to 2 and there is no 2nd activation.
2nd Armored Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: +1
Activation: Pass
A mechanised infantry battalion drives back II/1 of 1st SS but the road is clogged with traffic and prevents follow up. The recon battalion sweeps east to bypass the jam and places an OBJ on Peiper’s HQ. It loses a step in an engagement with the defending step of the 9,12/2 and creates traffic in its own hex. An attack by mechanised infantry kills Peiper’s battalion and forces the HQ to retreat. Stoumont is retaken. Fatigue increases to 1 and there is no 2nd activation.
KG Peiper
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -4
Activation: Fail
The fail is taken in order to have a chance at 2nd activation. The roll of 5 is successful.
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -2
Activation: Pass
Peiper loses a step of Tigers to breakdown, but they counter-attack north and retake the Ambleve Bridge. Panzers drive off the US armour with losses. Stoumont is recaptured, but traffic prevents a second attack on the retreating cavalry battalion, which still projects an MSR-cutting ZoC onto La Gleize. Peiper’s units have no safe path and all lose a step. Fatigue increases to 2.
4th Cavalry Group
The new arrivals are given the, perhaps over-optimistic, task of re-opening contact with 82nd airborne.
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: +1
Activation: Pass
Hampered by the mud it is the HQ that puts the brakes on the forward lunge, only allowing the cavalry to reach Ocquier. There is no 2nd activation.
150th Panzer Brigade
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -3
Activation: Partial
KG X drops support in Malmedy and eliminates the 1/26 Battalion of the 1st, leaving just a step of Engineers in the hex. KG Y attacks the defenders, but just loses a step. Malmedy holds. Fatigue increases to 2 and there is no 2nd activation.
3rd Armored Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Pass
The Division advances to Bertogne, waiting to deploy before engaging 2nd Panzer. The recon troops push into Noville, swapping step losses with KG von Bohm and then calling in artillery that kills another 3 steps of 2nd Panzer units. Fatigue increases to 1 and a 2nd activation is gained.
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -1
Activation: Partial
The formation deploys and moves forward to engage. The battles go well, driving back the tanks and recon troops of 2nd Panzer and pushing towards Houffalize. Fatigue increases to 2.
9th SS Panzer Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -1
Activation: Partial
The I/9 Panzer Battalion is destroyed swapping step losses with TF Love. II/9 has more success, driving off TFs Jordan and Davisson with a step loss. KG Recker leads another attempt to shift TF Love, but a botched engagement and attack only leads to 2 attacking step losses. Fatigue increase to 2 and there is no 2nd activation. A step is lost from III/19 due to isolation.
9th Infantry Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -1
Activation: Partial
A battalion pushes over the stream to take advantage of the gap left by 9th SS. A barrage reduces II/20 to a single step. Fatigue remains at 1 and there is no 2nd activation.
3rd Panzergrenadier Division
Fatigue: 2
SNAFU mods: -2
Activation: Partial
The recon battalion makes 2 attacks by fire against the few men holding out in Malmedy without success, and only a final barrage by the divisional artillery forces the surrender of the 1st Infantry’s Engineers. A battalion of grenadiers seizes control of the town and reopens the main road to Stavelot at the cost of coordination issues with 3FJ. Fatigue increase to 3 and there is no 2nd activation.
75th Infantry Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Pass
Units are rushed to block the passage of the Ourthe. The unprepared and low-quality battalions are a flimsy barrier, but better than nothing. There is no 2nd activation.
2nd SS Panzer Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Pass
In 2 engagements the panzers destroy both steps of the supporting towed tank destroyers! Two battalions of the 82nd are sent fleeing in an attempt to break through to Panzer Lehr but the 1/325 holds steady, and together with traffic results holds up the advance. Fatigue remains zero but there is no 2nd activation.
4th Armored Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: +1
Activation: Pass
TFs Oden and Cohen easily throw the defending battalion of paratroops out of Martelange and retake the town. More amour moves up the Bastogne highway, pushing back the fallshirmjager onto their HQ and crippling the II/14 battalion with artillery fire. Fatigue increase to 1 and there is a 2nd activation.
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Pass
The recon battalion places an OBJ on II/14 and finishes it off with an attack by fire. TF Oden drops support on the 2 frontline units. TF Cohen swings east to cut the 5FJ MSR, while the rest of the armour forces its way north, sending the HQ and supports into retreat. Fatigue remains at 1.
Fuhrer Grenadier Brigade
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: -2
Activation: Pass
The Brigade engages 10th Armored. The Panzer battalion engages and forces TF Riley to retreat with a step loss, and is equally successful against the cavalry defending the 10th Div HQ. Infantry pursue the retreating Americans over the Sure, and artillery kills a step of the engineers (to 1) stacked with the HQ. Fatigue increases to 1 and there is no 2nd activation.
CCB/3rd Armored Division
Fatigue: 4
SNAFU mods: -5
Activation: Recovery
TFs McGregor (to 5) and Love (to 3) each lose a step to isolation. There is no 2nd activation.
12th SS Panzer Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Pass
I’d really like to pull 12th SS out of the Ridge fighting and send them West, but 1st ID is still to go and could break through to the 99th without 12th SS holding the pocket closed. I place a Double Tap OBJ on the hex SE of Sourbrodt and will try and force my way through to that village. Success should prevent 1st ID making a successful counter-attack (it has 3 fatigue already) and set up the Division to pull out tomorrow and let 12VG take over.
1,3/I Panzers move north and drop support on the 2/16 Battalion, killing the last step of 1st Division’s 703 Tank Destroyer unit. 1st ID still has support, but they have an AV of 3 rather than 4. Support is also then dropped on the 1/16 Battalion. The Panzers assist an infantry attack on 1/16, but it fails with a step loss to each side. KG Bremer leads an attack up the road against 2/16, forcing them to retreat with 2 step losses (to 2). I/26 attacks and takes the next hex along the road from the unprepared 2/18 Battalion, but generates traffic in the hex. The rest of the Division prepares to move west, with parting barrages killing a step each from the 99th and from the 1st Divisions. Fatigue increases to 1 and a 2nd activation is gained. I don’t actually want to move again until next turn, so I take a recovery to lower fatigue back to 0.
CCB/10th Armored Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Partial
The formation disengages from 5FJ and moves north to Bastogne. There is no 2nd activation.
2nd Panzer Division
Fatigue: 2
SNAFU mods: -4
Activation: Partial
The Division struggles to untangle itself from Fuhrer Begleit. TF Rich and the 3rd Armored’s Cavalry Battalion are each driven back with a step loss and Noville is captured. Tank shells batter the 2/506, reducing it to 3 steps. Fatigue increase to 3, but a 2nd activation is rolled and a recovery is taken to keep it at 2 and to flip the Train and get rid of a coordination marker.
1st Infantry Division
Fatigue: 3
SNAFU mods: -3
Activation: Partial
The tired unit counter-attacks and drives the German tanks back, allowing it restore links to 1st Division battalions who would otherwise have been isolated. It is not able to clear the road to Camp D’Elsenborn of enemy ZoCs however. Fatigue increases to 4 and there can be no roll for a 2nd activation.
26th Volksgrenadier Division
Fatigue: 2
SNAFU mods: -2
Activation: Pass
The unit marches double-time to the Bastogne perimeter. The engineers defending Magaret are overrun and probes lead to exchanges of steps lost with 2 battalions of the 101st. Fatigue remains at 2 and a 2nd activation is rolled.
Fatigue: 2
SNAFU mods: -2
Activation: Pass
KG Kunkel is sent to the relief of 5FJ and drives off TF Cohen that was blocking the MST, though not without taking a step loss. Repeated heavy barrages and attacks have worn the 1/501 down to 2 steps. Fatigue increases to 3.
10th Armored Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -3
Activation: Partial
The Division’s armour drives back the battalion of the 352VG to its HQ, reducing it to a single step. The Fuhrer Grenadier’s bicycle battalion is also made to retreat with a loss, and artillery kills a step of the Fusilier battalion. Fatigue increases to 2 and there is no 2nd activation.
5th Fallshirmjager Division
With the MSR temporarily restored it’s time for 5FJ to pull back if they can get the activations.
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -3
Activation: Pass
The Division speedily disengages, falling back along the forest trails to Wiltz. An attack with a heavy barrage against the 1/506 only results in a step loss each. Fatigue remains at 1 and there is no 2nd activation.
84th Infantry Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: 0
Drop Prep Def
Activation: Partial
The formation shifts its centre of gravity west, and clears the roads to allow the passage of 29th Armoured Brigade through Andenne. Artillery kills a step of 116th Panzer’s II/60 Battalion (to 3) at the gates of Namur. Fatigue remains at 1 and there is no 2nd activation.
560th Volksgrenadier Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -1
Activation: Pass
The Division wins the race to Houffalize, throwing back TF Orr with 2 step losses (to 4) at a cost of 1 to II/1128. Fatigue increase to 2 and a 2nd activation is gained.
Fatigue: 2
SNAFU mods: -3
Set Prep Def
Activation: Partial
29th Armoured Brigade
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: +1
Activation: Pass
The muddy roads hamper the advance of the HQ, which slows the entire Brigade and leaves them still short of Andenne at the end of the turn. After all my efforts with 84ID there are still coordination markers gained when units pass through the 1732 crossroads, but at least they won’t be mixed next turn. Of course, if I’d had the foresight to bring the British on at the 2135 entry hex none of this would have been an issue… There is no 2nd activation.
12th Volksgrenadier Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -1
Activation: Partial
The unit presses an attack on Camp D’Elsenborn, with a step loss to each side. Fatigue increases to 2 and there is a 2nd activation.
Fatigue: 2
SNAFU mods: -2
Activation: Partial
KG Holz engages and drives back CCB/3’s TF McGregor with a 1 step loss (to 4), cutting the safe path to TF Love. Another attack on Camp D’Elsenborn exchanges losses, with a total of 6 destruction barrage rolls through the turn being ineffective. Fatigue increase to 3.
109th/28 Regiment
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Fail
A second activation is gained.
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Partial
The Regiment concentrates around Diekirch, as the 5th Infantry will be taking over the front against 352VG South of the river. Artillery kills a step of II/915 (to 3) Fatigue remains at zero.
9th Panzer Division
Fatigue: Fresh
SNAFU mods: +2
Activation: Pass
Mud is a problem for the HQ, and lead units can only get to Nieder-Uttfeld on the route to Burg Rueland. There is no 2nd activation.
5th Infantry Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: +1
Activation: Pass
Only a single Regiment is available as yet, but it is confidently hurled north against the 352VG. Two battalions are thrown back over the Sure, with 2 step losses to I/916. The 10th Regiment takes no loss. Fatigue increases to 1 and there is no 2nd activation.
116th Panzer Division
Fatigue: 3
MSR Blocked: 2
SNAFU mods: -8
Activation: Fail
There’s no longer any chance of the MSR being restored this turn, so I might as well roll for them. I assume you can’t take a failure flip when the MSR is blocked, as Recovery is not possible under those conditions. Each unit loses a step. I don’t roll for 2nd activation.
26th Infantry Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Partial
The 26th marches rapidly towards Wiltz. There is no 2nd activation.
212th Volksgrenadier Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Partial
The formation pulls back a little and kills 1 step of 2/12 with a barrage. Fatigue remains at 1 and there is no 2nd activation.
CCA/9th Armored Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -1
Activation: Pass
The two remaining battalions are sent east to surround the I/988 battalion which is stuck out on a limb. Support is dropped, and a combination of tank shells and artillery reduce the target to 3 steps at a lost of 1 loss from the cavalry. Fatigue increases to 2 and a 2nd activation is gained.
Fatigue: 2
SNAFU mods: -2
Activation: Fail
276th Volksgrenadier Division
Fatigue: 2
SNAFU mods: -1
Activation: Partial
The Division pulls back somewhat, with a voluntary retreat by I/988 losing a step to escape the trap of CCA/9. The Divisions 88s and artillery kill 3 steps of CCA/9’s cavalry battalion (to 1). Fatigue increases to 3. There is no 2nd activation.
80th Infantry Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Pass
The Division’s 2 Regiments move up to occupy Ettelbruck, intending to head north up Skyline Drive on the right of 10th Armored. There is no 2nd activation.
326th Volksgrenadier Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -1
Set Prep Def
Activation: Partial
Units move to back up 9th SS as the move south. Artillery kills a step of 2/39 (to 4). Fatigue remains at 1 and there is no 2nd activation.
30th Infantry Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Partial
Units not under the prep def umbrella pull back. The engineers are relocated to the Malmedy road. A 2nd activation is gained.
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Partial
The engineers are sent forward to call in artillery fire on the Malmedy-Stavelot road, killing a step of 3FJ infantry. Fatigue is unchanged.
Panzer Lehr
Fatigue: 2
MSR Blocked 2
SNAFU mods: -7
Activation: Partial
Well that was unexpected! Lehr has scraped together enough fuel to maybe establish its own MSR via Vielsalm if can remove the 2 battalions of the 82nd around Liernaux. Unfortunately only 2 units can reach that area. The Pioneer battalion loses a step but drives 2/508 away from the vital road. KG vonFallois then moves through and eliminates the unsupported 1/325 with 2 attacks by fire. The HQ relocates and the division attempts to concentrate around Parker’s Crossroads. The Train is placed in Vielsalm, but isolation effects still apply, as the MSR blocked marker can’t be removed until the next preparation phase. This leaves Lehr with just 3 motorised battalions with 3 steps each, and KG vonFallois with 2 steps. Fatigue increases to 3 and there is no 2nd activation.
4th Infantry Division
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -1
Activation: Partial
Units follow up the retiring volksgrenadiers. Barrages have no effect. Fatigue remains at 1 and there is no 2nd activation.
352nd Volksgrenadier Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: 0
Set Prep Def
Activation: Fail
There is no 2nd activation.
82nd Airborne Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: -4
Activation: Partial
The road through Bomal on the Ourthe looks like the best chance to regain an MSR, and the Division is ordered to fall back westward. Units drive back Lehr’s II/902 Battalion from Chavanne, but it is not enough. Fatigue remains at 2 and I don‘t roll for a 2nd activation. The Train is removed from the map.
Fuhrer Begleit Brigade
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: -2
Activation: Partial
FBB makes a limited attack with captures the wooded road east of Noville. Fatigue increase to 1 and a 2nd activation is gained.
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: -1
Activation: Pass
An attempt is made to push 3/501 back from the road which would free it as a supply route once more, but the battalion holds firm with 2 step losses (to 3). Fatigue remains at 1.
101st Airborne Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: -1
Activation: Partial
The 101st pull back to avoid mixing with 3rd Armored and with concern over mounting losses. Barrages are effective and kill 3 steps of the 26 VG advanced units. Fatigue increases to 1 and a 2nd activation is gained.
Fatigue: 1
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Partial
On the other hand, it is important to deny the road, otherwise 116thy Panzer will regain supply…. McAuliffe changes his mind and orders the 3/506 forward to interdict the Rollbahn. Artillery kills 2 steps and fatigue remains at 1.
79th Volksgrenadier Division
Fatigue: Fresh
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Pass
The Division heads for Wiltz to try and set up a defence before the US 26th Infantry can get there. There is no 2nd activation.
112th/28 Regiment
Fatigue: 0
MSR Blocked 2
SNAFU mods: -5
Activation: Fail
The sole remaining battalion drops to 3 steps.
62nd Volksgrenadier Division
Fatigue: 3
SNAFU mods: -2
Activation: Fail
Take a flip to decrease fatigue to 2.
CCR/9th Armored Division
Fatigue: 2
MSR Blocked 2
SNAFU mods: -7
Activation: Fail
The last step of TF Harper, and therefore the entire formation, is removed.
18th Volksgrenadier Division
Fatigue: 2
SNAFU mods: -4
Activation: Recovery
CCB/9th Armored Division
Fatigue: 2
MSR Blocked 2
SNAFU mods: -8
Activation: Fail
The 14th Battalion loses a step (to 3)
277th Volksgrenadier Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: 0
Activation: Pass
An attempt to seize the marsh from 1/38 (which would have isolated the rest of 2nd Division from their HQ) fails, with a step loss to each side. Artillery kills a step of 3/9 battalion (to 3). Fatigue increase to 1 and there is no 2nd activation.
106th Infantry Division
Fatigue: 0
MSR Blocked 2
SNAFU mods: -6
Activation: Partial
The formation loses its last 2 steps and is removed but kills 2 steps of 62VG with the last of its artillery ammo before surrendering.
2nd Infantry Division
Fatigue: 1
MSR Blocked 2
SNAFU mods: -6
Activation: Fail
The Division has just 7 steps left after isolation effects.
99th Infantry Division
Fatigue: 0
SNAFU mods: -3
Activation: Pass
Although the Train is currently illegal, the division still manages to activate. With no prospect of being able to clear a road of 2 ZoCs the division just accomplishes a barrage that kills 2 steps of KG Holz. Fatigue remains at zero and the Train is removed from the map.
7th Armored Division
Fatigue: 2
MSR Blocked 2
SNAFU mods: -7
Activation: Fail
Eight steps are lost to isolation, but the Division is still a powerful force if only it can receive supply. A break in the clouds would be really helpful for the Allies about now.
So that ends turn 7, with the German VP total at 6. It’s a funny old game, with large numbers of formations out of supply. I think the Germans can probably get to the line of the Ourthe, and may be able to take Hanoir and Camp D’Elsenborn before they have to go on the defensive.
Malcolm Cameron
Australia
Sydney
NSW
Thank you for the ongoing AAR, which is fun to read.
I have one rules comment / question.
As I read 10.5, being MSR blocked does not cause step losses due to Isolation unless the unit either is out of command radius, or lacks a safe path, or both.
So a completely pocketed formation, with everyone in command radius and with a safe path to the HQ, will be MSR blocked (bad for SNAFU rolls) but won't lose steps to Isolation.
I think the historical Bastogne pocket is the model for that aspect of the rules. It makes being surrounded (as a whole formation) less devastating than in say OCS. But small units cut off from their HQ don't last long.
Lynn Brower
United States
Solon
Ohio
Hello Malcolm,
You are correct about Isolation effects on out of Command Radius and No Safe Path and their effects on larger pockets, like Bastogne.
Don't forget the "additionally" comment in Case 2 of 10.5 which says that Formations Marked MSR Blocked Level2: Destroy 1 step per unit.
So the time line for pockets such as Bastogne goes like this.
Activation 1. CTs are Illegal: The Formation has until the end of this Activation to restore the CTs to legal. If not then at end of Activation CTs go off map
Activation 2. CTs off map: Formation is marked MSR Blocked 1
Activation 3. If CTs still off map: Formation is marked MSR Blocked 2 and every unit of the Formation will lose at least 1 step to Isolation at the end of this Activation.
In LB, Special Rule 3.2 Air Supply helps to mitigate the effect of MSR Blocked 2 on pocketed units. This rule allows the air resupply that kept the Bastogne pocket alive for more than 3 days (activations).
Malcolm Cameron
Australia
Sydney
NSW
-
Thanks Lynn.
I read the line in 10.5 ("Additionally, for both cases: ...") as meaning that a step loss only occurs (even for MSR Blocked Level 2 formations) if Case 1 or Case 2 applied.
If I understand your post correctly, in Activation 3 everyone loses a step even if neither Case 1 (no Safe Path or OOC) or Case 2 (no Safe Path and OOC) applies.
If that is right, the rule should probably lose the words ", for both cases".
Russ Massey
United Kingdom
Malcolm C wrote:
Thank you for the ongoing AAR, which is fun to read.
I have one rules comment / question.
As I read 10.5, being MSR blocked does not cause step losses due to Isolation unless the unit either is out of command radius, or lacks a safe path, or both.
So a completely pocketed formation, with everyone in command radius and with a safe path to the HQ, will be MSR blocked (bad for SNAFU rolls) but won't lose steps to Isolation.
I think the historical Bastogne pocket is the model for that aspect of the rules. It makes being surrounded (as a whole formation) less devastating than in say OCS. But small units cut off from their HQ don't last long.
Thanks Malcolm
Yep, I realised after a discussion on Consimworld that the MSR blocked 2 losses to isolation only increase the losses when cases 1 and/or 2 also apply. There is no loss purely for losing MSR. I'd already completed T7 before this revelelation (I think I mention it in the T6 session report) but am applying it correctly from T8 onwards.
Lynn Brower
United States
Solon
Ohio
Hello Malcolm and Russ,
I sincerely apologize for making an error in my post above on the effects of MSR Blocked level 2.
Losing an extra step due to MSR Blocked level 2 does ONLY occur when the conditions stated in Case 1 or Case 2 of 10.5 occur.
Dean clarified this issue in a CSW post back in November.
I plead old age infirmity of memory. ;-)
