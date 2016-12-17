Malcolm C wrote:

Thank you for the ongoing AAR, which is fun to read.



I have one rules comment / question.



As I read 10.5, being MSR blocked does not cause step losses due to Isolation unless the unit either is out of command radius, or lacks a safe path, or both.



So a completely pocketed formation, with everyone in command radius and with a safe path to the HQ, will be MSR blocked (bad for SNAFU rolls) but won't lose steps to Isolation.



I think the historical Bastogne pocket is the model for that aspect of the rules. It makes being surrounded (as a whole formation) less devastating than in say OCS. But small units cut off from their HQ don't last long.



