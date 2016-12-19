|
Father and son review of Julius Caesar.
Here is a review written by my son followed by a few comments from his dad.
Julius Caesar simulates the Roman civil war between the republic of Rome and Caesar, who had ambitions to be the absolute ruler of the empire. In this two-player game, the republic forces are led by Brutus, Scipio and Pompey the Great, and Caesar's forces are led by Caesar, his nephew and future emperor of Rome, Octavius, and the thoroughly useless (in the game) Mark Antony. In order to win, players must have the most victory points at the end of the game. Victory points are obtained by controlling the large cities and killing enemy leaders which is a rare occurrence. Hence cities which offer victory points dominate the game. The game is very similar to Hammer of the Scots in terms of mechanics but is rather different in gameplay since it is a very offensive vs defensive game. Caesar's forces begin concentrated in the north of Italy from which they will rampage down the empire slaughtering the republican armies. On the other hand, Pompey’s forces begin scattered across the empire as they try to hold on to their starting cities and win the game. The game is divided into five years taking approximately fifteen minutes each. Each year is divided into five turns.
The battle is fought over on a cardboard map covering the entire empire at that time, from Spain to Antioch, from Rome to Alexandria. Featured on the map are all of the major cities and roads that troops will move through as well as the Mediterranean which the fleets of the two players will fight over. The map is well done artistically. However, it does not reach the high standards of the rest of the game; its material is flimsy. Whilst players will possibly be surprised at the bigness of the map, it is not big enough to play the game comfortably. Cities are not separated enough for it to be easy to tell which unit is in which easily.
All units and leaders are represented by wooden blocks with several numbers and letters showing their strengths and other abilities. When not engaging enemy troops blocks face away from their opponents hiding their identity and strengths, this is the most interesting element of the game as it encourages players to think before they act and sometimes forces them to be overly cautious. The characteristics of the blocks are as follows, a priority rating, a combat strength rating and an endurance rating. The priority rating determines what time the unit will be able to attack in a battle, units like cavalry and archers will be able to enter sooner than basic legions or fleets. The highest priority units have ratings of A and lowest have Priority ratings of D. The combat strength of units determines how strong the unit will be when it actually gets to attack; the strongest units have a combat strength of four and the weakest have a combat strength of one. The endurance of units shows how much damage the unit can take without having to be removed. The strongest units can take four hits and the weakest 2. Damage is shown by dots on each side of the block showing the number of hits it has left. Each time a hit is taken, the block is rotated 90 degrees until it runs out of hits and is removed. The block system, overall, is a neat way of representing the armies which fought under both sides.
The cards are the most important part of the game since they regulate all of the actions of the players. At the start of each year players draw six cards and discard one of their choice. Then each turn players will secretly choose a card and place it in front of them face down. Both cards are then revealed and the card with the highest priority performs its abilities first. The vast majority of cards feature a number of action points and a number of levy points. The number of both of these generally varies between one and three. The player with the most action points firstly moves groups of blocks equal or less to the number of action points he has with various limitations depending the road the troops are moving on and the block. Then the same player implements his levy points which allow him to recruit or heal troops. The rules for recruiting troops depends on the block being recruited. Some cards take priority over all others and are called ‘god’ cards, each being named after a Roman deity. These cards allow players to do actions normally outside the game rules. The cards are made of thin cardboard and are satisfactory overall. They provide a neat system for regulating the players’ actions.
Combat works rather simply; when a player moves a block(s) into a city with another group of blocks. The best way to explain combat is by demonstrating it.
1. Julius Caesar (Priority: A, Combat Strength:3, Endurance:3) and a group of cavalry(Priority: B, Combat Strength:2, Endurance:3) move into Tarrago which contains Scipio ( Priority: A, Combat Strength:2, Endurance:3).
2. Scipio and Caesar both have the same priority rating. Hence Scipio attacks first as he is the defender. Scipio does not have the option to retreat until the second round.
3. Scipio rolls dice equal to his current endurance (3) and scores a one, a two and a five. He has a combat strength of two; this means that all rolls equal or under two score a hit, so he scored 2 hits. Hits must always be taken on the opposing block with the most endurance. The Caesar player hence has to reduce the endurance of both of his blocks by one.
4. Caesar now gets to roll two dice for his attack since his endurance is now three. He scores a 4 and a 6 which are both misses for Caesar.
5. The cavalry now get to attack Scipio with two dice. They score a one and a three. The one is a hit for the cavalry hence Scipio is now on endurance:2.
6. It is now round two and Scipio's turn to attack. The player controlling him figured that it would be unwise to continue to fight and retreated him to New Carthage.
7. The battle is now over and Caesar's forces may regroup to any neighbouring city not controlled by the enemy.
The combat system, whilst initially complicated, is fun to implement and results in the occasional unexpected victory or defeat. Fleets and the seas are a crucial aspect of the game. Players fight for control of each of the seven divisions of the Mediterranean sea with their fleets. Controlling the seas gives a strong advantage as it allows blocks to be shipped from the other side of the map within one turn. The sea also allows fleets to capture coastal cities quickly without much resistance. The sea and fleets are an incredibly fun aspect of the game.
The game overall is enjoyable and fun to play. It possesses a reasonable level of replayablity. The main flaw is the fact that playing Caesar is much for fun than playing Pompey since Caesar attacks and Pompey defends. Hammer of the Scots follows the same mechanics and is a slightly better game, it also introduces this type of game in a simpler manner than Julius Caesar.
Comments by dad.
First, I will discuss Julius Caesar’s differences from the Hammer of the Scots (HOTS) for those familiar with that game. It uses the same rules and system with a few changes.
There is only one unit, Cleopatra, that behaves like an HOTS noble. All other land units winter where they are. Ships have to winter in a neighbouring port. Cities can support three units plus one extra for each victory point they give.
Each player draws six cards a year but discards one.
Event cards have been replaced by God cards. These are different in that if both players play one, they do nothing and the year does not end.
Borders have been replaced by roads but these function similarly with movement limits according to their type.
Levy takes place every turn according to the number of levy points on the card played. Most units can only be mustered in a specific location and are chosen rather than being drawn from a levy pool.
There are four rounds to a battle. In the fourth round, the attacker must retreat but the defender can still cause damage. Units must retreat the way they arrived rather than being allowed to retreat forward.
Victory is determined by controlling certain cities which give victory points. Extra points can be gained by killing enemy leaders. If either player has 10 VPs at the end of a year, they win immediately.
Ships have been introduced. They have round D priority but are powerful units. They travel fast and can be used to transport troops across the Mediterranean.
In terms of actual game play, Julius Caesar is partly a race game. Can Pompey grab enough cities to win quickly or will Caesar stave off defeat in the short term and then grind Pompey down? In particular, if Caesar does not occupy Rome at the very start, and Pompey does then Pompey will win. Who moves first on the first turn is therefore paramount. Caesar wins ties but if Pompey gets a higher priority card then he wins.
The cities in Greece and Turkey are unoccupied initially so the players race to get them first. Again, Pompey can achieve a swift victory by getting 10 VPs in the first year if Caesar is not careful.
Overall, the game has a reasonable amount of luck and is very strategic. An unskilled player will quickly lose to a skilled one, but players of similar level will win or lose on what cards are drawn and dice are rolled. A Jupiter card drawn and played at the right moment can determine the victor.
The rules are fairly simple by wargame standards but so are those of chess… Like chess the game has a lot of replayability and requires careful thought.
Bottomline: easy to learn but hard to master. A stimulating game.
Great review. I can't wait to teach my 3 year old son how to play JC. Right now we just stack the blocks up. Replayability can be increased byt the simple variant of allowing custom set ups as opposed to the preset placement of all the armies. You have to place the same number of blocks in each starting position, but you can swap blocks around to mix up the placement of all your forces. This adds some real fog of war to the game as experienced players will generally know what they are facing in the first couple of games. Cheers!
Lieven De Puysseleir
Belgium
Leuven
trust me, I'm a dentist
we don't lie, we use statistics
probably a minor typo but shouldn't this read 2 endurance instead of 3?
Quote:
4. Caesar now gets to roll two dice for his attack since his endurance is now three
I understood from your previous points that #dice equals endurance in attack and Caesar lost 1 endurance because of Scipio in .3?
-
