Paul Trad
Alexandria
Virginia
-
"Before you men lies the salvation of all France! Beyond the town, down that road, immortality awaits the brave. Vous nom d'guerre est Companie du Glorie!!"
So says our illustrious commander. Don't judge his manner harshly mon amis, he has a strong heart for our country.
These last weeks have stunned us all, with each flank and each line broken, the sky falling on our brows, enemy tanks appearing behind the front. Amidst this madness, our Commander somehow kept parts and petrol for the two most beautiful instrumènts of war I have ever seen. Sacrę la Bleú! I shall kiss them both.
So he has his speech, then we go forth pour France, pour Esprīt de Corp, pour Gloré. The Germans know my desire. They stand inside their holes, they have sullied the nearby positions. Enough, we go now, "Unsling the bandoliers!!
_________________________________
Ganz finally got his Gruppë straightened out in this rapid march to isolate Paris from the south. The weak have fallen, replaced with true German stock. Now that triumph is at hand, his Regiment is placed on defense against another potential counter-attack.
Complaining will do no good. Ganz knows it is best to be enthusiastic when given these tertiary missions. So the men are set to work digging assigned positions, grumbling through their fatigue. Those on the roads make loud comments. The veterans understand, but dig silently, grimly.
Noises out in the dark answer any fool with ears. The Nochë Beasts are out there, hungry, and the company is their prey.
With dawn, sentries report massed French infantry at the farms outside of town. Within range of the mounted weapons, specialists expect the order to Fire, but it does not come. Contrary to all expectations, the order is to hold, and be still.
The French infantry wait as well. The eastern sun rises, warming the May hay.
Then, like beasts riding out of a German nightmare, two monstrous armored vehicles appear. They slowly push through the French formations. They are identified as Char B, and just as quickly, German command verifies that no friendly tanks or air support will be coming.
The inevitable order is also received - 'Hold Until the Last Man.'
Now the fortifications in the roads and spaces between the buildings make sense. The young warriors look with renewed awe at Ganz. How did he know? There will be no armored breakthrough today. Ganz has offered his command to the beasts: 'Come right at Us, we will not run.'
________________________________
Merde.
So much for getting behind the Boche. Plan B: Divide on both sides, take the outlying objectives, smoke enemy fire positions.
There is enough space to both flanks in the town to pass the infantry thru, but those enemies in the center must be suppressed, or killed.
C'est las guerre.
---------------------------------------------
As the morning sun rises, a slow booming rattles down the valley. Canon and mortar do their work. German long-range artillery, so carefully directed to this sector, is silenced without a single volley disturbing the Frenchmens' work. There are no enemy tanks to duel, the German air is busy elsewhere, and only two HMGs threaten the French armor.
There is a petite problem. This magnificently clear morning is brisk with the May Winds that bring Spring's promise. For an attacker using smoke, all this crispness is unwelcome.
The smoke is laid again, and again, perfect like in training - and each time the men start to move... it clears away like a cruel joke.
* * *
For all the heavy firing, neither side is seriously hurt. Medics and stretcher bearers walk slowly, doctors look at their watches and check supplies.
Small gains are reported to the French Commander, who becomes increasingly agitated, then turns purple in nationalistic rage, "Do more, sacrifice yourself, charge!!"
Hearing his orders, the officers agree and ask their sargents if they agree. The sargents say 'd'acord' and instruct the men, who continue to prepare.
The sun moves higher.
___________________________________
Unlike every other battle he has trained for or fought, Ganz knows this one is different. Neither side will surrender and most positions are non-critical. Enough success has already been attained to allow him to pull back into the town when things get hotter.
So far, that is not necessary.
Ammo is somewhat low. The enemy tanks seem invincible to even critical hits from the weapons on hand. Ganz makes a note in his field journal to pass this weakness in German equipment up the chain of command. If he falls in battle, the entry is properly annotated.
Ganz's Standing Order remains - 'Do Not Fire at Enemy Movement. Fire only on my Order, do not fire in volley.' This is written and delivered to each unit and his ünder-commandant. Signed receipts are expected.
The sheer size of this French counter-attack prevents more than a fraction of the enemy from hiding in their smoke barrage. Even the smallest fire has a small affect, so this will be a day of 1000 cuts.
__________________________________
As the afternoon wears on, the mood in the French HQ changes from guarded confidence to accusation.
Each attack element expects the other to do more, move closer, take the first losses. The armor leaders do all that is expected, which includes their secret instruction to 'Preserve your Vehicles and Crews as a Primary Concern.'
Finally, the right flank officer gets his staff through a wire cluster, then sends his men far forward of himself. He will join them later in the day. This commits his command directly against the leaderless Boche left flank.
Surely the enemy will retreat now, or the French will push into the buildings, or advance into melee!?
None of this happens.
They wait for their officer. The other flank and middle discuss the best way to come forward. After all, the smoke has cleared again.
The Plan must be adhered to.
__________________________________
Instead of a slow retreat, Ganz brings his reserves forward, filling the foxholes within range of his Command Post. Small French units that have moved into this region are ruthlessly taken under enfilade fire from nearly 180 degrees.
As his left flank signals permission to withdraw, Ganz profoundly understands now - His men are here to win or die, nothing else.
Casualties began to occur, but no unit breaks, except to one enemy sniper that operates from within the town. This wound is ignored.
Finally, the enemy officer commits against his left flank. The handling of those French troops has been superb all day, and this charge forward inspiring. Ganz devotes a private moment, to honor this excellent opponent. This young man serves under corrupt politicians, he and all other devout Frenchmen like him.
Ganz orders all units to shift Fire to that officer's position.
The result neither pleases nor saddens Ganz. The math is already done before the Order is given. Ganz moves on to his next algorithm, while the young Frenchman dies valiantly.
%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%
After Action Report: Armor Element 371
No path North to Relive Paris Identified
Infantry Support Unsatisfactory
No Losses to Machines & Crews
Refuel & Rearm Requested
Advizé
-
Chick Lewis
United States
Claremont
California
WOW! That Paul Trad boy can WRITE !
You made the hair stand up on the back of my neck.
Chick
Russ Williams
Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
chicklewis wrote:
WOW! That Paul Trad boy can WRITE !
You made the hair stand up on the back of my neck.
That's the power of the metal umlaut in "Fränce".
