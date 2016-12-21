|
Hello everyone. In this thread I will be posting a short report on an async game that I played some time ago, but which seemed quite interesting. While neither I nor my opponent are particularly strong players I found writing the report to be an interesting exercise and so I hope that it will be interesting for some of you also.
I was the US for this game, and as is usual the US received a +2 influence bonus.
Turn 1 Hand:
Containment
East European Unrest
Decolonisation
Cambridge 5.
Special Relationship
Independent Reds
Asia Scoring
Europe Scoring
USSR set-up: Poland 0/4* East Germany 0/4* Yugoslavia 0/1
Hmmm, 14 ops, with 2 scorings. Decol as a probable hold card unless my handsize is cut by Blockade. Two clear options for the headline. Dump a scoring and then try to dominate the other region, or headline Containment and try to dispose of one scoring early while contesting the other. That would also make Blockade easier to deal with. However the presence of Cambridge 5 gives me pause. I would be fighting to deal with 2 scorings in 5 ARs. That`s not terribly fun even with the extra ops. In the end I decide to be cautious and set-up:
West Germany 4*/0
Italy 3*/0
Iran 2*/0
Phillipines 2*/0
Since I have Decol and I don`t expect a Destal to SE Asia on the headline I can safely deal with one of my scorings this way without fear of Vietnam Revolts. Apart from signalling that I have Asia this also leaves Iran at 2*/0, hopefully my opponent will be subtly influenced to coup Iran over Italy….
Headline Events Revealed:
US: #1: 0 / Asia Scoring (Both)
Both Sides Score. May NOT be Held.
USSR: #7: 3 / Socialist Governments (USSR)
Remove US Influence in Western Europe by a total of three Influence points, removing no more than two per country. May not be played after #83 'The Iron Lady'.
-1 VP.
Italy 1/0, UK 4/0 for Soc Gov.
AR1: #31: 4 / Red Scare/Purge (Both)
All further Operations cards played by your opponent this turn are -1 to their value (to a minimum value of 1 OP).
Coup Italy. DEFCON 4. 4 Mil ops. A 6!
Italy 0/5*
Well, so much for Europe. Luckily I still have control of WG, but this leaves me with a choice. Take France to protect against future Europe control or ensure that I am not dominated by disposing of the scoring before my opponent takes Spain? On this occasion I decide to avoid being dominated and dispose of the scoring.
#2: 0 / Europe Scoring (Both)
Both Sides Score. May NOT be Held.
VPs at -3.
AR2: #14: 3 / COMECON* (USSR)
Add 1 USSR Influence in each of four non-US Controlled countries in Eastern Europe.
Message from USSR:
Iraq 0/3*, Syria 0/2*.
Hm, curious. Taking Syria suggests ME scoring. Time to expand in the ME and to ensure adjacency to Iran in case of a lucky coup.
#29: 3 / East European Unrest (US)
In Early or Mid War: Remove 1 USSR Influence from three countries in Eastern Europe. In Late War: Remove 2 USSR Influence from three countries in Eastern Europe.
Message from US:
Egypt 2*/0
Afghanistan 1/0
AR3 USSR:
#106: 3 / NORAD* (US)
If the US controls Canada, the US may add 1 Influence to any country already containing US Influence at the conclusion of any Action Round in which the DEFCON marker moves to the '2' box. This event is cancelled by #42 Quagmire.
Message from USSR:
Afghanistan 1/1, S Korea 1/2
Good, now I can get as far as Libya, and have a coup target. My opponent was clearly nervous about being locked out of Pakistan. NORAD in play this early should work out to my advantage, I will have less need to make AR6/7 plays if the board has influence from both powers.
#105: 2 / Special Relationship (US)
If UK is US controlled but NATO is not in effect, US adds 1 Influence to any country adjacent to the UK. If UK is US controlled and NATO is in effect, US adds 2 Influence to any Western European country and gains 2 VPs.
Message from US:
Libya 2*/0
AR4 USSR: #3: 0 / Mideast Scoring (Both)
Both Sides Score. May NOT be Held.
VPs at -1
Nice, 3 scorings played and the VP track hasn`t moved much. Mil ops are next on the agenda.
#22: 2 / Independent Reds* (US)
Add sufficient US Influence in either Yugoslavia, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary or Czechoslovakia to equal USSR Influence.
Message from US:
Coup Afghanistan….. a 3. Afghanistan 1/0. 2 mil ops.
A passable result. Can`t really complain.
AR5: #26: 1 / CIA Created* (US)
USSR reveals hand this turn. Then the US may Conduct Operations as if they played a 1 Op card.
Message from USSR:
Afghanistan 1/1.
I have 5 Year Plan and Arab-Israeli War left in hand.
CIA now? I understand that 5YP may have made my opponent nervous with Fidel unplayed, however this is going to give me Pakistan and I *know* that he doesn`t have I-P War or Blockade so I can be a little more cavalier with my remaining cards. As the USSR I think that I would have probably played CIA at DEFCON 3 / AR6, discarded ME to 5YP, spaced NORAD, and possibly played A-I War for the event AR2. But that’s with hindsight of course. I coup North Korea (the most valuable target) and then move in.
CIA coups North Korea. DEFCON 3. 3 Mil ops.
#25: 3 / Containment* (US)
All further Operations cards played by US this turn add one to their value (to a maximum of 4).
Message from US:
Pakistan 3*/0
It is worth noting that only 2 to Pakistan may have been better here, with Asia scored, I-P War to come, and Decol in hand, the China card would have been very useful if my opponent had gone 2/4.
AR6 USSR:
#13: 2 / Arab-Israeli War (USSR)
Pan-Arab Coalition invades Israel. Roll a die, and subtract 1 for US Control of Israel and every US Controlled country adjacent to Israel. USSR Victory on modified die roll 4-6 USSR adds 2 to Military Ops Track. Effects of Victory: USSR gains 2 VP and replaces all US Influence in Israel with USSR Influence.
Message from USSR:
S Korea 1/4*.
I`m not too unhappy with this. I push on to India in case of I-P War/ a decent coup, and to Malaysia in case of a Vietnam/ Destal headline.
#104: 2 / Cambridge Five (USSR)
The US player exposes all scoring cards in their hand. The USSR player may then add 1 Influence in any single region named on one of these scoring cards (USSR choice). Cannot be played as an event in Late War.
Message from US:
India 1/0
Malaysia 1/0
Mil ops are met by both sides.
All scorings are gone, and I have a decent position in all of the early war regions. Even Europe isn't beyond salvaging.
Turn 2 US hand:
US/ Japan Defence Pact
Nuclear Test Ban
NATO
Defectors
Truman Doctrine
Romanian Abdication
Captured Nazi Scientist
Decolonisation
A hand of extremes here, average ops with the scorings gone. Hmmm, Defectors or CNS for the headline? I go with Defectors as I am still worried about Vietnam losing me Thailand. One thing to note about this hand is I quickly decide not to worry about Blockade, provided that I take France. I`ve no decent discard and Decol would come back in the mid-war.
Headline Events Revealed:
US: #103: 2 / Defectors (US)
Play in Headline Phase to cancel USSR Headline event, including Scoring Card. Canceled card returns to Discard Pile. If Defectors played by USSR during Soviet action round, US gains 1 VP (unless played on the Space Race).
USSR: #9: 2 / Vietnam Revolts* (USSR)
Add 2 USSR Influence in Vietnam. For the remainder of the turn, the Soviet player may add 1 Operations point to any card that uses all points in Southeast Asia.
NOTE: discarded without effect.
AR1 USSR: UN Intervention + Marshall Plan coups Malaysia…. a 1. 4 Mil ops.
Hm, some luck, and a good choice on the headline. I seize the opportunity to take France and push straight back to Malaysia. I need to get some mil ops from somewhere after all and I don`t want a coup to be followed by Destal.
#21: 4 / NATO* (US)
USSR player may no longer make Coup or Realignment rolls in any US Controlled countries in Europe. US Controlled countries in Europe may not be attacked by play of the Brush War event. Requires prior play of #16 Warsaw Pact or #23 Marshall Plan.
France 3*/0
Malaysia 1/0
AR2 USSR: #4: 3 / Duck and Cover (US)
Degrade DEFCON level by one. Then US player earns VPs equal to 5 minus current DEFCON level.
Message from USSR:
Coup Malaysia, then event.
A 1 again! No effect, and VPs are now +1. DEFCON 3.
Hm, more luck. I guess maybe we`ll get through this. I take Thailand in case of Destal and get Canada on board with NORAD.
#34: 4 / Nuclear Test Ban (Both)
Player earns VPs equal to current DEFCON level minus 2, then improve DEFCON two levels.
Message from US:
Thailand 2*/0
Canada 4*/0
AR3 USSR:
#20: 2 / Olympic Games (Both)
Player sponsors Olympics. Opponent may participate or boycott. If Opponent participates, each player rolls one die, with the sponsor adding 2 to his roll. High roll gains 2 VP. Reroll ties. If Opponent boycotts, degrade DEFCON one level and the Sponsor may Conduct Operations as if they played a 4 Ops card.
Message from USSR:
Coup Libya.
A 4. Libya 0/0 DEFCON 2.
Not too many mil ops this turn for me then. I decide that I want Lebanon and to push out in Africa now DEFCON is 2 which means that I continue to blow through my ops. Just in case of Blockade or I draw a France attack card I further reinforce France and place in Libya in case of Nasser. The India influence may be a mistake however, I decided to get to Cameroon and to get Asian domination this turn which was arguably was not resource effective.
#27: 4 / US/Japan Mutual Defense Pact* (US)
US gains sufficient Influence in Japan for Control. USSR may no longer make Coup or Realignment rolls in Japan.
Message from US:
NORAD: India 2/0
Angola 1*/0
Lebanon 1*/0
Libya 1/0
France 4*/0
AR4: #28: 3 / Suez Crisis* (USSR)
Remove a total of four US Influence from France, the United Kingdom and Israel. Remove no more than 2 Influence per country.
Message from USSR:
Saudi Arabia 0/3*.
#19: 1 / Truman Doctrine* (US)
Remove all USSR Influence markers in one uncontrolled European country.
Message from US:
Zaire 1*/0
Marching on…
AR5 USSR:
#11: 2 / Korean War* (USSR)
North Korea invades South Korea. Roll one die, and subtract 1 for every US Controlled country adjacent to South Korean. USSR Victory on modified die roll 4-6. USSR adds 2 to Military Operations Track. Effects of Victory: USSR gains 2 VP and replace all US Influence in South Korea with USSR Influence.
Message from USSR:
Afghanistan 1/3*.
Not much point to this I feel, Afghanistan isn`t more valuable than European domination.
#18: 1 / Captured Nazi Scientist* (Both)
Advance player's Space Race marker one box.
Message from US:
India 3*/0
A mistake. 2VP, a space race lead, and Libya 2*/0 or Costa Rica 1/0 in case of a future Panama coup would arguably have been better than India 3*/0 this turn.
AR6 USSR:
Five Year Plan
France 4*/1
East Germany 0/5*
No real need for East Germany. Not a bad idea to get access to Algeria, especially if my opponent doesn’t get Destal and so should coup Panama (arguably a better target than Libya last AR). Note that my opponent got no benefit from holding Five Year Plan vs. discarding ME scoring to it in the end.
#12: 1 / Romanian Abdication* (USSR)
Eliminate all US Influence in Romania. USSR gains sufficient Influence in Romania for Control.
Message from US:
Romania 0/3*
Cameroon 1*/0
An AR6 play to give my opponent something to consider, after an AR1 coup I will get Nigeria. A pity about Europe tho`, I was hoping that he'd waste ops on getting domination!
2VP to the USSR puts the score in the red at -1.
It is worth noting that at this point few cards have been removed from the deck. This increased the possibility of the late war cards entering the deck without a turn 7 reshuffle.
Turn 3 Hand
Degaulle
Socialist Governments
I-P War
Captured Nazi Scientist
Blockade
Nasser
Europe Scoring
Decolonisation.
Well, I have about 13 ops. That`s not good. What`s worse is that several cards negatively impact on my ops and I know my opponent has drawn Red Scare and Destal. CNS is the obvious headline so I can try to space 2 cards. PleasedonotpurgemeI’mtooyoungandhandsomeI’llbegood...
Headline Events Revealed:
US: #18: 1 / Captured Nazi Scientist* (Both)
Advance player's Space Race marker one box.
USSR: #31: 4 / Red Scare/Purge (Both)
All further Operations cards played by your opponent this turn are -1 to their value (to a minimum value of 1 OP).
+2VP. VPs at +1
Bugger. My hand now has an effective ops value of -8. Right, farewell to thee WG-,that will have to be my AR6 play. I am in fact in serious danger of losing to Europe Control or being forced to play Decol. Now that would be rather unpleasant, but hopefully the threat of Truman and the need to expand from those Destal holdings will keep my opponent`s gaze elsewhere.
AR1 USSR:
#16: 3 / Warsaw Pact Formed* (USSR)
Remove all US influence from four countries in Eastern European, or add 5 USSR Influence in Eastern Europe, adding no more than 2 per country. Allows play of #21 NATO.
Message from USSR:
S Korea 1/5*, Israel 1/1, N Korea 0/4*.
Rather passive, especially while purging. My opponent has clearly had some bad experiences with NORAD. Cameroon or a War will give him mil ops anyway of course. This is a great opportunity to get rid of Nasser – who is now my most viable coup target.
#15: 1 / Nasser* (USSR)
Add two USSR Influence in Egypt. US loses half (rounded up) of its Influence in Egypt.
Nasser for the event, and then a coup gets a….5!
Egypt 1/0 DEFCON 2.
Excellent good. But the NORAD influence might have been better elsewhere. Defensively in France for example.
AR2 USSR:
#33: 3 / De-Stalinization* (USSR)
USSR may relocate up to four Influence points to non-US controlled countries. No more than two points may be placed in the same country.
Message from USSR:
Yugoslavia 0/0, Romania 0/0.
Nigeria 0/1*, Mexico 0/1, Chile 0/1, Venezuela 0/1.
Well, not too much I can do about that…. Since I fail to examine the board while distracted I space Soc Gov before noticing that my opponent has just given up domination of Europe! Luckily it succeeds. It is arguable that I should have spaced Degaulle rather than Soc Gov (which was a known card) in case my opponent attacked France.
Fortunately however...
Socialist Governments to space- a 4. Two cards may now be spaced.
AR3 USSR:
#34: 4 / Nuclear Test Ban (Both)
Player earns VPs equal to current DEFCON level minus 2, then improve DEFCON two levels.
Message from USSR:
Mexico 0/3*, Nigeria 0/2*, Venezuela 0/2*.
Europe Scoring- VPs at 0.
AR4 USSR:
#14: 3 / COMECON* (USSR)
Add 1 USSR Influence in each of four non-US Controlled countries in Eastern Europe.
Message from USSR:
Venezuela 0/3*, Brazil 0/2*.
#24: 2 / Indo-Pakistani War (Both)
India or Pakistan invades the other (player's choice). Roll one die and subtract 1 for every opponent-controlled country adjacent to the target of the invasion. Player Victory on modified die roll of 4-6. Player adds 2 to Military Ops Track.
Effects of Victory: Player gains 2 VP, and replaces all opponent's Influence in target country with his Influence.
Message from US:
Algeria 1/0
Arguably I should have gone for the event to satisfy mil ops and perhaps some more VP but I decided that I might want to set up a future realign and make NORAD more of a pain if my opponent took Algeria. (More on that later….) Libya would also have set up a domination threat, I’m not sure why I overlooked that at the time. Thinking a bit too positionally perhaps.
AR5 USSR:
#20: 2 / Olympic Games (Both)
Player sponsors Olympics. Opponent may participate or boycott. If Opponent participates, each player rolls one die, with the sponsor adding 2 to his roll. High roll gains 2 VP. Reroll ties. If Opponent boycotts, degrade DEFCON one level and the Sponsor may Conduct Operations as if they played a 4 Ops card.
Message from USSR:
Algeria 1/2.
Degaulle is spaced… a 2. VPs at +2.
Not bad, got a few VPs out of this turn anyway….
USSR AR6:
#35: 2 / Formosan Resolution* (US)
Taiwan shall be treated as a Battleground country for scoring purposes if the US controls Taiwan when Asia Scoring is played. Taiwan is not a Battleground country for any other purpose. This card is discarded after US play of The China Card.
Coup of Cameroon, a 3. Cameroon 0/2*
A chance to meet mil ops and possibly get African domination for next turn. West Germany I can fill up later if I have a few spare ops, if my opponent decides to sink some ops into it then that`s better than if they are pressing in an unscored region- I shall just have to overprotect France in case of Quagmire in that case.
#10: 1 / Blockade* (USSR)
Unless US Player immediately discards a '3' or more value Operations card, eliminate all US Influence in West Germany.
Message from US:
West Germany 0/0
Coup Cameroon… a 3. Cameroon 0/0
Mil ops are met.
Hmm, well even if the board is rather redder now I am just happy to have got through this turn. The VP track is in the blue though, and no region is locked up yet.
-
-
