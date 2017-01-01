GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 231.14
Colin Raitt
Germany switched forces from the east to invade Britain.
The British Army is at full stretch, Egypt and the Suez canal defenseless. Italy could march straight in from Tobruk.
Adriatic, Central and Western Med were raided and Milan and Genoa bombed for a total of 10 BRP. XLVIIth panzers railed from Poland to Milan. The French colonial corps landed at Naples, their IXth corps pushed into Val d'Aosta. British Vth infantry took most of Sicily and 8th corps reinforced Calabria. Italy's surrender roll crept up to 4 which she passed. Mussolini could be overthrown any day now and he's out of BRP. 7 French TAC disbanded to rebuild on the channel.
Finland pulled back from German client. The iron ore route was raided for 8 BRP. Russia garrisoned Leningrad, patched the holes in her line, captured Wilno and a salient in the Pripets. Germans replaced Italians on the front line. 3 panzers and 5 TAC transferred to other theaters so the axis didn't counter-attack.
Eastern Atlantic and Western Med raided for 2 Spanish BRP. Western Desert Force and XXX corps surrounded German XVth infantry in Cordoba and wiped them out to the last man. 2 more French corps advanced through the Pyrenees The BEF in Valencia and 10 TAC in Gibraltar disbanded to rebuild in the UK. Spain looks quite precarious.
Germany declared on Belgium and the Netherlands who were quickly reinforced by the western allies whilst Britain sucked out BRP. The entire front line collapsed and panzers exploited into Brussels. The luftwaffe rebased from Frankfurt to the coast. All French armour and GHQ was recalled to Picardy.
4 British TAC were decoyed to the Western Approches by the Luftwaffe operating out of Ferrol. Whilst ½ their opponents splashed they were sorely missed over the North Sea. Half strength fallschirmjaegers dropped on Harwich. XXIVth and XLVIIIth panzers sailed from East Prussia. Brushing past 4 TAC and 2CVs in the North Sea they landed on the Norfolk beach. Exploiting through Manchester and Birmingham eventually London's home guard halted them. With this single move Hitler has turned the war around. Britain passed her own surrender roll of 3 but her situation looks as perilous as Spain's or Italy's. Can she build up the army in the UK, block supply and stop his reinforcements or is it curtains for the Churchill?
Thanks to Jon (axis) for a nerve-wracking session.
Last edited Today 12:37 pm
Posted Wed Dec 21, 2016 4:41 pm
- Posted Wed Dec 21, 2016 4:41 pm
Mike Stoddart
I'm on the edge of my seat! Save my homeland, please! Keep the germans out!
Joshua Gottesman
What are you going to do when you wear out your counters? You play this game a LOT!
I'm in my 1st VASSAL game of this. I think the Germans made a mistake by going east and west in Fall, 1939, and now in 1942 they haven't gotten far into Russia, and the French (with a bit of British help) are attempting to invade Germany!
Colin Raitt
When I can't tell Center from West HQ we'll use Jon's pristine counters and manoeuvre them across his double scale map which he is saving for special occasions. None of this new fangled vassal thingy at which you hint.
Concentrate on 1 opponent at a time is my motto. Lacking space for 12 panzers along the Rhine send a couple through Italy rather than attacking a third major power.
