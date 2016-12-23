|
Introduction
I think I'm on record pretty clearly by now that I'm completely smitten with Combat Commander. It has become my only game of interest, and I have put my money where my mouth is since I am now the proud owner of more or less 3 complete sets of the game, including all expansions, add-ons and extra bits. At the same time I've sold a collection of over 1100 games over the last few years, if you allow me the luxury of identifying Tigris & Euphrates and El Grande kept at work to play with a group of friends there, and Agricola which my wife holds onto for dear life, then come this weekend when my Twilight Struggle heads out of the door into the hands of someone who will continue to love it, I'll be a one game man. this game. Combat Commander. It's that good.
I'm holding off on doing reviews and analysis because frankly others have already done it and much better than I could, and I'm still in the period where I'm grinning about the game as I write this, and where it's all I think about and frankly most of my posts already come off like some kind of blathering amped up idiot who will probably follow you home to continue discussing possible setup variants for the 'Paralyzed from the West Down' scenario 6 from the Europe base game. Rumours that the Jensens have filed a restraining order to cover 15 hex rows in all directions round the house can neither be confirmed nor denied.
But what I thought I could try to do is to present a little summary (haha, translation: not longer than War and Peace) of the 12 scenarios which form the basis of the Europe half of the 'base game' (being originally the Europe and Mediterranean boxes in a gigantic celestial union that I often imagine at night sorted into a fully stackable GMT counter and card tray system and wearing a camouflage bikini). While the game itself comes with an amazing Random Scenario Generator (RSG) which allows on the fly creation of amazingly varied and balanced engagements, the published scenarios are not just there as box filler and each one has been put together to showcase one thing or another as a kind of built in training regimen that unlike most of the lectures I remember sleeping through in the 1990s provides education and kick ass fun in parallel.
So I'm going to briefly describe the components of a Scenario, and how each component will affect the development of that particular engagement within the framework of the game system itself, and then call out the details of each of the 12 scenarios, whose names you will come to fondly remember like an expanding band of children you'll adopt, and describe various aspects of each one and perhaps offer an eager eyed rookies view on them (which will possibly be amusing to experts, and possibly just annoyingly inaccurate to others) as well as my view on how well they work in terms of getting a beginner going with the system. I'll try to finish with a ranking, but bear in mind it's all relative. If I say I love this scenario a bit "more" than another, a "bad" Combat Commander scenario is still a game I'd rather play than any other game I know about. And I have owned, and played rather a lot (and very many of them a lot of times, I'm no Cult of the New in and out, one and done type player).
disclaimer:
I am very much a beginner, am certainly still making rules mistakes and may even have made mistakes in my discussion below. While I hope to inspire future generations of Combat Commanders to give the game a try and see what they're missing, there exist a whole host of resources from which to gain a more experienced viewpoint. It has been difficult to keep things from spiralling away into full blown gushing, but hopefully in any case this will be of interest to newcomers who might want a bit of background reading from the perspective of an eager eyed noob when presented with the base game scenarios and might be wondering whats in store (while still being very much encouraged to find out for yourself!)
Update:
I started putting this together after playing a few scenarios, as I add this paragraph I’m up to 29 plays in total in the 44 days since I got going again after more than 4 years in the wilderness with that first play. My gaming schedule now consists of trying to cram in as much Combat Commander as possible, my wife is happy to provide a regular foil, and I’ve already found a small group of very nice people who can provide an online fix when needed. It certainly helps to focus the attention when ‘Games Night’ means only Combat Commander night, and when you spend the time in between games thinking about the games you just played, and how you could or should have done things differently, and how you might approach the challenges in the next one. Great stuff!
This is an ongoing ‘project’ and so a fair amount of time is passing as I cobble together the different sections of this document. I can already feel that I’ve a much better grasp of the game system and rules and therefore a slightly (let’s not exaggerate) more informed view on some of the things which I might have already written down. Where possible, I’ll try to add little footnotes to different sections to perhaps expand upon the comments if I feel like there are things that became a little more focussed after playing several more times. Initially my Open Objective Chit was to play each scenario but it soon felt like that wouldn’t be enough so at least I resolved to play each scenario at least twice; this gave me a better appreciation for each one, but had the corollary effect of increasing my desire to play them many more times.
While some of them can be more frustrating than others, and/or more difficult to play competently, I’ve learned through experience that the designers of these things have put a lot of time and effort into the little details that finely balance and bring each one to life. Even though the game was originally based around its Random Scenario Generator, it just feels like a shame to just toss these single sided storyboards to one side either completely (many long time players of the game openly confess to not having played all, even many, and some none at all, of the designed scenarios), or even as a personal challenge to tick off (by playing them all). For *me* (because I mean absolutely no criticism of anyone else’s approach in enjoying this wonderful game), I feel like I would be missing out on some great action by not playing them (and I’d feel like I would be dismissing the time and energy spent in creating and playtesting them), and I didn’t want to get caught up in the ‘catch ‘em all’ type mentality of just working through a list.
So while I intend to play all the officially published scenarios, I’ll enjoy savouring them slowly with multiple plays before moving onto another batch, and I really hope I will remember to revisit my old favourites over time as well. Just 12 scenarios in and I’ve already found several that I can see myself wanting to play regularly and often. I think that says a lot about both the game system itself and the quality and variety of the scenario design.
So, without further ado…
Outline
The following is just a brief sketch of the different sections that comprise a scenario, and an overview of the in game features highlighted or affected by each section. There's such an incredible amount of variability and replayability in the game engine itself but it's an astonishing feat that they managed to put together a system to create scenarios that are rich, unique, and varied but still incredibly well balanced and show off different aspects of the game system underneath. This is underpinned by the incredible RSG (Random Scenario Generator), the scope of which is well beyond this introductory 'analysis'. Suffice it to say that hundreds and thousands of games went into creating a spreadsheet of values and a set of tables that allow you to quickly and easily generate an encounter that’s sharp, balanced, tension filled and quite unique. Points values are also listed for you to create your own scenarios, of which each item (below) gives huge scope in affecting the shape and nature of your scenario. The SSRs (Special Scenario Rules) are the jewels in the crown and really give you carte blanche to add a breathtaking (word not used lightly) array of variation in addition to that already given to you by the bare bones of the system. It's brilliant, it's engaging and it's utterly fantastic, and while I assume things only get better, I've been blown away (like a Smoke counter in the Breeze) with how what seem to be a couple of throwaway sentences at the bottom of a scenario card make each scenario feel really really unique in ways you need to play to experience. Anyway, on with the details…
Name / Map / Background Text / OB
You will come to appreciate the creativity that scenario designers use in naming convention, often combining a historical reference with a common pun or expression sure to raise a smile. You'll get a thumbnail of the map with some background text detailing the historical background and/or inspiration for the particular scenario, and a list of the units appearing for both sides, including leaders, squads, teams, and weapons, also if you're lucky access to off board artillery in the form of radios. A key item to note is always to look at the Surrender level. One of the ways to win a scenario is to eliminate your opponents units (which are placed on the casualty display track) until a counter would go into the space occupied by the Surrender marker. This also supercedes victory points, and can be a nasty surprise in scenarios you thought you were coasting but are suddenly shaking hands in defeat because you lost too many units to the casualty track. I also forgot to note that each scenario has its own Map, so 12 Maps in total ( 6 double sided), in some editions these are back printed in sequential order 1/2, 3/4 etc but other editions have it in groups of 4 so 1/4, 2/3, 5/8, 6/7 etc. It's very nice that the scenario comes with its own map, everything is on the map so setup time is minimal. There are a handful of chits basically marking off the following items on the track display, get your units on the board and you're away!
Year
The main effect of this in game terms is to influence 'support rolls' whereby various card events allow the players to roll on a reference table specific to their nation and choose from the units / weapons available in that specific year. In this way, a certain historical authenticity is added transparently to each scenario, or rather, maintained, since the setup units obviously represent forces pertinent to the year in question. By looking at Figure 1 you’ll note that in general the scenarios are split into the 1941 Soviet Union or 1944 USA against the Germans. In two of the scenarios you get the 1943 Soviet Union and in another the 1945 USA. Those of you looking for action in the early war period 1939-1940 or during 1942 will have to look ahead to the other expansions and battle packs in this series. Of particular note for those time periods are The Fall of the West Battle Pack (early war) and the Stalingrad Battle Pack (for 1942). This will have an effect on the general feel of the scenarios because Germany is well equipped throughout the war, so support rolls will usually provide several useful options, whereas there’s a marked difference between early war Soviet Union and late war USA. Combined with the discard limits (3 for Soviet Union, 5 for USA), in general you’re going to find it much easier to play as the USA, from the better quality starting OBs and also the support and reinforcement units which you will bring to bear. It’s worth noting, since some players may find the extra demands of coercing the Soviet forces into effective action a hindrance (or you may prefer the extra challenge!). You can find more details about this in Part 3 of this multi part overview
Victory Points (VP)
It's important to learn that VP is not the whole story in Combat Commander. Often games will indeed end in 'Sudden Death' and VPs will be tallied (including those from potentially hidden objectives, see below) to determine the result (the holder of the initiative card prevailing in the case of the VP track reading 0), but the game can end in several other ways meaning that you can't just sit back and bask in a large VP lead (not to mention some objective combinations can lead to very large point swings in just a few flips of a card). But in essence, the starting VP represents an amalgam of the controlled objectives via setup, tweaked via playtesting to provide a balanced experience considering all the various methods of winning a scenario. In scenarios including a 'Defender' the VP will automatically increase with each Time Advance. You’ll notice from Figure 1 that very few of the scenarios are ‘balanced’ from the outset, i.e. usually one side will have a marked advantage, most often this is directly tied to control of the objectives as per the scenario setup. I will say this, after playing around 30 times, my wife sometimes finds the “skewed VP” scenarios a bit daunting, she definitely prefers the scenarios where the points are closer to even, the Objectives are not pre loaded with lots of value, and there’s less Time Track pressure to ‘force’ things to happen if one side is happy to sit and count up defender VPs. This will be personal preference, I enjoy all the different ways to have scenarios organized, and in my limited experience even the ‘lopsided’ ones are setup in just such a fashion as to provide a background context in how you should consider your approach, both during setup and when the action begins. Most scenarios fall into the Attacker/Defender mode, note that this also means that most of the time one of you will have 6 cards compared to the others 4, and if you have a low order limit with a small hand size, prepare to feel constrained!
Time Track
And speaking of time, it's important to realise that time is a very elastic property in Combat Commander. Time advances when players cycle through their 72 card decks, but also as a result of Time Triggers which appear on some of the cards when used as die rolls. Sometimes those triggers come thick and fast resulting in a frenzy of activity as one side or the other has the onus on them to do something before time runs out, other times it will tick up quite slowly and one of you will wonder how they will ever survive. Reinforcements from scenario setup and also from units which exit the board (usually gaining VP) from the enemy edge will be placed back onto the time track to rejoin the fray (not literally as the same units, but using the same counters) which adds another tension to the ticking clock. Note that while this often results in piling your reinforcements onto the "next" time slot, there are a number of interesting alternative options depending on the specific game situation, including putting reinforcements behind "Now" so that they never appear.
Spoiler (click to reveal)
One of the game end conditions is to voluntarily exit your last unit off the map. In that case, victory is resolved as per a sudden death roll, i.e. tot up hidden objective VPs to modify the current score and whoever has the VP on their side (or initiative card with 0VP) wins. So if you're well ahead in VP, and have 2 units both with a chance to exit the enemy board edge, you might NOT want the first unit to come back at all, instead putting them "behind" the current time, allowing the exit of the 2nd unit to trigger a winning endgame.
Or, perhaps you're close to surrender, and you know that reinforcements come in along your own edge, perhaps the terrain there provides no cover, and your opponent has a heavy fire lane covering there, you might want to avoid bringing a new unit into the fire, and potentially leading to a surrender, and thus can send your reinforcement "back in time" to avoid meeting a grisly baptism of fire on their arrival
In Combat Commander, there's always more going on than meets the eye. Note that the number of turns until the sudden death marker is a gauge of how "long" a scenario might be (again, with time trigger variability this can still lead to high variance in game turn time and game "real time"), with the sudden death value representing the likelihood a scenario will end at that point, the higher the sudden death value, the less likely it is for turns after that point (so a 2/7 time track will generally end quicker than a 0/5 time track, despite both having a nominal 5 time advances before sudden death)
You can see in Figure 1 the ‘Time Advances’ making up the scenario, simply subtract the starting ‘Time’ value from the ‘Sudden Death’ value. I’ve noted an ‘average Time’ value to factor in the likelihood of rolling a Sudden Death end based on the SD marker value, obviously there’s a lot more variability in scenario length if the SD value is low (remember though, that many times the scenario will end before sudden death due to elimination or surrender, and don’t forget that one of the Objective Chits specifies an automatic win if holding all 5 Objectives when the Sudden Death period begins).
Time Advances occur due to the depletion of your decks, i.e. the turning of cards, along with the Time Triggers you may draw when you ‘Roll’ for anything. In that regard, you can use the average Time value as a rough indication of how quickly the scenario could play, but bear in mind it’s not quite as simple as that.
Different scenarios will have you discarding more or less often, different postures affects your hand size, different Order capabilities and how many Actions you can use in addition will change how many cards you draw up each turn, and how you organize things like fire groups via your leaders command radius will affect how many cards you ‘burn’ each turn, then the different events and triggers, not to mention the geography of the map and movement costs, lines of sight. Basically, don’t just use that Avg.Time value as a direct substitute for ‘Scenario Length’.
It’s hard for me to give a good answer regarding the actual time required to play the scenarios, we have to fit our games in around young children, so quite often we’ll set up, get going and leave it setup overnight in mid scenario to conclude the next day. My wife is not an especially quick player, I can imagine playing some of the scenarios in an hour and a half, maybe less, on the other hand, we’ve had games last 3, 4 hours. VASSAL games have been running at around 2-3 hours, probably closer to 2 hours on average, a lot of the components and book keeping is done for you there of course.
Troop Quality / Orders
This shapes the relative strengths and command capabilities of the two sides, with anything from Elite through Line down to Green, a beginning player may not necessarily see the big difference in the stats line on some of the counters but every digit counts with the way the combat system works (the cards provide two perfect 2d6 bell curves), and things like having boxed firepower, range and movement offer all kinds of advantages when it comes to melee, and using powerful actions such as assault fire. The order capability will really define how much you can do in any given turn, on some scenarios you will be scrapping along with only 1 order, or in another engagement you'll be attacking full on with 6 orders per turn. It all adds up to quite a difference in how it feels to play the forces at your command, and this dovetails in with the national discard capability, in the extreme example you could imagine a German Attacker with Elite troops, an Order Limit of 6, a 6 card hand and their discard limit of 6 (with few exceptions e.g. Finland, you can either play orders, pass, OR discard) against a French Defender with Green troops, an Order Limit of 1, 4 cards in hand and the ability to only discard 1 as an alternative. Obviously there's a whole spectrum inbetween to create interesting matchups, and you will absolutely feel the effect of your Order capability as you try to achieve your mission objectives. It’s just another example of a very finely tuned factor that boils down to a single number in a scenario setup box but which drives the psychology of the entire engagement. Fantastic.
It’s worth pointing out that Scenarios 7 & 8 feature the Soviet player having only 1 Order per turn, many people might find this frustrating (wait until you get to play France in the Mediterranean box then), and I suspect this is at the heart of why these scenarios seem to generate some slightly negative reactions, but as is usually the case with this game, it’s never quite straightforward. Look for the 2 order limit in Scenario 11 to give the germans a real headache, and note the cool ‘1-2-3 order limit in Scenario 6 to wonderfully capture the feeling of command chaos for the Germans after Lieutenant Wray’s heroics in the bocages of Normandy).
Quality isn’t necessarily as clear cut as it might seem though, Scenarios 11 and 12 for example have USA ‘Line’ quality but in one you’ll start out with some Elite squads, and in the other you get a big group of ‘Green’ reinforcements. It’s not so often that you will break down your squads into replacement teams (Deploy, Light Wounds) so the quality is something you will ‘see’ Up Front in the stats of the units setup at the beginning of the scenario. Most scenarios (see Figure 2) will see ‘Line’ quality units in action, in general it’s the USA that brings the Elite forces into town, the Greens appear only once each for Germany and the Soviets. Part 3 of this overview includes some statistics on the units and weapons included in the base game
Posture
Nothing to do with standing and shooting or hitting the deck and sniping, this is whether you're in Attack/Defend mode or Recon. This will primarily be used to determine your hand size. As an attacker you're given 6 cards and expected to forge ahead with an aggressive plan to seize objectives, or eliminate resistance, as the Defender, only 4 cards in your hand must be used wisely to hold off the attackers, often holding onto key objectives and/or with a VP lead. The Defender also gains a VP each Time Advance, so there's a built in philosophy for Defenders to throw cards into the fray as much as possible to burn through the card decks quicker, induce more time triggers and basically get to the end of the scenario before being overwhelmed. In addition, there are several cards with very useful actions only appropriate to the defender, somewhat mitigating the reduced hand limit and making more cards useful. Recon mode is in the middle with a 5 card hand a generally more flexible attitude to the clash.
As I mentioned somewhere else, my wife finds the exaggerated setups of most of the Attacker/Defender scenarios a bit of minor niggle, she’d definitely like to see more Recon engagements with a neutral setup of VP and objectives and I can see her point. I guess Chad only had 12 scenarios to try and highlight the various features of the game system and combatants, and an Attacker/Defender mode fits the historical backdrop naturally, but perhaps it could have been worth having more Recon posture scenarios included.
The USA player will not only have better units in general, but they’ll almost always be in Attack posture (which makes sense historically), though they do get the chance to defend a broken down tank no less in Scenario 11 which is not one to miss. The Germans will generally be defending, though they also get to mount attacking offensives against the USAs broken down tank, and a couple of times against the Soviets (defending a cabin in the woods where they’re desperately trying to burn important papers before the germans seize them - awesome!). Scenarios 1 and 8 put both sides into Recon mode, and Scenario 7 is an outlier in that it features a Recon vs Defender matchup - so there’s 9 scenarios which feature the Attacker/Defender combination.
Objectives Chits / Control
Each map has 5 objectives which by default aren't worth anything but that often changes quickly. The game comes with 22 different objective chits, some of which modify the games VP awards, such as double points for eliminating opponents or exiting the enemy board edge, but most relate to the objective points, one for example will give you an automatic scenario win if you controll all 5 objectives and the game goes into a Sudden Death roll. Yes, even if you're a thousand VP behind. Others give specific points to some objectives, or make each objective worth extra points. One (in)famous chit awards 10 VP to Objective 5, indeed, this objective is the most important in all scenarios since its average point award is higher, I believe they are ordered in decreasing importance, or more or less (5, then 4, then 3, then 2, then 1). Sometimes the scenario will set up with specific objective chits in play, sometimes they will come into play via event, the beauty of this system is that most have a "hidden" side, allowing both combatants to have an extra layer of decision making based around the knowledge of which objective(s) are more important to them. This can be combined with some objectives being open to provide a rich point textural backdrop to each engagement which can shift with new chits drawn, or revealed, and as control changes over the various map points. It's an utterly fantastic way to breathe free life into any scenario (if all the rest of the stuff didnt already provide huge replayability and variability) and tension is freely heaped into the scenario both from the open objectives and the threat of what hidden ones might be (keep an eye on Objective 5!). Note also that sometimes scenario special rules will tell you to remove certain objectives from the draw bag which you'll both know ahead of time.
The Scenario Chooser Table which follows the individual scenario reviews might be useful if you’re interested in picking out specific options, and you can even see a summary in Figure 1 above.
Setup
We've had all this excitement and we haven't even placed our forces onto the map yet! This section will tell you who puts their units on first (sometimes simultaneously, sometimes even randomly), and where they can set up, this can range from the extremes of scenarios which can have both sides placed anywhere on the map to one where a defender is holding onto every hex row but one and facing an incoming force straddling that solitary row on their edge. It’s just one more thing that provides a lot of interesting backdrop to the unique combination of other setup items. Don’t be too quick in discounting the importance of this step either, for example you always have to bear in mind the possibility of units exiting the board for VPs (and the ability to come back on their own board edge as reinforcements, perhaps scuppering the other players exit plans). The map itself is 10 hexes in one direction and 15 hexes in the other, so that’s going to make a big difference in how much ‘time’ it takes to traverse the map, of course modified heavily by the terrain and by the requirement to use cover wherever possible to avoid moving in the open.
Spoiler:
Spoiler (click to reveal)
Watch out for ‘Fools Mate’ moves like in Scenario 9 where an unwitting USA player can setup their units and leave Germany with an opening option to voluntarily exit all their units for an instant First Turn Win. By the same token try not to miss obvious gimmes such as setting up Lt Blankenship in Scenario 2 on the opponent’s board edge for a quick 2 point exit reward and a return to the back line to be involved in the main assault.
Initiative
One side will begin, and one side will have the Initiative Card. Being first to act can be an advantage if you can make it work for you, but be sure that this will have been playtested and tweaked in relation to the rest of the scenario setup. The initiative card of course is hugely important allowing the owner to reroll a specific roll which was not to their liking. Sometimes there will be a frantic back and forth exchange of the card until a groan from one of the parties will indicate a final result and these are hugely entertaining. Holding onto the card is generally sound advice, especially when the melee action is on the horizon (bloodbath!), but even having (or not having) the card can weigh into the strategy and decisions of the game - you'll think twice about wading into an encounter that’s fairly even if your opponent has a free reroll in his arsenal, especially if the outcome of that roll could provide pivotal in the scenario.
SSR!
And here we come to the coup de grace*. Just when you've marvelled at the incredibly rich narrative driven story unique to each game, the development to the action as your plans intersect with the cards in your hand, with the situation at hand, with the setup of the scenario in front of you come the little golden nuggets that are the Special Scenario Rules. It's utterly incredible to me how these rather simple modifications to this or that aspect of the game serve to enrich each scenario out of all proportion with the text they take up almost as a footnote on the card. Once you've reached the point when you marvel at the underlying system itself, the game I mean, and how well the framework has been constructed, tested, chiselled and shaped into a lean, mean, awesome fighting machine you will start to see the incredible richness that can be added by just allowing a set of russian partisans to move through terrain as though it were open ground, or adding night time conditions that make firing at anything further than across the road a futile gesture, or how units on their home turf can take advantage of extra cover in the frozen ground. It's a wonderful, wonderful way to create entirely different feelings, and encourage totally different and fitting tactics and strategies to scenarios. You could play the scenarios without the SSRs to truly appreciate the massive effect they have to shape how the action will unfold, and it just works wonderfully. It's not just extra rules or modifiers though, sometimes directions will change how you set up your units, or assign vital importance to specific objectives (in one scenario you're literally tasked with destroying vital papers before the germans breech your position and get the information). It's just a fantastic cherry on top of an amazing system designed to create utterly engaging and engrossing gameplay each time you sit down across a map.
*LOL: update, oh no, my friend, this is still all mere trifle compared to the luxury truffly goodness that is the Random Scenario Generator itself
Update:
These factors are not to be taken in isolation, however, and build onto the other scenario factors and forces involved, map and objectives in a way that can really provide extremely different feeling problems to solve. Several scenarios setup into ‘Attacker’/’Defender’ roles, but there is a world of difference in how those pan out depending on the various scenario factors. I noticed this specifically playing Scenario 11: Hold the Line, involving a broken down US Sherman tank. The German player is on the attack, with superior SS forces, but because the Time Track is quite ‘fast’ (small number of advances to sudden death, and the SD marker at a low number), the pressure is really on the attacker, and the limiting of orders to 2 as opposed to 3 or 4 really turns the screw on the attacking player, whereas in several other scenarios also labelled as ‘Attacker’/’Defender’ it can feel more like the defending player is holding on for grim death with the attacking player having all the options and flexibility (Scenario 2: Hedgerows & Hand Grenades comes to mind). It’s a credit to the designers (again!) that the scenarios are well put together, varied and interesting, still with the real possibility that either side could win, but also being able to provide a different psychological atmosphere even with a similar overall ‘philosophy’ in different scenarios.
Update RSG
Well, I also finally got around to testing the Random Scenario Generator as well, just to see how it worked. We used the RSG included in the Europe base game (the RSG is updated in the Mediterranean playbook) and agreed to pre-select a Germany vs USA platoon sized engagement just to keep the unit number down (we ended up with 3 or 4 squads and a leader and a couple of weapons). We have some dice in the box to roll up (including a d12 for the maps), but of course you can use a Fate Deck to ‘roll’ up the various items as well. We ended up in 1943 playing Map 6, orientated ‘long’ instead of the usual ‘wide’ which after only a couple of plays of Scenario 6 already introduced an eye opening change to how the map felt. Petra had a slightly cheaper OB and was lucky enough to get a small Radio in support, this pushed the VP balance over to my side and gave me enough points to add a weapon team and choose to keep the VP on my side and play as the Defender. Petra really liked the fact that the VPs started very close to 0, and that each of us had a hidden secret objective.
It certainly led to a very tense game with a lot of second guessing and bluffing about the objectives. In some of the published Attacker/Defender scenarios, the points deficit is so big, you don’t necessarily have the time or focus to worry about the small point swings until you have a clear route to scoring the bigger objectives. In that regard, this really added an extra bit of tension to the on board manoeuvres. With only 2 orders each per turn, Sudden Death was at 4, which also ratcheted the tension up because we had to roll for and check Sudden Death 3 or 4 times before the game ended, and to cut a long story short, the wife just held on for one more Time Advance to bring the VP down to 7 on my side, before flipping over her secret chit which was all objectives worth 3VP. Since she’d swooped in and grabbed 4 of the 5 objectives that was enough for her to win by 2. All in all we had a fantastic game, and I can definitely see why some people choose just to play RSG Scenarios, indeed as I understand it that was the original design intent before development added some historical scenarios (and so we get to both have our cake and eat it).
I’ll revisit the RSG in more detail at a later point, suffice it to say that it’s no surprise that it works so well, or rather, it’s clear by looking at how the different aspects of a scenario setup work and interact together that this is an extremely cleverly and innovative design that provides an extremely varied, yet balanced and cohesive experience that is quite magnificent (and unfortunately due to the fact that often games with ‘random scenarios’ are just bolted on as extras I think some might miss out on the fact that in effect, the RSG is at the very core of the ‘Euro’ design philosophy that enabled the designer to make an exciting, and balanced game using very asymmetric and variable inputs. It’s extremely easy to use, satisfying to resolve, and immediately raises the stakes because you have to decide how many units you want/need for the job at hand on the map at hand, how and where you will place them and what your focus will be, how much you will try to bluff or hide your goals. It’s all just extra icing on an already delicious cake. Fantastic!
I was once told by more than one person that it would be “literally impossible” to come up with a points system or scenario generator for Memoir 44 because it would be too difficult to balance the terrain and units, for what is essentially a much more basic card driven dice game with very little variation in units and terrain (by design). That Chad Jensen has created an engine that works to provide an RSG like this shows that it’s not only possible, but a reality, and frankly he makes a bit of a nonsense of the idea that these kinds of games can’t provide a balanced and varied experience and still allow you to pick and choose from each and every nation, unit and map that comes with the game (and it’s a LOT of source material).
RSG quick overview
The RSG itself is such an amazing 'engine' it deserves a separate review and analysis, that will have to be saved for another time, but since I've prattled on about the various different factors in how a scenario is put together, I thought it worth describing quickly how the random rolls you make on the various tables during setup will affect those headings to create your own unique game, every time.
Note that I'll use the RSG from the base game (Europe), but that the RSG itself was updated with the Mediterranean box, which most CC fans seems to consider an improvement (there have been some threads regarding radio support options though).
Battlefield
There are 12 available maps in the base game, so I have thrown in a d12 into my box. The playbook instructs you to use a fate card die roll, and use the black number, adding 6 if the white number is even. However, Chad as usual thought of everything and did suggest you could just use a pair of d6 (white/black).
Lets say we roll .... Combat Commander previously rolled 1d12 = (8) = 8
Map 8 - used in "Breakout Dance"
A die roll determines the facing for the rolling player (or you can decide), in this example a result of 2 or 3 leaves the Axis on the "right" in this image, so the map will be in the "long" configuration. This is exactly as it appears in Scenario 8 with the small German force trying to escape from the other board edge, with a long chain of russians expected to use the cover of night to stop them.
Axis & Allies
It's a simple heads/tails affair to see if the rolling player will get the Axis or Allies, or you can just choose of course.
Lets say I flipped and got the Axis, now I need a fate card roll (2d6) to determine the matchup
Lets say we roll .... Combat Commander previously rolled 1d6 = (4) = 4 Combat Commander previously rolled 1d6 = (4) = 4
The Year will be 1943. Germany vs Russia (Italy and Minor Axis options become available with the Mediterranean box)
Troop Quality
Another pair of d6 cross referenced against the year for Germany
Combat Commander previously rolled 1d6 = (1) = 1 Combat Commander previously rolled 1d6 = (2) = 2
The Germans are ELITE
now for Russia
Combat Commander previously rolled 1d6 = (3) = 3 Combat Commander previously rolled 1d6 = (4) = 4
Russia will be LINE
Objectives
Now it's time for some objectives, there are 22 chits in the cup, the first one will be an open one visible to both sides, the second one secret to the German player, and the third secret for the Russian side
using the geekrolls d22, d21, d20 and taking objectives in alphabetical order to determine. Theres no "I", "O", "Y" or "Z"
Combat Commander previously rolled 1d22 = (21) = 21
Combat Commander previously rolled 1d21 = (11) = 11
Combat Commander previously rolled 1d20 = (4) = 4
The Open Objective (21) is "W" - Exit Points are doubled (ha, this is sounding more and more like Scenario 8 for real)
The Germans have (11) "L"
The Russians have (4) "D"
Interesting! L gives 3 VPs to Objective 4, D gives 1 VP - also to Objective 4. Already we've added a focal point of tension for this engagement.
Orders of Battle
Here's where we'll leave the proper skill part of the RSG for later, and just pick from a list. Given the year (1943) both players get to consult their OB chart and pick from the list of available OBs that match the year, and also quality (Elite for Germany, Line for Russia in this case). Each OB comes in 3 sizes, a small platoon level, medium detachment or a large company.
Here comes the first test as you will have to decide on a matching OB and size of force that you deem suitable to secure a victory. Too small a force will leave you with a smaller amount of orders per turn, a smaller surrender limit and potentially being outnumbered. Too big a force, and you can end up with more difficulty in making cohesive plans, and you'll also be "spending" a lot more points, which could potentially leave you having to chase a large VP deficit. In isolation this is a difficult enough decision but then you have to weigh up the terrain presented, the objectives, and also the potential difficulties of being the attacker or defender in this case (the defender is the one who ends up spending less points on their units).
For 1943 Elite Germany, lets take an SS Platoon. This gives us
An initiative of 11 (this will determine who holds the initiative card at the start of the scenario)
2 orders per turn
and for the 15 points it costs us we get
1 Leader
3 SS Squads
1 Elite Squad
1 Weapons Team
1 Light MG
1 Heavy MG
1 Medium Mortar (with smoke capability)
Surrender Level 5, in effect, we surrender if we lose 5 of the 6 units we start the scenario with
For 1943 Russia, at line quality, lets take a mid war rifle detachment, giving us
An initiative of 8 (Germany will start with the Initiative Card)
3 orders per turn
2 Leaders
10 Rifle Squads
1 Weapon Team
1 Line Team
3 Light MG
1 Medium MG
1 Light Mortar
Surrender Level 10, again representing the bulk of the 14 units we start with
This costs us 17 points
As of now, the Germans have spent 2 points less, they have better quality troops, but as is often the case, are well outnumbered, almost 3:1
Leaders (separate table on RSG with mods)
Now we get to roll for our leaders, again the system builds in historical competence by having modifiers for troop quality and year. 1943 was a good year for Germany, so they get plus 1 for both Elite level and for 1943. Plus 2 for their leader roll (they only have 1)
Combat Commander previously rolled 1d6 = (4) = 4
4+1+1 = 6 gives us
Lieutenant Lauerbach (Morale 9, Command Radius 1)
Russia gets 2 leaders, no modifiers for 1943 Line
Combat Commander previously rolled 1d6 = (4) = 4
Combat Commander previously rolled 1d6 = (2) = 2
4 and 2 (after rolling a duplicate 4, reroll for a unique result) gives us Sergeant Kovalev and Corporal Bulganin. Kovalev has a morale of 8 and a command radius of 2, and Bulganin 7/1. Kovalev will be the key commander in corraling the larger russian force and bringing that to bear at close quarters against the better armed germans.
Support Rolls
Since the VP is not at 0, Germany has 2, they are forced to make a support roll
Combat Commander previously rolled 2d6 = (4 + 6) = 10
looking up a 10 on the German support table for 1943 we could take another SS squad for 2 points, or another leader, for 5 points. Every scenario is different and you'll have to weigh up the balance of forces, objectives and map along with the potential posture issue (see below). If the germans take an extra leader, those 5 points will push VP back over to Russia and let them get extra support and also potentially force a Defender/Attacker scenario. By choosing the SS squad, VP is back to 0, and the scenario will automatically become a RECON engagement.
The Germans decide to add another SS squad, Those 2 points bring the VP total to 0.
Posture (remember Pauls great article about lack of RECON)
Both sides will adopt a RECON posture, therefore a hand of 5 cards. Germany has a discard limit of 6, Russia 3 (as always). Neither side will "rack up" defender VP with the passing of time, so every elimination, exit and potentially objective will be key. TENSE!
Remember that neither player knows that the other also has a point award for Objective 4. will both players make an obvious play for that, or will they bluff towards other objectives and hope to casually "bag" the important VP in passing.
With the key Objective closer to the Russian baseline though, and Exit points doubled (Chit W) it makes for an interesting option for Russia to sweep forward (securing Objective 4) and then push up towards the exit, hoping to tie up the germans on their side of the map, or will they set up defensively to "show" they are guarding against exit VP and amass numbers also in good position to defend objective 4. With many more units, they can also divide up better than the germans, attempt to tie up the SS with one half of their force and use the other half to keep an eye on Objective 4 and on exit options
So much wonderful game texture, just in rolling a few dice to setup a scenario!
Fortifications
There'll be no fortifications available because the VP are at 0. Neither side has "points to defend"
Setup D/A/R+init
Both sides setup their units now, because its RECON posture, the higher initiative side (Germany) sets up first, and within 6 hex rows of their board edge in the "long" configuration. The Russians set up second also in 6 rows on their side. This creates a 3 hex row no mans land in the middle, and both sides take control of objectives on "their" side. This means Germany holds 3 objectives from the start, while Russia holds 2, but Russia has the all important Objective 4 in the bag. Of course they dont know if Germany has a chit giving extra points to all objectives, or to one on the german side. Its a wonderful way to add yet more tension to proceedings.
Markers
The Track display is now filled with the appropriate markers
Year 1943
Time track starts at 0 and sudden death starts at 5 (the sum of orders for both sides). A potentially quick finish, but also a big chance of agonizing sudden death rolls and potentially "extra rounds" until the game ends.
There are no mines to place, both players put their surrender flags on the appropriate spaces and the OB marker matching the order number and troop quality.
Fate Deck
Shuffle those bad boys
H Hour
And we're off!
heres a picture showing how things will be arranged
example
You'll have to wait for the hastily planned "Part 4" of this overview as I have something special planned. Watch this space!
Part 2 (Scenario Specifics)
Now let's have a look and see what Chad and his colleagues went and put in the Europe box for you to enjoy, after all, that’s what most of you have come here to read, I guess. I used the Condensed Track Display created by Mara Saurio (and hosted on BGG) as well as scanned in images of the various chits which are placed on the display to indicate the various individual properties of each setup
This became so big that I split it into 3 parts, so you’ll find the Scenario Overview in Part 2
What a wonderful OPUS !
(you have a small typo here; "This means Germany holds 3 objectives from the start, while Russia holds 4, - - ")
Fantastic stuff, BoJack !
Lt. Blankenship fool's mate... good times!
-
Awesome work there CC! Great to see you getting into your stride in the full flush of your rash of enthusiasm for this great game!
-
Thanks a lot guys. I've just sent the (main part) Section 2 to geekmod so it should show up soon
Very fine work.
