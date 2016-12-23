|
The big decision:
The Allied General Staff has to make some difficult decisions:
The Italian knockout is always a high-risk operation but both the English and French commanders are in favor of it: The main reason is the absence of Italian fleet, that makes it almost a certainty that there will be a successful landing on the Italian boot. The allied grand plan is based on the success of what it appears to be a 2-1 attack in the north by the French along with a critical 1-1 with AAC on hex X23 next to Rome, both on the second turn of the double move, and with plenty of air support, by almost the entirety of a built-up Anglo-french Airforce. The overall odds of success are pretty high (83%). Even if things don’t go entirely as planned on turn 1 the plan still has reasonable room for success, as it becomes a 2 X 1-1 with AAC attack plan with odds of 75% (5/6 X 5/6). Both critical attacks have to succeed or the Germans can triumphantly recapture Rome and probably knock out France on Spring 40 with a devastating double turn! However, 75% are not considered bad odds for knocking Italy out, if the remaining 25% is France falling in Spring rather than in Summer or Fall. The plan would normally be unthinkable, because the cost of an offensive option and a DoW to Italy would allow only for very meager allied builds. Now because Italy has spared the allies this 35BRP expense, and Allies can really build up they can try their –undoubtedly- pretty good odds! Any plan however that has the critical rolls on the second turn of the double move suffers from the major weakness that there is no way out of it, and the allies have to bear the brunt of a devastating Axis double turn, if they fail. The UK commander is confident that can keep England in the game even if the critical X23 attack goes wrong, as the north French 2-1 attack pincer aims at ZOCing the scary Fallschimjaeger airborne unit. Without the airborne available on turn 1 the Axis counter double move cannot scare the British too much…Even the usually cautious French think that in the case of failure of knocking out Italy, they may be able to brace and resist the double-turn onslaught for the same reason (ZOCed airborne unit).
So what about the Russo-Turkish war? The Turks setup up in such a way as to discourage two consecutive offensives and a possible conquest in 1939, so Stalin will take an attrition option, build up and try his luck to succumb the Turks again in Winter.
Options are announced: A double offensive in the Med by Western Powers, attrition in the West, and attrition in the Med by Russia. New BRP levels are France 70 (with 27 left to spend), UK at 110 (with 47 to spend) and Russia at 80.
The intelligence channels from Berlin and Rome report that the Axis has not fully realized the magnitude of the danger: Even upon the announcement of a double offensive, there is the impression that Axis thinks that the allies go for just a disruption in the Italian boot, rather than for “the kill”, as they have plenty of BRP to burn, especially France. Confidence on both the strength of the Italian combined Axis defenses and the German’s ability to recapture Rome is expressed.
Below the fleet movements are shown: The two home fleets will move to Gibraltar, while the Gibraltar fleets will go to Malta (via Port Said), and Port-Said. Caution is exercised that the only 9FF fleet traveling unescorted by a larger force in the Med. is the Malta one, with the unescorted portion being the Port Said to Malta, just in case the sole available Trieste 9FF decided to intercept movement.
The Axis chooses not to intercept any fleet movements, which makes perfect sense for Mediterranean. For the West the decision is somewhat more debatable: The sole German 9FF which is available at Hamburg could potentially send back one of the home fleets, and disrupt significantly the allied plans, but it could also lose the potential counter-interception by the 3 French 9FF fleets in Calais. The allies are not sure if the Axis has not spotted the danger, or just wanted to preserve the French navy as a future Vichy fleet force, along with the valuable German fleets…
Here is the situation after fleet movement:
No supply fleets will be designated. I should point out here that even though allies planned to exploit from the bridgehead, we had pre-agreed on “a house rule” for this game that 29.436 completely trumps 14.4. Somehow we missed that DQB in 4.5 edition rules that limits that “trumping” only on the adjacency issue, but still mandates that a supply fleet is necessary if the invading force plans to exploit from the bridgehead. Nowadays, that we know the rules better, we would definitely have started a 9FF French fleet at Beirut to carry supplies to a bridgehead, and have one less fleet in the Med that could have started at the home islands (see my recent comment on allied setups). Still, even under our final setup, the Port-Said fleet was not used for the invasion and could still be designated as a supply fleet, if needed to, as exploitation from the bridgehead is of paramount importance.
Allies are now ready to move their air and ground units.
In the Anatolian Caucasus, the Soviet troops cross the border and isolate the two Turkish border units. The 13th Mechanized Soviet Corps makes significant ground, and reaches the West bank of Lake Van.
Here is the Situation on the Turkish Front:
In the Med and Middle East The two Colonial French units move into Beirut, and into South Tunisia, the Palestine 1-3 unit moves into Egypt, and the Maltese 1-4 AF moves to Constantine.
Here is the situation in the Mediterranean:
In France the 3-5 armored unit is crossing Western France to reach the Alps next to Turin, and the 13th 2-3 Corps moves from Marseilles into the briefly-occupied coastal Cote-d’Azur towns to restore legal French rule, and the 5-4 French airfleet will stage into Vichy. Perhaps more importantly the two powerful RAF airfleets will stage into Lyons and Bordeaux.
Here is the situation in the West:
Finally the last move of a UK 1-4 airfleet from Gibraltar to Algiers was illegal and was not spotted at that time (see below). I only saw the illegal move these days, as I was trying to reconstruct the game. Thankfully, this was not a move that affected the game, as the allies had some superfluous SRs that could have been used instead to move the airfleet legally by SR to Algiers or even further. It should be noted that the 1-4 can be moved to Oran legally around the Spanish Morocco (path shown), but it cannot violate during movement any hex that is partially Spanish…Anyhow, in this game the Spanish defenses did not notice the incursion of their airspace and the illegal staging was let to stand. EDIT: The illegal move was actually caught and corrected after the end of turn with the movement being converted into an SR
Here is the full board situation after the end of the movement phase.
Combat phase begins, with the allies deciding to resolve the Med. offensive first.
The following missions are announced:
Air missions:
Two ground support missions by 1AF o Turin from Marseilles and by 3AF on U21. French cannot just use 2AF as they lack partial counter availability. Note that the 5-4 airfleet in Vichy is available for possible DAS interception in Turin, as the British cannot DAS intercept on a hex where the French have committed ground support.
Naval missions:
1) 9 FF from Malta carrying 1-3 going to Alexandria, then to Gibraltar, and then invading on W24.
This fleet sails unprotected only from the portion from Malta to Alexandria as the missions of the following larger fleets will essentially protect this force thereafter.
2) 18FF from Alexandria carrying the 2-5 and 4-5 duplicating path of 1) invading W24
I should specify here that the 4-5 from Alexandria is attacking the beach, while the 2-5 is reserved for exploitation
3) 18FF from Gibraltar carrying the 2X3-4 duplicating path of 1+2) invading W24.
Italians realizing the danger to their homeland announce an interception from Trieste at W24
and an air attack with 10 AF from Venice and Trieste at the W25 hex.
The Italians choose to intercept the combined armada at W24 with the 9FF from Trieste and with 10AF in W25 just before the landing.
Here is the situation just before battles in the West:
Battle begins:
The Italian interception roll from Trieste will be a 6. The attempt of the Italians to fully sacrifice one fleet in an effort to kill as many carried units as possible was a long shot, and they will not be lucky. The allies would have to lose at least 10FF to lose anything more substantial than the 1-3 from Malta (a scenario that would really dent their hopes…). So if the naval attack costed them 4FF (most likely loss, as Italians would lose 9FF) and they also managed to roll 6/10 1s on the air attack, which is still a long shot, they may have achieved something…The naval interception failure would leave the AF alone to do just some nominal damage…Italians do pretty well on the air attack, after all, as they roll three 1s, and no 6s, so no losses for the Regia Aeronautica, and 3 FF lost for the British (taken from Malta fleet so no troops die…). As all fleets –except the Malta one- were fully loaded at capacity, the Malta fleet was the only one that could absorb losses. It may have been a better idea for the Italian to risk a 66% interception (range 1-4) attempt followed by a -2 odds 9 vs 9 naval battle on the Malta fleet by itself, hoping to turn it back, and then concentrate on the armada with the 10AF only. I believe the odds of sinking one 3-4 may have been higher this way, yet I am not certain, as with their nationality modifier a 9FF vs 9FF Italo-British naval battle does not seem too favorable either.
All 5 British units will land at W24. They will place a Bridgehead and a Breakthrough marker.
On the ground, now:
The Italians show some resistance at Turin: French roll a 2-1 CAEX on the 3-1, entering Turin with both attacking units and losing 1AF. In the Italian Riviera the Italians will be soundly defeated with no losses for the French. They will also occupy the hex with both attacking ground units.
The 2-5 WDF will exploit from the W24 beach to the W23 hex
In the Western front a 1-10 2F attrition by the French will roll a 3 (no losses for the Germans), while the Russians will roll a 4 against the Turks for their 17F 11-20 attrition (1C loss).
The Turks will lose their isolated border infantry unit.
Below is the situation post combat in the West and in the full board:
Unit construction phase:
Russians will construct a 5-4 AF(15) in Maikop, 3 X 3-5 armors (18) 2 in Batum, and one in the border with Turkey, and 1X2-3 in Sevastopol (total 35)
45(0) left
French will built 1AF(3) in Marseilles 2X3-5 (12) also in Marseilles and 2X2-3 infantry units (4) in T21 and R22 in the alpine border proximity. Total of 19BRP.
51BRP (8) left.
British will construct a 9FF(27) in Southampton a 5-4 airfleet (15) in Harwich a 3-4(3) in London and 2 replacements (2) in Yarmouth and K22for 47BRP total
63(0) left.
Allies will have 114BRP total against 113BRP for Axis and a double turn will occur.
Here is the full board situation after unit construction
SR Phase:
The Russians will not do any.
The French will SR all their fleets to the Med. One 9FF to Beirut (1), two 9FF to Marseilles (2+3), and also they SR an AB counter to P21 (4) and the 16th(2-3) to JJ13 in Tynisia (5), with the goal to isolate the Italian Libyan corps on Winter turn.
The UK will SR the newly built airfleet from Harwich to Tunis via Marseilles (1), will swap the 9 FF in Alexandria with the 2 remnants in Malta (3SRs more) (2-4), the 3-4 from Scapa Flow to the Beach at L23 (5), the 1-3 one hex to Alexandria (6). Finally, and most importantly, the 2X1-4 counters in Alexandria will be recombined into a 2-4 and SRed to Tunis/Bizerte using the Port Said fleet for SE (7).
As some of the British SRs are rather superfluous (like the 3-4 from Scapa Flow to L23) while the UK is moving first next turn, the illegal move that was done for the air from Gibraltar to Algiers could have been done on the SR phase legally. EDIT: That correction was indeed done, so the 3-4 was built in L23 instead of London, and the other 3-4 remained at Scapa Flow
Here is how the situation looks in the Med after the SRs and at the end of the Allied Fall 39 turn.
The 3-5 stack with the two fleets in Marseilles is indeed “a decoy”. The French do not plan any seaborne invasions next turn, but they want to distract the Axis, so that it would perhaps commit valuable fleets that may be needed for Sea Transport or other exotic tries to liberate Rome, after it is captured.
In the next episode we will see how the Italian and Turkish adventures will end up.
Stay tuned…
Here is the full board at the end of the turn: EDIT: The 3-4 shown at London was corrected to Scapa Flow to save an SR for the initially illegal move of 1-4 to Algiers. The corrected EOT full board will be shown on next episode
Edited report to make some pictures large, rather than medium-sized.
STOP PRESS: As I was prepping the next episode (Turkish Miniturn) I just realized that the illegal move I described from Gibraltar to Algiers was caught after the end of turn by fgeo and was indeed corrected by using one of the SRs as suggested! I am pleased about this, as I dislike "illegalities" no matter how small..
The only minor difference on the final map is that the 3-4 that was SRed to L23 will stay at Scapa Flow and the unit that was built in London will be built instead at L23, in order to save the SR needed for the 1-4 air unit to go to Algiers.
The map will be updated in the next episode.
|