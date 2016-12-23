lbleicher wrote:

So I did everything I could to speed up the process: I studied the manual and Eric Brosius amazing teaching guide before they arrived, I had everything already set up on the table (including stacking tiles by type).

Rafaela and Fernando started with three companies (each of them with one of the mini-corporations), while I had only a couple of companies.

I don't want to sound like a bad loser, but it seemed to me that starting with the mini-corporations was quite powerful.

Rafaela thought her company could build the port for higher income, which was not the case.

Since we were all newbies and the only 18XX we all played was Poseidon (I had a couple of 1856 PBEM plays), one thing we weren't doing, but probably should, was issuing shares to raise money for companies.

I'm going to set up a more detailed player aid for those who are not well acquainted to 18XXs)