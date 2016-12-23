|
Bleicher
A couple of years ago, 18XXs were the kind of thing I loved to read about, but that I never seriously considered to be part of my boardgaming life. All that changed when I found out there were people designing simpler and shorter 18XX out there. At first I read about 18EZ, then found out it was basically impossible to find. Then I read about Poseidon, and I was lucky to find someone selling an used copy. That was really a game changer, and I told that story here. By that time I also started playing 1856 by e-mail and then I thought that would be how things would be: Poseidon on the table, 1856 on rails.
Then I started to read wonderful things about 1846 from Eric Brosius. It was a complete 18XX (Poseidon lacks real track building) that was friendly for new players and played fast for the standards in this game type. I believed him, but still there was the problem of getting it - 18XXs usually have low availability. Enter GMT and an 1846 P500.
I pre-ordered it (the price was great with shipping included) and just waited. One day, they finally charged my card, and this got me so excited I even dreamed about playing it (in a, ahem, variant of the game).
It finally arrived a few weeks ago, but without my former Poseidon partners, arranging a play was somewhat difficult. I finally convinced a couple of friends to play it last Sunday, but since they played Poseidon only once, and more than a year ago, things wouldn't be so straightforward. Especially when they said that the schedule would be tight - they would arrive at 16h and had to leave for a farewell party at 19h (but they said it would be ok if they left a bit after that).
So I did everything I could to speed up the process: I studied the manual and Eric Brosius amazing teaching guide before they arrived, I had everything already set up on the table (including stacking tiles by type).
They arrived shortly after 16, and I finished explaining the rules at about 17:15 - a bit longer than I'd like. We did the draft, Rafaela and Fernando started with three companies (each of them with one of the mini-corporations), while I had only a couple of companies. Then, on the first stock round, each one started a corporation (I went with Baltimore&Ohio as it seemed to be a good idea considering I had the Ohio&Indiana private, but after a while I thought it wasn't really useful for me).
I don't want to sound like a bad loser, but it seemed to me that starting with the mini-corporations was quite powerful. Not only you can get a nice revenue in the beginning of the game, but the fact it accumulates half dividends means selling it to another corporation you own is a big boost even if 2-trains are about to phase out.
So, Rafaela and Fernando were making good money while I wasn't doing particularly well. My privates were giving me $25 every OR but I just couldn't make good use of their special powers. Also, the results were a bit skewed because Rafaela thought her company could build the port for higher income, which was not the case.
Since we were all newbies and the only 18XX we all played was Poseidon (I had a couple of 1856 PBEM plays), one thing we weren't doing, but probably should, was issuing shares to raise money for companies (certainly because the equivalent in Poseidon happens in such specific circumstances we actually don't remember it as such an important part of the game). We could all survive the first trains phasing out, and then the clock started to tick - they really needed to go to that farewell party and we decided to play until 20h. That was on phase III, and partial scores were:
Rafaela: 2314
Fernando: 2221
Me: 1528
And this is what the board looked like at that time:
It was quite obvious that interesting things were just about to happen if the game continued: we could easily float one or two new corporations that could profit immediately from the already existing network. Even though it was sort of a bummer as we couldn't play a complete game, we all enjoyed it very much. Since I have played Poseidon more often and more recently than they did (even though unfortunately it was many months ago, as my usual Poseidon partners are abroad and won't return until February), I particularly enjoyed the fact there are so many other interesting things to do in 1846 when compared to the maritime counterpart. Of course, this also means there are other things that can be forgotten (I think I'm going to set up a more detailed player aid for those who are not well acquainted to 18XXs) and it is a little bit more fiddly. Still, I'm greatly satisfied by the game and I can't wait to play it again. Next time a complete game, of course!
Paul Schorfheide
I have only played 3 times but I haven't found the Big 4 to be particularly powerful, the MS is nice if running with the Grand Trunk. I think the big capital outlay ($80 debt I believe?) is a fair cost. If people keep the train rush going it's going to be tough to get $80 paid out in half dividends before the 2's rust, and the company can only reimburse you for the other $60.
Plus if you don't have the company that's another $80 you can plow into a railroad to keep the train rush going on those players.
Joe Shmoe
I'm glad you enjoyed the game. I think you need to look at tile placement rules though. I believe some of your tiles are incorrect. One example is Wheeling (G19). That begins as a yellow tile and can only be upgraded one time to tile number 14 (see tile manifest and upgrades; page 21 in the rulebook).
Also see rule 6.45: "Tiles cannot be placed with track that connects to: an all-sea (blue) hexside; either a red off-board area edge or gray pre-printed hexside without track; or any map edge" This makes several of your tile placements illegal (such as Cincinnati, H12).
Bleicher
pschorf wrote:
I have only played 3 times but I haven't found the Big 4 to be particularly powerful, the MS is nice if running with the Grand Trunk. I think the big capital outlay ($80 debt I believe?) is a fair cost. If people keep the train rush going it's going to be tough to get $80 paid out in half dividends before the 2's rust, and the company can only reimburse you for the other $60.
Plus if you don't have the company that's another $80 you can plow into a railroad to keep the train rush going on those players.
Hm, the only problem was that I was the only one interested in rushing the trains as both had a mini-corporation each. But then again, I guess that has to do with the fact I wasn't really exploring the possibilities of issuing shares to the market to capitalize the company and get trains earlier.
Bleicher
joeshmoe301 wrote:
I'm glad you enjoyed the game. I think you need to look at tile placement rules though. I believe some of your tiles are incorrect. One example is Wheeling (G19). That begins as a yellow tile and can only be upgraded one time to tile number 14 (see tile manifest and upgrades; page 21 in the rulebook).
Also see rule 6.45: "Tiles cannot be placed with track that connects to: an all-sea (blue) hexside; either a red off-board area edge or gray pre-printed hexside without track; or any map edge" This makes several of your tile placements illegal (such as Cincinnati, H12).
Yeah, that's one of the things I only noticed after re-reading the rules. I have this terrible habit of not studying the manual many times before playing the game (I think I read it only twice) and hope to catch the mistakes after re-reading it afterwards (which means many times I played games with wrong rules in the first two or three times. That is usually harmless, sometimes it's terrible as in my first play of Navegador).
But thanks a lot for pointing this out. Knowing (or hoping) I'll play with 100% correct rules next time and thinking about what I could have done differently makes me really really want to put this on the table again.
Paul Schorfheide
lbleicher wrote:
Hm, the only problem was that I was the only one interested in rushing the trains as both had a mini-corporation each. But then again, I guess that has to do with the fact I wasn't really exploring the possibilities of issuing shares to the market to capitalize the company and get trains earlier.
That's a good point, I played with 5 so the people with mini-corps were outnumbered. I could definitely see it slowing down with 3.
Eric Brosius
lbleicher wrote:
So I did everything I could to speed up the process: I studied the manual and Eric Brosius amazing teaching guide before they arrived, I had everything already set up on the table (including stacking tiles by type).
I'm glad I was able to help you get started with my Teaching Guide!
Quote:
Rafaela and Fernando started with three companies (each of them with one of the mini-corporations), while I had only a couple of companies.
I'm not sure whether you got the number of private companies right. Note that in a 3-player game, you have only one orange and one blue private, so that there are 6 total privates. (The number of privates is always twice the number of players.) If they all started with 3, and you had two, that would be eight.
Quote:
I don't want to sound like a bad loser, but it seemed to me that starting with the mini-corporations was quite powerful.
They have strong benefits, but also a big problem -- the fact that they are expensive means that if you start a corporation it will either be thinly capitalized or you will not own very many shares. Last night I drafted the Michigan Southern, launched the NYC, and built a fabulous corporation, but the problem was that I had so few shares that I was far behind the winner.
Quote:
Rafaela thought her company could build the port for higher income, which was not the case.
It is possible for (for example) the Steamboat Company to benefit the Michigan Southern by placing the port token in Toledo on its behalf, assuming a player has both of these privates.
Quote:
Since we were all newbies and the only 18XX we all played was Poseidon (I had a couple of 1856 PBEM plays), one thing we weren't doing, but probably should, was issuing shares to raise money for companies.
Yes, issuing shares to the bank is an important tactic in 1846. But even if you don't do that, the earnings paid into the corporation treasuries for shares that are still in the treasury can be another way to build capital to buy trains.
I have a few questions:
(1) What corporations did you each start, and what price did you start them at?
(2) How much money did each corporation operate for in the second operating round?
Quote:
I'm going to set up a more detailed player aid for those who are not well acquainted to 18XXs)
I did post a very brief player aid to BGG. It shows the order of play (including when you issue shares to the bank or buy them back from the bank.)
Bleicher
Eric Brosius wrote:
I'm not sure whether you got the number of private companies right. Note that in a 3-player game, you have only one orange and one blue private, so that there are 6 total privates. (The number of privates is always twice the number of players.) If they all started with 3, and you had two, that would be eight.
Shoot, now I don't remember if I also got that wrong. I do remember that I was the last one to draft and all there was left to me were three player cards, so I had nothing to buy.
Quote:
It is possible for (for example) the Steamboat Company to benefit the Michigan Southern by placing the port token in Toledo on its behalf, assuming a player has both of these privates.
Yeah, but Rafaela thought it was something anyone could do (and since I wasn't the one with the Steamboat Company - which was with Fernando, I didn't notice it was wrong).
Quote:
Yes, issuing shares to the bank is an important tactic in 1846
. But even if you don't do that, the earnings paid into the corporation treasuries for shares that are still in the treasury can be another way to build capital to buy trains.
Yeah, which is another quite interesting thing to do which is not available in Poseidon.
Quote:
I have a few questions:
(1) What corporations did you each start, and what price did you start them at?
If I remember correctly, I started Baltimore&Ohio at 100, Rafaela also started Illinois Central at 100, while Fernando floated PRR for a much lower starting price (60 or less I think).
Quote:
(2) How much money did each corporation operate for in the second operating round?
That I can't remember. I'll definitely take notes on my next game, which I hope happens sooner
Quote:
I did post a very brief player aid to BGG. It shows the order of play (including when you issue shares to the bank or buy them back from the bank.)
Yeah, I got that as well, thanks! I think I'll just add some easy to forget (at least for newbies) small details on each action.
-
|