Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Combat Commander) Following on from the opening salvo in this expansive (posh word for mad rambling) overview of the awesome Combat Commander, is the "meat" of the original idea which was an overview, summary, analysis and opinion in detail of each of the 12 scenarios which come with the base game (Combat Commander: Europe) even though of course we know the "base game" was supposed to include the Mediterranean box too



Links to the other parts of this Overview / Review

Part 1 Combat Commander Europe: Part 1 (Scenario Overview)

Part 2 Combat Commander Europe: Part 2 (Scenario Details)

Part 3 (link to follow after submission)

Part 4 (an RSG exploration in depth) to come



I modified the great single page Track Display by and then scanned in some of the display counters to create Composites showing the setup for each scenario.



In the details block I tried to underline and make bold the items which were "new" if you played the scenarios in order



This was compiled over several weeks, and a bit of copying and pasting between Google Docs, BGG, my laptop etc, and I also made several updates and extra Points. It may well have botched some things up, feel free to Point out if I've made actual mistakes in the details, and of course, you're more than welcome to comment on the content itself, and add your own opinions.



Hope it will be of interest to someone anyway, it was a lot of fun putting it together (and quite a bit of work) but a lot more fun actually getting to play the scenarios multiple times.





Scenario 1:

Fat Lipki (1941)





Terrain: Woods , Field , Orchard , Lake , Open Ground

Features: Buildings , Fence , Trail , Road

Unique features (SSR): Simultaneous Setup, IC for First Move

New Rules: everything





Comments:

The opening scenario is obviously designed as an introduction to the game, and it works fantastically well in that regard. The number of units is small, the opening setup is constrained to specific hexes which will see the Russian player only deciding where to stack his weapons and leaders, and the German player how to divide his leaders and forces between the two focus points on the map, being the central "Lake house" and the eastern "Orchard house / road". Both sides are in 'Recon' posture which gives a 5 card hand size, both sides have line quality troops, and in this scenario the Russian player enjoys the unusual advantage of a higher order capability which is helpful since as a general rule, the Russians are more difficult to play than the Germans.

As is common in these engagements, the Russians come outnumbering the higher quality Germans but the surrender level is in play for both sides in case it seems like the objectives or VP track are not in your favour (both sides start with a random, possibly secret objective in addition to there being an open objective - if that brings the VP reward for the Lake House Objective 5 into focus, that only sharpens the action in that central region).

The SSRs are quite subtle but provide some interesting food for thought early on, setting up in secret behind a screen is perhaps muted a little by the fact that russian squads are forced to set up in specific hexes to avoid overstacking, but will they aim to beef up the orchard road exit effort or aim to overwhelm the lake house, and how will the germans divide their forces between the two setup areas. The option for the german player to take the first turn enabling a rush to the lake house is also one to consider, again possibly brought into focus by the objectives.

It's considered by some to be a bit dull and somewhat limited in strategy but I think most players realise this is a cracking little scenario that can still develop in many different and interesting ways and should not be overlooked just because its a fairly simple and somewhat signposted meeting. The time track makes this potentially a pretty snappy engagement, as the German player you'll probably be glad to grab the key objectives, and hold off the russian horde as time ticks by, the russians impending advance will not be helped if the action is over quickly.



Off the cuff rating:

Enjoyed it very much, in part due to lowered expectations in advance, and in part due to it being the opening salvo in my Combat Commander obsession. But taken in isolation I think this is a great engagement with lots of great possibilities.



Replayability:

Despite the 'limited' setup options, I think this actually helps focus the engagement into one that can be played many times to explore wrinkles in the strategy, depending on how the games narrative develops (I've started to see a lot more interesting options around the path cutting between the trees for example)



Balance

According to the Combat Commander AAR Repository this scenario is very balanced, with a 50% win ratio for each side based on 58 logged plays. This is in stark contrast to ‘perceived wisdom’ that it’s very one sided towards the Russians due to the large mismatch in number of units, I guess the better trained and equipped germans are not quite so easy to root out of the orchard house after all! My personal experience is 5 plays, one of which was 4 years ago as a first learning game, and another which was a solo learning game in which I tried to convince myself that the germans were better (which proved to be the case as they won convincingly). In the 3 ‘live’ plays (one of those on VASSAL against Michael Olsen) the germans won once but came close to winning in all those games, so my own experience is that it’s a nice, balanced scenario with lots of opportunity for both sides.



Unit & Weapon Statistics

The most obvious point to note is that the Germans only have 4 squads (compared to the 8 Soviet squads), in addition the Soviets start with a MMG. The Axis player does have the opportunity to pass the Initiative Card to go first (and secure the key positions), but despite their low surrender value, you’ll quickly note that the advantage the German Rifle Squads enjoy in Range (and Movement) is not a trivial one and getting them into secure building cover will provide quite a challenge for the swarming russians.



Note:

An early casualty of rules forgetting is that terrain hindrances like Orchards should be applied with their physical art. We forgot this for a while. Drawing a LOS through orchards is only hindered if you physically hit the art showing any of the bushes making up the orchard. It’s very possible to find lines of sight which cross through orchard in open space.





Scenario 2:

Hedgerows and Hand Grenades (1944)





Terrain: Woods, Field, Orchard, Open Ground

Features: Buildings, Road, Hedgerow

Unique features (SSR): Bocage, Forward Observer

New Rules: On board artillery ( Mortar ),

Off board artillery ( Radio )



Description

I get the feeling that this scenario is a bit like that song you get on a music album which you don't quite get at first, and might even skip over while you keep replaying your favourites, but over time, you'll get a bit bored of the "hits" and will instead start appreciating these less accessible pieces. It's a big jump from Fat Lipki to here, the terrain (as it was in real life) presents an immediate and confusing eye opener, the Americans are given off board artillery (with smoke capability), objectives are prioritised via the 'T' objective chit, so despite the germans starting with 10 VP and set to gain 8 or more defender VPs, the USA will flip 4 points at a time for each objective regained.

This was easily the toughest scenario to describe as a noob, and probably why I left it until last (other than 12 which at the time of writing was the only unplayed scenario still outstanding), and I think that reflects how confusing it is to be thrown onto this map with its maze of hedges blocking lines of sight all over the map, I think the scenario seeks to emulate (and succeeds from the little I've read) the bewilderment that the real troops must have felt when they realised the bocage was not your standard english country garden hedge that you could vault over without much bother!

As usual, the USA attacking forces set up first close to their own edge, giving the german defender all the information they need to setup a defence of the objectives, a tough task to keep them all in check with limited forces (at least if you attempt to cover all 5 you're basically looking at a leader and a squad to each. I've read that the use of smoke is key to this scenario and indeed that the entire scenario is a training mission for smoke, but I'll have to hold my noob flag up and say this was not clear to this beginning player. I will probably come back and try to add a bit more to this description now I've a bit more experience with the game and can plan another playing of this to see if I can get into the mindset required here.



Off the Cuff Rating

Again, difficult to say, we didn't really feel comfortable enough with the system to properly appreciate how to take this on, and that's the reason I rate it as my least favourite, but as I alluded to above, I have an inkling that this might end up being that song on the album that you actually come to love in the long run when you've played the hits to death.

update: On the second play (admittedly solo) and with a much more competent grasp on the game rules this one is a cracker (as I had suspected). Feels like the Attacker/Defender/Time balance is really perfect here, and the hedge terrain actually serves to limit the impact of some of the defender actions. The USA are strong when covering the battlefield with smoke, but the Germans can fall back and defend the rear objectives with Defender VPs to try and hang on for support and/or helpful events. Definitely one of the best scenarios I think. Lots of drama



Replayability

Definitely the appeal is high, as much to do with wanting to figure out how to properly play it. It also seems that the maze like terrain, and focus on objectives should lead to quite a "game driven" replayability, i.e the underlying replayability of the sytem should come to the fore, hidden objectives and the development of the various pockets of combatants manoeuvring against each other through the bocage cover allowing it to play out differently despite the starting VP total being tied directly to the 5 map board objectives.



Balance

The Americans hold a slight advantage according to the AAR repository but it's still close to 50:50, and that feels reasonable given my own (limited) experience. The Americans have to make most of the action, but there's a lot of ways a good German strategy can hold on in this one.



Unit & Weapon Statistics

As is fairly common, the USAs forces are stronger, with Elite and Line squads against Volksgrenadiers and lowly conscripts. Of particular note of course is American access to a 105mm radio, with a FP of 10 it can provide a barrage threat to german units not hiding behind the hedge, but more importantly it has smoke capability. I'll leave it there ;-)



update: After a second play (solitaire this time) I can't wait to play this many more times. Massive potential for different narratives depending on how the early engagements and artillery barrages pan out. And lots of cat and mouse action as the germans fall back, exit points (apart from Blankenship) are impractical due to the terrain effective "length" (high MP cost of bocage), so gets everyone driving towards the objectives.



Spoiler

Spoiler (click to reveal) By the way, I’m sure the ‘Forward Observer’ role of Lt Blankenship is not meant to mean ‘set up on the last hex row and exit for VPs and a Time Track reinforcement return. Since he’s a leader, he’s supposed to fulfill the named role and get into a good sighting position for the off board artillery to have immediate targets. Note that this doesn’t necessarily mean firing for barrage, indeed, it’s very likely that this scenario is an early nudge from the designer to start thinking about getting into the habit of using smoke to cover movement, especially as the USA.



Notes:

Obviously the titular "Hedgerows" are the most eye catching feature here, and serve to modify both movement and cover, and making progress through this maze a slog (as it must have been in real life). You'll also get to learn the rules for mortars (requiring a targeting roll) and off board artillery also requiring a targeting roll but also featuring drift (with sometimes hilarious and/or painful unintended consequences). An important lesson here is to remember to check for the white "smoke" text on the side of the ordnance/radio counter. It's there for a reason





Scenario 3:

Bonfire of the NKVD (1941)





Terrain: Woods, Field, Open Ground, Brush

Features: Buildings, Road, Wall

Unique features (SSR): Command Post, Sappers, Hidden Fortifications

New Rules: Wire (USSR setup)



Comments

As I understand it this is one of the more popular scenarios, and it’s easy to see why, the backstory providing details on how Cpt Egorov (the highest rated leader in the Russian army) is tasked with destroying vital papers and communication equipment in a command post, note how the VP track and Objectives serve to reinforce this lovely background by making Objective 5, situated in the key building and where Egorov is instructed to set up, worth 16 of the 20 starting VPs for the USSR. (Plus 10, Plus 5, Plus 1). The other objectives are worth 1 VP each and are very much secondary to capturing the primary building objective in good time. The Germans are given 7 Time Advances plus sudden death to get it done, you will note that the USSR gets a new toy here ‘Wire’ which will be a staple going forward, especially in Defender type scenarios. The Russians actually get to place the wire after the german setup so there’s a lot of setup goodness to be had for both sides. The effect of wire is to hold up advancing forces, since units are limited to move in and move out of wire by expending all their movement points, it acts as a suppressor to firepower, range and morale and you can’t fire attached weapons from it. So, as in real life, it’s a pain in the ass.

Note that the removed objectives serve to accentuate the nominal win condition of taking Objective 5 since neither elimination nor exit points will be doubled, the VP deficit, increasing each Time Advance in favour of the USSR effectively gives the Germans 27+ points to reel in (barring drawn extra objectives), so by the time they eliminate enough units for that to be a factor, they’ll be glancing at the Russian surrender limit of 10 (and of course the defence of the key objective will have dwindled). Since the Russian defence is set up very deep (3 hex rows) and is focussed on the house, there are some interesting avenues involving a rushed exit down the flanks by the germans but it’s a short time track to then get them back on the board and up into position for a second wave. Lots of interesting strategy then as a result of the heavy focus on Objective 5. Lots of interesting terrain here with woods covering large parts of one side of the map, buildings scattered on the approach to the key hexes and plenty of areas to sit in cover and await the coming storm. Seems like this is still a tough task for the germans, though as usual their troops are better, but the Russians at least have had time to prepare the situation and thus have a higher order limit for a change.



Off the cuff rating:

I’d like to get this to the table again soon, I think the wife had some trouble in our first game, and the scenario spiralled a bit out of control for her, in that sense it’s hard to give a fair rating for it, I certainly enjoyed it and feel like it’s only going to get better under repeat plays with more experience under our belts.



Replayability:

Relatively speaking it could feel like the downside of a highly focussed target could feel a bit repetitive, but on the other hand, I got the impression that this is a demanding assignment for Germany and I could see myself trying to play this over and over until I got the hang of getting my hands on those papers in time. Hopefully that wouldn’t lead to a feeling of “mission accomplished” and a filing away of Scenario 3 in the long haul. Having said that, I managed to secure a surrender win (and be ahead on VP) first time out and I certainly feel like I want to try again (and there’s always the lure of playing both sides to see if you solve both sides of the equation)



update:

Wow, I recently came back to this scenario and had obviously forgotten how fantastic it is. The Russians are well underpowered, but start with a large VP lead in the form of the command post under their control. This is definitely a scenario where the germans are expected to and capable of rolling across the board and putting on the hurt. But still, as the defender, the russian is praying for time, and has all the defender tricks and options up their sleeve. It doesn't take much of a setback either, and suddenly the german starts to feel the pinch of the low unit count, I managed to overturn a 20+ deficit to win on surrender but it was absolutely gripping throughout. I could imagine the German player finding it a bit more "fun" since its them that has to drive most of the tempo and action.





Balance

It's another closely balanced scenario according to the 20 odd times this scenario was reported in the AAR list. That certainly matches my experience in the rematch, and I think once again the designers managed to perfectly tune the seemingly overwhelming superiority in force on one side with the holed up positions and large VP lead on the other. As the Russian you just need to be patient and try not to get nervous as your VP lead is chipped away. Take time in the setup to consider where you will place the TWELVE batches of wire you're given. They are a powerful ally in funnelling the germans into areas where you can nullify their advantages. In that regard, I suspect the setup here could be even more sensitive than normal.



Unit & Weapon Statistics

Obviously the wire is the big "weapon" in the Russian arsenal, but look out for the painful mismatch in units range. The Russian militia has a pitiful range of just 2 hexes, compared to 5 for the Germans. The hindering brush will at least ease the pain of some of those fire lanes, but the russians will not want to exchange fire, as usual close combat in numbers is their ally but here it's not so easy since you have to keep the Command Post objective 5 under control at all times (its basically worth a 32 point swing I think).



Notes:

For an eye opening analysis and an insight into how much decision making can go into just the setting up of a scenario, check this out

https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/241590/analysis-russian-def...

marvellous stuff (and one more book sold, I might add!)



While walls are just "solid fences" hehe, brush provides a useful (or annoying, depending on who is shooting) hindrance and some cover, easy to forget. The difference between hindrance (which modifies fire attack values and targeting rolls for on board ordnance) and cover (which modifies the morale/defence of units being attacked) is a key concept worth taking the time to understand. In many cases it may boil down to "the same thing" in a calculation but there are several cases where the distinction is important to understand so best to get used to using them correctly and not just as interchangeable modifiers to an attack vs defence total.

Wire is punishing! It uses up all a units movement points going in AND out, prevents firing of weapons from out of it, and will be an annoyance getting stuck in when traversing a map and particularly annoying when defenders drop hidden wire on you and leave you stuck out in the open with a lessened morale to boot. Watch out for potential choke points, especially as an attacker on the move. Dont forget that you can even put wire in buildings that you might not want your opponent to stake out!



By the way check out what Gary Chappell did here with soeme 3D mini work



I adore the aesthetic of Combat Commander, but have to admit this looks very cool. Also as one astute forum reader posted, it does make you appreciate the "tight scale" of the maps, you are really are on top of each other from the get go, so its no wonder this is an infantry only game (no tanks), and also reinforces the idea that there's no specific mechanism to "grade" the chaos based on contact with the enemy. YOu are pretty much fast forwarded to the "In contact" moment as the scenario opens (besides, I learned through experience that this criticism doesn't really hold up. A LOT more stuff happens when the real contact occurs, and that DOES lead to a noticeable increase in friction and command and control chaos)





Scenario 4:

Closed for Renovations (1944)





Terrain: Woods, Field, Open Ground, Orchard, Gully

Features: Buildings, Road, Wall, Fence

Unique features (SSR): Hidden Gun, Rubble, Reinforcements

New Rules: Flamethrower , Satchel Charges



Gullies are straight forward, basically allowing units to 'hide' from units that are not either adjacent, or at a higher elevation. Lucky that the designer included some hills for you to get some bumpy action on.

Comments:

Wow. It felt like it was not an accident that they chose to back print Map 4 with Map 1 so that once you’d gotten the hang of things during the opening scenario you could just flip it over and dial ‘Awesome’. This scenario just screams ‘War Movie’ all over it, where you have the Germans hunkered down in a chateau in leafy Belgium with tree lined avenues of approach, stone wall surrounds (no doubt policed by rotating flashlights and armed lookouts) and with a large artillery gun in tow facing the threat of attacking US forces scaling the walls and attempting to literally storm the castle. Elite quality troops on both sides, and the Americans have early access to off board artillery (with smoke capability, which you will do well not to forget, despite the appeal of a 7 hex cluster bomb strike). The Germans hold a large VP lead but most of that is tied up, as in the previous scenario with 15 points assigned to the chateau itself, to which you’ve presumably wrapped in a wire blanket. Only 6 Time Advances to get it done before worrying about sudden death, with the added drama of a group of flamethrower engineers ready and waiting to join the fray.

The Germans get to set up their artillery after the US have revealed their setup positions, and they can then sprinkle wire around the various building objectives. The stage is set, the timer set in motion, the action can begin! In all likelihood you’ll find the bulk of the german forces in and around the chateau, their surrender limit represents the bulk of their forces so at that point the USA is probably in position to take control of the chateau, but because the building itself covers several hexes, expect plenty of last gasp highlight reel action once the windows are blown and the green counters storm inside, with the greys desperately trying to hold on to just the one hex required to maintain control of the Objective. The Americans will no doubt try to make good use of smoke cover to get up around the chateau and avoid being cut down by the german fire lines arcing out from the front windows and between the trees (not to mention incoming artillery from the IG Gun). The Germans will have to decide how much to commit to defending the chateau and how much to spare in the peripheral buildings which could end up being worth valuable VP in the final reckoning, and can help slow down the advance of the USA, at the cost of leaving the chateau less well defended against close combat.



Off the cuff rating:

Absolutely love it, I mean this just blew me away, and as mentioned above, coming on the back of Scenario 1 which had already engaged my new passion for Combat Commander, this was a quick and decisive win for Team Jensen in converting this recruit into a lifelong addict. Consider my counter fully broken against resisting the series; I mean this is just an amazing scenario to reinforce the whole ethos of the system that you’re thrown literally into the living, breathing, adrenaline fuelled action of a movie on your table. This is definitely under consideration among the cream of the crop from the base game scenarios and I would be amazed if this wasn’t a generally held consensus. It also makes for a nice counter point to the previous scenario, where the germans are thrust into the role of marauders attempting to seize control of important documents, to this one where the boot is on the other foot and now they are holed up trying to survive what will inevitably be a very long night for everyone involved.



Replayability:

I guess I must have a preference for this Scenario over #3 because I feel like I want to play this over and over and over again and don’t care if it turns out into solving the puzzle one way or another. Something about this engagement just ticks a lot of boxes in what I’d read about with this game, and then experienced first hand, this narrative movie that the game provides by default is only enriched by the particular arrangement of a remote chateau out in rural Belgium, a nervous band of germans holed up waiting it out, sensing the impending doom gathering outside the walls. It’s a guttural and utterly gripping storyline and I have no doubt this will be played a lot.



Balance

The AAR stats show a 2:1 edge for the Germans, again, I'd say that feels reasonably accurate, the Americans once again have an elite force but are working against the clock to root out a well equipped german team in a mansion overlooking the surrounding grounds, with 2 big HMGs AND an infantry gun AND wire at their disposal. Since i've taken the germans almost exclusively in our first couple of playthroughs the base scenarios, I think the wife has found it a bit daunting and has not yet cracked the solution to this tactical problem.



Unit & Weapon Statistics

One of the problems I've not yet found a good answer to is how to employ the infantry gun for best effect. It gets setup after the USA so at least you get to see where it will probably have some chances to be useful, but those HMGS will likely form the bulk of the german effort. Straddled beside a leader it allows a single fire card to unleash a good number of cards (accelerating time) as well as providing a punishing threat to any units approaching out of cover. Speaking of which, the USA again has access to a radio, again with smoke capability and just look at those reinforcements, elite engineers and a flamethrower to boot. If you can get those guys by the windows in time to burn out the german resistance inside you'll probably do well.





Notes:

The gully in this map won't see much action I suspect, you can probably wait until scenario 8 to get your head around how they work, it might be a bit more relevant there!

New here are flamethrowers (yeah!) and satchel charges, obviously you ned to get your units up close to the house to get those into action. Flamethrowers are particularly nasty as they reduce the cover of the hex attacked to 0. Fat lot of good your building or bunker is doing you there. I heard a song on the radio about someone who would be particularly happy to get his hand on the flamethrower. I think he said his name was Lucas, and lived on the second floor.





Scenario 5:

Cold Front (1941)





Terrain: Woods, Field, Open Ground, Brush,

Stream, Marsh

Features: Buildings, Road, Fence, Hedgerow,

Bridge

Unique features (SSR): Deep Freeze, Snow, Winter Camoflauge

New Rules: Trench



note: German officer sipping a cup of tea. going on my own counter.





Description

A quick note about the art on the scenario card here ( I really like the style, I'm guessing its Rodger MacGowans work), I have a soft spot for the officer stood sipping a presumably whisky spiked coffee, his hands stuffed in his pockets to keep them warm, the fog of his breath hanging in the cold air. The Russian horde is coming, but for now, all that matters is a stiffening of the resolve, a respite against the cold and those moments to reflect on how to defend this frozen patch of turf outside of Moscow. When I get round to making my own counters to use in the game, I think I'll borrow this image to slot onto my leader counter.

Anyway, back to the scenario! In some ways this is a natural foil for Scenario 10, but in this one, its the germans who are entrenched in defensive positions, the russians who are moving towards the exit (exit VPs are doubled), and the germans with the point buffer to defend. With sudden death pinned to the 13 space, the scenario will last exactly 8 time advances, notwithstanding a surrender victory - a real possibility for the russians given the low value (5) for german surrender (representing all but one of their units).

The russians are on the attack with elite troops, the germans defending at line quality, and controlling all of the objectives at the start. The russians setup deep on their own side of the board, which gives the german player a lot of options for how to arrange those scant few troops in an attempt to cut off the russian escape. In that regard, the focus may be on the central bridge in the map, with both buildings and trees providing excellent cover positions to lay down fire against an approach. Bypassing the bridge to one side will leave the russians covering open exposed ground, while on the other, swampy marsh grounds will slow them down before having to cut through the treeline and be thrust again into the possible fire lanes of a german rearguard in the houses towards the Axis baseline.

While the germans are limited in number, they'll be able to setup last, and bring to bear a fearsome HMG as well as their standard LMGS (MG-34). A satchel charge may provide a useful deterrent to melee advances. This is also the first scenario where trenches make a setup appearance, and the german will have to decide how best to employ them. They provide not only excellent cover positions, but also a means of circumnavigating expensive movement costs since moving between trench hexes costs just 1MP regardless of terrain. Where best to position them is an exercise left to the reader

The SSRs are again used here to full effect in modifying the feel to something in line with the 'Cold Front' description, Deep Freeze causes one of the german weapons to be broken at the start. It will be a very long 8 'turns' indeed for the germans if their HMG starts broken, and cold, numb fingers work frantically to 'fix' it as the russians advance. An early sniper or blaze into the wrong random hex can immediately leave the germans at a serious disadvantage. Snow rules make movement across open ground cost 1.5 MP rather than the usual 1MP, you will be surprised how often that makes an important difference when trying to manoeuvre your troops. The final winter rule benefits the russian player, allowing them to use Concealment to reduce fire attacks against them ( representing winter camo). As usual, minimal rules overhead, maximum thematic flavour.



Off the Cuff Rating

Very much liked the challenge of how to setup the germans, in particular the trenches. And despite the obvious advantages to setting up in strong positions with a good view across the russian exit lanes, the germans have some interesting options with the trench movement and a shift to a more rear position if needed. The surrender limit is definitely a problem, I can't say I've succeeded in making best use of the russian numbers yet, but I enjoyed it enough to want to keep trying



Replayability

Despite the advantage of numbers the russians have a long way to go in order to get off the map successfully, and they'll have to decide whether to risk the open road / bridgehead or sneaking through the trees, the german player will be sure to setup in the most painful position regardless. Its very neat that the exit row is tree lined, this can lead to some interesting stalled exits due to opportunity fire and/or movement point costs.



Balance

AAR Repository give the Germans a solid edge in this one, and that has mirrored my own plays thus far, but IIRC reading around online, it seems that maybe the Russians have the edge, so I guess I'll reserve judgement. What's worth pointing out, I think, is that using the russians properly is probably a decent "checkpoint" to whether you're getting to grips with playing the game well. It's easy enough to find out what their tactics should rely on (and kind of hinted at just by looking at your OBs) but being able to manoeuvre and position those units into situations favouring you (no spoiler!) and even using the threat of that to take control of the tempo, well, its not something you will find obvious or easy to start with, and I certainly am still working on it. I do feel like there's a very big difference between when I started writing these reviews with a few games under my belt to adding these notes with more than 30 that I can already see how you can and probably should win with Russia here. So keep at it!



Unit & Weapon Statistics

The Russians for once at least enjoy a firepower advantage with their squads, though as usual, they'll need to get quite a bit closer to make that advantage count, and the germans will be lying in wait just out of range when you break out of the treeline. The german HMG is an ever present threat across the map, the satchel charge will deter the russian method lets call it, and interesting to note the trenches, which allow the german to setup linked hexes costing just 1 movement point to traverse, regardless of terrain and providing great cover. Of course, theres nothing stopping the russians dropping in at one end and ferreting you out.



Notes:

I really like how these winter SSRs change up the gameplay. I'm really interested in the Winter War and think it would make for a fantastic battle pack expansion (or at least some more dedicated Finland v Soviet scenarios), and even these few rules pointers indicate that there probably exists already several cool little rules twists that would fit into a winter war theme, and of course you can get a bit creative and see how easy it is to add a lot of flavour to each scenario with so littler overhead

Marshes and bridges will be new to you but probably its the trenches which will be most important to read up on, placement and use of those is key, as they allow you to move quickly and easily between hexes regardless of terrain.





Scenario 6:

Paralyzed from the West Down (1944)





Terrain: Orchard, Field, Open Ground, Stream

Features: Buildings, Road, Wall, Hedgerow

Unique features (SSR): 'Command Chaos'

New Rules: None!





Description

This is the first scenario based in and around an urban area, specifically St.Mere Eglise which is a popular setting for scenarios in many different wargame series. The background to this scenario is the incredible story of Waverley Wray (Lt.Wray as he will be displayed in the game), I wasn't sure how many of the individual leader counters represented real life counterparts but the story of how Lt.Wray crawled through the hedgerow maze (see Scenario 2!) and happened upon a group of commanding german officers planning a major offensive through the town, whereupon he captured and eventually killed all 8 officers, plus a group of germans who had fired upon him from a nearby ditch, by all accounts with single shots to the head. I'd rather not diminish the story with my own threadbare understanding of it, but here's a link I found which describes it in a bit more detail

http://hipandthigh.blogspot.se/2006/06/acts-of-providence-on...

Now I'd like to make a small aside to comment on the whole reality of war aspect, and perhaps a failing (probably not the right word) of the game in that it's just *too much fun*. I mean these scenarios are incredibly engaging, action packed hours of fun. All credit to Mr. Jensen for providing this within the context of the serious business of soldiers killing each other. I'm not a military man, despite my grandfathers decorated and long career in the armed forces (his stationing leading him to marry my grandmother, a romany german who'd suffered in labour camps) but I recently attended a military display nearby at a training base, and this is an extremely low level, low key setup, where they had a single plane flying overhead, displayed a few tanks and some weapons, and then conducted a 'live' demo of an assault across a wooded field. I can say that I found the whole experience both riveting and utterly terrifying. It's one thing to flip a card and come up with an artillery fire power attack, it's quite another thing to listen to something boom overhead despite you having earplugs in. Smoke was thrown, shots were fired, a vehicle raced by, soldiers hit the deck and stormed over ruined walls.

Of course I understand that soldiers are trained professionals, so their was certainly method in the madness, but to an untrained eye, despite not having yet cracked the shrink on my game, it certainly felt like Combat Commander captures that essence of chaos, fear and panic that I certainly had a very small glimpse of and can only imagine how that must feel in a real combat situation with real bullets flying and the noise and smoke and explosions going off, and all this going on with units scattered around an area that doesnt have hex spines marked on it , or lines of sight, or initiative cards. It was a humbling experience to be honest and definitely increased my respect for the individuals who put themselves into the firing line for something they believe in. So, circling back to the 'critique' I guess I'm thankful for Chad Jensen for providing an amazingly entertaining and safe way to experience the action from yesteryear, while perhaps shifting the blame onto myself for not having a strong enough sense of respect and knowledge for the sacrifices and sheer courage that real people showed over many years under the most horrific circumstances in order to afford us the freedoms that are easy to take for granted. The game has certainly inspired me to seek out books and memoirs to enrich my own appreciation of the war and to also take the time for a little introspection when setting up these historical scenarios and to spare the moment it takes to metaphorically tip a cap to the very real and very brave individuals who gave their lives.



Well, apologies if things got a little heavy there, but something about the back story to this scenario resonated with me and I felt like it is sometimes too easy to glibly skim over the "blurb" and to throw down a handful of cardboard counters and just get on with it.

Anyway, back to the scenario! The map is covered in various different buildings, a church out by an orchard, a large factory complex, and there are long and wide open roads cutting through the map, perfect for the big heavy machine guns the germans bring to bear in their defence of the outskirts of town. Here though, the aforementioned Lt.Wray brings to bear 10 squads of extremely well equipped and trained paratroopers to get the job done against a position that affords plenty of cover and fire lanes. The mission objectives focus on controlling all 5 of the map objectives (initially controlled by Germany) as well as doubling the reward for elimination of enemy units. The exit point bonus chip is removed, so the focus is clear, the USA is expected to move through the town, eliminating the opposition and securing the building objectives.

A fantastic SSR (again, I risk repeating myself but how fantastic is it that these SSR snippets can impart so much flavour to every scenario with so little overhead) simulates the chaos and confusion caused by Wray's heroics in slaying the command group. Germany starts with only 1 order, with this limit increasing with each Time Advance up to 3, to represent them slowly getting their organization sorted out. Fantastic! Facing an elite opposition they'll want to move time along as quickly as they can to have the order capacity needed to man the defences as the US group rolls down the map.

The large objective 5 house is obviously an initial focal point but theres an orchard over on one flank and a series of long buildings and walls on the other flank so plenty of room to manoeuvre and not easy to cover all avenues of approach, though the HMG nests have obvious places to sit and have the ability to fire early and often at the early advances, and hence push the time track along. Holding an early VP lead buys the germans some time, and combined with defender VPs represents a 15 point cushion. Effective use of the german leaders will be needed to get the maximum return on the many fire attacks which will be available via the machine guns in particular.



Off the Cuff Rating:

A great, great scenario that has the better of me in more ways than one. Twice I've tried to hold the town as the Germans, twice I've failed. I've tried two very different setups, one was very vulnerable and made worse by pulling the chit that made the forward Objective 5 house worth 10 VP, the second adopting a longer range position hampered by the early removal of Sgt. Esser which proved to be a terminal early setback. I'm eager for more though, and love the density of features on the map providing all kinds of opportunities for strategy



Replayability:

I'd think very high for the reasons already mentioned. A horizontal road cuts the map in half between the two board edges so theres a clear marker between setting up in forward or rear positions, there are open fire lanes down some of the roads going out of town, and lots of line of sight blocking with the buildings dominating the map. Exit strategies can still be valid for both sides and theres room for lots of deadly cat and mouse play among the buildings if the scenario gets towards sudden death



Balance

A big edge to the USA here, and thats been the case in our plays, even though every time I have set up the germans in that town, with those machine guns wedged into buildings overlooking the roads into town I think to myself "Ve hav zis under kontroll" but then spectacularly fail to control any of it. I seem to have an uncanny knack for preparing carefully thought out initial positions only to suffer calamity when the key leader is broken and sniped, or the HMG breaks and is eliminated. But I always go away and think what did I do wrong, how can I do better, what can I try next. This game is truly truly inspirational. It's been a great example with this scenario of thinking about things like "forward" and "rear" defence philosophies, so far I've decided that forward defence is hopeless here, and the rear defence I was still too enamoured with a mid map position for those machine guns. Perhaps its time to really try out sitting deep in the map and allowing time to help me out a little bit. We shall see.



Unit & Weapon Statistics

No smoke for the paratroopers to roll in behind this time, they are almost matched by the german parachute squads, but the US is elite quality throughout whereas the german groups are split between the paras with some line level troops and then some very raw conscripts. Definitely need to try and work out how to present a stronger looking front. Having a pair of MG42s certainly helps and Sgt Esser has options for setting up shooting TWELVE separate fire attacks with a single fire card, or an opportunity fire group with a base firepower of 21 before rolling for extras. Hehe.





Notes:

This is the first scenario that doesn't introduce any new rules/terrain features.





Scenario 7:

Bessarabian Nights (1944)





Terrain: Open Ground, Woods

Features: Trail , Railway Track

Unique features (SSR): Random Setup, Partisan Movement,

Captured Mortar, Hidden Forces, No Quarter

New Rules: None!



the only mix of Defend/Recon



Comments:

This scenario seems to be a bit polarizing, and it's probably easy to understand why. The Russian partisans are setup randomly across the map using Random Hex rolls (remember to reshuffle those cards back into your deck before you start the game). This tends to lead to a very spread out uncohesive arrangement which is made more difficult by the russians pitiful 1 order limit. If you're lucky and get your leaders in good proximity to a number of your units you can better pull together some kind of organized plan, but sometimes you'll be fighting just to corral your troops together while the germans get to set up anywhere on the board providing they form a contiguous group. This means that often you will have the german force with its much higher order limit, better units and more cards huddled into an area able to isolate lone units in the early game.

The Russians are on defence though and will be gaining VP with each Time Advance, their other key advantage is that they ignore terrain movement costs, meaning they can zip around in the woods like giddy idiots, getting into formation around their leaders, grabbing objectives and generally getting out of the way of the germans who have to pay full cost to move through the trees which hamper lines of sight on much of the map. The open objectives give double VPs for eliminations as well as tempting both players with a SD win condition (Obj V) if they can hold all 5 objectives at the sudden death roll. Germany is unlikely to have problems defending one part of the map with 1 or 2 objectives, and Objective 5 is out in the open on the railway line where the better range and firepower of the germans could be more useful. The russians can move quickly though and outnumber the germans so it seems like a tough task for either side to control all 5 objectives. Because of the short time track, and double points for eliminations objective (Obj X) and the woody terrain I doubt the Russians will get into surrender trouble, the germans would need to lose all their units which also seems a tall order in the time frame considering the lack of russian orders.

The russians start with a captured Light Mortar, but its not in the best terrain for maximum effect, I've yet to work out a good way for it to be utilised (but fair warning: I doubt its there just for fluff, so there must be a reason its in there). They also have several satchel charges so theres lots of fun to be had swarming the german positions, dropping off the bag bombs and then wading into melee to mop up. Easier said than done with 1 order per turn though. The german player also knows the russian will bring a hidden unit onto the map (and possibly a leader) as soon as they discard, do you get it out in the open right away or wait to see how things develop. Objective Chits R and W are not included, which means no big bonus for Objective 5, the one out in the open by the railway line in the middle of the map, and no bonus exit points, indeed the scenario states that any unit leaving the map is eliminated, so its all hands on deck here and no time for doing a runner.



Off the Cuff Rating:

I really like it, even though so far it feels like I am in the minority, perhaps its the fact that I've only played the germans who have the "easier" job at least in terms of co-ordination of their forces. But its no trivial matter to hunt the russians down with that easy movement ability they have, and you have to keep an eye out on those objectives which can be quickly flipped. I guess the setup does risk the german player getting some early cheap elimination VPs by isolating lone units, and worse still an early kill of one or both of the russian leaders is possibly a mortal blow to their chances, but I really like the uniqueness of the spread out setup and once again the genius of those SSRs really recreating a wholly unique partisan style of play (quick movement, disorganized rabble). Of course the series will go on to introduce partisan warfare in a more developed sense in the Resistance! expansion but consider what is achieved here with just a couple of sentences. Magic!



Replayability:

I think this is very high, the russian setup is going to be extremely varied from game to game, the german player needs to set up with adjacent units and that will be somewhat constrained by where the russian setup leaves gaps, and then where that leaves objectives and leaders from the get go is going to determine how things develop. USSR will bring on a hidden unit at some point, and german forces are too thin to cover more than 1 or 2 objectives, so lots of chances for them to try and grab some cheap objectives and work out how to get the rest in the nick of time perhaps. Scenario plays quickly too, or at least goes quickly to SD so its not one that will outstay its welcome IMO.





Balance

According to online stats at AAR Rep, its one of the few scenarios where the russians have a big advantage 2:1, I guess this is one of the first ones where my own experience doesn't fully match that. I think I'm 1-1 as the Germans but I suppose it should be noted that the random set up of the russian troops can certainly lead to a very different situation from the start. If they end up with lots of isolated units, well away from leaders it can be easy pickings for the german player. But sometimes the russians will be setup quite nicely and then I guess the problems of limited numbers can be a problem for the Axis.







Unit & Weapon Statistics

It's only really the range where Germany has its usual advantage, the russian "super speed" offsets this lack of range and those satchel charges are nasty, and probably another key reason why Russia is expected to win with competent play. They also have a captured german mortar, dont forget that you can launch those at germans hiding in the trees and get a +2 on your firepower due to the splintering and falling trees. Most useful for those objective hexes they might want to guard from the treeline.



Notes:

DONT FORGET that the random setup instructs you to place in OR ADJACENT TO random hexes. I know we missed that our first time round which really put the wifes already poor setup scatter into even more of a mess. That extra ring of hexes to choose from each time makes a big difference

Also dont forget that the russian "partisans" ignore terrain costs for movement so can really hop around in those trees and outflank the german positions, or snatch open objectives. I guess thats why they are favoured to win!'The railway track has no significant function to play, but there are some hindrances to consider depending on whether you're shooting down the railway line or across the banks of it. It's certainly an eye catching map! I feel like there should be a great scenario in here with a slow moving train carrying some large german gun or weapon and the allies have to chase it down, get on board lay some charges and get off before it exits the map (one hex per time advance). Maybe getting some radio support towards the end. I think it could be magic!





Scenario 8:

Breakout Dance (1943)





Terrain: Open Ground, Trees, Field, Brush, Gully,

Level 1 Hill

Features: Buildings, Road, Hedgerow

Unique features (SSR): Night Action, Breakout

New Rules: Hills (& vertical LOS, Blind Hexes)





New Rules: Hills

I have to say that Hills are a bit of a tricky one for me. There's just something about the syntax and terminology that make it hard work to parse for me, especially because I *think* on the whole the rules are pretty straight forward and "as you would imagine" them to work. One of the problems is I just find it difficult to construct arbitrary examples in my head and then retrofit them to the wording of some of the rules paragraphs. There's an example in the rulebook but its a pretty basic one, I would have liked to see more examples but I want to add the large proviso that we made the decision to "play through" the scenarios as best we could and then come back and revisit the rules in detail and try to iron out things we've been misunderstanding based on a more rounded experience with the game. So what I'm trying to say is it could just be that we jumped into the game without really spending a proper amount of effort on the terrain rules. Since hills don't appear until now, it was probably fair enough, I think the rulebook even indicates that you could read up on terrain as and when you need it. Good advice I think, but it would be wrong of me to say that the wording of the hill rules felt crystal clear to me (in the style and verbiage used).

update:

I think the hill rules are pretty easy and quite straightforward, I stand by my comment that it’s still the most head scratching verbiage in the rulebook and seems to have been made more complicated to understand than it actually is by trying to force the terseness a bit too hard. Once you get to grips with the very basic rules it will then take you a while (I think) to get used to visually interpreting lines of sight including this extra dimension, remembering that you can look over things from hills, ignore hindrances (except smoke), that you can get blind hexes behind trees and woods and missing plateau effects where your LOS is blocked by crossing another hex beyond the crestline etc. It’s really only in the final Scenario 12 where you’ll have to be on your toes because of the very bumpy multi level hill geography.





Comments:

This is another interesting scenario with its own unique flavour. The name of the scenario gives a clue as to the nature of the action which is basically asking the germans to escape off the russian board edge while the russians are expected to form some kind of breakout line to prevent it. Only the germans receive exit VPs (doubled), so with the VP slightly on the russian side to begin its imperative they keep the germans from escaping. On the other hand, watch out for sublime gotchas such as the german player exiting most of their units, leaving a straggler behind to get taken out by the russians before a Time Advance can bring the exited units back onto the board, game over and egg on your face. The tight VPs would have been a problem for the russians if it weren't for the sublime night action SSR which basically reduces the strength of fire attacks by 1 for every hex of range in the shot. All of a sudden the standard firepower advantage of the germans is negated, and the german will probably have to engage the russians if they're thinking of killing off a couple of squads to get into plus VP, and of course by engaging the russians up close, they then leave themselves open to their horrid surrender limit of 4, ha,its wonderful innit! The germans get some foxholes to secure some early position but are outmanned (as usual) and outgunned (unusual), the russians have the Medium Machine Gun and some lovely hilly regions to get up on and keep an eye out.

The hills in this scenario are fairly straight forward, only single level and almost every hex has LOS out to one side or the other (not many "plateau" hexes back from a crest hex), theres a great rugged mix of terrain, brush, fields, woods, some hedges and even a couple of buildings that seem like inviting places to set up a first line. The russians set up first thus telegraphing whether they will focus more on a specific approach angle and perhaps try to tempt the germans up one avenue or another, or go for the full wide line defence. Ther germans have 2 leaders but only 3 squads, lots of interesting ways to break those up (or not) and plan your escape. Event drawn secret objectives could be a factor, but that german surrender level seems to me to be the key facet of the scenario that keeps it tight and engaging.



Off the Cuff Rating:

Yeah I think this is great, I was very surprised to see this had quite bad reputation, actually its the only scenario out of the 12 which received NO votes for favourite scenario, and several posters mentioned this as their least favourite of any CC scenario. I find that hard to understand (again, written as a noob). The night action rules really turn everything on its head when it comes to germany vs ussr engagements, the tight VP situation and german surrender limit make for a thrilling scenario with loads of potential avenues of solving the puzzle, theres lots of cool terrain and lots of incentives (and inherent risks) in the sides getting up close and personal. I think this is one of the coolest scenarios, actually



Replayability:

Yeah, I think theres loads of ways to tackle this. The USSR can basically create a chain of units across the board, or they can split up into 3 or 4 groups and take some hilly positions, secure the gully and the hedge bordered field house, the germans can bunch together or form into smaller groups. Will they try to mount an escape or force a VP edge through combat and then hide out and wait for time. I can see myself wanting to play this many more times.



Balance

Not enough data at the AAR site to be conclusive. I've won both times as the germans, but both times the russians eschewed the "chain" setup and both times allowed me to concentrate on one side of the map at a time to bring my superior forces to bear. At least my better range (though the russians have the better MG this time). The surrender limit however is PUNISHING and should be exploited. "Standard" russian doctrine should be at the forefront of their victory push I would guess. hehe.



Unit & Weapon Statistics

Night rules really crank down the effectiveness of shooting, to the russian advantage (well, other than that MG). Its mainly the better range of the squads for Germany and the 3:1 unit advantage for the russians which are the key



Notes:

A really lovely map this one with some hills, forest clumps on top, some brush, a long gully towards the exit and some buildings. Really a lot of things to think about. Obviously now it will be time to start looking at hills. Don't be put off by some of the wording in the rules, they're really rather lovely and very simple, and pretty much as you would expect them to work. You can see up and down from a hex on the edge of a hill, once you step back from the edge theres a plateau blocking sight lines. elevation provides sight over obstacles and hindrances at Lower levels, woods and buildings provide a 1 hex "shadow" blind hex from Lines of Sight crossing them from a higher elevation. Dont listen to my off the cuff babble though, check out the rules properly





Scenario 9:

Rush to Contact (1945)





Terrain: Open Ground, Orchard, Field, Brush,

Level 2 Hill

Features: Buildings, Road, Wall

Unique features (SSR): High FP Mines, Staggered Reinforcements

New Rules: Foxholes , Mines (Multi-Level Hills)



Description:

As is standard, the USA are attacking a fortified german position. Foxholes and Mines make an appearance in the setup, the mines being an early threat and a way for the germans to funnel the USA into more dangerous approaches towards the central buildings. The large defender VP total this time is not focussed on a single Objective but rather each individual objective is worth the premium 3 VP, and hence represent a 6 point swing towards the USA for each one taken over. With the sudden death marker on 12, almost every time you're in for the full 10 Time Advances so it's ironic that the title "Rush to Contact" is in play, here theres plenty of time to bite off the objectives piece by piece, with the Defender gaining 1VP per Time Advance as per the rules, this means if the USA can take 4 of the 5 Objectives, the score is back to 0 and then whatever points have accrued via exits and (more likely) eliminations.

A quick word of warning on a "Fools Mate" possibility

Spoiler (click to reveal) As the USA beware of Hexes B1 and J1 (it's doubtful you will not be including the area around J1 in your setup, but B1 can be missed). Because the germans can set up in any row except the first, they can set up adjacent to B1 for example (A2,B2,C2). Although the USA plays first, the German can simply jog off the map for easy exit VP and back onto the reinforcement track in time for breakfast. Remember that moving onto a road hex gives you a 1 hex movement bonus, which means that if the USA didn't shoot and break them on their opening turn, even a successful breaking opportunity fire doesn't help, most units still have 1 movement point when broken (boosted to 2 when crossing a road hex), so they can still exit the map. if the USA does break them on their opening turn, then a successful Recover by germany gives them the same option again. You will probably find it a lot more fun to discover this yourself. I rue the day when I accidentally spotted this in an otherwise great AAR I read online. Drats.



The neat storyline behind this scenario is that both sides will start out with very few units on the map, contact has occurred and both sides have called in for reinforcements. The large and well armed german reinforcements will be the first to arrive in bulk, and in fairly short order, including a deadly heavy machine gun which has lots of placement possibilities to put down fire lanes sweeping across the map. The germans also start with a radio. The USA backup will arrive staggered across several time advances, with their off board artillery support coming much later into the scenario. Both sides have a high surrender limit, and so this scenario is going to be a long and bloody affair with action across all areas of the map, elevated fire lines and artillery strikes punctuating the advance of the american paratroopers.

It's already been noted that the german player gets to place some mines during setup in an attempt to hamper the early advance of the USA, but they also have a choice as to whether to choose the maximum firepower mines (8 FP) or sacrifice some power (7 FP) to pre select a hidden mines card in hand, which of course can be sprung onto the opponent at a more timely and unexpected moment / position. While all indications are that this is a long, drawn out affair it actually moves along at a great pace because there's so much going on all the time and few places to hide.



Off the cuff Rating:

Love it. It's just a really nicely put together scenario putting together two strong and flexible forces with plenty of firepower, and a mix of wide, open expanses, hillside lookouts, scattered buildings, walled orchards, minefields. So far it's been a routine win for the germans but to me its pretty clear this is a very closely balanced scenario with loads of scope for creative and interesting play. Definitely a contender for one of the best scenarios in the base lot.



Replayability:

I don't know yet how much replayability will come via different setups and strategies as opposed to just game driven replayability combined with it being one of my favourite scenarios. Timewise this is by far the longest scenario, with an average length of 10 Time Advances (with a miniscule chance you'll get an 11th 'Turn', but the action is underway from the start and there are so many open lanes of fire across the houses and over from the hills that I will be wanting to play this again and again.



Balance

This one was so much fun yet for some reason it's the last one in line for a replay, I think because it's potentially the longest scenario I've probably put it off a few times to avoid having to play over 2 evenings, and to set aside a proper slot to really take the time to enjoy it (and who knows, play it back to back). Both sides have a lot of options and a lot of firepower so I would be surprised if either of them have a significant advantage in the long run.



Unit & Weapon Statistics

Germany starts with precious few units on the map, and will be glad to see a smoke capable artillery radio at hand along with the option to setup some dangerous mine fields from the start to slow down those USA paratroopers. Germany has an interesting choice from the start also, do you want to have the mines at a higher power, or would you rather get to pre seed your opening hand with a Hidden Mines card

Spoiler (click to reveal) I think you'll probably opt for the latter. Dropping a mines into a hex where units just moved into is a nasty little surprise, pre arranged mines are more an inconvenience to travel around



Notes:

Of course to note here are the big stack of units which will come onto the board as reinforcements, here the Germans will be hoping for an early push up the time track to get their units on board and then try to push an advantage before the USAs backup arrives, including their own off board artillery

This scenario therefore represents the only one where both sides will have access to off board ordnance (without needing an event card to make it happen I mean). Nice

Multi level hills come into play here, but nothing too arduous or taxing, just be aware of the different shades of brown! Foxholes you will have encountered many times via events and probably mines too. Take the time to note the great info on the bottom of the track display summarizing a lot of the fortification stuff by the way





Scenario 10:

Commando School (1943)





Terrain: Open Ground, Trees, Lake, Level 1 Hill

Features: Buildings, Road, Wall, Hedgerow, Bridge

Unique features (SSR): Combat Engineers, Commandos

New Rules: None



Discussion:

The title 'Commando School' immediately grabs your attention, another neat pun on the presence of the titular Commando's (interestingly enough, this time in the form of the russians who enjoy a melee roll bonus as a characteristic of this) camped in defence of a university campus, on the other hand, it feels very much like this is an examination of the german assault force in navigating a maze of buildings around a lake with long open spaces to one side which provide an opportunity for the russians to bring to bear their heavy machine gun. It's probably no surprise that this scenario features in an excellent article in C3i magazine (GMT's own wargame periodical) where two of the developers / playtesters (including designer Chad Jensens commanding officer, Kai) discuss their thoughts posed by the setup of the scenario.

It's another great example of how much game there is just in placement of your initial forces and how much free 'action' you get when compared to scenarios with a static arrangement. The scenario specifices doubled exit points which means that neither side can ignore the options across the map, in essence there's a building strewn 'urban' section to one side of the lake, and an open semi wooded area to the other side, including a cool little 'island' feature that will prove a popular spot for sitting a big machine gun upon. The surrender limit should not be ignored since both sides are limited in number and the casualty track has precious little room for manoeuvre.

The russians start with a 9VP buffer and can expect on average 7 more defender VP which represents a daunting total for the germans to overcome with the opposition able to setup freely in most of the buildings through the map. To that end, the germans at least are provided with a flamethrower to pose a threat to units ensconced inside heavy cover. While the SS units are lauded as being the games best, you'll also note that the german Pioneers are impressive, boasting 7 base FP and triple boxed stats. The russians may be the 'commandos' in the scenario, and enjoy an advantage in quality (Elite compared to Line) but somehow it still feels like the german force is the superior one and has the firepower and leadership to get the job done. If Dietel makes an appearance and can get hold of the flamethrower then it will be time to cut to the sound track and montage highlights perhaps

This definitely feels like a scenario where experience and skilled manoeuvre will be in high demand



Off the cuff rating:

After playing this scenario it almost starts to feel a bit 'boring' to say 'we love it', I think it's a reflection that probably I should go away and replay the scenarios a lot more to be able to come back with something more interesting to say. So many scenarios just seem to be fantastic, it becomes almost trite to keep saying it. We had a rip roaring play through of this though, at one point the germans being well on top but despite a textbook (I thought) fire, smoke and move manoeuvre being put into action, somehow the russians managed to turn it around and lock down the scenario. I regrouped as the germans though and came within a whisker of winning on surrender before losing by a single VP in sudden death (and had Biermann made a run for the open ojective the germans would have won). It's another great map with lots of different features, the unit count is low and as always the time track ticking keeps things moving along so that sooner or later the action needs to get forced a little bit beyond the confines of 'careful military doctrine', and thats when the shit hits the fan, and when the magic of this game system really shines.



Replayability:

I'm not sure how many different setups the russians will start with, though if you compare the C3i article (written by experts) to some of the online AAR it seems like there's a lot of debate as to where to concentrate the russian focus, guarding against both objective capture AND exit. The german player cannot ignore the threat of russians escaping the board for extra VP and a return to the rear lines either. It feels like an extremely tightly balanced scenario, with VP, surrender and objectives all in play. Awesome



Balance

Hmm, with somewhat less data points, this one at least was pointed towards the russians according to AAR Rep., I felt like the germans hold all the trump cards here - sure the Russians have the commando ability (+1 melee) but not so many units, and the German Pioniers are awesome, and are equipped with satchel charges AND flame. Buildings provide cover to both sides. So far when we've played it's felt like the Russians are very much on the back foot. Take that with a beginners grain of salt though



Unit & Weapon Statistics

Like the USAs engineers the Pioniers 7 firepower is scary, triple boxed stats, though limited range, they make a formidable opponent even without being loaded out with flamethrowers and satchel charges. Both sides have a heavy machine gun but one half of the map is pretty constricted by buildings so placement requires some thought.



Notes:

Theres a great analysis of the setup for this scenario in C3i magazine by Kai Jensen and John Foley (with comments by Chad Jensen) here

http://www.c3iopscenter.com/documents/Examine%20Scenario%201...

I don't know if its just me but the PDF seems corrupted. Hopefully someone can sort out a corrected version soon. I stupidly didnt take care of all my C3i articles and am still waiting for my original to come back to me







Scenario 11:

Hold the Line (1944)





Terrain: Open Ground, Trees, Level 2 Hill

Features: Buildings, Road, Hedgerow

Unique features (SSR): Uncleared Fortifications, Panzerfaust,

Immobilized Sherman Tank

New Rules: Bunker



Description:

There are a lot of unique features in this scenario, so let's start out with the headline one whic is TANKS. Of course this is a famous retort of detractors of the series in general, but the fact remains that Chad Jensen designed the game deliberately at a scale where it made little sense to try and incorporate tanks "just to have them included". They don't fit at all into the time and scale of these engagements, and more to the point, they are not needed. If anything, focussing on the infantry action was perhaps the best and most critical design decision in a game that's literally chock full of them. I can't stress this enough to newcomers blindly following the 'where are the tanks' mantra. Trust me when I say not only would they not fit, but they are not needed - at all, this game delivers action and narrative in spades and this scenario demonstrates two important follow up points.

1) The system is so sleek, and so well put together that your imagination is the limit. Here, the designer has put together an ordnance weapon into a bunker to represent a broken down tank. Its utterly fantastic. Not only has it created the idea of a smoking hulk marooned on the battlefield, complete with a commander and a handful of men using it for cover and manning its weapon, its managed it in a couple of sentences in a footnote on the scenario card. It's hard to say enough about how brilliant the SSR system works with this game

2) Even with a sub optimal arrangement, the tank can't move, the leader is manning the big machine gun (and remember his command bonus doesn't work on his own weapons!), and only a line quality weapon team is alongside manning the artillery, it is immediately clear that it's a fearsome unit on the battlefield with the ability to launch two high firepower attacks at the same or multiple targets across the larger open spaces around the hilltops. It should be obvious from this demonstration that a fully operational armoured vehicle able to traverse most of the map in any given order would be impossible to dovetail into a system that also focusses on the small scale actions of individual soldiers on the ground.

Still, you do get a tank here, and it's sure to raise a smile when you set it up. Be sure to check out the fan created content that lets you print out a specific counter for the tank itself, allowing you also to organize the units and weapons off board for easier management and visualisation. I've set aside an M4A1 Sherman tank from the Axis & Allies miniatures series (the Base Set #21/48 which is smaller and fits better into the hex) as a luxury placeholder.

You are also introduced to the fearsome SS units, probably the best squads in the game with boxed firepower, range and movement, allowing them melee advantage as well as being able to take various actions such as assault fire and the like. They also have a very high morale (10!) when broken so they are tough nuts to crack. These elite troops are hampered by their low numbers and low order limit so they will have to work hard to crack the USA in this one, with a swathe of wire spread across the board preventing what might otherwise be a routine escape strategy. The german surrender limit represents essentially their entire force, the USA also has a low surrender limit in this one but they will receive periodic reinforcements from the rear, which will be useful when defending Objective 4, or against an exit strategy.

This scenario is also your first (and only, in the base 12 scenarios) chance to try the USA out in the defender role, they feature as the Attacker in their other 5 appearances, so you'll have to get out of the storm the castle mindset here and think about defending the titular "Line". Interesting terrain too with the large "knob" hill to one side, and smaller hills to the other rear side forming the line, not only wire but also minefields strewn across the exit path, a scattering of buildings and hedges provides cover for the opening manoeuvres of the SS but soon they'll be faced with the daunting climb up the hill to Objecive 5 and/or facing down the firelane of the wrecked tank on the approach to the wooded hills around Objective 4. Note that another SSR nominates the american satchel charges as captured Panzerfaust.



off the cuff rating:

What's not to love! You get to send in a small SS unit up against a marooned TANK and across a wire strewn defence line on a pretty tight time track. Plenty of room for heroic stories, especially involving Sgt Buehler lugging the .50 cal machine gun out of the smouldering remains of the tank. I suppose it has felt a little bit like a tough ask for the germans, but that could very well just be my own inexperience since I've read other reviews which seem to indicate the opposite. That's usually a good sign of balance in the long run



replayability:

There's definitely a lot of room for experimenting where you set up the broken down Sherman, and some have even suggested a neat variant where you roll a Random Hex during setup and place the tank in one of the closest legal (open ground, not on a hill) hexes to that. I think that could be a very cool way to try out setups which you probably wouldn't see otherwise, which will in any case still focus around choosing a forward (directly threatning the germans from the start) or rear position for the tank (around the objective 4 hill). So I'm quite taken by the prospect of trying out a more varied position idea, which also adds a free extra backdrop to the story. The germans also have different options depending on the USA setup, whether there'll be resistance on the Objective 5 hill, whether an escape through the treacherous wire avenues is a better option than forging ahead and taking Objective 4 as well. Plus you can use this scenario to show people that the game does have tanks, so stop complaining and start playing and enjoying this amazing series!



Balance

I've found this pretty hard going as the Germans, despite having the SS squads. My wife tends to set the tank up in

Spoiler (click to reveal) Hex J3

Maybe you need the Fernando Deck expansion



Unit & Weapon Statistics

All eyes on the SS squads, though their stats are great, its mainly their broken morale of "10" which is eye catching. Not easy to finish those guys off. The HMG will slow things down a bit, but can be used to clear out positions before advancing, a lot will depend on where the USA puts their tank and that Pack Howitzer and 50 calibre MG that goes with it. The tank counts as a bunker with cover 6 so its not going to be easy to empty it without moving in for a close assault but you probably wont have time to mess about with that.



Notes:

(see below), this is the most popular scenario according to both the AAR Repository and to a recent BGG poll. I've since moved it down a couple of notches and would rate Scenarios 9 and 10 above it, but who doesn't love the idea of a broken down tank still pounding fire at the incoming SS. It's Vaderesque in the All Too Easy appeal!

Bunkers provide a large cover value, and do give you a bonus in melee with tied results you will avoid mutual destruction and win instead. Bear in mind if theres any funny business going on in the tank.



Note that the leader and team in the tank (with a stacking limit of 4) are sub optimally loaded, Buehler can't modify his own weapon (leaders only modify weapons carried with units stacked in the hex with them), but to "swap" via a move you'd have to either move Buehler out of the tank with the 50 cal MG give it to a hero for example who could go in back in the tank with Buehler and get his bonus. My wife is obsessed with maximising this so has been moving another leader into the tank, letting the team give control of the howitzer to them, let the team take the MG, then let Buehler take the howitzer and then get the +2 mod to the machine gun. Remember that stacking limits apply at the end of the turn, so I dont know if she even needs to faff about bringing another leader or hero to do it. Anyway, its annoying because I always setup to play away from the tank and get on with the job but somehow she always seems to cause maximum chaos with it anyway and I seem to only ever get the damp squib smoke grenades on this scenario!



As a fun aside, I pimped out this scenario with some miniature models I found on ebay. A V1 scale Axis and Allies Sherman and a pre painted broken down Sherman, I use the bigger one as a caddy for the counters off board, and the smaller mini to sit in the hex on the map for a bit of 'pimp'



for more pics and some details read my report here

Hold the Line (and Stop the Press), Cpl Jensens dead!





Scenario 12:

Misty Mountain (1944)





Terrain: Open Ground, Orchard, Trees,

Level 3 Hill, Cliffs

Features: Buildings, Road, Wall

Unique features (SSR): Caves, Fog

New Rules: None





Description

This probably represents your final exam in basic Combat Commander training. Starting out with a house on a road through some trees in Fat Lipki we've added in different terrain, elevation, special scenario rules, postures and objective control to get to this scenario that features a little bit of almost everything. Multiple level hills, forested clumps, scattered buildings, exit roads, bunkers, orchards and a special rule that lays down a fog hindrance over the whole map (which very neatly dissipates over time due to Breeze events) - this will impact the effectiveness of targeting and fire attacks in a manner reminiscent of the night rules in the Breakout Dance scenario 08.

It's interesting to note that the designer chose to include a battle involving brazilian forces (even though you use the USA counters and cards) among the base 12, so this is the only time you'll be playing an ally other than the USSR or USA until you crack the shrink on your Mediterranean expansion (you DID remember to buy that one as well, I hope).

Objectives are paramount here, the two perched atop the key hills worth 11 points (a 22 point swing since the Germans start in control), with the other 3 worth a 2 point swing. So while the 16 point VP lead looks like a big mountain to climb (pun intended), with 8 more at least to come via defender VP, those will soon be wiped out if the allies can take the objectives, particularly the two key ones which will surely also result in elimination VP in addition. The mist offers some comfort to the assaulting allied troops facing the prospect of scaling the hills under the watchful line of fire from a HMG nest, but the first key objective is very close to the allied start line and so the action will become bloody in a hurry unless you experiment with strategies giving up the frontal objectives to avoid casualties (as I've tried and failed to do in Scenario 6 for example).

Further adding to the problems for germany are a large group of reinforcements with a leader set to come onto the board half way through the scenario, with the option of setting up slightly ahead of their normal setup hexes by using an SSR to place in or adjacent to an entrance road by the buildings in one corner. The Germans may consider the option of quick exit points (and subsequent rearline reinforcements) since they can set up after the allies and very close to the exit row. Both sides will have to consider the risk of exiting though since they'll be having to cross open terrain to achieve that in most cases.

This is definitely a scenario where you can gauge if you're starting to "get it", both with the rules, but also with how to manage your hand of cards and your forces. I can't say that I feel confident about the latter in my own case (but am probably just underrating my increased experience when compared to my first games), but certainly it feels like the rules are not only becoming second nature in most cases but that something is happening to reinforce the understanding of interpreting various edge cases, how and where to find the pertinent information when needed, and being able to appreciate just how well the rules are indeed presented and are consistent and just how streamlined and straightforward they are.

I assign the lions share of blame for rules confusion on my own decision to "get in and play" as soon as possible and looking up rules when needed. I think in almost every case, a more thorough review of the rules would have prevailed, but on the other hand, I don't feel like it was a bad decision just to learn by example (and mistake!), in that regard you quickly highlight the areas of rules where you "think" you know how it "should" work but soon see how it actually works (mostly unambiguously), and it certainly helps to have access to a great online community via the BGG/Consim forums and VASSAL to actually play the game (and very gracious of GMT to allow and to support that).

Back to 'Misty Mountain' though, and I think this one is certainly to be enjoyed once you're up and running with the game and can start to investigate how best to apply your skills and tactics on a varied and complicated map and with a relatively high number of units to boot. I don't know how intentional it was, but it certainly feels like if you've played through all the scenarios then you've scaled the peak by the time you crack this one. The good news is, this is really only the beginning



Off the cuff rating

Difficult to rate this properly after just one play (actually an incomplete play, which will be finished later today). You quickly learn the error of your setup, in this case brutally so when I put my best leader and HMG too far forward in objective 4 hoping to break the resistance of the exposed allies right from the start. In practice, the allies simply advanced up the hill, the mist reducing the effectiveness of fire, and the strength in numbers allowing the allies to overstack melee and wipe out the entire 16 VP deficit in one fell swoop before the reinforcements have even showed up. I've scratched myself back into the lead and reorganised my position a little but its going to be a long night I think. Because of the scope and scale of the scenario in terms of geography, units and objectives though, I think this will become a favourite.

update: a corker. Had to fight tooth and nail to keep the USA in check, created a strong exit threat on one side, and amassed a small group in one rear corner, with a mind to storming back and retaking an outlying objective if the VP got close. Retreated out of another 2 objectives just in time as she brought a radio on and started bombarding me with artillery. Probably a lucky escape with 3 quick time advances which gave me a SD win, probably would not have survived another Time Advance in the lead. Wire is a killer tool for the defender!



Replayability

No doubt that the terrain gives rise to a lot of interesting angles and options for taking this on, it does remind me a bit of 'Paralyzed from the West Down' with the germans faced with the choice of defending crucial objectives, some of them very close to a large and well equipped attacking force, whether or not to load the defence up front, or to concede ground and play for time, hoping to secure the backline. How quickly the mist fades will also result in very different experiences, and with the reinforcements on the time track sat waiting, the allies can try different tempos in how they want to assault the high and well defended positions.

update: Enjoyed this one a lot, definitely a lot of room for the scenario to develop in completely different ways.



Balance

I've read online that this scenario is close to "broken" balance wise. I don't know about that, my own incompetence is usually more than enough to even any odds, but both times I've played and won convincingly as the Germans, though it felt to me like the wife made it a bit easier on me with some questionable tactics.

I'll have to get back to you on this one, feel free to comment if you have more in depth analysis



Unit & Weapon Statistics

The first thing I noticed was the presence of a Corporal Jensen. It made me smile anyway. As the German you might find yourself avoiding laying down too much fire on that young officer, knowing that in 60 years time he'll be creating your favourite game ever. The Germans get a bunker trench complex, lots of setup positions high up in the hills and a fierce MG42 nest. It will be tough to root them out. The Brazilian (USA) line squads have decent stats but poor morale and won't last long when hanging out in the open. They do get at least one smoke capable mortar. I suggest it should be used. A large wave of reinforcements rolls into town for the Brazilians later on



Notes:

The 'Caves' SSR making the german snipers effective at 2 hexes away rather than just adjacent is certainly an eye opener! Its also another scenario with a kind of "firepower calming" effect like Scenario 8s night rules, this one has a 3 hindrance mist adding on in every hex, at least providing some crumb of comfort for those advancing units having to look up at those big machine guns on the hilltops.



I dont think the cliff is really "in play" but its a new terrain feature which I guess will be more relevant on some maps later down the line, storming the beach heads and so on. Bear in mind also that as said, this is the USA cards and counters but actually represents the Brazilian Expeditionary Force, so just to fly the flag for those guys a bit







https://tokdehistoria.com.br/tag/the-brazilian-expeditionary...



Some extra scenarios were included I believe to those who preordered the original edition of the game, I have not yet played those but will hopefully add them to this at some later date, they include

Bonus Scenarios

101

102

103



And some scenarios which were published in C3i magazine, which are compatible with the base game Maps and Units at least.

C3i Extra Scenarios

104

105

112



Snap Ratings Matrix



I wrote down some ratings in the following pages (moved now to Part 3 of this overview/review) but I've played the game quite a bit more since those ratings so sat down again tonight as I post this article to see how I felt about them, bearing in mind that thus far I've played almost exclusively as Germany (but very much looking forward to trying out the 'other side' sooner rather than later, in all of them).



I also canvassed an updated opinion poll on BGG here

[thread=24537003]Scenario Ratings[/thread]



It was an extremely interesting comparison, or rather, in a way it was the exact opposite of interesting because it was eerily close to my updated ratings, which I found incredibly hard, especially when I got down to the bottom few and realized, "but I still love these too", so bear in mind these are very RELATIVE. The worst CC scenario is still an incredible experience that I've loved and want more more more.





So, my ratings in order then

9 Rush to Contact

10 Commando School

11 Hold the Line

4 Closed for Renovation

6 Paralyzed from the West Down

3 Bonfire of the NKVD

8 Breakout Dance

12 Misty Mountain

2 Hedgerows & Hand Grenades

5 Cold Front

7 Bessarabian Nights

1 Fat Lipki



and the BGG consensus (based on only 20 odd ratings mind you)

11 Hold the Line

4 Closed for Renovation

9 / 10 Rush to Contact / Commando School

6 Paralyzed from the West Down

3 Bonfire of the NKVD

12 Misty Mountain

2 Hedgerows & Hand Grenades

7 / 8 Bessarabian Nights / Breakout Dance

1 Fat Lipki

5 Cold Front





It's remarkable that the two halves are the same, with only a slight reordering.I think those top few though have a really special quality to them, the broken down tank of course, the hunkered down germans hiding in a country mansion, the flamethrowing pioneers assaulting a university campus, 2 small forces calling in large reinforcements and throwing artillery at each other across an open space with an orchard in the middle, trying to reach a russian command post and find important papers before they're destroyed. Moving on after a heroic elimination of a german command group. I mean Jensen is just playing with house money here, he's almost trolling us with awesomeness. I do feel like the "worse" scenarios are all great though, I don't think I would turn any of them down, though I suppose in honesty, the introduction at Lipki isnt as exciting as some of the later ones, for obvious and understandable reasons.



Its a bit interesting that in our early few plays of each, Scenarios 1, 7, 8 and 10 have been the most even (in final outcome) which would be among the 3 "least favourite" scenarios and one of the very favourites. In some ways then, that should hoist Number 10 to the top of the list and Number 5 to the bottom. I'm actually surprised to think that Cold Front is all the way down there though, perhaps people are offended by the german officer sipping his cup of tea!





But don't trust our words for it, get yourself down to the game shop, pick up a copy of Combat Commander: Europe, it'll be money well spent (you can just sell off your other pap to pay for it). Get yourself stuck into it and find your own favourites. YOu can thank me later (long after thanking Chad and Kai Jensen, John Foley, Mark Beyak, Bryan Collars, Alex Ostroumov, Rodger B. MacGowan, Leland Myrick, Lee Brimmicombe-Wood and Mark Simonitch 19 32.00 Last edited Today 9:54 am (Total Number of Edits: 4)

