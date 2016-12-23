« Prev
In an attempt to revisit some games that I haven't played for many years I had a solo run of WFTL's St Vith scenario. This is a simple encounter with fairly even forces where the kickers are that the visibility is low and the German forces gain extra points for moving units off the U.S. board side.
The board state came out with flat terrain and open for the German side going into light woods (bocage hexes) on the U.S. side. All the water (except the lake) is frozen over.


Early Play:
The U.S. stick their tank destroyer units in the middle with the 55th battalion on the left and the 40th recon on the right.
The German forces started with the Panthers in the middle, a strong right and weaker left.



By turn 3:
The German attack has split into two distinct flanks. The U.S. has got some of their units but not all into the woodland edge spaces for best cover. The American units have 'separated' their jeep units to stop them from being cannon folder.




Turn 4:
The PzIV units advanced on each flank to draw American fire. Hits were landed but the German morale tests held strong. In the middle the Panther company charged the U.S. TDs.



Turn 5:
Short range combat erupted all over the battlefield. 3 of the 5 U.S. TD platoons are left blazing in quick succession, in return all the Panthers are destroyed.
The 40th Recon company loses its M24 platoons and retreats the rest of its units.
On the other flank elements of the 55th tank battalion exchange fire with B and HQ companies of the 43rd.
At the end of the turn, both the U.S. TD companies become shaken



Turn 6:
The 55th Tank battalion is left a ruined force losing 2/3 of its strength. In return B company of the 43rd is also ruined.
On the far flank the remaining PzIV units decide to avoid the M36 TD units.



Turn 7:
The last unit of D company 55th Btn is destroyed. The remaining U.S. forces pull back to the middle of the battlefield. German units on their right are hunting the last unit of the 55th while on the left they race for the map edge.



Turn 8:

No extra casualties, but a single platoon of PzIV tanks gets off the U.S. map edge.

Final Score:
Germany 11 - United States 5
German marginal victory



mbmbmbmbmb
Nice AAR...do you mind if I ask how did you manage the card activation side of this playing so Long? I am interested as I have tackled this before and I would just be interested in seeing how someone else has approached this!

Cheers

Andy B
 
