|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 249.17
11,942 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
75.3% of Goal | 8 Days Left
Support:
-
Robert Leonhard
United States
West Virginia
-
TROUBLE IN THE COLONIES
1775
I am playing a solo game as the British, and I am going to experiment with a rules variant that I call “Realistic French Intervention.” The goal is to have the French intervene later than the base solo rules usually have occur. The variant is that the French bot may not use “Preparer le Guerre” unless Total Opposition > Total Support. Since the Patriot bot does not know this rule, it will be interesting to see how long I can delay the French entry.
My strategic goals in this war are to inflict maximum numbers of Rebellion casualties while minimizing my own; and garnering support from among Loyalist colonists. At the same time, I have to try to restrict the number of villages that my Indian allies build.
The Penobscot Expedition (1/11)
The Patriots begin the war with a successful expedition that brings a second fort to Massachusetts and three more militia (total 4).
The British invaded North Carolina and rewarded loyalty there, bringing Total Support = 8; Total Opposition = 4. This gives me a chance to scare the French away from intervention.
Indians Help British Outside Colonies (2/11)
The Indians built a village and gathered two war parties (total three) in Quebec.
French agents mobilized Patriot militia in New Hampshire, seizing control of the colony. King Louis XVI’s advisors, however, cautioned against provoking England.
Continental Marines (3/11)
The Patriots rabble-roused in Virginia (active), Philadelphia (active), New Hampshire (passive), and Pennsylvania (passive). Total Opposition = 13; Total Support = 8; Patriot Resources = 0.
I can’t seem to get ahead of the opposition, and that, in turn, is going to bring the French in quickly.
British naval pressure brings in a tiny one resource. I’m going to have to play for the long game, I suppose. I land a regular regiment in NYC and reward loyalty there, bringing the city to active support. Total Opposition = 13; Total Support = 10; British Resources = 1.
Guy Carleton and Indians Negotiate (4/11)
The Indians add war parties in Quebec, and Quebec City shifts to active support. Total Opposition = 13; Total Support = 11.
Roderigue Hortalez et Cie provides three resources to the Patriots. The French send a squadron to the West Indies. French Resources = 3; Patriot Resources = 3; French Prep = 1.
Frustrated Shawnee Warriors Attack (5/11)
I need to get the cities garrisoned in order to get my economy back on track.
Once again, naval pressure brings in a paltry one resource. This underscores the need to grab the cities. I sent British regulars into Philadelphia, where they expelled the Patriot militia into New Jersey. Regulars also seized all the other cities.
The Patriots rabble-roused again, bringing Pennsylvania and New Hampshire into active opposition, and New Jersey into passive opposition. Persuasion covered the costs. Total Opposition = 17; Total Support = 11; Patriot Resources = 3.
Cherokee Supplied by the British (6/11)
The Indian war party in New York raided, dropping the colony’s opposition to passive. Trade covered the cost. Total Opposition = 15; Total Support = 11; Indian Resources = 0.
The French aided mobilization in Massachusetts, adding two more militia regiments to Washington’s growing army. They sent a second squadron to the West Indies. French Prep = 2.
HMS Russian Merchant with 4000 Muskets (7/11)
With few other options, I decided to take the event and recruited two Tories each in Philadelphia, Norfolk, and Charles Town.
The Patriots rabble-roused in New Jersey, bringing the colony to active opposition. Persuasion added more resources to the Patriots’ growing coffers. Total Opposition = 16; Total Support = 11; Patriot Resources = 5.
Congress’ Speech to the Six Nations (8/11)
The Indians gathered war parties in the Northwest Province, the Southwest Province, and Florida.
French agents again helped Washington recruit militia in Massachusetts (total 8 +1 Continental +2 forts). They sent a third squadron to the West Indies. French Prep = 3.
“Merciless Indian Savages” (9/11)
Yet again my navy brings in one resource. This is depressing. I recruit two Tories in Savannah. Then my regulars in New York destroy the Patriot militia there in a skirmish.
The Patriots destroyed the only Indian village (in Quebec). Forts = 2; Villages = 0.
Winter Quarters—Hurricane hits the South (10/11)
No faction is close to victory.
With no resources and no desire to piss off the population, I pull out of North Carolina and New York. The Indian war party in New York pulls back to the Northwest Province. Pennsylvania is now uncontrolled.
I boost my resources to 11, thanks to my decision to garrison the cities. The Patriots continue to grow their finances, as do the French. The Indians, with their one village destroyed, gain nothing.
British Resources = 11
Patriot Resources = 9
French Resources = 9
Indian Resources = 0
The British spend heavily to reward loyalty in the cities (less Philadelphia, which is still suffering from Patriot propaganda). All other cities are now at active support.
Total Support = 18
Total Opposition = 16
The Patriots already have done as much networking as they can in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Virginia. I finally pull ahead politically.
General Howe takes over from Gage. Joseph Brandt relocates to Quebec.
Patriot militia desert from Virginia (now uncontrolled) and New Hampshire. Tories desert from NYC and Savannah.
The hurricane knocks Patriot resources back to 7.
In the north, Washington collects a huge militia army and has fortified Massachusetts. But the Patriots--adept at politicking--are going to have to move out from their enclave in New England if they want to sustain the rebellion.
I have secured all cities, boosting my income. All but Philadelphia are supporting the Crown. North Carolina has likewise seen the light.
-
|