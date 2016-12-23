‐ Time Left for 2016 Support - I supported because… "Where else can I play Werewolf, D&D, and Pathfinder while finding out what happened to Sprawl Gangers? Just here." - Eddie Drood (eddie_drood) Our End-of-Year Geek support drive ends in 8 days! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Our End-of-Year Geek support drive! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Learn More + Please Support The Geek! Learn More GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 249.17 11,942 Supporters 75.3% of Goal | 8 Days Left Support: One-Time Monthly $5 $15 $25 $50 $100 $ Rules



Texas Here we are at the final Training Scenario. This combines Training Scenarios 4 & 5 and makes use of all the previous rules. Game length, map area and units are identical.



German Units:



Russian Units:











Overphase



Supply usage for Full Supply for the Germans is 9 SP and 11 SP for the Russians.

The Reinforcement Segment brings 20 SP to Orel for the Russians and 10 SP to Konotop for the Germans.



1st Player Determination goes to the Germans







I ended up “fixing” the 3rd Motorized MC counter using my printer and a sheet of adhesive backed paper. The replacement counter from the Gamers Christmas Mailer was much darker than the rest and it bugged me. Also, I replaced the replacement Russian Armor counters with the Originals since the replacement counters were much “redder” than the originals, so if they were stacked, you could tell. Not a big deal since I play solo, but every little bit of FOW helps.



Movement Phase



German units advance to contact. The 3rd Motorized Infantry Regiment moves adjacent to the Katy, which forces it to come out of Reserve.







Two Stuka’s fly out and attempt a Hipshot, after Flak roll is passed, they inflict a DG result.







The remaining two Stuka’s take up station to add there Barrage strength in the upcoming Barrage Segment of the Combat Phase and the 3 Bf-109’s fly Patrol.







Reaction Phase



The remaining Katy comes out of Reserve and fires on the ID south of the bridge, inflicting a Step Loss/DG.

Two Migs fly to take up Station but are intercepted, with one Mig aborting and the other forcing the Bf-109 home.

The Russian Bombers are able to inflict a DG on the German ID to the North, after two are intercepted and forced back to base.







Combat Phase



Barrage Segment



The Stuka’s now roll for Flak, which they pass, and can now add their Barrage Strength to that of the Artillery unit.







The combined efforts net a Step Loss/DG



Combat Segment



DG'd Infantry Division attacks with 18th Pz. MC and Recon units.



18th Pz. MC is destroyed, but the Russians are forced out of the woods.



Exploit Phase



Movement Segment



18th Panzer releases and the Panzer Battalions Overrun the DG’d Russian Infantry and prepare to take on the Russian Tank Brigade, which just lost its Reserve status.









Barrage Segment



18th Pz. Artillery fires on the Tank Brigade, inflicting a StepLoss while the Infantry Regiment destroys the Russian Artillery at 9:1 after gaining surprise in the Combat Segment.



Clean Up







This was a Fantastic opening for the Germans. With the devastating effects of the Hipshoots, the Combo Air and Arty Barrages followed up by an Overrun, a huge hole has been opened up right in the center of the Russian Lines. The Russians to the South are looking at being cut-off.



Russian Turn



Air Unit Return Phase



The Air Unit Refit die roll is 3, so 6 Deactivated air units are returned to flight duty, along with the 7th, that never left the air space.



Movement Phase



The Russians have 3 Options here.



1)Retreat all units to shorten their Defensive Line and reconstitute their Center.

2)Shuttle supply to each “separate” Army, making a Northern group and Southern Group.

3)Attack!







Option 3 it is, the Russians gleefully attack the German Spearhead. The Russian Infantry moves in to support the Tank Brigades Overrun attempt.







The Russian Tank Brigade fails to surprise but manages to inflict an Ao1/DL1o1. Tough call on the Option, if they still had the other Tank Brigade available, they would take the option as a loss to force the Germans to retreat and become DG for retreating into an EZOC.

Tank Brigade retreats.



Two Migs fly out to attempt to force a Bf-109 home, but end up losing a step each for their troubles.



Reaction Phase



3rd Motorized Artillery barrages the Russian ID for no effect



Combat Phase



Russians ID attacks the 2 Panzer Battalions at 3:1 Open with a -3 DRM. No Surprise and a result of AL1/Do1. Panzer battalions retreat into a EZOC and become DG’d.



The Russian ID attack in the South gains surprise but with a measly result of Ao1/Do1.









Exploitation Phase



The last available Mig attempts to take on the Bf-109 and is intercepted by the same Bf-109 and loses a step instead.

The Russian Tank Division sees an opportunity to inflict damage on 18th Panzer Division.







3:1 odds with no Surprise and a low roll inflicts an AL1/Do1

The Russians just cannot catch a break.







Clean up





2nd Half of Turn 1



German Air Units return to base



6 Air units allowed to refit



Movement Phase



2 Stuka’s take a Hipshot at the Tank Division, pass Flak and inflict no damage.

The remaining 2 Stuka’s take up station to add to Artillery Barrage in the upcoming Combat Phase.









Reaction Phase



IL-2’s attempt to bomb the DG’d 18th Pz. units. The first Bf-109 intercepts.









Bf-109 aborts!



2nd Bf-109 intecepts, shoots down 2 steps of Russian Bombers and forces the rest home.









Combat Phase



Barrage Segment



The 2 Stuka’s combine with 3rd Motorized Artillery and an Independent Artillery unit (2T), a 1R shift to the 69-116 Column and inflicts a DG.

18th Pz. Artillery fires on the TD (1T) also inflicting a DG.

Remaining Independent Artillery unit misses (1T spent)









(Seems like Artillery was much more cost effective in this original entry of OCS)



Combat Segment



3rd Motorized attacks the Russian ID in the South. The Russian ID can no longer reach Combat Supply, so they are reduced to ½ Combat Strength for that and reduced ½ again for being DG’d, bringing the odds to 7:1 Open with a +2 DRM (Breakdown unit). No surprise gained and a result of Ae4DL1o2. The Russian ID loses a 2nd step after retreating into through an EZOC since they were already DG’d before the result.

18th Panzer along with a German ID attack the Russian TD (2T and 1T) at 4:1 Open with +5 DRM. Surprise is gained (13:1) and a Result of Ae2DL2o3DG is inflicted, Destroying the TD.









Looking really grim for the Russians.



Exploit Phase



18th Panzer and 3rd Motorized move to the Attack with their Exploit Markers pointing out their attack path









The 3rd Motorized Battalions are successful in their attack while the Regiments are not and are forced to retreat. 18th Panzer and the ID inflict a step loss, but opt to retreat.



Clean Up









The Russian are reeling here and don’t have a lot left to throw in the Germans path. There only hope is to hold on to Orel and make it a Draw.



Russian second half of Turn 1



Air Unit Return



None



Air Unit Refit



3 Bombers (after combining) and 2 Migs



Mode Determination Phase



Units flip to Move Mode so as to retreat further.









Movement Phase



Retreat!



Reaction Phase



None



Exploitation Phase



Russians continue with retreat with popping the Reserves









Turn 2



OverPhase



Supply Usage



The Russians need 8SP to be in Full Supply along with their Air Base running at full capacity. They have plenty of Supply to burn.

The Germans have 14.5 SP remaining and they need to take Orel for the win. Full supply for all units and their Air Base will leave them just 5.5 SP to punch through the Russians remaining defenses and get into Orel. The Germans can save 1SP by making their Air Base a usable level of 1. The 40th Pz. HQ will take charge of 3rd Motorized and the 3 Infantry Divisions and going into Half Supply while 43rd HQ will place 18th Pz. Division, 3 Artillery units and the Breakdown unit in Full Supply.



This saves a total of 2SP overall and gives the Germans 7.5 SP to take Orel. This is tough option. Not sure if the Germans can take Orel with just 5.5 SP and fully supplied forces or with 7.5 SP and one Fully supplied Armored Division and a half supplied Motorized Division. Units in half supply have their Attack Factors halved.



We decide on the second option and save the SP for attacking.







Reinforcement or Replacements Phase



None, but the Russians build 2 Hedge Hogs for 2T each.









1st Player Determination



Russians win the roll and go first.



Air Unit Return



None. A die roll of 2 now allows for 4 planes to Refit during the Refit phase.



Mode Determination Phase



The 2 full strength ID’s go into Strat Mode and the 2 half strength ID’s go into Reserve (getting more Move Allowance out of them)







Movement Phase



Russians move to and concentrate around Orel







Germans have no Reaction



Combat Phase



None



Exploitation Phase



Russian Rear Guards take up Defensive positions in a town and in some woods along the obvious German path of Advancement.





What’s left of Russian Air Power attempts to move over 18th Pz. The Intercepting Bf-109 is forced to Abort



All Russian Air Units pass their Flak rolls. The shifts right cancel out the 2 shifts left on the Barrage Table and they are able to inflict a step loss! Of course, the Germans chose to lose the Artillery unit.

Russian Air Armada return home and becomes inactive.







No Clean Up



German 1st half of Turn 2



Air Unit Return



None



Air Unit Refit



A die-roll of 4 and a now usable Air Base Level of 1 allows for 4 Aircraft to refit. The 4 Stuka’s refit, joining the Bf-109 already in place from last turn.



Mode Determination



18th Pz goes into Reserve (Infantry flips to Move Mode)

3rd Motorized will lead the attack (Infantry also in Move Mode)







Movement Phase



3rd Motorized moves up to the attack, Reserves move forward and SP is pushed forward. A Hip Shot with 2 Stuka’s on the Russian Airfield (no Flak damage) obtains a hit, so the Airbase is now a Level 1 and all of the Inactive plane roll for damage. A Mig is destroyed and the Bombers lose a step each.



At the end of the Movement Phase the other 2 Stuka’s failed to inflict any damage on the Russian ID in the Woods.







Reaction Phase



Russian Artillery unit releases to move further back into Orel.



Combat Phase



Barrage Segment



With only 7.5 SP remaining, burning 2T for an 11 point Barrage (reduced to 3-4 Column after 2L shift) is not a good idea.



Combat Segment



3rd Motorized attacks at half strength. 2:1 Close with +2 DRM (MC unit). No surprise gained resulting in an Ao1/Do1. The Germans opt to lose the Motorcycle unit to force the Russian ID out of the Woods.







Exploit Phase



Movement Segment



18th Pz. releases and moves to attempt an Overrun.







9:1 Open with a +2 DRM (52 Shu). Surprise gained to 15:1 and an Ae2DL2o3DG is inflicted.



Remaining units release and move forward to contact.



Combat Segment



German ID’s (in half supply) attack (2T) the remaining Russian Rear Guard at 4:1 Open and +2 DRM. No Surprise is gained and a bad roll nets the Germans an AL1/Do1.







Clean Up



2nd Half of Turn 2



Russian Air Unit Return[/b



None



Air Unit Refit



The Russian can now only Refit 2 planes, so 1 IL-2 and 1 Mig take to the skies.



[b]Mode Determination Phase



Russian ID’s come out of Strat Mode and flip to their Combat sides. The Artillery unit returns to Reserve.







Movement Phase



The Russian ID’s move to reinforce Orel and the Tank Brigade moves back from the soon to be Front line.







Reaction Phase



None



Combat Phase



None



Exploitation Phase



None



Clean Up







**I forgot to move that Russian ID to Kromy in the Movement Phase, so I did that now.



This is it. The Germans have to take Orel (with 6 SP left) now or this ends in a Draw, which, to me, would actually be a Russian Victory.



Air Unit Return



Bf-109 returns home



Air Unit Refit



3 Stuka’s and 1 Bf-109 refit



Mode Determination Phase



18th Pz. and all Artillery units go into Reserve







Movement Phase



All units move forward. The 3 Stuka’s and Fighter escort fly to take up position over Orel. The Mig in a last ditch effort flies out to Intercept. Flying for the Motherland, the Mig pilot forces the Bf-109 Abort as well as 2 of the 3 Stuka’s (one with a Step loss), allowing only 1 Stuka to get through. Hero of the Soviet Union is bestowed upon him!







Reaction Phase



Movement Segment







The Russian Tank Brigade releases and attacks the 3rd Motorized units in an Overrun attempt. Odds of 5;1 Open with no DRM (53rd Recon) costing 1T, no surprise and inflicts an Aol/DL1o1. Tank Battalion retreats into Orel and 53rd is destroyed.

IL-2 Bomber, not wanting the Mig pilot have all the Glory, stations itself over the remaining units of 3rd Motorized.

Artillery releases and combines with the IL-2 in the Bombardment Segment for 1T. No shifts on the Barrage Table 17-24 Column inflicts a Step Loss and a DG.



3rd Motorized is now Combat Ineffective!







Combat Phase



Barrage Segment



None



Combat Segment



The 2 German ID’s attack the Russian ID in Kromy. 7:1 Odds Open with +2 DRM (2T) and surprise is gained, inflicting Ae3DL2o2DG on the 13:1 column.







Exploitation Phase



Movement Segment



18th Pz releases and moves to the SE of Orel, Artillery units move up and the Exploiting German ID’s move forward.







Barrage Segment



Have to burn the supply here on a Barrage attempt. The Stuka combines with the 3 Artillery Units (3T cost and no Flak damage), no shifts nets a DG result.







That Helps.



Combat Segment



The 18th Pz units have to attack first. This will decide the game.



**NOTE** Good thing I decided that then. Writing this up I realized those two Exploiting German ID’s should not have moved that far outside of Kromy. Exploit Marked units can only move Half their Movement Allowance. Sorry for any confusion. They could gave continued up the road instead and attacked the full strength Russian ID instead.



The Germans will make an “At All Odds” Attack on Orel with 18th Panzer. Attacking into the city hex nullifies any Armor bonus unfortunately.



For an “At All Odds” attack, two separate die rolls are made on the same column, in this case, it will be on the 2:1 Very Close Column. Not good, but it’s their only chance to win the game. All DRM’s are added (or subtracted), in this case, +2 DRM (88th Recon) , but the second roll has a further DRM of -4. All Options for the Attacker must be taken as a Step-Loss, there is not option to retreat. So its kill or be killed. Surprise is missed by 1. First roll is an 11 and the second roll is an 8, adjusted to 4 for a total carnage of AL2o1/Do1, which means the Germans will have to take 3 step losses. The Recon unit and the two Infantry Regiments are destroyed. The Russians Opt to destroy the Tank Brigade, keeping a hold on Orel. Had they decided to retreat and save themselves, then the HQ and Artillery unit would have retreated along with them, leaving Orel open for the two remaining Panzer Battalions to Combat Move forward and take Orel to win the game.







Dead Pile





Conclusion:

These Training Scenarios were a lot of fun to play out. The supply model is substantially different from what it becomes in future titles, so I had to remember not to allow any “rules-bleed” from 4.+ rules. Also, after asking for a couple clarifications from Dean, the Air Power Model did seem to get a little glitchy in this last scenario. I don’t have enough playtime in it yet to name anything specific, but hope to zero in on it with playing the bigger scenarios. I do still love the Travelling Interceptor mechanic though, as well as the At All Cost attacks. Brutal, that one, but its there if you need it, even if you don’t really want it.



Flak is a little underpowered and Barrages, even from just Artillery units, seem to do some damage more often than not compared to current titles, which most players of OCS have issues with and don't usually bother using supply on them.



Again, these Training scenarios would be a huge benefit to anyone wanting to learn OCS if they were updated to current standard rules and placed in either a future game title or better yet, as downloadable content from MMP’s OCS webpage.



I’m off to play the first real scenario. Hope these write-ups have been a little help to anyone who has read them, or, at the very least, not too boring to read.

