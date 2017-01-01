GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 249.17
Designer: John Poniske
Artist: Rick Barber and Randy Lein
Here we are, on october 21st 1861, in Virginia where the Union tried to "show off" and failed.
You can have a full game overview there
This is a quick walkthrough of my first game with a friend.
For those of you that read french you can take a look here
This game is played at company level and can last up to 8 turns representing each 20-30 minutes.
As designer John Poniske wrote "Ball's Bluff was designed as an introductory wargame, purposely on the light side."
Specifics :
- chit pull formation activation
- "confused orders" chit for the Union player that will force one of his formation to act accordingly to a die roll
- strict zoc
- stacking limited to one company (officers don't count towards that limit)
- "volley fire" phase prior to movement and combat, units can fire 2-5 hexes away line of sight being needed
Turn 1
I was so eager to play that i set up 3 companies on the wrong side of the Potomac and i forgot to ferry them on my first turn
Set up you see on my first picture is inaccurate
Elements of the 17th Miss always play first
My elements of the 15th Mass got away unscathed and were able to run to the woods.
Prior to that i was able to hit a confederate company which got broken.
When you make a volley fire, you throw 2 dice and get a hit for each 5-6 (2-3 hex) or 6 (4-5 hex). YOu can combine the fire of 2 adjacent units.
Turn 2
Confederate reinforcements start to pour in as I can only ferry 3 companies per turn from Harrison's island.
15th Mass got confused orders and i had to move forward!
I went for the tree line
Turn 3
You can see a traffic jam on Harrison's ilsand with units not being able to fit in, they'll have to wait next turn
15th Mass is engaged and one of my unit got broken. Rest of it keeps to the woods to counter any advance on this wing.
I'm struggling to get my units in position over the ridge to ge a clear line of sight.
Turn 4
I'm starting to feel crammed and 1st cal got confused orders and charged forward
In the subsequent fight, Lieut.-Col. Isaac J. Wistar got wounded
Baker and my arty start to feel lonely on the front line
Hopefully, i manage to keep the confederate player at bay on my wings
Turn 5
Union gets a 4th boat
15th Mass get confused orders again and i have to go forward.
I engage multiple battles and luck favors me
You can see on my left wing, that a few companies can hold off a much larger force
Turn 6
Confederates try to get the upper hand but i'm well positionned in the woods and i can fight them off.
To resolve melee combat, you add up your units strength plus officers and roll a die then compare it to your opponent's result
If it's a tie, defender wins
+1-+4 (and 0 for the defender), 1 unit is broken and all units retreat 2 hexes
+5 and over, all units are broken and must retreat 2 hexes
If a broken unit is broken again or is hit by a volley fire, it's eliminated.
Turn 7
It's kind of a weird situation. Most of the fights take place on my right wing whereas it's more like a stalemate in the center and on my left
There are not many combat modifiers so that woods cover is a must have!
Turn 8
For the last turn, i try to avoid fights as i have a small lead in points.
It ends with a victory for the Union (me) 17-13 points.
My partner and i think the confederates missed something, maybe they were too cautious.
Also, i was mildly impacted by the "confused orders" chit.
This asks for a rematch
A nice game which flows smoothly and let you feel how a mess it must have been out there for the Union even though they won.
By the end of the day, approximatively 1700 men (on each side) engaged in the battle.
Here are the historical losses
Union 223 killed / 226 wounded / 553 captured
Confederates 36 killed / 264 wounded / 3 captured
