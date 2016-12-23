Recently finished a three player game using the expansion on a short track race...thought I'd offer my impressions on each component of the expansion we used from our first play. Our overall impression was very positive for the expansion.
(1) Crew Chief cards - I really enjoyed the additional options these cards provided players in the game. They can really supplement the actions that you take in the round. They are one time use cards that are discarded once used. A downside to the game is that you do not discard the card you choose if you do not use it. This can be frustrating if you have three cards you do not want to use now or do not fit your strategy. We felt that we would allow players to discard a card in the future to allow them to see a new card next round. Good choice to make it a 3 card hand as it reduces the time it takes to choose a card...if you could choose from all of them... Some may be frustrated with their card selection and feel that other players had better cards to choose from over the course of the game. It doesn't bother me, but I could see it being an issue with some.
(2) Condition Cards - these are basically the same as the crew chief cards, but have an additional effect if multiple people select it in the same round. Some may be detrimental while others have positive effects when multiple players select them.
(3) Track Cards - modify the race rules for a given track for the game. I like the additional rule changes for a specific race (in our case, the rule allowed players to make lateral displacements for just 1 MP instead of the normal 2). Some cards also award additional VPs for specific game situations. The number of laps can get rather high for some tracks...we were past ready for our 6 lap race to be over...and wound up calling it after 5 laps. Obviously players can set this to whatever they wish, so it's easily house ruled.
(4) Setup Cards - allows players to choose a race card that will be in their hand every round. Four different cards are available to be chosen (1 for each type of movement). Initial impression is that some of them may be more useful than others, but experienced players can probably make use of any of them.
(5) Race to the Finish cards - takes the place of the tokens for finishing in the base game. This was wonderful!!! It's so nice and easy to set up the finish card deck and hand them out as players finish. We just found the much nicer to handle/read than the chits in the game.
(6) Revised rules - adds lucky dog and modifies pit stop rules. Like the fast pit option. Adds in interesting twists and more competition in the pits...but... what happens is largely up to chance on the team bar on the next race card - no way to manage them...and if your team token is the very first token, that car just violated pit rules and you are going to the back of the pack This can be incredibly frustrating when it happens to your cars two or three times in a race and drastically changes the composition of the race (for you), especially late in the game. I like the idea of the pit rules...I'm just not sure I like the complete luck of the draw result. I have no issue with the racing from the pits, but the penalty aspect can be really demoralizing with no control.