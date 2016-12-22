‐ Time Left for 2016 Support - I supported because… "It's become my new addiction, so I guess I gotta pay....." - Gary Stephen (DarthMonkey) Our End-of-Year Geek support drive ends in 7 days! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Our End-of-Year Geek support drive! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Learn More + Please Support The Geek! Learn More GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 257.94 12,216 Supporters 77% of Goal | 7 Days Left Support: One-Time Monthly $5 $15 $25 $50 $100 $ Rules



Saskatchewan First off, keep in mind at all times that this was played mostly to learn the mechanics of the game and explore how it works, so some of OoB and tactical choices might seem...sub-optimal. Neither of us had played it before. My opponent noticed it was in my collection and was slightly distressed to see it was in my BGG For Trade "pile", so he wondered if I wanted to give it a whirl. I was all for it. The only reason it was up for trade was that I had given up ever finding the required second player. I had dabbled with this thing solo decades ago, but it has been lugged around ever since, unplayed.



Onwards!



We settled on Hedgerow Assault because we have over a century of wargaming between us and as another one of my gaming buddies says when playing a game for the first time, "no, we are not just using the entry-level rules: we are not babies!" So, we skipped the intro scenario (the one that soured M St's mouth sufficiently to rate the game a "1") and dove in.



I was the Germans, so I did not know what the VC were. As it turns out, they were for the Limited Advance one. Our OoB were:



German (25 points)

On Map:

Depleted R2 (12 pts; lost Ibel & Beck) with 2 extra ammo and 3 grenades (1 pt)

Entrenchment (2 pts) placed in D2515.

HMG crew N/O/P (set up prepared and hidden in the entrenchment, mainly to "firelane" the road; 2pts).



Intelligence = 1 pt



Reinforcements:

Depleted R1(6 pts; lost Ielsen, Cramer & Bruckner) with 5 extra ammo and 5 grenades (1 pt)



American (Limited Assault = 30 points)

On Map:

Full G (14 pts; no extra ammo/grenades)



Full V (16 pts; no extra ammo/grenades)



Both squads use the assumed errata I mentioned here: https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/1694471/squad-weapon-er...



Intelligence = nil [keep the wisecracks to yourself, please]



Reinforcements:

None



[anyone wanting to squint at the map can look at what Marcus Hidalgo posted: https://boardgamegeek.com/image/1038299/soldiers-man-man-com...]



Intelligence comparison gives me the 1 point edge, so I started with the advantage and set up was simultaneous. I placed the LMG and another guy in the entrenchment to make it look less likely that there was a HMG there. The SL and some high-alphabet loser went in 2314, another duo in 2113 and the last pair in 2413. So, everyone is in command range, but I am extremely weak on the right flank and do not exert the 8 hex Op Move buffer right across my front. I also have no eyes on much of my right flank, so Cautious enemies can have near free rein over there. So, the game is already showing how you have to chose between cohesion and intel/soft interdiction. The Americans, not surprisingly, have the two squads strung across their limited set up area (Zone 7).



Game on!



Holding the advantage means I bid first: I commit my SL to the 5 box. What ensues is a lot of letting the Americans bid 4 (and inch lower on successive bid phases) while I try to hold back until we are almost engaged.



One major thing we learned in the meantime was that Overwatch takes some getting used to. For us, that word is usually connected to defensive fire, but the game combines it with an assumed suppressing fire role. So, there seems to be two ways to use it. First is the traditional way of heightening the defensive fire response. Normally, defenders may only fire once via Reaction Fire during an enemy action phase, so you can try to swamp outnumbered, unprepared defenders. Overwatchers are not restricted by this and can merrily blaze away at all-comers (more on this later). The second mode for the use of Overwatch is as suppressing fire during your turn to hinder the ability of defenders to execute Reaction Fire, even defenders on Overwatch. We never got ourselves in the position to try out this aspect. Regardless of which way you plan on employing Overwatch, it always starts with a gamble: you have to make a 1d10 roll on Weapon Check Summary table and will have a 2/10 (non-automatic weapon) or 3/10 (automatic weapon) chance of being forced to check for a jam/ammo depletion, so it can go wrong very quickly. (Given that it takes an action to reload or unjam, I can see room for adding a variant rule that rewards the use of healthy, happy crewmen.) One thing we did not twig to until about 3/4 of the way through the first cycle was that this Weapon Check has to be done at the start of each friendly action phase, so it seems best employed either by a defender who goes early to overwatch, then waits, or an attacker who just uses it for that action phase's assault. One last note on offensive overwatch: it is not restricted by rule 8.12, so it gives you a way to shoot "through" friendlies as they advance.



Right, back to the AAR, which quickly turns into "I'd rather be lucky than good". Being new to the game, I did not realise how precarious my situation was. I was fortunate that Event B was rolled while I still had the advantage, so my reinforcements were available before we were half-ish way through the first Command Cycle. A few phases later, before my reinforcements had actually moved onto the map, I more or less permanently lost the advantage. We did not roll Event B for the rest of the night.



By this stage of the first command cycle, both American squads had moved up unmolested everywhere that I had no LOS. This included gaining the hedgerow on their side of the main road. However, by this time they were starting to run out of steam, partially due to player learning curve. They'd also rolled a few 1s during the Risk Level roll and had at least one leader Exhausted. I now had more or less free rein, so long as the Risk Level roll did not stifle me too soon.



This let me accomplish two main tasks. The reinforcements were able to run up to try and cover the right flank. I also pulled back my starting half-squad, making the entrenchment look abandoned in the process. This last shift emboldened my opponent to try and push across the road. It is time to restate that "I'd rather be lucky than good". My opponent moves a trio, including an ASL, into the road; the HMG crew passes its reaction roll of 2, hits with Sustained Fire (and we forget that I cannot chose the target, so the ASL takes the first hit)...but the result is just a pin (1/10) and rolling that low means the other two take no sustained fire. The two survivors do not opt to fire at the HMG team, instead leaping back from whence they came. The American bid situation is so poor that I get the next action phase, and the HMG team shreds the ASL - first blood. Not long after that, the first command cycle closes.



At the start of the second command cycle, I realise I need to give priority to getting the HMG team into Overwatch mode and, without the advantage, I am driven down to the 1 but manage to roll high enough to permit Overwatch. I trigger a weapon check...but pass it on the only 1/10 chance I can. As part of the same action phase, the at-start SL gets into the entrenchment with the HMG team, figuring the initiative boost is worth the risk. Now the Germans wait, wiping sweat from their brow (now might be a good time to go back and read the first paragraph of the post).



It is worth the wait. Again, "I'd rather be lucky than good". It is learning time. The fully intact American squad moves up to the sector 9 hedgerow to try and engage, then possibly overrun the HMG team. What ensues is a slew of American action phases that trigger an unceasing stream of HMG reaction fire, followed by a few German-American action phase exchanges that starts with the German HMG switching from no-longer-useful overwatch to a bunch of quick fire. The end result for the American squad is six incapacitated or dead and a handful of wounded. The Germans have suffered one wounded HMG crewman and the at-start SL has a jammed MP; his command chit is also in the EXHAUSTED 0 box.



We called it at that point because we figured we'd learned enough and it was getting late.



Conclusion: We had no problem with the bid track, once we'd internalised the rules. It was the steepest part of the learning curve but we do not consider it "broken". There are a few things that seem a tad odd, such as no ability to crawl or lay down crewed-MG firelanes, but those are quibbles. I enjoyed the freedom of not having to sweat unit facing/firing arc except for the HMG. Neither of us purchased artillery, but were able to see how it was triggerred by the action phase events. It has been moved from my For Trade list to my Cold-Dead-Hands list.

