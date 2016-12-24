GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 257.94
12,216 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
77% of Goal | 7 Days Left
Support:
-
Pete Belli
United States
Florida
-
Ctesiphon 1915 -- the battle for Mesopotamia
The victory of an Ottoman army at the battle of Ctesiphon halted the British advance on Baghdad in 1915. This epic struggle (frequently called Selman Pak by Turkish military historians) led to a British withdrawal and a major strategic defeat with the surrender at Kut the following year. Ctesiphon is a fascinating WWI engagement which featured cavalry, armored vehicles, gunboats, and aircraft.
Since this scenario depicts formations at the battalion, regiment, or brigade level the classic Memoir '44 system was a better match for Ctesiphon than The Great War which (in my opinion) is primarily a portrayal of small-unit actions. The scale of a board with each hex representing a portion of a WWI battlefield approximately 1500 yards across is certainly more operational than tactical. The earlier Richard Borg design provides a good framework for the Ctesiphon narrative.
The map covers the entire area contested by the belligerents. The compass would point north at the left side of this image. Terrain types include villages and scrubland with low elevations represented by hills. Other landscape features are sand dunes, river crossings, and trenches... lots of trenches. This is the BattleLore: Epic BattleLore double-board system with terrain tiles from Commands & Colors: Napoleonics and Memoir '44: Mediterranean Theater. Superb map sources are available on the internet.
The entire presentation created a nice display. This photograph of the British assault on the High Wall redoubt is an example. Please note that the concertina wire shown here is not historically accurate; the Turks used primitive entanglements created with barbed wire strung between upright obstacles. Only a fraction of the Ottoman trenches were obstructed with barbed wire.
Most of the "hills" are low mounds with no military significance. The two specially marked elevations represent the previously mentioned High Wall redoubt and a strong position anchoring the left flank called "the Vital Point" by the British. The entrenchments behind the front line would be artillery emplacements. A portion of the less formidable second line is visible in the lower left corner.
The red "X" on the Tigris River marks the location of an obstruction used by the Turks to block the channel. The effectiveness of this tangle of sunken vessels was enhanced by the placement of mines. The blue and yellow cross labels represent potential firing positions for the British gunboat flotilla.
There is another line of trenches on the opposite bank of the river. These fortifications were not as strong as the primary defenses but this section did contain a battery of heavy artillery that caused much trouble for the British.
The commander of the British force was Major-General Charles Townshend. The reputation of this officer has suffered due to the tragedy at Kut in 1916 but most of his actions during the Ctesiphon campaign were based on sound military principles. Townshend permitted his direct superior to insist on a misguided push toward Baghdad in spite of the obvious difficulties. Townshend took a calculated risk with his bold battle plan at Ctesiphon and lost... but since the entrenched Turks outnumbered his force he had to toss the dice. The victory conditions reflect this situation.
The commander of the Ottoman force was Colonel Nurettin, also known as Nureddin Pasha. He was an experienced officer who attempted to mold a hodge-podge of four small divisions into an army as the British approached. Two of his divisions (the 35th and the 38th) contained poorly trained Arab conscripts that had only known defeat during the British drive up the Tigris River. His other divisions (the 45th and the 51st) were composed of solid Turkish infantrymen and the 51st had seen action in the Caucasus Mountains. Nurettin skillfully deployed his formations based on his evaluation of each division's fighting ability.
The weaker 35th Division was positioned on the opposite bank of the Tigris River in these entrenchments. A large area of sand dunes made any approach to this defensive line more difficult so a British attack in this area was unlikely. A battery of heavy artillery was in concealed positions near a bend in the river.
During the Ctesiphon campaign the British force was built around the 6th "Poona" Division from the Indian army. Each brigade contained one British battalion and three Indian battalions. Two attached brigades (30th Infantry and 6th Cavalry) were also Indian army formations. A battalion of formidable Gurkhas (shown here with a flag token representing their superior fighting ability) served with Townshend. Excellent order of battle information for both sides is available on the internet.
There was actually an armored car detachment with the British force. The challenge of operating four primitive motorized vehicles (two armored cars and two machine gun trucks) in a desert hundreds of miles from the nearest seaport must have presented a serious logistical headache. Since the 76th Punjab battalion is "supported" by the armored cars that infantry formation receives a combat bonus... unless two simultaneous tank hits are rolled by a Turkish artillery unit!
Townshend split his reinforced division into four columns. His plan was essentially an echelon attack designed to throw the mass of his army against a fraction of the Ottoman force. A group called the Flying Column included the armored cars and most of the cavalry. This wing of the British army was supposed to sweep around the Turkish flank as the main column broke through the Ottoman line.
The main objective for the British army was a pontoon bridge across the Tigris River at Qusabah. This transportation bottleneck was protected by a secondary line of trenches held by the experienced 51st Division.
Another important river crossing was the Diyala Bridge. However, it will do the British player no good to seize this bridge without also controlling Qusabah because any force at the Diyala River couldn't remain there without a line of communications. If the British player controls BOTH objectives Turkish morale will collapse and the Ottomans lose the battle.
The dark gray mounted units are Arab cavalry. These formations might be useful for brief raids (especially if plunder was involved) but are nearly useless on the battlefield. Arab cavalry rolls just one battle die.
The advanced supply depot at Lajj was an extremely vulnerable point for the British army. This village was protected by elements of the 103rd Maharatta battalion and other troops. This formation may never move into any hex not adjacent to Lajj. If the Turks capture the village British morale will collapse and Townshend will lose the battle.
A flotilla of gunboats provided artillery support to the British army. Firing positions along the Tigris River are marked with special labels. Embankments limited the effectiveness of these vessels but the unit fires like heavy artillery. The flag is used to represent the location of the flotilla.
I had already purchased this (expensive) gunboat miniature on eBay but the ship seemed to get lost among the infantry figures on the Ctesiphon map. Damn. Oh well, it will be used for some other Session Report sooner or later.
After a brief artillery barrage an assault on this Turkish strongpoint is successful. A special Ottoman formation with a Maxim gun playing piece defends each major redoubt and these soldiers never retreat; all four elements of the formation must be eliminated.
Superior formations in the "British" army roll a 4-2-1 sequence on the battle dice. These units are marked with flag tokens. Superior formations in the Ottoman army (also marked with flag tokens) roll the standard 3-2-1 pattern, as do ordinary Indian infantry units. The weak Ottoman divisions roll a 2-1-1 sequence.
The inevitable Turkish counterattack. Ottoman soldiers followed German doctrine so rapid counterattacks were an essential element of Turkish defensive tactics. The figure waving a pistol represents a Turkish staff officer. A staff officer may be dispatched anywhere on the board to activate a single formation. Townshend directed the battle from a captured Turkish redoubt and he remained close to the front all day... the British have two staff officer figures and the Turks have one staff officer miniature.
In this scenario grenade results only score a hit if the target is adjacent.
When the Gurkhas push forward without artillery support the battalion is cut to pieces. Destroyed formations with "elite" status cost the British player double points on the army demoralization chart.
British aircraft performed an essential reconnaissance mission during the campaign. The loss of a biplane to Turkish ground fire was a serious blow to General Townshend. In addition to the destruction of a precious aircraft the pilot was also captured before he could return to British lines. A map seized by the Turks was a windfall of vital intelligence and there was an added bonus. Maps used by the Ottoman army were pitifully inadequate; this captured British document was better than anything Nurettin possessed!
Townshend planned to create a forward landing field as the army advanced to Ctesiphon and detailed an engineer unit to construct an improvised runway. This reconnaissance aircraft appeared as a result of the "Airpower" random event card.
This scenario uses my hot deck of command cards to keep the action flowing. Events include the "Medics & Mechanics" card inserted in the middle of the deck to signal a pause in the action while both sides gather stragglers and regroup and the "Their Finest Hour" card used as a clock to end the session.
Another random event is the "Artillery Bombard" card. This allows the British player to move and fire all artillery units, including the gunboat flotilla. Since artillery is crucially important on any WWI battlefield we'll discuss that subject now.
British field guns were mostly medium artillery pieces. I tried to keep the order of battle quite accurate so I gave the reinforced battery with the detachment of heavy howitzers an extra figure. All of the Ottoman artillery units have three figures... the Turks had more guns.
The embankment hexsides shown here represent a ditch that the British soldiers turned into a trench while they waited for orders to advance..
British horse artillery (S Battery RHA) is represented with kneeling figures. Horse artillery can move and fire but only rolls a 3-2-2-1 sequence on the battle dice.
This is another attack on the High Wall redoubt. Both sides have suffered heavy casualties. Too many wrecked formations leads to demoralization.
Lack of artillery support leads to a stalled British attack. The inept British player consistently failed to wait for an adequate barrage to properly weaken the Turkish defenses.
This scenario contains an inherent flaw in the play experience. The beleaguered Ottoman player is quite dependent on a steady influx of "center" sector command cards and during this session the Turks saw NONE during the first phase of the battle. When this Probe card appeared the Turks gained the initiative and eliminated a British battalion. This loss was a severe blow.
When the Flying Column is unable to penetrate the Ottoman flank the British player recognizes the futility of continuing the struggle. A steady flow of Turkish infantry casualties can't overcome heavy losses among the "elite" British units. Another assault on the crucial High Wall redoubt will cost too much blood. Townshend concedes the battlefield and orders a withdrawal.
This was a wonderful scenario... until the Ottoman player realized that zero "center" command cards might mean an enjoyment level near zero. However, the wild emotional swings in this session do reflect the volatile psychological narrative both Townshend and Nurettin experienced in 1915.
Thanks for taking a few minutes to read this lengthy article.
-
-
Pete Belli
United States
Florida
-
Here is a list of miniatures:
HaT 8070 WWI Turkish Infantry
HaT 8094 WWI Ottoman Artillery & Machine Guns
HaT 8293 WWI British Infantry (Tropical)
HaT 8056 WWI British Artillery Crew
HaT 8203 Indian Infantry
The artillery pieces are Micro Machines.
The biplane is from Dogfight.
The cavalry figures are from Memoir '44: Equipment Pack.
The armored car is a hybrid from Axis & Allies Miniatures. It is a Russian vehicle with a Vickers turret from a Polish 7T tank.
-
-
Nicolas Aubert
France
TOULON
-
Nice scenario and cheers for the good work of customising Memoir 44
You should make it available on DOW's website or forums imho
-
-
Barry Kendall
United States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
-
Once again, Pete, a magnificent epic!
Merry Christmas to you and your good Mrs!
-
-
Mark McG
Australia
Penshurst
NSW
-
pete belli wrote:
Since this scenario depicts formations at the battalion, regiment, or brigade level the classic Memoir '44
system was a better match for Ctesiphon than The Great War
which (in my opinion) is primarily a portrayal of small-unit actions. The scale of a board with each hex representing a portion of a WWI battlefield approximately 1500 yards across is certainly more operational than tactical. The earlier Richard Borg
design provides a good framework for the Ctesiphon narrative.
An interesting scenario. However, I disagree The Great War is small-unit. Most of the scenarios are divisional frontages, and the units are about battalion size by my reckoning.
-