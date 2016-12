pete belli wrote:

Since this scenario depicts formations at the battalion, regiment, or brigade level the classic Memoir '44 system was a better match for Ctesiphon than The Great War which (in my opinion) is primarily a portrayal of small-unit actions. The scale of a board with each hex representing a portion of a WWI battlefield approximately 1500 yards across is certainly more operational than tactical. The earlier Richard Borg design provides a good framework for the Ctesiphon narrative.