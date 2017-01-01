|
This is a game I had my eyes on for a long time. It's been in my wishlist long enough for me to read a lot of things about it, but there were many things that I couldn't really judge without playing it. I finally got the game a few days ago due to some wacky events, and decided to not wait longer : I tested it this morning !
Okay, let's start by saying that I love what the game promises :laugh: There's a huge load of fun and narrative involved, and replayability is guaranteed ; at first, I was a bit surprised to see there were only 12 turns, once I realised all possibilities of play, but it's actually spot on.
Let's then go on to what went wrong, as it will explain why and how my game ended. There are many reasons, but in retrospect, I realise that it didn't ruin the game for me, which speaks volumes about its qualities !
1° the manual is clear as can be in terms of ruling and examples, there were very few ambiguities. Alas, that few proved quite challenging ! I decided to setup the game and just follow with the turn sequence. I had to draw a Tactical card, but was then baffled at its deployment cost. Where would that be ? In the Intelligence Booklet (IB), but I hadn't noticed that each type of card had a different purpose for the bolded value at the end of its corresponding text. I had read the manual the night before, but didn't want to know too much about the IB beforehand. Had the IB been clearer, with distinct colours to differentiate the categories of events treated, it would've been a real plus.
It also is that the manual should've described items in one place, and all the items, instead of scattering it all around. For exemple, Sgt Drake's ability isn't in the IB, it's decribed at point 18, regarding Chaplin !? Fine with me, but it might've been great to have a comprehensive Character study in one place too. The #/# on squares could also have been better described, instead of being adressed only when they were relevant...
2° About the character abilities : I understand that putting all the Event text on the card in question would've been heavy-looking, but this is actually ridiculous. The board takes a lot of space, so I had to arrange my cards all around to still have'em in sight ; I ended turn 4 with that many cards, some active, some deployed, some having an ongoing modifier on one character, and one having a removal condition at the end of each turn !?!
Putting keywords, of just the active event, on the cards would've been not only great, but rather mandatory !
And this is for all the cards. Having to consult the IB each and every time something happens isn't only tedious, it's game-breaking (that's what actually put this first play to an end). Keywords would've helped to assess the events going on : it's something that can be easily remembered if the words had been tied to the text read in the IB. I didn't read everything to keep the element of surprise, but I can easily see myself creating some reminder counters.
3° Counters are nifty, and actually really great. The only gripe I had was the total absence of special ability recall on the Character counters. Having to remember the chart provided really isn't helping. Just a dot would've been great.
4° There is a check to be made at the end of each turn until the eighth one. A darker border around the corresponding boxes on the turn track could also have helped as a simple reminder.
5° Generally speaking, a glossary or index would also have been helpful. I had to read half the manual back to retrieve the rule point about equipment counters' destiny when a german unit came forward on it.
6° The board is fragile. Both the panels, and that's shameful, as they're mounted ! Come on, the price's hefty as it is, I don't want to see the foldings be ripped apart :(
7° But really, the detail that started my anguish and slow demotivation, was the lack of a turn sequence outside the manual. There's a blank page on the opposite side of the Setup card ! The rules are not hard, they are even extremely logical and flawless in their unfolding, but there are a lot of details to take into account, and all this shuffling coupled to the shuffling in the IB had me store everything away at the end of turn 4. I know I want to get back to the game, but I need a turn sequence with some reminders !
So, what went right then ?!
A lot of things ^^
A° The lore and narration ! This is gold. If you get hooked up by the premise, you're in for a great ride. There's been a huge work behind the scenes to make this a credible take on such an event. I believed in the characters as being alive, I loved the idea of defending the pub with cues and bottles, and I spent quite some time planning my moves to get someone able to handle the Vickers to repell the germans heading from the west. I could really see these people running through the streets, shouting and coordinating each other to defend their Kingdom.
B° The german's battle plan. The Invasion track and the corresponding troops that come along is a clever idea, and enforces the thematic even more. Their rather rigid movement has a little twist, all revolving around the church. That leaves plenty of opportunities to plan ahead ; the turn sequence is also clever with the various reactions to movement from each side.
C° The nifty idea of the church crypt to justify why the equipment pops like that ^^
D° The interaction between the Characters and their associated Event cards. The conditions to deploy them is firmly grounded in the theme, and justifies all the machanics around.
E° Even though I don't have a firm grasp of the value in drawing either Strategical of Tactical cards, I see there's some digging to me made, as it surely has a big impact on the game. The game lasts 12 turns, and that may seem short, but germans pour out the countryside at an alarming rate starting with turn 4, and I suppose that leads to some great decision making.
F° There's great use of the different options : how equipment influences combat, the terrain modifiers, troops' ability to manipulate weapons, the Chaplin, the villagers, also represented by counters ! Particularly love the Ladies shooting club ^^
G° The AI is cleverly handled with some charts defining their priorities of combat and advance. It is all logical and well-tied to the board design and the overall mechanics of the game. The rules are quite lengthy about all these phases, but once you've pinned down how it's done, you end up rolling dice naturally. The Infiltration, allowing a german unit to move even if there's been a british empeachment to do so, also is a devious idea that needs you to always plan ahead in case such an event unfolds.
H° While puzzling, the Area Control of the germans is another good idea to fiddle with. I actually don't really see its justification in terms of lore, if someone knows ?
Aaaand there are all those little things that I didn't see yet, or that I don't remember ! I'm really excited at the idea of playing again, but I first need to tinker myself a turn sequence (I'll probably end up printing at the back of the Setup card) and an easier way to remind those pesky ongoing events...
