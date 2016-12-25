GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 279.3
The Battle of Jutland – Jul/Aug 1915
Here is a quick session report of a large sea battle between British and German fleets in the North Sea.
A) Tensions are mounting in the North Sea.
During several impulses both sides kept funneling more and more fleet units into the North Sea, however neither managed a successful search roll. Finally, during the sixth (German) impulse, the British managed a one-sided search success, and engaged in a dreadnought slug-fest!
B) British and German dreadnoughts square-off!
The British use their surprise points to increase their attack-column, as well as saving 3-points for a targeting choice. The British manage a 5-1-2 result, while the German score a 2-3-2.
C) Results of the first round of naval combat…
Both decide to remain for a second round. Once again, the British manage a one-sided search success, however only include 1 dreadnought unit, and one damaged cruiser unit. Feeling outnumbered, the British avoid combat with their surprise points. The naval encounter is over… for now.
Casualties on the German side include 1 dreadnought unit sunk, 2 cruiser units sunk, and 2 dreadnought units damaged. A total of 4 built-points are lost.
D) German casualties.
The British lose 1 battlecruiser unit, and 1 cruiser unit, while 1 cruiser unit is damaged. A total of 3 built-points are lost, a slight improvement over the Germans, but still a draw.
E) British casualties.
At the end of the sixth impulse the British hold on the North Sea looks precarious!
F) Not looking too good for the British…
To be continued…
-