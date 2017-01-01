‐ Time Left for 2016 Support - I supported because… "BGG has given me so much support for gaming and game design that supporting them is the least I can do!" - Joseph Propati (kingspud) Our End-of-Year Geek support drive ends in 6 days! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Our End-of-Year Geek support drive! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Learn More + Please Support The Geek! Learn More GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 266.08 12,467 Supporters 78.6% of Goal | 6 Days Left Support: One-Time Monthly $5 $15 $25 $50 $100 $ Rules



AUCKLAND 1805 - Sea of Glory



A Campaign Report and Impressions



I trust that this campaign report - a small part of a much longer game - will inspire those who have not yet considered getting this amazing game. I put off buying it for over two years, largely due to negative feedback from reviewers. Happily, I finally decided to give the game a go and am pleased to report that, for me at least, much of the adverse crtiticism proved to be unfounded.



I shall return to this point later, but first, here is a sample of the full campaign game which was played solitaire.



Background

After a successful sorties from Brest and Rochefort, the French squadrons under Admirals Ganteaume and Missiessy have achieved a rendezvous with seven Spanish ships at Cadiz under Admiral Gravina, despite sustaining considerable damage from engagemets with Royal Navy's blockading squadrons. We pick up the action in mid-February as the combined allied fleet of 35 sail of the line prepares to leave Cadiz.



February 11th - 20th 1805

Rather than wait for the blockading squadron to be reinforced, Ganteaume and Gravina decide to make an immediate sortie, engage the enemy, then separate and make for their respective destinations, the French to raid Naples, the Spanish to sail to the caribbean and escort the bullion fleet homeward from Havanna.



The allied fleet is soon sighted by Gardner's lookouts and, despite being outnumbered 35 ships to 20, he orders the fleet to engage. With the signal for 'Close Action' hoisted, the British make for the enemy line, sustaining heavy damage in the process. At point blank range, however, the British ships unleash a series of devastating broadsides to even the score.



The action is broken off after only a couple of hours with both fleets badly mauled and no conclusive outcome. Gardner has lost seven ships sunk, while the allies sustain four ships sunk and another three taken as prizes.



More significantly, Gardner has failed to prevent a breakout; Ganteaume passes through the Straits of Gibraltar with 18 ships of the line, nearly half of which have sustained damage, while Gravina heads for the Azores with nine ships. Gardner puts into Gibraltar with 11 ships, leaving the most heavily damaged for repairs and replenishing his fleet with their crews.



February 21st - 28th 1805

As a result of political intrigues, British agents reveal the Emperor's directive for the attack on Naples. For Admiral Horatio Nelson, still blockading Villeneuve in Toulon, there can now be no doubt as to the destination of Ganteaume's fleet currently in the Western Mediterranean.

Nelson faces an acute dilemma: His orders do not allow him to abandon the blockade of Toulon. His only hope is that Villeneuve does not attempt to sortie and that Gardner will arrive in time to deal with Ganteaume.



Reinforced with two 'seventy-fours', Gardner again intercepts Ganteaume's fleet off Gibraltar, but this time the French admiral gains the upper hand, using the weather gauge to decline battle and make his escape. Gardner gives chase but loses contact with his adversary who sails unchallenged to within 100 miles of Naples.



March 1st - 20th 1805

The French fleet reaches Naples, where it is shadowed by a British frigate from Malta. Before Ganteaume can begin preparations for a raid, however, Gardner's fleet arrives, gains the weather gauge and forces a battle. The French have 18 sail of the line to the British 13, but firepower slightly favours the latter.



Ganteaume forms line of battle to leeward, while Gardner adopts his previous order for 'Close Action'. The British fleet once again endures the ordeal of French 'withering fire' while being unable to bring their broadsides to bear.



Both sides suffer heavy damage with several ships wrecked. The battle is again inconclusive, but the British lose Collingwood and Orde killed in action. The following day, Gardner again attempts to force an action; this time, however, the French gain the weather gauge and decline to engage, withdrawing further out to sea with only 11 of his original 26 ships of the line.



March 21st - 31st 1805

Ganteaume's fleet once again moves inshore to challenge Gardner and, during two brief skirmishes, the outgunned British are unable to drive off the French who conduct a successful raid on the port.



With his mission accomplished, Ganteaume now moves out to sea and makes for the Strait of Messina, where he is spotted by Gardner's squadron (now reduced to only five ships of the line), but allowed to pass unchallenged.



With Egypt under threat and Nelson still containing Villeneuve at Toulon, it falls to the newly arrived Gibraltar squadron, whose six ships of the line have made a swift passage to reach the Madalenas, to reinforce Gardner and protect Alexandria.



April 1st - 10th 1805

Villeneuve, who has been waiting impatiently for months for an opportunity to break out of Toulon, now suffers a crippling blow: Under cover of darkness, the British launch an attack with fireships, including the newly conceived Congreve rockets. Half of the fleet is burned or severely damaged and is immediately placed in dry dock for repair. Any hope of a sortie, has been put back by several weeks.



As inactivity and humiliation diminish Villeneuve's reputation, that of his arch-rival, Ganyeaume, continues to grow. English spies have revealed either Alexandria or Malta to be his next probable target. Gardner's battered squadron puts into Malta, releasing his wrecked ships for repair, but his remaining ships will not be strong enough to hold off the French if it should come to another fight!



Meanwhile, the Gibraltar squadron puts on all sail to close the distance, preparing to rendezvous with two more 'seventy-fours' from the Madalenas which have been undergoing repairs.



When his scouting vessels report the French fleet to be standing well to the north of Malta and continuing on an easterly course, Gardner's reaction is mixed: While, his outgunned squadron has been spared another engagement, it is still the only force standing between Ganteaume and Egypt. Unable to wait upon events, Gardner is compelled to pursue and hope that reinforcements will join him in time.



April 11th - 20th 1805

When news reaches the Emperor that Ganteaume is making for Alexandria instead of Malta, he immediately issues a directive supporting the change of destination. As two British squadrons and numerous frigates chase him down, Ganteaume reaches Alexandria first, with the Royal Navy only days behind.



April 21st - 30th 1805

As Ganteaume prepares to raid Alexandria, his lookouts report the approach of a British frigate. The French admiral surmises that Gardner has pursued him and, while confident that he is more than a match for him, wonders whether there may be another enemy squadron at sea? Suddenly, Ganteaume's prospects of a glorious victory evaporate as he faces a difficult choice: To remain and fight, or to run.



If he leaves now, he has an excellent chance of shaking off the shadowing frigate and disappearing into the Eastern Mediterranean. From there he can double back to attack Malta, or join Villeneuve at Toulon. While the latter course makes sound strategical sense, the prospect of subordinating his command to that of his superior and hated rival does not recommend itself to an admiral as prideful and vainglorious as Ganteaume.



The French admiral is overtaken by events: a British squadron - six ships of the line - reaches Alexandria, but it is not Gardner's. After seizing the weather gauge, Ganteaume estimates its strength to be more than he can handle and immediately stands out to sea.



Gardner arrives just too late to join the engagement, but after combining the two squadrons, he now has 13 ships of the line - more than a match for Ganteaume - and immediately gives chase. Guessing Ganteaume's destination to be either Malta or Toulon, Gardner crams on all sail, dispatching three frigates to scout to the north-west and south-west. The wind favours the French and Ganteaume enters the Malta roadstead ahead of his pursuers. Gardner arrives soon afterward, but not in time to prevent a French assault which, fortunately for Britain, proves unsuccessful.



May 1st - 10th 1805

The cat-and-mouse game continues. Having failed to raid Malta, Ganteaume once again eludes the British squadron and retraces his course to Alexandria. The British ships - under the command of Lord Cornwallis (who has returned from illness to replace Gardner) give chase and come up with the French off the coast of Cyrenaica. As Cornwallis' vastly superior force prepares for a decisive battle, Ganteaume proves his seamanship: Cramming on full sail, he executes a brilliant withdrawal before the enemy can close, leaving his frustrated adversary to follow in his wake. For the second time, Ganteaume enters the port of Alexandria unopposed.



May 11th - 20th 1805

With mounting frustration, Cornwallis resumes the chase, only to learn that Ganteaume has mounted a successful raid, sinking several British merchant ships and damaging the port facilities. Napoleon is ecstatic; the British Admiralty by contrast is confounded and furious.



Cornwallis knows that only a stroke of good fortune can save his reputation and British interests in the Mediterranean and after weeks of frustration, his luck is about to turn.



Guessing correctly that Ganteaume will make for Toulon and link up with Villeneuve, Cornwallis interposes his battle fleet and scouting frigates across his adversary's route. His gamble is rewarded as enemy sails are sighted on the horizon. Ganteaume has run into a trap.



When the French admiral realises his persistent foe has caught up with him once again, he is unperturbed. In every previous encounter he has managed to seize the initiative, refuse battle and make his escape and he has little reason to doubt that he will do the same again. This time, however, fortune favours the British. Ganteaume's orders are not properly conveyed and before the French squadron can withdraw, the British bear down under full sail.



French gunnery quickly disintegrates and within two hours, the fleet has most of its ships wrecked, three sunk and two taken as prizes. This outright British success is justly celebrated. However, the French are winning the propaganda war: The raids on Naples and Alexandria have proved humiliating setbacks; the Spanish bullion fleet is still at large and Villeneuve's fleet remains intact at Toulon....



Impressions

Time to share some thoughts on the game. Much of the early criticism I came across appeared to focus on three main areas: (1) The imbalance in favour of the British; (2) the frustration for the French player and (3) the amount of time spent dealing with damage and weather. One might also add the extensive setup time which could occupy an entire session in itself.



To deal with the points in reverse order: To be sure, setup is prolonged and time-consuming, but this should not in itself weigh against it. In truth I have spent far longer setting up other games which have provided a far less satisfying experience by game's end. Rolling for weather and damage is part of the historical 'flavour' which the game provides and can be a source of tension and excitement in itself.



The main surprise for me, however, in the light of impressions I had formed prior to buying the game, was the balance of fortune. Despite the ship-for-ship superiority of the Royal Navy, decisive battles are rare; both sides tend to sustain heavy damage and even a British victory can leave the fleet too damaged to pursue.



For the allies, sorties are far less difficult than one might imagine. Granted, one has to wait for the provisions chit and right wind but once activated, a fleet has a reasonable chance of getting to sea. Successful searches by blockaders proved far more difficult than I imagined and if the allied fleet wins the weather gauge, they can escape without a battle. The campaign just reported actually ended in an allied victory.



A final word for solitaire players. Don't overlook this game! To be sure, much of the tension is reduced by not having a real opponent, but I found that fog-of-war blocks still provide a challenge. As the British player, it is reasonable to make logical choices about destinations, particulary when prioritising threats and when choices were evenly balanced, I simply used a randomising method to decide which FoW blocks to chase down.



If this report stimulates just a few gamers to try out this excellent experience, I will consider my purpose fulfilled. In the meantime I recommend viewing the excellent video by 'Rusted Dice' which inspired me to grab my credit card.



'Rule Britannia!'

