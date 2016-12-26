‐ Time Left for 2016 Support - I supported because… "BGG allowed me to meet great people and maximize my gaming! Thank you BGG!" - Mike Moe (Plumasman) Our End-of-Year Geek support drive ends in 5 days! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Our End-of-Year Geek support drive! It has been your support, financial and otherwise, that has allowed this site to become what it is today. Learn More + Please Support The Geek! Learn More GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 283.06 12,979 Supporters 81.8% of Goal | 5 Days Left Support: One-Time Monthly $5 $15 $25 $50 $100 $ Rules



James Webb revgiblet) United Kingdom

Canterbury

This is a multi-part solo session report for The Lamps Are Going Out, with bonus poor quality photos.



I'm providing a lot of detail, because I want these session reports to be a helpful tool for those who are learning the game.



These session reports are not suggested examples of excellent strategy (hah!), but rather an overview of how a full game plays - though that doesn't stop me commenting on my strategy as I play.



I'm writing these up as I go, so it could be a full-length game or it could all be over by Summer 1915. Who can tell?





Fall 1914





Germany



The world holds its breath as last ditch diplomacy breaks down and Germany declares war on Belgium, bringing Great Britain into the conflict.



In game terms, Germany must attack Belgium, with bonuses, in an attempt to drive on to Paris. A successful first turn for the Triple Entente is holding back the Germans - anything less than Germany poised to take Paris in Winter 1914 can be counted as a good result.



Event Card Phase



Germany draws East Asia Squadron.



This event puts even more pressure on GB's production right from the off. I feel like this is the best first turn event for Germany, as I don't think Germany needs her First Line Formations on turn one, and Hindenburg-Ludendorff only helps against Russia.



Movement Phase



4th and 5th Armies move from The Rhine to Hanover.



U-Boats into the Unrestricted Submarine Warfare box.



The goal here is to put Western production under constant pressure.



Combat Phase



Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerrilla attack against the BEAEF.



Rolls a 2 - no effect.



German 1st Army attacks Belgium from Hanover. Belgium 1st Army defends.



Germany rolls a 6. Western Allies roll a 6. Central Powers win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.



German 2nd Army attacks. BEF defends.



Germany rolls a 4(+1). WA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.



German 3rd Army attacks. Defenders spent.



Germany rolls a 5(+1). WA roll a 2. CP win. Belgium 1st and BEF retreat to Somme. All German armies advance into Belgium from Hanover.



German 4th Army attacks Somme from Belgium. French 5th Army defends.



Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.



German 5th Army attacks. Defenders spent.



Germany rolls a 4(+1). WA roll a 4. CP win. Belgium 1st, BEF and French 5th retreat to Paris. All German armies advance into Somme.



Wow! The Germans didn't even need one of their von Schlieffen Plan rerolls. That was brutal. Will the war be over by Christmas after all?



Production Phase



U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls an 11. No effect.



13 PPs to spend. Germany refits a U-Boat, and the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th and 9th armies.



Germany builds the 10th Army (Fresh) in Prussia and the 11th Army (Fresh) in The Rhine.



Germany transfers 1 PP to Austria-Hungary.



Technology Draw: Germany draws A3 Stosstruppen for no effect.





Western Allies



The German forces finally halt at the gates of Paris. Can Great Britain and France keep them out?



The early game for the TE is about desperately trying to get boots on the ground before the German juggernaut runs them down. There are too many holes and not enough PPs at this stage, so other than the mandatory offensive for Plan XVII (you mean there were 16 plans worse than this one?) it will be All Quiet on the Western Front.



Event Card Phase



Western Allies draw First Line Formations. French 5th Army is now a First Line Formation.



Good. This, or Old Contemptibles, is what you want, with Pantalons Rouge not surfacing until 1915.



Movement Phase



French 2nd Army moves from Verdun to Paris.



In retrospect, only moving one army from Verdun to Paris is the type of gamble that can cost you the game. Obviously you don't want to empty Verdun, but it's all meaningless if Paris falls.



Combat Phase



British Fleet spent in an attempt to hunt down the East Asia Squadron.



Every turn the East Asia Squadron is left alone there's a 1 in 3 chance of GB losing a valuable PP. The event automatically stops at the end of 1915, but that's a long time to have the threat hanging over your head. Here I decide to spend a fleet to try and deal with it early.



WA roll a 2. East Asia Squadron still active.



Just in case you were wondering what a bad turn for the WA looks like.



BEAEF attacks Tanga from British East Africa. Lettow-Vorbeck defends.



East Africa is just another source of agonising decisions for the WA player. In theory, if he wants it, the WA player will never lose British East Africa and its precious PP, but how badly does he want it? It's not much good saving that PP if you're having to spend it on the BEAEF each season, is it? On the other hand, The German player isn't really under any pressure in East Africa, but can cause the WA player headaches all game. Here, I decide to go on the offensive and chance an attack, even though it'll cost me a valuable PP to refit the BEAEF. A spent Lettow-Vorbeck is a lot less dangerous than a fresh one, and I think it's worth the risk.



WA roll a 6. Germany rolls a 3. TE win. Both armies spent.



Something goes right for the WA at last.



French 3rd Army make a mandatory attack on The Rhine from Verdun. -1 DRM for Plan XVII.



WA roll a 1(-1). Germany rolls a 2. CP win. Trench not breached, and French 3rd Army spent.



Let's just move on, shall we?



Production Phase



East Asia Squadron roll a 5. -1 PP for Great Britain.



Just in case you were wondering what a really bad turn for the WA looks like.



U-Boat Attacks: WA roll 5 and 3, resulting in -2 PP for Great Britain.



France has 3 PPs to spend. France refits the 5th, 6th and 3rd Armies.



Great Britain has 4 PPs to spend. GB refits the BEAEF and 1 British Fleet.



Belgium 1st Army disbanded to refit the BEF.



GB builds the 2nd Army (Fresh) in Great Britain.



Technology Draw: WA draw G1 Poison Gas for use next turn.



In this alternate universe, the TE are going to be the first to use gas attacks.





Eastern Allies/USA



Meanwhile, the Russians mobilise against the German and Austro-Hungarian forces on their border, with an eye to protecting their Serbian brethren, who are no pushover themselves.



The good news here is that the German focus on the West usually gives the Russians the bit of breathing space that they desperately need. The longer the Germans keep away the better. If the Germans hadn't built the 10th Army in Prussia an offensive might have been in order, but as it is the Russians will play defensively for the moment.



Event Card Phase



EA/USA draw Entente Pressures Serbia.



It's not looking likely that Great Britain will be able to get PP aid to Serbia any time soon, so Serbia can't be reckless, but a +2 DRM makes an attack a pretty tempting option.



Movement Phase



Russian 4th Army moves from Estonia to Lithuania.



Just to discourage German aggression.



Combat Phase



Serbian 1st Army attacks Bosnia from Serbia. Austro-Hungarian 6th Army defends.



EA/USA roll a 2(+2). Central Allies roll a 2. TE win. Both armies spent.



Russian 2nd Army attacks Prussia from Brest-Litovsk. German 10th Army defends.



Just to further discourage German aggression, you understand.



EA/USA roll a 4. Germany rolls a 5. Attack fails. Russian 2nd Army spent.



That might have actually ended up encouraging German aggression.



Production Phase



Russia has 4 PPs to spend. Russia refits the 2nd Army.



Russia builds the 6th Army (Fresh) in Brest-Litovsk and the 7th Army (Spent) in Ukraine.





Central Allies



Austria-Hungary turns her eyes to Serbia and Russia, happy to leave the arrogant Western nations to her bigger brother.



AH can freely focus on Serbia and Russia at the beginning of the game. The decision is how much attention to give to each. Leaving her Russian borders lightly defended is risky, but taking too long to defeat Serbia can be very costly once Greece and Romania enter the war.



Event Card Phase



Central Allies draw Skoda Works. AH Heavy Artillery placed in Galicia.



A good event for the CA. An early Heavy Artillery is worth its weight in gold, even without the guaranteed '6' for its attack this turn.



Movement Phase



No moves.



Everything is already in place. The CA assumes that France and Britain's poor start makes giving aid to Serbia an unlikely option at the moment, so no extra armies are needed.



Combat Phase



AH 5th Army attacks Serbia from Hungary. Serbian 2nd Army defends. -1 DRM for Mountains.



CA roll a 3(-1). EA/USA roll a 5. Attack fails. AH 5th Army spent.



Serbia can be a tough nut to crack, as demonstrated here. Perhaps that Heavy Artillery should have been sent to the Balkans?



AH 1st Army attacks Brest-Litovsk from Galicia, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 2nd Army defends.



CA have automatic 6. EA/USA cannot win. Both armies spent. HA flipped to Fired. CA gains the Big Push +1 DRM.



AH 2nd Army attacks. Russian 5th Army defends.



CA roll a 3(+1). EA/USA roll a 1. Both armies spent.



AH 3rd Army attacks. Russian 6th Army defends.



CA roll a 3(+1). EA/USA roll a 1. Both armies spent.



That last attack wasn't a typo. Both sides rolled the same as they had in the previous attack.



The Russians in Brest-Litovsk are now extremely vulnerable to a German attack in Winter 1914. The CA player could have attacked with the 4th Army and possibly taken B-L himself, but he doesn't have the PPs to refit all of his armies and would leave himself vulnerable to a counter attack from Ukraine. Better to leave the dirty work to the rich Germans.



Production Phase



Austria-Hungary has 3+1 PPs to spend. AH refits the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th Armies.



Heavy Artillery flipped to Ready.



End of Fall 1914.





I feel like there's a real danger of Paris falling next turn, which might make this one of the shortest session reports ever for this game, but hopefully it'll still be of use.



Really, this is one of the best games of 2016, and if reports like this help people decide to buy it then I'll be happy.







Western Front: End of Fall 1914









East Africa: End of Fall 1914









Eastern Front and Balkans: End of Fall 1914 - Though ignore the fact that the Russian armies in Brest-Litovsk are not spent, even though they should be. I had a problem with my camera and had to reproduce this photo later on. Sorry. 5 1.00 Posted Mon Dec 26, 2016 8:38 pm

