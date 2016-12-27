bentlarsen wrote:

Re the victory conditions: Quoting another person's bald assertion that the game's victory conditions don't reflect the history is a huge cop out in a review. I've debated the point with Judd elsewhere, and he's able to provide a bit more detail for his reasons (from what I recall, it's less to do with the victory conditions than the use of 4 factions). But...to my knowledge, Judd has never played LoD. If you're going to criticize a game, you should be able to give your basis for the conclusion, based on your experiences with the game and your understanding of the history.

Rex, please leave Judd out of it. He did not ask to be dragged into someone else's review.Since you have asked, for the most part, I agree with Judd's comments on the Gamebox. This is not to say that there would not be differences of opinion. For example, I would place more importance on the use of forts by the Americans than he does, though to include them as a support benefit for the American side in LoD must be a "design for effect" aspect. Perhaps the British too?As for as supporting my opinions with a research essay, the best reviews would do this; I have mentioned this elsewhere. However, when doing things for free, and for the sheer joy--sometimes pain--of it, knowing that only a few people will take the time to read the review, I do not see the worth. Even if I did this on a regular basis, you, or Judd, or someone else, would argue with me on the basis of his or her historical understanding.provided an explanation based on my own play, and with some knowledge of the AWI. I do not see this as being unfair. Not citing chapter and verse from a dozen or so secondary sources means that this is not the be-all-and-end-all of wargame reviews; it was never intended as such.