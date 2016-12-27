|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 301.54
13,521 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
85.2% of Goal | 4 Days Left
Support:
-
Severus Snape
Canada
As Maxim 168 says: "L'espérance, toute trompeuse qu'elle est, sert au moins à nous mener à la fin de la vie par un chemin agréable."
"I'm not allowed to say how many planes joined the raid, but I counted them all out and I counted them all back." Brian Hanrahan
-
Introduction:
I do not intend this to be a long review; just what this means we will both discover at the end. In the Geek article on best, worst, surprises and disappointments for 2016, I included this as a disappointment. What follows will help to explain and expand why I want to like this game and why I do not. I picked this up in the hopes that this would hit the "sweet spot" for AWI strategic level games. It didn't. All of this is based on solo play, and I have no knowledge of any other games in the COIN series.
Components:
The quality of the physical components are stunning, stunning. I love the map, both for its artistic beauty and its functional aspects. It walks a tightrope between overkill and a muddled-mess and pulls it off. I love to look at the board and sigh. I have it out as I write this, and I still sigh.
If not necessarily for aesthetics, the rest of the components are up to a fine physical standard. I would rather have counters than wooden cubes, but their absence and presence makes or breaks not a game. The charts are generous in number, the cards are typically good.
The Rulebook:
The rulebook is an unmitigated disaster of layout, presentation and prose. It competes with those models of hellish clarity, Edelweiss and Crown of Roses--"Crown of Thorns" would better suit this piece of roadkill, but I digress.
I am far and away far from the smartest and most literate of human beings, but I would like to believe that I can read and understand complex pieces of prose within my fields of study: English (minor, and now my vocation in high school), history (minor and a lifelong passion), journalism (my undergrad major, though I wanted to be a photographer), and theology (both in practical ministry and in academic study). If I can make sense of Athanasius and Bernard Longman (in bits and pieces, mind) and William Faulkner, I would like to think that I can comprehend wargame manuals. With Liberty or Death, if it was not for the charts, which seem to have greater clarity, I would not have finished the games I played.
No, I am not bragging here, though one might not know it. My experience as an elementary and high school teacher, and as an adult learner, has taught me that we do not all read or comprehend or learn at the same levels. Why or how it is that some designs are more difficult for me remains a mystery, particularly when my end goal is to have fun and like the game.
Perhaps all that time and energy spent on the non-player rules was, to a certain extent, misspent? It seems better, to me, to nail down the living player rules before turning to explanations and examples for the non-existent; but maybe it's just me.
The believers in LoD have done yeoman service in supporting this game with their helpful self-made charts and what not. They certainly helped me to better understand the battle rules. The example of battle in the original rulebook is a good example of how not to write an example. Richard Berg's list of modifiers for The Rise of the Roman Republic seems to number at around 101, and I still find it easier to grasp than how the modifiers for LoD are presented.
By way of one sample comparison on rules' questions, look at what LoD has garnered in roughly a years' time, and what The Republic of Rome has amassed in more than a decade here on BGG. And RoR is not at the top of anyone's guide on how to write a rulebook. In and of itself, such "statistics" only mean what I, or anyone else, want them to mean. I did sigh when I read on CSW that no major plans are in the works for revising the rulebook to make it clearer. But why fix what ain't broken? Why mess with success?
The Playbook:
Another drag on this Elegant Miss is the playbook. Why give examples that use suboptimal play? If I want suboptimal play, I can provide my own examples in buckets. The players' notes were not especially helpful nor interesting. The event text and background follows that tried and hollowed practice of repeating what is on the card without explaining how to apply it in gameplay. But I guess that is why we have over 300+ rules questions on BGG, and who knows how many more on CSW. To his great credit, the designer, Harold Buchanan, has been generous, warm, and patient with his frequent and steady replies.
Gameplay Experience:
I actually had fun; the set-up does not take too long, I think the Winter Quarters is a simple and highly effective way to end a turn, and ultimately the game. I like the turn order sequence that is set out by the cards.
However--there is always a however--I also felt that there was a great deal of "wash, rinse, and repeat" in how things were done. Lose support here, gain support there, remove cubes for this place, add cubes to that place. And the fun I had seems along the lines of a Harry Turtledove version of the American Revolution. Here's why:
The Crux of the Matter: the Victory Conditions:
This is cut & paste from a not-so-old Gamebox thread, and I hope that it is correct:
Victory conditions are:
• British: 1. Support exceeds Opposition by more than 10 and
2. Cumulative Rebellion Casualties (CRC) is greater than
Cumulative British Casualties (CBC).
• Patriots: 1. Opposition exceeds Support by more than 10 and
2. Patriot Forts plus 3 is greater than Villages.
• French: 1. Opposition exceeds Support by more than 10
and 2. Cumulative British Casualties (CBC) is greater
than Cumulative Rebellion Casualties (CRC). Treaty of
Alliance must have been played.
• Indians: 1. Support exceeds Opposition by more than 10 and
2. Villages less 3 is greater than Patriot Forts.
And from this same forum thread, let me quote the word of Judd:
". . .these victory conditions do not line up with the history of the war."
Airjudden has a lot of thoughtful material that follows this comment (originally in the form of a question, which I changed to a declarative, if it matters to anyone, but probably not unless you are a Mormon, and they like to pounce on this sort of stuff, but I digress).
I am really put out, and put off, with AWI designs that, in the end--an end decided by the designer's victory conditions--ultimately have so little to do with the historical goals, strategies and outcomes of the American Revolution.
Please note that Judd was not aware that I was quoting him. If anyone is going to be upset with anyone, let that one be me. By all accounts, Harold is a nice guy, and Judd has great respect for him.
A few more Nits and Picks, with a dose of Irony: (And the irony might be that I spelled "dose" "does" the first time. I hate making mistakes like that when I am sober; when I am not, well, anything goes, including does).
If I were the Native American side in a four player game, I would want to end it, there and then, looking for the nearest exit, or window; I'm not kidding. Okay, I am; but I felt a dose--there! I spelled it correctly, I hope--of Holden Caulfield was appropriate here. Okay, that was one nit or pick; take your choice. Maybe I will add more.
Here is the ironical part--at least for me. In our history books, we read about the importance of controlling the Hudson River area in order to to either cut off New England from the rest of the Colonies, or to prevent that from happening. From an operational standpoint, this is something that you can actually see unfold in Liberty or Death, If the British can hold Boston, if they can separate Massachusetts from the central and southern Colonies. Whether any of this matters in the end is questionable, but I did find it fun to play this out for both sides (yes, I know there are four sides, but you know what I mean).
By way of a Conclusion:
This design is an Elegant Miss. I am not going to give it a rating of one; there's too much to sigh over at stake here. A five is what it will be. And when I am in the mood for playing a Harry Turtledove meets the AWI experience, I can turn to Liberty or Death. For now, it's back in the box, after one last, longing, look at that map. Sigh.
I expect to return and correct errors and add some clarification. Speaking of which, I shuffled some things around deliberately, but this is not to say that my review is error free, particularly if the grammar-hammers begin to fall. I save the more polished, and hopefully more accurate, prose for my homework assignments, or anything that might be published in something I can hold in my hands. And a keyboard or computer screen does not count.
If you like the game, I am glad. We need GMT, and the companies we like to sell games and to keep the industry alive and thriving.
-
- Last edited Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:49 pm (Total Number of Edits: 6)
- Posted Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:37 pm
-
-
Jeremy Avery
Canada
Kamloops
BC
-
Wow! Different strokes for different folks!
I had never played any kind of wargame in my life before COIN games. I taught myself to play them from the rulebook. And, like others you noticed, I had a lot of rules questions. And, without fail, Oerjan or Volko would point out the answer was clearly written in the rulebook, exactly where you would expect it to be: the titles, subtitles, and organization are systematic and well done in every way for a game of this complexity. I follow all the COIN game threads, and almost all the rules questions come down to people not reading the rulebook carefully, or trying to make the rules say something they don't. It is a bit of a dialect to learn, but really, it is just well-constructed technical English. You, as an English student and teacher, should have this in the bag! I'm an English teacher too, and reading the instructions reminded me how lazy I can be with my punctuation. These rulebooks are very well punctuated!
As for "wash-rinse-repeat" - I agree that it felt that way for me after two plays. Now I would strenuously disagree. It is only wash-rinse-repeat if you have no strategy. If you have a strategy, it is very much not wash-rinse-repeat: you will have to decide when to let go of certain footholds to grab others, what kind of timing to use to make decisive strikes on enemy positions, react to Momentum, Capabilities, and other major events. Out of curiosity, how many times did you play this game? I find that internalizing the Commands is important before you can really start thinking about strategy seriously.
I do agree that the battle rules for this one (and Falling Sky) are a royal pain. And the bots (especially movement flowcharts) give me headaches. So I play without bots for the most part, and need a second play of Falling Sky/Liberty or Death to internalize the combat equation.
Personally, I prefer cubes to chits - just opinion. And the sub-optimal plays examples in the Playbook are, in my opinion, excellent: they give you complex examples of Command executions to help you clarify the working out of rules. Sub-optimal play in the examples means that I get a chance to discover good play on my own - something I definitely want. I play games to discover them, not to have high-level play handed to me like a Big Mac out of a microwave. Again, your opinion vs. mine, but worth noting, since I know most of the people I play with want the same experience of discovering strategy - those "aha!" moments are what I love about gaming. (Last time I played Fire in the Lake, I realized - in the last turn of the game! - how much better I could have used my special forces.
I can't speak to the accuracy of the history of this game because I haven't researched it. I'm certainly inclined to believe you if you've researched it, and that would be disappointing indeed, since I look at COIN games as texts to learn from.
-
-
Mayor Jim
United States
Fort Wright
Kentucky
-
In short...I tend to agree. I really looked forward to this game and played with it for a week or two as soon as it arrived. It's been back in its box for quite some time now. It looks great, but the "feel" just isn't there. It's a beautifully marbled steak, perfectly cooked...with no taste.
-
-
Severus Snape
Canada
As Maxim 168 says: "L'espérance, toute trompeuse qu'elle est, sert au moins à nous mener à la fin de la vie par un chemin agréable."
"I'm not allowed to say how many planes joined the raid, but I counted them all out and I counted them all back." Brian Hanrahan
-
Quote:
It is a bit of a dialect to learn, but really, it is just well-constructed technical English
Ay, there's the rub! I am not a "well-constructed technical English" teacher. Even without the English teacher, I am not all that well-constructed.
And I am glad that you like the game.
-
-
Rex Stites
United States
Lawrence
Kansas
-
Re the rules and playbook: The rules are written from a technical standpoint and are intended to be used as a way to determine what is legal and illegal. The hat is to say, they're not written to give you a sense of how to play or why you might want to do something.
In contrast, the playbook is intended to give you a better understanding of the game as a whole, how a game will play out, and provide examples of how to execute the various game mechanics. It's not intended to give you examples of great strategy or any insight into what makes a good play. Instead, it tries to demonstrate as many mechanics as possible.
Re the victory conditions: Quoting another person's bald assertion that the game's victory conditions don't reflect the history is a huge cop out in a review. I've debated the point with Judd elsewhere, and he's able to provide a bit more detail for his reasons (from what I recall, it's less to do with the victory conditions than the use of 4 factions). But...to my knowledge, Judd has never played LoD. If you're going to criticize a game, you should be able to give your basis for the conclusion, based on your experiences with the game and your understanding of the history.
-
-
Severus Snape
Canada
As Maxim 168 says: "L'espérance, toute trompeuse qu'elle est, sert au moins à nous mener à la fin de la vie par un chemin agréable."
"I'm not allowed to say how many planes joined the raid, but I counted them all out and I counted them all back." Brian Hanrahan
-
Quote:
Re the victory conditions: Quoting another person's bald assertion that the game's victory conditions don't reflect the history is a huge cop out in a review. I've debated the point with Judd elsewhere, and he's able to provide a bit more detail for his reasons (from what I recall, it's less to do with the victory conditions than the use of 4 factions). But...to my knowledge, Judd has never played LoD. If you're going to criticize a game, you should be able to give your basis for the conclusion, based on your experiences with the game and your understanding of the history.
Rex, please leave Judd out of it. He did not ask to be dragged into someone else's review.
Since you have asked, for the most part, I agree with Judd's comments on the Gamebox. This is not to say that there would not be differences of opinion. For example, I would place more importance on the use of forts by the Americans than he does, though to include them as a support benefit for the American side in LoD must be a "design for effect" aspect. Perhaps the British too?
As for as supporting my opinions with a research essay, the best reviews would do this; I have mentioned this elsewhere. However, when doing things for free, and for the sheer joy--sometimes pain--of it, knowing that only a few people will take the time to read the review, I do not see the worth. Even if I did this on a regular basis, you, or Judd, or someone else, would argue with me on the basis of his or her historical understanding.
I have provided an explanation based on my own play, and with some knowledge of the AWI. I do not see this as being unfair. Not citing chapter and verse from a dozen or so secondary sources means that this is not the be-all-and-end-all of wargame reviews; it was never intended as such.
-
-
Mayor Jim
United States
Fort Wright
Kentucky
-
Well, it's clear that some like this game, some don't and some just think it's meh...to each their own
-
-
Judd Vance
United States
WICHITA
Kansas
Every Man a (K-State) Wildcat!
"Just get that sucka to the designated place at the designated time and I will gladly designate his ass...for dismemberment!" - Sho Nuff.
-
I never played the game. I am not a big fan of the COIN system and I figure if Mark Herman couldn't change my mind, it couldn't be changed.
Robert (or is it Rex?) and I were discussing it, and he listed those victory conditions and I did indeed comment that they were not historical goals based on high casualties or body counts being a goal since the battles from 1776-81 were relatively low casualty affairs with battlefield desertion being a bigger concern than casualties for the rebels.
Support was not a primary goal since too much of the population did not care. And forts were never an American goal against the Native Americans. American forts were set up to challenge British naval navigation.
The required Franco-American alliance was the only historical goal on that list.
Robert/Rex was uncertain if that was the final goals, but we did have a lengthy discussion about it. When the game came out, I asked him how it stacked up against the other COIN games, because I wanted to see the opinion of a guy who really digs the system.
My reluctance to play the game was solely based on COIN, though. Make no mistake. It ain't my cup of tea in the Boston Harbor.
American Revolution games have a difficult time getting historical victory conditions correctly. Columbia's block game is a historical train wreck, but it is a pretty fun game. Even my beloved Washington's War has problems in that the Franco-American alliance is not required and I can assure you that Lord North would have demanded more than 6 of 14 colonies. Don't Tread on me probably has the most historical victory conditions, as you try to quell the advance of the Spirit of 1776, but it makes a really lousy 2+ player game for obvious reasons.
When asked about this game, I tell folks if you like COIN, you will probably like this, and if you don't, you probably ought to play it first.
But I hope this game outsells Monopoly because Harold is one of the coolest dudes in the industry and deserves it.
-
-
Kurt Purcell
Canada
Kanata
Ontario
-
bentlarsen wrote:
Here is the ironical part--at least for me. In our history books, ...
History written by the victors, to mythologize the greatness of their victories. There has been a more recent trend in history studies to re-examine some of these assertions. Reading the designer notes, this zoomed out view at the forgotten or misunderstood participants is an attempt to widen the narrower focus of previous AWI games. It's not an alternative fiction, more of an altered perception with additional conflicting goals that are usually under represented or downplayed by the history books.
-
-
Rex Stites
United States
Lawrence
Kansas
-
bentlarsen wrote:
Quote:
Re the victory conditions: Quoting another person's bald assertion that the game's victory conditions don't reflect the history is a huge cop out in a review. I've debated the point with Judd elsewhere, and he's able to provide a bit more detail for his reasons (from what I recall, it's less to do with the victory conditions than the use of 4 factions). But...to my knowledge, Judd has never played LoD. If you're going to criticize a game, you should be able to give your basis for the conclusion, based on your experiences with the game and your understanding of the history.
Rex, please leave Judd out of it. He did not ask to be dragged into someone else's review.
Since you have asked, for the most part, I agree with Judd's comments on the Gamebox. This is not to say that there would not be differences of opinion. For example, I would place more importance on the use of forts by the Americans than he does, though to include them as a support benefit for the American side in LoD must be a "design for effect" aspect. Perhaps the British too?
As for as supporting my opinions with a research essay, the best reviews would do this; I have mentioned this elsewhere. However, when doing things for free, and for the sheer joy--sometimes pain--of it, knowing that only a few people will take the time to read the review, I do not see the worth. Even if I did this on a regular basis, you, or Judd, or someone else, would argue with me on the basis of his or her historical understanding.
I have
provided an explanation based on my own play, and with some knowledge of the AWI. I do not see this as being unfair. Not citing chapter and verse from a dozen or so secondary sources means that this is not the be-all-and-end-all of wargame reviews; it was never intended as such.
You don't need to cite sources to support your interpretation, but I think if you're going to say the the victory conditions don't reflect history, it's incumbent on you to establish a) what the incentives of the historical factions were and b) why those incentives don't mesh with the victory conditions, as written. In your original post, all you did was state the victory conditions and then make an appeal to authority (Judd) that says they're off.
Whether one agrees with Harold's chosen victory conditions, he chose them for a reason and has likely encountered (and responded) to the various criticisms leveled against them. Simply making an appeal to authority with no explanation for the VCs alleged deficiencies makes it impossible for anyone to make a meaningful response to the criticism. If you want to quote Judd, fine, but after doing so, I think you should give some detail of why you've reached the same conclusion.
I've already played the game (and own a copy). So a review isn't going to sway my opinion one way or the other. But I think it's worth pointing out to other people--i.e., potential customers--that the review lacks the arguments necessary to substantiate its claim that LoD misses the mark because the victory conditions are deficient. Moreover, I think it's important to point out that the appeal to authority is an appeal to an authority that has not played the game (at least as of having made the comments at TGB).
-
-
Rex Stites
United States
Lawrence
Kansas
-
airjudden wrote:
Robert (or is it Rex?)
It's both. My profile on here was "Robert" (my legal name) for a long time because my profile name was only used for shipping addresses for geekmarket purchases. But I generally go by Rex. As I started gaming with VASSAL, more people started to know me as Rex, so I eventually changed my profile name. I answer to both, and it's easier to to just go by whatever people want to call me.
-
-
Judd Vance
United States
WICHITA
Kansas
Every Man a (K-State) Wildcat!
"Just get that sucka to the designated place at the designated time and I will gladly designate his ass...for dismemberment!" - Sho Nuff.
-
rstites25 wrote:
airjudden wrote:
Robert (or is it Rex?)
It's both.
My profile on here was "Robert" (my legal name) for a long time because my profile name was only used for shipping addresses for geekmarket purchases. But I generally go by Rex. As I started gaming with VASSAL, more people started to know me as Rex, so I eventually changed my profile name. I answer to both, and it's easier to to just go by whatever people want to call me.
Then Rex it is. When I bore my wife with talk of my hobby, you have been referred to as "Robert, my KU buddy" (that makes you stand out in a big way). bentlarsen is "Severus Snape" (my kids know him well because of that) and Harold is "Harold, my Facebook friend who made the American Revolution game."
I think the only person who she recognizes by name is Mark Herman, though I have no idea why.
Now that I am back on a computer and not on an phone (tough to type), I have to say that I've always wondered what ended turns in this game. Winter Quarters is a really cool idea -- much better than propagandas or coups.
-
- Last edited Today 4:24 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Today 3:20 am
-
-
Severus Snape
Canada
As Maxim 168 says: "L'espérance, toute trompeuse qu'elle est, sert au moins à nous mener à la fin de la vie par un chemin agréable."
"I'm not allowed to say how many planes joined the raid, but I counted them all out and I counted them all back." Brian Hanrahan
-
Rex, if my review can make or break a designer, and affect in one iota the number of copies a game sells, then I have superpowers of which I was not aware. As for historical sources and their support, I have explained why I have not provided them. If this is not sufficient, you will need to cart off this request, along with the dead horse that tags alongside, and fight that particular battle on another distant plane.
In the interim, your passion for LoD and the COIN series is duly noted.
Or to express this another way:
-
- Last edited Today 1:01 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Today 3:53 am
-
-
Jeremy Avery
Canada
Kamloops
BC
-
bentlarsen wrote:
...fight that particular battle on another distant plane.
It's spelled "A Distant Plain". And it's my favorite!
-
-
Ulrik Bøe
Norway
Oslo
Unspecified
-
History being written by the victor is the big disconnect on victory conditions here. US writers will generally assume that of course the relevant people supported independence, the conflict was about a people (or at least the people of substance) rising up and throwing off the yoke of the colonial powers. The uncertainty was if the British would go quietly.
LoD, and the COIN model generally, flips this totally: If the people of the colonies want it enough, the conclusion is foregone. The uncertainty is if the patriots can convince enough people to rebel even in the face of redcoats, embargoes and indian raids (not a trivial task - most people are loathe to risk peace and order to win a nebulous 'freedom').
The secondary win conditions are a lot more abstract than the reviewer seems to see them as. A "village" is not a single indian village somewhere in the colony. It can represent one or more villages, but it also represents a larger indian presence in the area. By the same token patriot forts represent not only the forts themselves, but also the control they exert on the territories around them. In the end this is simply a measure of presence - is it indian land, or colonist land? I think Control could well have been used instead of forts and villages, but the latter are more permanent and represent more than just fleeting military control.
Lastly the casualties track is, again, an abstract measure of resources committed and spent on the conflict. The French don't give a rats ass about english colonists, not really. They're here to hurt the British by bleeding their troops and helping them lose their precious colonies. The casualty track is about who has lost more in this conflict - if the colonies stay british AND the French have lost more troops than the British, the intervention was a resounding failure for the french crown.
-
- Last edited Today 11:37 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Today 10:49 am
-
-
Severus Snape
Canada
As Maxim 168 says: "L'espérance, toute trompeuse qu'elle est, sert au moins à nous mener à la fin de la vie par un chemin agréable."
"I'm not allowed to say how many planes joined the raid, but I counted them all out and I counted them all back." Brian Hanrahan
-
familygaming wrote:
bentlarsen wrote:
...fight that particular battle on another distant plane.
It's spelled "A Distant Plain
". And it's my favorite!
It is a pun.
-
- Last edited Today 12:18 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Today 12:17 pm
-
-
Jeremy Avery
Canada
Kamloops
BC
-
bentlarsen wrote:
familygaming wrote:
bentlarsen wrote:
...fight that particular battle on another distant plane.
It's spelled "A Distant Plain
". And it's my favorite!
It is a pun.
Yeah. I got it. Which is why I chimed it. You sound like a ton of fun.
-
- Last edited Today 2:33 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Today 2:32 pm
-
-
Chris Laudermilk
United States
Orange County
California
-
This has been an interesting discussion and an interesting, somewhat negative review. It's been informative & lets me know some things to look for when I eventually get a copy (I'm on the reprint P500).
-
-
Severus Snape
Canada
As Maxim 168 says: "L'espérance, toute trompeuse qu'elle est, sert au moins à nous mener à la fin de la vie par un chemin agréable."
"I'm not allowed to say how many planes joined the raid, but I counted them all out and I counted them all back." Brian Hanrahan
-
claudermilk wrote:
This has been an interesting discussion and an interesting, somewhat negative review. It's been informative & lets me know some things to look for when I eventually get a copy (I'm on the reprint P500).
The safe bet is to go with the majority opinion, get the game, and enjoy the game.
-
-
Chris Laudermilk
United States
Orange County
California
-
Yep, note that I'm already on the P500. So I've effectively already mad the leap. It's just a long, slow fall.
This will be my entry to the COIN system. None of the other games covered conflicts held any interest to me. This one even got my wife's interest, so I'm in.
-
-
Judd Vance
United States
WICHITA
Kansas
Every Man a (K-State) Wildcat!
"Just get that sucka to the designated place at the designated time and I will gladly designate his ass...for dismemberment!" - Sho Nuff.
-
ulrik wrote:
History being written by the victor is the big disconnect on victory conditions here. US writers will generally assume that of course the relevant people supported independence, the conflict was about a people (or at least the people of substance) rising up and throwing off the yoke of the colonial powers. The uncertainty was if the British would go quietly.
LoD, and the COIN model generally, flips this totally: If the people of the colonies want it enough, the conclusion is foregone. The uncertainty is if the patriots can convince enough people to rebel even in the face of redcoats, embargoes and indian raids (not a trivial task - most people are loathe to risk peace and order to win a nebulous 'freedom').
The secondary win conditions are a lot more abstract than the reviewer seems to see them as. A "village" is not a single indian village somewhere in the colony. It can represent one or more villages, but it also represents a larger indian presence in the area. By the same token patriot forts represent not only the forts themselves, but also the control they exert on the territories around them. In the end this is simply a measure of presence - is it indian land, or colonist land? I think Control could well have been used instead of forts and villages, but the latter are more permanent and represent more than just fleeting military control.
Lastly the casualties track is, again, an abstract measure of resources committed and spent on the conflict. The French don't give a rats ass about english colonists, not really. They're here to hurt the British by bleeding their troops and helping them lose their precious colonies. The casualty track is about who has lost more in this conflict - if the colonies stay british AND the French have lost more troops than the British, the intervention was a resounding failure for the french crown.
That always bugs me about COIN.
It doesn't say "committed resources." It says "casualties."
It doesn't say control of an area. It says "forts" and forts did not control an area.
Every time, the COIN apologists fall back on the line that "it represents something else than what it says" like a "get out of jail free" card. If you can bend it in your own mind, that is fine. Get down with yo bad self. But I read it as it says, and that does not work for me. And like I said, what I read was based on a post Rex made a long time ago, so if the game doesn't say "forts" and "casualties," that is fine, and I stand corrected.
Otherwise, the Revolution was not won by having X-more support than the opposition and having more forts than Native American villages. "No Preference" had more support than "Rebel" or "Tory." America won the Revolution by outlasting the British will to continue. Washington knew he didn't have to win. He only had to not lose, ergo, the Fabian tactics that he employed after he retreated across New Jersey.
To line up with the historical goals, a game would need to tie the victory conditions to a British strategic will meter similar to that in For the People or Empire of the Sun and destroying the Continental Army while the Americans have to keep the economy just above the point of total collapse and keeping support to a minimum level ("these are the times that try men's souls...") but that would relegate the French, Spanish, and Native Americans being non-player forces, similar to that used in Sword of Rome, giving you a 2-player game and obviously, there is a desire for a game on this topic for up to 4 players.
Like I said, very tough to model, because it wasn't your typical war from that period, and it's why I've never seen it done in a way that completely captures the historical goals and if it did, I fear such a game would not be very fun.
So whichever game you choose: Liberty or Death, Washington's War, Liberty, Don't Tread on Me, The American Revolution: Decision in North America, Give me Liberty, etc, you are going to ultimately select what you think is fun at the cost of a certain level of historical accuracy.
But we play games to have fun and read books to learn details (and a really well-made game inspires you to go read those books), and based on the comments, ratings and sales (last I heard, this game broke Churchill's record for selling out the first printing faster than any game in GMT history), I would say Harold made a game that really nailed it for a whole bunch of players.
Likewise, based on Sevarus Snape's review, Harold has yet to make the elusive game that every single gamer adores and none dislike -- a goal that has eluded even His Epicness Mark Herman. And as I said, I am neutral, as I have not played the game.
I'm guessing Harold figured that he couldn't please everybody and I don't think he loses sleep over it. I don't know if he anticipated the game achieving the level of success that it did. If he did, I'm taking him to Vegas with me.
-
- Last edited Today 5:02 pm (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Today 4:51 pm
-
-
Judd Vance
United States
WICHITA
Kansas
Every Man a (K-State) Wildcat!
"Just get that sucka to the designated place at the designated time and I will gladly designate his ass...for dismemberment!" - Sho Nuff.
-
claudermilk wrote:
Yep, note that I'm already on the P500. So I've effectively already mad the leap. It's just a long, slow fall.
This will be my entry to the COIN system. None of the other games covered conflicts held any interest to me. This one even got my wife's interest, so I'm in.
I wish this had been my entry point into COIN rather than being soured by other games in the system. I'm trying to rectify that situation, but I haven't been able to find a DeLorean.
-
-
Jeremy Avery
Canada
Kamloops
BC
-
familygaming wrote:
bentlarsen wrote:
familygaming wrote:
bentlarsen wrote:
...fight that particular battle on another distant plane.
It's spelled "A Distant Plain
". And it's my favorite!
It is a pun.
Yeah. I got it. Which is why I chimed it. You sound like a ton of fun.
I apologize for this last comment. It reads a lot ruder than I intended it to, but I also admit that - in the moment - I think I was interpreting your comment to me as condescending.
Please consider my comment to read: "Yup! Got the pun! That's why I chimed in! It's my favorite game!" And then add a few more exclamation points because clearly that's a thing with me.
-
-
Severus Snape
Canada
As Maxim 168 says: "L'espérance, toute trompeuse qu'elle est, sert au moins à nous mener à la fin de la vie par un chemin agréable."
"I'm not allowed to say how many planes joined the raid, but I counted them all out and I counted them all back." Brian Hanrahan
-
Quote:
I apologize for this last comment. It reads a lot ruder than I intended it to, but I also admit that - in the moment - I think I was interpreting your comment to me as condescending.
Thank you for your note and your concern. One never knows how literally one's words might be taken, and I just wanted to be clear that it was a pun. And I like The Undiscovered Country gif, I admit.
One of the perennial problems of the internet is how to interpret one another's tone of voice. On the internet, is it perhaps true that no one can hear you scream? Unless you type in all caps or use a moving Alien gif?
-
-
Using 'casualties' to signify something broader like committed resources is just adding some thematic flavour to the abstraction. It's no different from representing all the air power in a theatre by just a handful of squadron counters, or representing a region's economic resources by control points in particular locations. See eg Empire of the Sun..
-
|