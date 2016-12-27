|
Spring 1915
Germany
If the game is going to be over, as I wondered in my first post, by Summer 1915 then Germany needs to make the most of this turn. If Paris holds then it's just going to get harder from here on in, especially as there are some very good TE events in 1915.
One final push on Paris then. If it fails, then Germany may have to divert resources elsewhere to stop the rot in the East.
Event Card Phase
Germany draws U-Boats Unleashed.
Not the most useful event, but it might lead to a technology breakthrough, which can only be a good thing. I think that technology advances have a habit of snowballing in this game, and if one side gets an early jump on research then it can be very helpful.
Movement Phase
German 9th Army moves from Posen to Somme.
Combat Phase
Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerilla attack against the BEAEF.
Germany rolls a 2. No effect.
German 9th Army attacks Paris from Somme. BEF defends.
Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 2nd Army attacks. French 2nd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 1(+1). WA roll a 6. TE win. German 2nd Army spent.
German 1st Army attacks. French 2nd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 1. WA roll a 6. TE win. German 1st Army spent.
That more or less spells the end of the Parisian dream for another season. The TE hold on again.
German 3rd Army attacks. French 2nd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 3. TE win. German 3rd Army spent.
German 4th Army attacks. French 2nd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 1. WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 5th Army attacks. British 2nd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 1(+1). WA roll a 4. TE win. German 5th Army spent.
What a horrible series of dice rolls – nothing higher than a 2 for the entire offensive. It looks like the CP used up all their good luck in Fall 1914. Of course, from the WA perspective it's a heroic defence from the French 2nd Army, but we know the truth.
It seems likely that the WA will put a trench down in Paris, and the Germans now have to shift focus to a long war.
Production Phase
U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 7 and a 7. No attrition.
Germany has 12 PPs to spend. Germany refits the 1st to 5th and the 9th armies.
Germany builds the 12th Army (Fresh) in The Rhine and the 14th Army (Fresh) in Prussia.
What's the answer to our problems? More armies, of course!
Bonus Technology Draw: Germany draws U1 Commerce Raiding and A2 Planned Barrages. Germany keeps U1 Commerce Raiding.
Technology Draw: Germany draws A2 Planned Barrages for no effect.
Our U-Boats are now more deadly. The best thing about drawing U1 is that it makes drawing U2 viable, and once that happens breaking the British blockade becomes real possibility.
Western Allies
The WA have ridden their luck long enough. Time to dig trenches in Paris and think about causing the CP problems elsewhere. The most viable strategy looks like shipping aid to Serbia. It'll be expensive (2 PPs because Greece is neutral) and could be a wasted effort if Austria-Hungary boosts their presence in the Balkans, but it's worth the risk if it keeps Serbia in the game for another turn. Of course, if the Salonika event comes up then that's just a big bonus.
Event Card Phase
WA draw Italy Joins the Triple Entente.
And if Salonika doesn't come up then this is the event I want. This puts real pressure on Austria-Hungary.
Italy deploys 1st (Fresh) and 2nd (Spent) Armies to Northern Italy.
Movement Phase
Italian 1st Army moves from Northern Italy to Venetia.
British 3rd Army moves from British Isles to Paris
I could really do with more moves here. Moving the Italian 2nd Army as well is a priority, as is putting pressure on Turkey by advancing with the IEF.
Combat Phase
No combat.
If I thought I could spare the PP I'd have another go at Lettow-Vorbeck in East Africa, but there's too much to do.
Production Phase
U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 3 and a 5. -2 PP for Great Britain.
Italy has 1 PP to spend. Italy refits the 2nd Army.
France has 4 PPs to spend. France refits the 9th and 6th armies.
France builds the 7th Army (Fresh) in Paris.
It was a choice between this, refitting the 2nd and using the spare PP to either send aid to Italy or build another spent army, or using the 2 PPs to build a trench. In the end I went with getting another army in Paris, as the French have not built a new army all game.
Great Britain has 5 PPs. GB refits the MEF, the BEF and the 3rd Army.
GB sends 1 PP to Serbia, spending an extra PP to go through Greece.
This was a difficult decision. In the end I could either build a trench or support Serbia. I decided that adding two new armies to Paris was a decent enough improvement for this turn, and that helping Serbia was more likely to make a difference. We'll see.
Technology Draw: WA draw Q1 Q-Ships. WA keep Q1 Q-Ships.
Both the TE and the CP seem to be focusing on naval advances.
Eastern Allies/USA
The Eastern Allies are in quite a strong position. Serbia will be able to refit an army, thanks to support from Great Britain, and the Russians should be able to continue their mobilisation, possibly thinking about a Summer offensive.
Event Card Phase
EA/USA draw Lusitania Sunk. US Entry moves up to 2.
I can't complain about this, at least not while Germany has her U-Boats in the Unrestricted Submarine Warfare box.
Movement Phase
Russian 9th Army moves from Petrograd to Lithuania.
Russian 10th Army moves from Moscow to Minsk.
Combat Phase
Russian 5th Army attacks Brest-Litovsk from Minsk. German 8th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 4. Germany rolls a 2. TE win. Both armies spent.
I figured I could spare the PP to cause the Germans a minor annoyance.
Production Phase
Serbia has 1 PP to spend. Serbia refits the 1st Army.
Russian has 4 PP to spend. Russia refits the CAU, 5th, 7th and 9th Armies.
Just in case Turkey gets any big ideas.
Central Allies
This is rapidly becoming a disaster for the CA. The stupid, selfish Germans have been ignoring us and now it's all about to fall down around our ears. I'll have to continue plugging away at Serbia – that's becoming a desperate situation – but I also need to reinforce the Italian front and I still can't make Galicia too weak as the Russians are even stronger than they were last turn.
Event Card Phase
CA draw Dardanelles Fort Reinforced.
Not helpful right now, but at least it's not a negative event. All this does is discourage an invasion of Gallipoli, but Serbia needs to fall before it comes into effect.
Movement Phase
Heavy Artillery moves from Galicia to Hungary
Time to bring in the big guns.
Combat Phase
AH 5th Army attacks Serbia from Galicia, using Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Serbian 1st Army defends.
CA roll a 4 (-1) and 6 (-1). EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. AH 5th Army spent. AH Artillery flipped to Fired.
Who will rid me of these troublesome Serbs?
That'll have to be it. The Garrison in Poland is also still holding out, but AH declines to attack because she doesn't have enough PPs to protect herself from Russian and Italian aggression.
Production Phase
At this point, Germany realises that the 2 PP spent to build the 12th Army might have been better used by AH.
Turkey has 1 PP. Turkey refits the 3rd Army.
AH has 3 PPs. AH refits the 5th Army.
AH builds the 7th Army (Fresh) in Austria.
AH Heavy Artillery flipped to Ready.
And so ends a disappointing season for the CP, but hope begins to blossom for the TE.
End of Spring 1915
Kirk Uhlmann
United States
Las Vegas
Nevada
These reports and commentary are great! I really enjoy seeing different gameplays unfold. Can't wait for the next installment.
Chris Friend
United States
Sierra Vista
Arizona
Yez, these are great. You've definitely got me wanting this on the table again soon!
