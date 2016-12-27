|
Strategy: Get a horse, get a mace (or bow if I can find one), then look for some companions. Once I’ve got a clear quest objective, I’ll consider hiring any one of my friends.
Week 1, High Summer, Warm
• First order of business is to swap out the two color magic cards, not needed.
• While there, I was essentially robbed by the Murkers. I’ll have my revenge. But with the Murkers and Company at the Inn, it’s too dangerous to remain. I activate “The Circle” quest, and off I go, without a horse but with this Derwydd in tow. I need treasures and gold.
Week 2, Warm
• In the Dark Valley and neighboring swamp I found 25 gold.
• In the Dark Forest I found another 50 gold, which was apparently a Rat Man cache. It’s not too bad a fight.
Week 3, Showers
• We are able to find our way out of the Dark Forest without too much difficutly.
• We happen across the Lancers at the Large Campfire in the Linden Woods. They, at least, remain neutral to me and are not as suspicious of my companion as many of the other law-and-order types with whom I normally associate. Bummer, these guys have the ClovenHoof. That always makes things dodgy.
Week 4, Heat Wave
• We move to the Ledges, and we see the Harpy’s Tree in the distance. Perhaps the Ogres traded the sacred item to the Harpy. We’ll have a look.
• A spider comes along, but the Derwydd’s presence saves me the trouble of killing it, and instead I’m able to focus on getting into the tree. I can run from the Harpy easily enough, so I don’t even bother to hide. With the long (and hot) days, I am able to spend five phases searching. I find the “Incantations” which is what the Derwydd needed, luckily enough, but find nothing else, and the Harpy came. I take the item, and run. Now I must help find this magical toadstool.
Week 5, Swelter, Ball Lightning
• The Derwydd knows of a few places where this toadstool still grows. Among them is the Deep Woods, which is a long walk away, but the only thing there about which I need be concerned are the giants. The Derwydd will protect me from the bats and spiders. I will also peek in the mountain, if it’s not too dangerous I’ll look there.
• As I climb the cliffs, the heat and lightning takes its toll and I have to fatigue 4 asterisks. Wow. Actually, I think the mountains are essentially impassible at this point. I retreat back down into the woods to rest, then decide to go explore the shores of the lake.
Week 6, Ball Lightning
• With the terrible heat and storms persisting, going over the mountains is not feasible, not on foot anyway. I”ll stay near the Lake. I head to the “roar” marker and play my “Find Armor” card to remove a breastplate from a skeleton lying beneath a tree. Kalar’s Tower rises above the trees in the distance, drawing all sorts of uglies to the area.
• I then find the Map of the Lost Castle (located atop the Cliffs) among the cairns right as the T Spider appears. From this, the Derwydd cannot protect me. Nor does she offer any protection from the 3 harpies flying around.
Week 7, Ball Lightning
• Ah, a way through the swamp to the NW of the Inn has opened.
• A box containing a sacred statue belonging to the Order was laying along the roadside.
Week 8, Ball Lightning
• It’s so hot I can barely move most days . . .
• Finally, made it to the Deep Woods, and found the toadstool. From among 6 clearings, I now must choose where the Derwydd’s will be holding their ritual. Definitely want to avoid mountain clearings in this stormy weather. I’ll go with the Dark Forest clearing 2, as I already know what lives there and basically I only need worry about dragons and Rat Men, and I have some dragon bane to use in an emergency.
• On my way to the ritual location, I stop by the large campfire to draw a couple more quest cards. I have one open slot, and I want to discard the “Obsidian Tower” quest because it relies too heavily on magic and I”ll never be able to finish it. I now have:
Week 9, Harvest, Ripening
• We make it to the Dark Forest, and I’m lucky enough to find my way out even before the ritual that night. During the ritual, I’m given the opportunity to interrupt, forego the quest points and gain a companion or let things go. The bad weather slowed me down enough finishing this quest that I’ll just go with the QP and let the thing die.
• My own house rule is that you must always have a quest activated, except for when you are at a dwelling. So I activate “Candle in the Darkness”, which works particularly well because I need a holy relic and, lo, I have already found the Sacred Statue which will suffice. I must first travel to the Chapel
• The map has more or less trapped me, for a week.
Week 10, Warm
• I find the Hut and a pouch containing the Shielded Lantern in the Foul Swamp
• The path through the swamp has opened up – onward to the Chapel
Week 11, Rain
• The rains slow me much as I tread softly through the goblin infested borderlands
• My luck held through the Borderlands, but once I enter the ruins, the monster roll immediately summons all goblins to the tile. It is the Chaos Gate here to which they are drawn.
Week 12, Showers
• I arrive at the Chapel, and acquire the prayer scroll. I choose the Chaos Gate as the location at which to read the prayer. The problem is, a single roll of “3” on the monster roll will bring all 18 goblins to my clearing. I will go to the guard, hire them, and buy a mace.
• I make my way through the caves, and find the Lost City.
Week 13, Autumn, Autumn Summer
• I bought a mace, and hired the Guard, at quite the cost, about 42 gold total.
Week 14, Cold Rain
• We make it back to the Ruins, and all the goblins have returned to their goblin holes. I read the prayer at dawn with no problems.
• While visiting the Fighters Guild in the valley, we are attacked by ghosts. Bad luck, a ghost flipped to its L2 attack and killed the Guard HQ!!
Week 15, Cool
• I return to the Chapel, with the Guard having left my service, and sell them the Sacred Statue, which makes them friendly.
• I pick up the “No Honor Among Thieves” quest. This requires me to go to the Maze, and I happen to know the Rogues have a map of the Maze. I’ll head to the Inn first.
Week 16, Cold Rain
• As the weather keeps the roads muddy, my travel is slow, and I’m further encumbered by a paralyzing fear of the goblin hoards in the Ruins. So I make my way back through a swamp that will allow me to bypass that most hazardous tile.
Week 17, Halloween, Cold
Week 18, Cold Showers
• Made it to the Inn, on a cold wet day, and began negotiating with the Rogues for that map. Little did they know my intent. It cost me 18 gold (MRSP 5 gold), but I got it on the first night there.
• While there I swap out some quest cards, looking for a companion car, but no luck.
• A giant spider prowls the area around the thieves hide out. My trusty mace and an ambush fix that problem handily.
Week 19, Cold Showers
• The thieves guild is atop the cliffs, near the Lost Castle, which makes it a dangerous place but, I also have a map of the Lost Castle and the fiefdom over which its long dead prince once ruled.
• I find the Thieves Guild almost immediately. Now off to the Maze which happens to be in the same exact tile, down the cliff. It’s quite dangerous walking around the tops of the cliffs. And Sure enough, while at the Stones looking for the secret passage down, the Basilisk comes out.
• I find the beast’s lair, but not yet the passage. With both the Basilisk and now a spider on my clearing, I play “Find Unexpected Concealment” in order to have all three phases tomorrow for searching.
• I make my way down through the secret stairs and to the maze. I choose to betray the thieves, and gain a very angry Minotaur companion whom I must lead back to the guild. The only route I see, is back up the secret stairs, and that will take me again past a T dragon, the basilisk, and a giant spider. . . . dangerous.
Week 20, Cold Rain
• The basilisk has come down to our clearing, joining the T dragon and two giant spiders!. Could be trouble. This Minotaur is not supposed to die . . . I will die here with him if need be . . . I drop the dragon bane to avert certain death just as the dragon’s claw attack lined up with me. Now we’ve got a fighting chance. The Minotaur cleaves the basilisk’s head from its body in the first round, and in round three destroys a spider as it lined up on its T6 side. In round five, Mino kills the second spider. We choose to leave the dragon and not risk anyone getting hurt.
• Unfortunately, the dragon would not let us be, and harried us again the next day. The dragon’s fiery breath singes the Minotaur’s fur and as the bull-headed killer moves in close enough to gut the lizard.
• We climb back to the top of the cliffs, pull a Map of the Ruins from the Stone field (another map!), then go to the Guild. They were not expecting me to return with a Minotaur in tow. I have made a lot of enemies doing this . . . . but who cares, because that gives me 9 quest points.
Steve Schacher
California
Nice.
I have to finish testing the revised Discovery quests before I upload them, which should be soon. I've been down with the flu during the holiday break from work.
Have you tried playing with the Solitaire rule of two rows prowling? I think it makes the Find Armor/Weapon/Companion quests more risky because it makes the sound chits more dangerous as they are more likely to generate something. Also, while it might seem that more monsters are attracted to a tile, they are more likely to regenerate at the end of the week, too, so you don't have situations where a denizen remains on a tile for a long time on the other side of the map.
Steve
|