Moe45673 wrote:

hey Kevin, great writeup as usual! I was hoping to read more about the differences between the two games, though. Modern Warfighter is more of a commando focus, so rambo-ing your way through dumber but more numerous enemies. How does WW2 adjust the theme for WW2, of enemies with more equivalent skill?



Additionally, what changes have been made to the gameplay (including squad attributes) to support the feel or that war better?