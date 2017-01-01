|
Kevin L. Kitchens
The Turn of a Friendly Card
Pre-Play Thoughts:
Had an on-again, off-again, on-again relationship with the original Warfighter: The Tactical Special Forces Card Game (What It Was, Was Footlocker - A Ones Upon a Game Review). But I love WW2 era games and for some reason the DVG Warfighter Series seemed like a perfect system to re-theme as such.
Components:
Being a card-based game, the bulk of Warfighter: The WWII Tactical Combat Card Game is decks of cards. Your soldiers, weapons, locations, actions and more are all included in the box's five wrapped decks. They are excellent quality and the graphic design is neat, clear, and understandable. A reference chart is also included to explain most (though unfortunately not all) of the keywords found on the cards.
Also included in the game is a mounted location display board. Again, unlike the older sibling, it's nice the base game includes the mounted version. It's also more like the board in the Warfighter Expansion #9: The Footlocker expansion in terms of layout as the location zones are vertical strips. However, if there are any flaws (and there are only a very few) in the base game package, one of the main ones is the location display. While the layout is better than the snake-like path originally designed, the strips to hold enemies will hold two enemies max before overlapping becomes an issue. (NOTE: I will have to remedy this as before with a variation of my Warfighter Location Sleds.)
Another problem is the box itself. While DVG provides deep boxes for games like Thunderbolt Apache Leader, this one gets a box that is far too small to accommodate the board, the cards, a necessary DVG tray for the counters, and the rules/chart. If you even think of adding expansions decks to the game, you're going to need an external solution. Fortunately, DVG is offering Warfighter: WWII Expansion #5 – Ammo Box as a solution similar to the Footlocker of before. Unfortunately this will set you back $50 MSRP to gain functionality that should have been provided in the core box. Admittedly with the Ammo Box, you get trays, dividers, more cards, etc. as well as the box, but for those who only pick up the base game to experience the system, storage of the game is going to present unwelcome and unnecessary hurdles. It was an understandable oversight in the first game, but by now DVG knows what will and won't properly store in the base game box, so I'm not so sure it can be as easily excused this time.
Rules:
The rules themselves are clear and well organized. Each section is easily identifiable by the side margin text on the outside of each page. A nice touch that along with the table of contents makes rule lookup much more efficient. In addition to the rulebook is a glossy, folded cardstock keyword reference that allows you to find at a glance most of the keywords on the cards. Unfortunately as has been reported by others, there are several other keywords that have been left off this list. Hopefully DVG will make this a living PDF that gamers can download and print to update their copies.
Another minor quibble is that some references are made in the base rule book to features only found in expansions (e.g. Service Record Cards). So this may confuse gamers who only own the base set for play.
Overview:
Warfighter is a card driven card game that simulates a squad of soldiers undertaking a tactical mission. You begin by selecting a mission, an objective, your enemy and then build your squad to complete the mission objective based on parameters provided by the mission itself. Your soldiers can vary from player soldiers to hold hands of action cards (you need at least one) to non-player-soldiers (no cards, but pre-defined gear) and squad soldiers (no gear and limited actions and attack options).
Preparing to fail this mission with not enough time.
Each mission allows a certain number of resource points to build your team (similar to point lists in X-Wing) and then you spend those points preparing for the mission. It's been said that many DVG games are won or lost in the pre-mission buildup and certainly Warfighter falls into that category.
When your team is ready you place a counter for each soldier onto the mission card (position #1 on the location display), draw cards for each player soldiers and begin. The mission card indicates on which location slot the objective is (for example #6) and then during the game, location cards will be played from your hand(s) as you explore your way to the objective. Each location card presents various hazards or benefits for your squad and in addition a set value of enemies when the location is played to the board. This gives you some control over which location you place and where, but you're only allotted a limited number of turns to complete the objective -- so managing the time is important. During each turn the enemy will possibly reinforce locations where you have a soldier, and they will be assigned one of your soldiers as a target. Therefore it's important to manage the flow of the enemy to give your team a chance at success.
The base set of Warfighter WW2 features the United States as the soldiers and Germany as the enemy. Expansion packs allow you to add new soldier and enemy cards so that you can play the game from all sides. You could presumably even attempt to do Ally vs. Ally skirmishes if you so choose. At present there are 10 nationality expansions (two each of US, Russia, United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland) as well as the Ammo Box for storage and a deck of additional gear cards. You can even add on metal miniatures and status tokens for a little more bling to the game.
Overall Impressions:
Overall, I enjoy Warfighter WW2. It may be a personal bias to the WW2 theme, but I like it better than the previous version. I think the art direction and style of the cards is more refined and shows a maturity in design from the previous version. If there is anything about the game itself that I don't like as much it would be the pre-mission planning. Like LCGs and CCGs deck-construction (and in this case team construction) simply presents too many variables and bogs things down when you simply want to play a game. Deck/Team construction offers just too many variables "outside" of playing the game itself. I believe most don't have the time to play repeated sessions, tweaking the team loadout to see what works best. I certainly recognize that some do enjoy the pre-game setup and recruiting phase and there is nothing wrong with that of course. But I feel there has to be a solution for regular gamers with limited time and interest in the team selection process.
I would love to see DVG (or the Warfighter community) share mission configurations -- especially for the base-game only -- to allow newcomers to the system a chance to jump right into a mission with a loadout that can have success. This allows the player to focus on carrying out the mission and spending their time improving their execution of the game mechanics without worrying that they chose the wrong weapon or soldier or piece of gear. This allows the gamer to step into the role of the squad leader (perhaps an "advanced" one?) without having to also make personnel decisions. The mission book included in the "Modern Warfare" Footlocker Expansion featured many such canned missions and it was a most welcome addition. As many wargames include scenarios as the main gameplay and then mission builders for more variety, it would be a huge plus to see the Warfighter series shift in this direction.
As for the actual mission completion, the game becomes a challenging puzzle with lots of replayability. When and where to move your soldiers toward the objective, when to play your cards, using cards for actions or to pay the cost of other actions, etc. all become tough decisions that can make or break your success. In one mission I thought I had plenty of time to complete the objective, only to realize that due to my limited actions there would be no way to dispatch all the enemies I foolishly let enter the game due to poor location and time management. But these are the tough lessons you learn so that you hopefully won't repeat them again the next mission (I'm sure I will, I learn slowly).
The rules, as previously mentioned, are clear and straightforward, though as with most wargames, a cheat sheet and notes will help. Missing keywords on that reference chart is a bit of a pain, but nothing a quick lookup (and hopefully official update) won't fix.
Solitaire Playability:
Warfigher plays perfectly well solo right out of the box. As a multiplayer experience, it's cooperative against the game itself. Therefore it's a simple (and normal) matter to play alone controlling one or more "player" soldiers with their own hand of cards and then several additional squad/non-player soldiers.
Conclusion:
If you're a fan of the modern version of Warfighter, you pretty much know what you're getting with this one. If the WW2 theme interests you at all, then you should certainly add this one to your collection. If you like WW2 theme games and have not yet experienced Warfighter, I highly recommend starting with this one. It's a great system that has certainly matured with this next iteration. The WW2 era is full of historical narrative that can be mined for interesting missions among many different theatres and participating nations. I look forward to seeing what goodness DVG adds to the system next.
Posted Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:08 pm
Walt MacEachern
United States
Phoenix
Maryland
Excellent review Kevin. I agree that the mechanics are easy enough, but learning how to set up your squad and how to use the cards is difficult. I tend to get caught up in the battle and forget some of the "simple" mechanics. I'm thinking of setting up a checklist for things I forget:
- Moving the timer
- Removing hostile suppression
- Drawing reinforcements for all locations and hostiles
- Checking for cards that allow reload and removing suppress immediately after draw.
- Checking for dice roll and cover roll enhancements before using an action to attack
- Checking for movement enhancement before moving
The kickstarter locker can be bought on Coolstuff for $33 so the cost can be reasonable. Unfortunately, they didn't do a good job with the dividers as they printed the card type too low for it to be read when cards are in place. They didn't learn much from the first go round, as dividers still fall down and the whole storage system collapses unless propped up. They should have made dividers wider than the card slots and put notches in the dividers to allow fixing the area for each card type. I'm thinking about pimping out mine somehow.
The miniatures are very poorly done. Putting together recommended starting configurations as you suggest for beginners would have been a much better bonus.
Moe45673
Canada
Toronto
Ontario
hey Kevin, great writeup as usual! I was hoping to read more about the differences between the two games, though. Modern Warfighter is more of a commando focus, so rambo-ing your way through dumber but more numerous enemies. How does WW2 adjust the theme for WW2, of enemies with more equivalent skill?
Additionally, what changes have been made to the gameplay (including squad attributes) to support the feel or that war better?
Posted Today 4:38 pm
Kevin L. Kitchens
United States
Gainesville
Georgia
Moe45673 wrote:
hey Kevin, great writeup as usual! I was hoping to read more about the differences between the two games, though. Modern Warfighter is more of a commando focus, so rambo-ing your way through dumber but more numerous enemies. How does WW2 adjust the theme for WW2, of enemies with more equivalent skill?
Additionally, what changes have been made to the gameplay (including squad attributes) to support the feel or that war better?
Good point. I probably should pull out the modern one again to feel how different they feel. But you're right. The enemies in this seem to be less cannon fodder and more tough, but fewer. There were times I actually felt pinned down, especially with enemies shielding the even tougher, higher priority ones.
|