3 Posts

The Lamps Are Going Out» Forums » Sessions

Subject: A Detailed Learning Game - Summer 1915

James Webb
(revgiblet)
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
Summer 1915

Germany

Germany has problems. Although the West is under control, and the fall of Paris would only be a matter of time, the WA now have substantial defences in place, and things are going very wrong in the East and the Balkans. It's clear that Austria-Hungary can't manage on her own, so the question facing Germany is how best to help her. Should Germany give up momentum in the West to help AH take on Russia, Serbia and Italy, or would it be better to make a significant PP transfer and hope that AH gets through another turn without things going horribly wrong?

This is a good example of the choice that the CP player faces in The Lamps Are Going Out

As much as it pains me, I will need to temporarily turn my attention away from Paris. However, there are other ways to hurt the WA...

Event Card Phase

Germany draws Bled White.

This is a good event to draw when you are planning an offensive in the West.

Movement Phase

German 12th Army moves from The Rhine to Hungary

German 7th Army moves from The Rhine to Brest-Litovsk

Combat Phase

Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerilla attack against the BEAEF.

Germany rolls a 2. No effect.

German 12th Army attacks Serbia from Hungary. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Serbian 1st Army defends.

Germany rolls a 5 (-1). EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. German 12th Army spent.

German 9th Army attacks Verdun from the Somme, attempt to breach a trench.

Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 1. Trench breached.

German 9th Army attacks. French 9th Army defends.

Germany rolls a 3. WA roll a 5. TE win. German 9th Army spent.

German 2nd Army attacks. French 9th Army defends.

Germany rolls a 3. WA roll a 6. TE win. German 2nd Army spent.

German 1st Army attacks. French 9th Army defends.

Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 3. TE win. German 1st Army spent.

At this point the German generals throw their hands up in despair and call off the attack. In retrospect it might have been better to keep going, just because there was a chance to trigger Bled White. All in all, a dismal showing from the Germans again, with only a momentarily dead trench to show for all that wasted ammunition and lives.

Production Phase

U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 5 and a 5. Both U-Boats spent.

Germany has 12 PPs to spend. Germany refits the 1st, 2nd, 8th, 9th and 12th armies, and both U-Boats.

Germany builds the 17th Army (Fresh) in The Rhine.

Germany transfers 3 PP to Austria-Hungary.

Technology Draw: Germany draws A1 Heavy Artillery. Germany keeps A1 Heavy Artillery.

German HA placed in Somme and Brest-Litovsk.
AH HA placed in Galicia

This is good news for the CP. Heavy Artillery might well make a difference to the abysmal rolling (though it's not gone so well for Austria-Hungary's Heavy Artillery so far. Let's hope that Krupp do a better job than Skoda).


Western Allies

The failed German attack means that the WA will finally be able to do more with their PPs than just refit depleted armies. This turn will be about building up in France, and getting Italy in a position to threaten Austria-Hungary.

Event Card Phase

WA draw Treaty of London. No effect.

There are two events that bring Italy into the war. This is the other one, and as such is wasted here. It's a shame, because there are some useful events still in the deck, namely Salonika.

Movement Phase

Italian 2nd Army moves from Northern Italy to Venetia

IEF moves from Basra to Baghdad.

This puts the IEF in position to threaten Anatolia, though it's more expensive to refit them while they're campaigning.

Combat Phase

No combat.

Production Phase

U-Boat Attacks: WA roll a 6 and 5. -2 PPs for Great Britain.

Italy has 1 PP. Italy builds the 3rd Army (Spent) in Venetia

France has 3 PPs. France refits the 2nd Army.

France builds the 10th Army (Fresh) in Verdun

Great Britain has 5 PPs.

GB builds a Trench in Paris. GB transfers 1 PP to Serbia (spending 1 to transfer through Greece). GB transfers 1 PP to Italy.

Technology Draw: WA draw A2 Planned Barrage, for no effect.

Who keeps putting A2 at the top of the deck?




Eastern Allies/USA

The longer Russia stays in the game the better, but there's an opportunity to annoy the Germans, which must be taken.

Event Card Phase

EA/USE draw Scorched Earth.

This is a key Russian event. It allows the EA/USA player to trade land for lives.

Movement Phase

No movement.

Combat Phase

Russian 6th Army attacks Brest-Litovsk from Minsk. German 7th Army defends.

EA/USA roll a 1. Germany rolls a 5. CP win. Russian 6th Army spent.

Russian 5th Army attack. German 7th Army defends.

EA/USA roll a 3. Germany rolls a 4. CP win. Russian 5th Army spent.

Maybe it's just that the dice favour the defender?

Production Phase

Serbia has 1 PP to spend. Serbia refits the 2nd Army.

Russia has 4 PP to spend. Russia refits the 5th, 6th and 10th armies.

Russia builds the 11th Army (Spent) in Petrograd.

Petrograd is far from the front line, but there's an event that may come up later in the war that requires an army in Petrograd or bad things happen...


Central Allies

Austria-Hungary will have plenty of PPs this turn, so can afford to be a bit more aggressive.

Event Card Phase

CA draw Austro-Hungarian Fleet. 1 PP being transferred to Italy discarded.

Excellent timing. This not only discards the Italian PP, but it also means that the WA will not be able to ship an army to Greece should they draw the Salonika event.

Movement Phase

No movements.

Combat Phase

AH 5th Army attacks Serbia from Hungary, using Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Serbian 1st Army defends.

CA roll a 2 (-1) and a 2 (-1). EA/USA roll a 2. TE win. AH 5th Army spent. AH HA flipped to Fired.

Serbia will just not die!

AH 7th Army attacks Venetia from Austria. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Italian 1st Army defends.

CA roll a 4 (-1). WA roll a 6. TE win. AH 7th Army spent.

AH 2nd Army attacks the Garrison in Poland, with Heavy Artillery, needing a 2 or higher to win.

CA roll 6 and a 3. AH 2nd Army advances into Poland, and is spent.

Finally!

Production Phase

Turkey has 1 PP to spend. Turkey refits the 2nd Army.

AH has 6 PPs to spend. AH refits the 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th armies.

AH builds the 11th Army (Fresh) in Austria.

AH would prefer to have the 11th in the East or the Balkans, but the build-up of Italian troops cannot be ignored.

End of Summer 1915







My apologies for the horrible quality of these photos. They get worse, too.
4 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
HERMANN LUTTMANN
(HORST324)
United States
New York
flag msg tools
designer
mbmbmbmbmb
This is a terrific AAR, James! The narrative is wonderful. Thanks so much for posting it.

Hermann
1 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
Chris Friend
(friendc)
United States
Sierra Vista
Arizona
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
HORST324 wrote:
This is a terrific AAR, James! The narrative is wonderful. Thanks so much for posting it.

Hermann


Agreed! That's an awful lot of effort to capture every detail of play like that. But it's great reading for one of my most enjoyable solo games. Thanks!

~ Chris

- edit - BTW your photos are fine.
2 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
