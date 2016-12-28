GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 308.08
After playing the Elkhorn Tavern and Leetown scenarios, I am tackling the full battle.
On turn #1, the Curtis CIC chit was used to prepare Dodge and Weston for defense around Elkhorn Tavern. The Fortunes of War chit cancelled activation of Hebert-B and the Fog of War chit had a "No Effect" on a Union General Casualty roll.
Van Dorn's replacement chit activated Hebert-B and his attack on Bussey caused the 5thMO to retreat, the 3rd IA to flip and retreat and finally Elbert to flip and take a morale hit. All at the cost of the 1stArk flipped to its battleworn side.
Osterhaus moves Gruesel up to hexes #2206-2208 but he fails to activate Bussey. McCullough sends McIntosh to the left flank and Pike around the right flank. He then fails to activate Hebert-A though.
Price fails to activate Greene but he does get Slack moving and sends him up Elkhorn Mountain. Price continues to roll well and he activates Little (a Rebels Whupped chit is used against him) and then gets the Missouri State Guard-A moving (command confusion used against it though). Price finally fails to activate MSG-B.
Carr and Davis roll poorly so their units sit still. At the end of the turn, the "Rebel Yell" and "Tactics" chit are used, which allows the 9th TX to take hex #2309. Welfley and Hoffman's batteries are both flipped to their battleworn sides and have to retreat. All in all, a great start for the CSA forces.
Turn #2 is a different story.
In the opening artillery action of the turn, Hoffman/Welfley roll a "66" and devastates the 9thTX (flipped to BW status, two Morale Hits and retreat 2).
Price and Carr fail their activation rolls but McCullough activates McIntosh and his units are able to retake hex #2309. Davis activates Pattison to support the Union gun line on the road (hexes 1908-1910).
Van Dorn's replacement activates Bebert-B which then breaks the 3rdIA and causes the 4thMO and 5thMO to retreat from hex 2407. Carr activates Vandever up to Pratt's Store and will send him onto Elkhorn Tavern. A "Rally" Chit is then pulled and it is used to get the Morale Hits off of the 9thTX.
McCullough activates both Hebert-A (Rebels Whupped chit causes no stragglers but only allows a movement of 2) and then Pike. Pike continues to ride along the road around Lee Cornfield and comes up on the Union's left flank. Things are continuing to allow the CSA to steadily advance, what can go wrong?
Curtis activates Gruesel back to the road at hexes #1905-1910 so the Union has a nice defensive line; yet they have given up all of the cornfields.
The Fog of War chit is pulled next and I roll a "6", which means a possible CSA General casualty. I then roll a "13" and down goes General McCullough!. The next chit pulled is McCullough's replacement and he immediately fails his activation roll.
Price is pulled next but he does activate Slack and advances those troops over the crest of Elkhorn Mountain. Price then gets pulled three more times in a row (yes, I am mixing the chits between pulls) but he fails two of the three rolls. He does get the Missouri State Guard-A moving through the woods leading towards Clemens Field.
On the other side of the map though, Osterhaus activates Bussey, which means that the 4th/5thMO Cavalry charge the CSA units (Welch/2ndCherokee). Since it is Union Cavalry charging CSA cavalry, they have to fight and guess what, a roll of "61" breaks the 2nd Cherokee and sends Welch retreating one hex.
End result of turn #2, the CSA advanced steadily until McCullough goes down and then the attack on the Union left flank is brutally stopped. The initial CSA success now must continue under the strong leadership of General Price and two nameless replacement leaders!
Wow, what a swing of events!
