GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 447.01
17,341 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
109.3% of Goal | 1 Days Left
Support:
-
I played with my variants rules propositions:
TURN 1 11h30
Two Divisions from Ist FR Corps move near Papelotte
Then two ones from IInd FR Corps move near Hougomont
The Napoléon objectives are to threat two BR Bastions defended by tiny garrisons before they are reinforced by stronger units.
But the cautious Wellington has immédiatly seen the risk and send the 1st Guard division in Hougomont.
The FR artillery is regrouping in the center in a Great Battery to support the next big offensive.
The two Ist corps divisions Attack Papelotte Farm and drive away teh small garrison
A small BR brigade is sent to La Haye, just north of Papelotte to protect the AA left flank.
-
-
TOUR 2 12h30 - 13h30 Many movements with minor combats around Papelotte and La Haye.
A BR unit is damaged but stays put on La Haye, then is reinforced full strength (by a card).
[b]TOUR 3 13h30-14h30
Napoléon send the Young Guard and the 1st Division heavy columns storm the ridge.
The 5th Picton division is forced to retreat by the french Attack supported by the great battery.
The 1st Division cross the ridge in the wake of the scots and british from Pack end Kempt brigade.
french moves the 14th Cuirassiers divisions in support of 1st FR division, but Wellington send in the Heavy cavalry (Somerset and Ponsonby) in a big charge of the french 1st division
The 1st french division is routed (in game terms destroyed)
The BR Heavy cavalry pursuits and Attack the Young guard division which retreat
The FR wants to counterattack the BR Heavy cavalry with 14th cuirassiers division but Wellington is quick enough (playing stratagem) to activate the heavies and retrat them safely Bhind the lines.
Then he fills the gap on the ridge with a Brunswick division.
Napoleon everything must be done...again.
-