Well, here we are with the third part of this long and rambling overview of the awesome Combat Commander. More to come, in one form or another but for now I need to spend some more time at the table playing again, this article has taken a fair bit of time and energy, luckily time sat waiting to play due to unavailability of the wife, rather than swapping out table time for this but still. Its time to see some action
Links to the other parts of this Overview / Review
Part 1 Combat Commander Europe: Part 1 (Scenario General)
Part 2 Combat Commander Europe: Part 2 (Scenario Details)
Part 3 Combat Commander Europe: Part 3 (Scenario Statistics)
Part 4 (an RSG exploration in depth) to come
Part 5 (SSR Repository) to come
Part 6 Annotated and Illustrated Playthrough (in planning)
Some Scenario Statistics
Wherever possible I've tried to discuss what the numbers actually mean in terms of gameplay and in comparison to the different scenarios.
The Scenario Summary Table
Rather than repeating myself too much from earlier parts of this review, I'll just summarise the features of this table with respect to the different Setup Boxes you find for each scenario. There will be a whole separate article regarding the scenario special rules (SSR) as part of a larger project to catalogue and discuss those flavourful gems.
going through the setup card in order then
Year
In general, the scenarios are based around
Russia vs Germany 1941 (4 scenarios)
USA vs Germany 1943 (5 scenarios - note one of those its Brazil, not the USA)
1945 USA appears in just 1 scenario (CCE:09 Rush to Contact)
1943 Russia appears in 2 scenarios (CCE:08 Breakout Dance and CCE:10 Commando School).
VP
Most scenarios will feature one side defending a large VP total. Scenarios 1 (CCE:01 Fat Lipki) and 7 (CCE:07 Bessarabian Nights) start dead even, Scenario 8 (CCE:08 Breakout Dance) close to even.
The Axis starts with 78 total points across all 12 scenarios compared to 31 for the Allies. This is reflected by the tendency for Germany to be on the defensive (see Posture, below) and generally in control of more of the on board Objectives at the start. You will of course remember that VP is not the be all and end all of winning a Scenario.
Time
I posted an updated time chart (and included here for completeness), this is just the expected amount of extra Rounds based on the mathematical odds of making a sudden death roll at the specified round. Its just an average expected value and thus represents a guide on how many TIME ADVANCES to expect in the scenario.
Remember that time advances occur via triggers which occur randomly, and via deck depletion. Hence, depending on the trigger draws and also how many cards are being drawn, the physical "time" for a scenario is more complicated.
That is why Scenario 9 (CCE:09 Rush to Contact), despite its longest expected number of Time Advances (10) does not feel 'long' because the two sides are dropping up to 10 orders per turn, and both have access to radios (which can make many impact rolls, thus burn cards quicker), and has lots of open sight lines resulting in lots more fire attacks. Scenario 2 on the other hand isnt much quicker in Time Advances (8.7 compared to 10) but with only 70% of the number of Orders per turn, plus few open lanes with line of sight for fire attacks.
In other words, I would describe Scenario 2 as being "longer" than Scenario 9, even though the avg number of Time Advances says the opposite
If you look at the number of orders (averaging out at about 6.5 per scenario) and use that to scale the Time Advance value, you'll get a reordering of the scenarios as follows.
S12 5.8
S4 6.5
S5 6.5
S9 6.5
S10 6.9
S3 7.4
S1 7.8
S6 8.0
S2 8.1
S11 10.4
S7 11.5
S8 11.5
S7 7.6
S8 7.6
Again, nothing in is ever quite as simple as it seems. You won't always be playing all those orders, so that will change the factors quite a bit. How often you discard can also increase your card cycling since discard limits are often in excess of Order Limits. This is particularly telling in Scenarios 7 and 8 (Bessarabian Nights, Breakout Dance) where the poor Russian has but 1 order and is on the defensive - they will discard more than 1 card often so the scaled time estimate (shown below the list) indicates a "speed" closer to the middle of the pack. I believe this is also strongly affecting the result for Scenario 11 where the German attacker (6 card hand) is cramped by 2 orders and needing to be efficient will probably discard often - certainly #11 feels like a "time runs out too quickly" scenario, at least for the Germans! The same effect probably speeds up Scenario 1 quite a bit.
Basically, I've talked myself out of even having included that value in the chart
Speaking from "experience" I would say that using the last list, Scenarios
10 (Commando School)
3 (Bonfire of the NKVD)
6 (Paralyzed from the West Down) and
2 (Hedgerows & Hand Grenades)
take longer to play, 10 & 2 due to dangerous urban environments, 3 due to having a long distance to cover and reach a very well defined objective hex, heavily guarded (and with wire), and 2 due to the bocage terrain limiting movement and sight lanes. I don't feel like Scenario 12 is as "fast" as the list shows, maybe the large number of incoming reinforcements skews this, along with the german being camped up in hilly retreats. Perhaps we've just been inefficient in making full use of the high number of Orders per turn in that scenario.
One other factor I forgot to mention is that the Scenario Defender (if there is one) gains 1 VP for every Time Advance until the game ends, so you can mentally add 1 VP to the starting VP total when working out where to prioritise your efforts. (basically the avg Time value in the chart minus 1 is the expected Defender VP award in the scenario) - only Scenarios 1 (Fat Lipki) and 8 (Breakout Dance) don't feature this ticking "point clock" due to them featuring RECON meetings.
Troop Quality / Orders
Germany has consistency, this is mentioned in the designer notes and maintained in game by good quality units, weapons, actions and orders. More often than not you'll have 'Line' quality troops (but these are good, particularly when compared to Russia).
I think the designers did an excellent job in bringing out the feeling of 'Green' quality with the Germans in Scenario 2 (Hedgerows & Hand Grenades) - you will feel under the cosh, you will feel pretty confident with your Elites in the country mansion (Scenario 4 - CLosed for Renovation), though the SS in Scenario 11 (Hold the Line) are under enormous time and positional pressure.
Russia are a mixed bag, and can more or less be considered "one step down" from the other nations in the base game. The 'Greens' in Scenario 3 (Bonfire of the NKVD) will feel particularly outmatched as they frantically try to destroy their war documents. I don't think they feel quite up to the task even in Scenario 10 (Commando School) when they have commando units. The Americans are either Line or Elite, and are on average probably slightly better than the Germans. Scenarios 4 (Closed for Renovation) and 12 (Misty Mountain) have felt like the most demanding challenge for the USA in the games we've played so far.
The effect of different orders will certainly be felt more keenly by expert players, however as recruits, you will mostly be feeling the pinch in the aforementioned Scenario 7 & 8 as Russia with just 1 order per turn, and as Germany with only 2 orders, particularly in Scenario 11 will you feel the pressure.
Posture
Germany is on the defensive half the time, and for the other 6 scenarios split between Recon and Attack mode. Russia is also mostly on defence with only Scenario 5 (Cold Front) as their chance to mount an attack wave across a frozen landscape guarded by a scant few germans. The USA is here to attack, and the only time thats not the case (Scenario 11: Hold the Line), they get a ruddy big tank to shoot at the SS anyway. So it's all gravy for those guys. Remember that posture defines hand size
This should make clear that there's a huge advantage to Germany as an attacking force compared to say, Russia. With a 6 card hand (Attack posture), Germany can bin its entire hand each Turn if necessary when trying to prepare a cohesive plan (or find Ambush cards , Russia will require 2 Turns just to flush out the one hand of cards (and more likely will have cards it doesn't want or need in hand). Critics of the "the cards won't let me" aspect of the game should bear in mind that this is an intentional and exceptionally well crafted aspect of the game design which serves exactly its purpose. Not only will the counters themselves show you the different in quality, not only will the scenario setups reinforce those, but the hand management and deck composition of the belligerents (you can see I've now started reading proper military history books at this point) is explicitly modelling the differences in command & control, flexibility and organisation. Simply brilliant. Enjoy it for what it IS rather than complaining about what it ISN'T (and isn't trying to be)
Objective Chits
In half of the scenarios, neither side starts with a hidden objective (well, in one of them the USA has one, and Germany doesnt). FOr some reason my wife really loves hidden objectives. I think she likes the skulking and sneaking around. Obviously hidden (and open) objectives can come into play during the game as well. I may have mentioned before but these run the whole gamut depending on the specifics of the scenario at setup and the position of the scenario at any given point. Sometimes the situation (VP or otherwise) is so dire that the few points on offer for this or that objective will be largely irrelevant, at other times every point will be key. Mostly you will move between those two states during the playing of a scenario, and its great. Theres so much gameplay going on when you can add in bluffing over objectives, in that regard, thats another thumbs up for scenarios not dominated by a large VP deficit and specific objective goals.
You can see in the summary chart that the objective categories fall into a few general categories
'Exit / Elim' refer to VP doubling for exiting / elimination of units
'All' are the chits giving VP to each objective (1, 2 or 3). These can spring a nasty surprise at the VP reckoning in sudden death!
'SD' is the chance to win if you control all objectives when a Sudden Death roll should be made, and
'Obj X' refers to some bonus VP for a specific numbered objective, of which they are ordered in increasing importance from 1 to 5, Objective 5 being the key to most scenarios featuring this kind of chit. Be aware especially of the 10 VP for Obj.5 chit.
Objective Control
Almost exclusively the scenario defender starts in control of all the objectives. Scenario 7 (Bessarabian Nights) has a special setup across the whole map so objective control can be very different from time to time. Scenarios 10 and 11 have a split of objectives with the Russians/Americans respectively holding most of the locations and Germany starting with 2/1 respectively.
You should not ignore the Objectives, especially when they can be cheaply picked up (or taken by a sprinting hero). Bear in mind that flipping an objective whose VPs are already open count double since the owning side loses those VP first, and then the gaining side acquires them instead. This is brought into sharp focus in the Bonfire of the NKVD scenario (CCE:03), where the russian command post is worth 16 VP openly and thus worth a 32 point VP swing. Suddenly the Russian starting VP of 20 with +8 defender VP doesnt look quite so secure
Setup
Of course I realised that I forgot to include these details in the chart. Sorry about that. Using the RSG as a guide, you basically have 8 (or 12 if the map is orientated 'long' between the two players) hex rows out of 10 (or 15) as the defender, with the remaining 2 (or 3) hex rows for the attacker. It's not at all simple to decide as the defender whether to mount a forward, mid or rear defence setup, or at least, it requires some thought and analysis and lots of experience. I've experimented a bit and don't really want to spoil too much with some of my findings, these things are best experienced through playing the game. I've found Scenario 6 (Paralyzed from the West Down) to be a great example of where different setup zones can radically affect how the scenario plays out (if not the result yet, damned wife keeps beating me there). Recon postures set up in either 4 (or 6 with 'long' configuration) meaning 2 (or 3) hex rows of "no mans land" in the middle to start. This can lead to some nice situations where both sides want to rush the centre and take key positions or objectives.
Note that Scenario 7 (Bessarabian Nights) features a combo not possible in the RSG (Recon & Defend), this would be interesting however to see units setting up potentially in the same hex rows. I guess they wanted to avoid the possibility of setting up melee hexes from the start. Could be a fun little SSR (see below). Anyway, Scenario 7 gets round this by having russian partisans set up across the board in random hexes and the germans forming a contiguous chain anywhere but not in hexes containing russians.
As is often the case with these long blathering overviews, there's a lot more "meat" in the issue of Setup than I've given credit to here, but on the other hand, I don't feel like my competence and experience with the game would really do justice to a proper discussion of all the factors influencing setup. There are already great articles in the forums here which go into the strategies pertaining to different setups
for example
Analysis of the Russian Defense in Scenario 3
Thoughts on Defensive Set-up
SSRs
to be discussed in detail in a further article
Terrain Features
You’ll clearly see in the following table how well Chad has broken up the different scenarios to build on each other in terms of introducing new rules and ideas, and particularly so in the case of terrain. In the opening encounter you’re basically only going to need to read the rules for trees and buildings in terms of the cover they provide and extra movement costs to traverse, as well as the bonus movement received from passing through a road hex, and the possible effect of hindrances over fences. The subsequent scenarios generally throw in an extra terrain feature or two, and you’ll get all the way to scenario 8 before having to tackle the rules for Hills, and vertical line of sight in particular (and blind hexes). I’ll say this, if I had to pick out one section of the rules which to me, does not read as clearly as it could, and in some way sounds more complicated than it is, it’s some of the paragraphs describing the Hill rules. I’ll also say this, they actually work pretty much exactly as you might expect them to work, I’m not saying I can offer an alternative description (I’ll try to one day) but I find myself repeating some of the sentences in there and wondering what’s going on in my head, then when I relate it to how it actually works based on having used the rules in practice, they are as usual, very clear and very straight forward, actually. In any case, it’s only really the last scenario that will visually challenge you with its multi level hills and valleys, and by then you should have enough of a grasp on the game to be able to take on board the extra challenge of keeping an eye out for lines of sight, blind hexes and the various ways you can make use of or avoid the consequences of in your attempt to win the day.
Note also that fortifications are not included immediately (they can of course pop up via Event even in the first scenario), you’ll first encounter Wire (damned wire!) in Scenario 3, with Trenches in Scenario 5, Foxholes and Mines in 8 and 9 and even a Bunker in Scenario 11 (which in case I haven’t mentioned it already is a broken down Sherman tank!)
I'd like to just reinforce the point that Combat Commander maps are beautiful. Not beautiful as in "they're quite stark and abstract and you get used to them" but more like "just actually beautiful". I've always liked them even before I got into the game but appreciate them more and more with each play. Not just for their clarity and ease of use, and clever "gotcha!" pixel perfect peekaboo moments for lines of sight, but just visually, I think they're an absolute treat and Leland (Myrick) did a great job in making each map really come alive with its own particular character and flavour. What's also worth noting is that just by rotating the map you get a totally different perspective (duh!) but one that really adds a significant freshness to how you see the tactical problem before you.
By the way I hadn't spotted until just now the Amazing Map Manifest by Dan Huffman
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/filepage/93200/map-manifest
listing all the maps with the hexes for each terrain type!
Support Rolls
Let’s have a look at a summary of the Support Options, remembering that for Russia, the key year is 1941, for the USA it’s 1944. I’ve shaded in the columns relevant to the base game scenarios with darker hues for the most likely years of engagement
Note that the numbers shown are from a total of 36 possible die rolls, it was probably silly not to show them as %ages, sorry
First, Leaders
Here we can immediately see that Germany has a 4 times greater chance of pulling a 2-command leader into support than the Russians in 1941. The USA and Germany have similar leader support, but Germanys callups are likely to be Pfeiffer (8/1) or Benzing/Grein (8/2) whereas the US has a much more even spread among all its possible leader callups. Some have commented on the somewhat generic leader counters, I Believe the Normandy battle pack includes a lot of extra leaders with ties to historical figures for extra Campaign flavour which apparently makes digging into the counter mix for the right leader a bit more work than Before. I started looking up some info on the Hero counters, and really should do a better job looking into some of the leader names to see if/where they had historical inspiration.
Then Weapons
The Germans are pretty much always in play with their MG-34 (LMG) but both they and the USA have a reasonable chance of pulling an HMG support team on board, the Russians have little chance outside the remote chance of a 50 calibre MG. All sides have access to mortars and special weapons but the German IG-33 is the most powerful artillery and exclusive to them, the Russians only have access to their Flamethrower specialists later on in the war. We'll see a bit more info about the weapons further down (it was only afterwards I remembered that the Mediterranean expansion contains lots of fantastic tables and charts with more details)
Note that the support rolls bringing the special weapons into play also bring in the "super" squads, namely the Russian Assault Squad, German Pioniers and USA Engineers. What these guys lack in range, they make up for in firepower and Equipment!
And Squads
At least here Russia has the consolation of being more likely to bring their “very elite” squad into play (Guards SMG) though these are not at the same level of quality as the SS or Paratroops. They are also missing an equivalent ‘Elite’ squad (term used descriptively) as their Guards Rifle unit is closer in quality to the German and American Line level squads. The USA will get a mix of Line & Green level support, the Germans will generally get their Line level and Russia will most often be stuck with its Green level ‘Militia’ squads.
And finally, off board artillery options (Radio)
Note that the OBA in red does not have smoke capability. Note also that the most likely radio calls are at the 80+mm level with a base FP of 9, the USA is more likely to get a 105mm radio with an extra FP (10), also the 203mm radio, while lacking Smoke capability has a base firepower of 13!
In short, it’s tough to play those crazy Russians. Numbers of units on the ground, not quality will be your watchword. The Americans, once they arrive in 1943 will be more than a match for the Germans.
Weapons
In case you’re interested in looking for specific weapons and equipment, I thought I’d present this in tabular form also, again using colour coding to represent the items for Germany, USA and the Soviet Union separately. It’s clear that the german LMG (light machine gun) is a staple of the game, I think this represents the MG-34, with the HMG being the devastatingly powerful MG-42. Critics of the game have cited the ‘unrealistic’ aspect of being able to run out in the open against such firepower, and it being difficult to kill anything. I can attest to the fact that in general, if you poke your head out of cover in firing line of an MG-42 you will more often than not end up cowering in a heap on the floor and very often put out of action in short order. These guns put out 8,9,10 firepower, and are easily boosted by command, and by various actions on the cards to get a base FP at ranges covering the entire map which are well on their way to 20 before you even add in your die roll. They are not to be trifled with. The Allies don’t have the same access to heavy machine guns, with the russians more often having MMG and the USA only occasionally having the heavier 50 calibre machine gun.
Satchel charges make sporadic appearances in some scenarios, but probably most people will be interested in seeing where the flamethrowers come into the action. For the USA, Scenario 4 will see your fearsome Paratroopers and Engineers loaded with flame in their assault on the country chateau (yes, it’s as awesome as it sounds), for Germany, Scenario 10 will showcase the Pionier units and their flamethrower loadouts. On board artillery (mortars) is limited, other than in Scenario 12, there the misty conditions will make targeting more difficult but at least you’ll be able to bring some firepower to bear given the difficulties in shooting in the low visibility conditions with standard guns. The Pack Howitzer, representing the main gun of a broken down tank, and combined with a 50 calibre machine gun should be more than enough to demonstrate why Chad was absolutely right in NOT including tanks for the scale of engagement represented by this game. They simply would not fit and would be far too powerful, fast and long ranged to make sense when dealing with infantry skirmishes on 30 foot hexes, on a map thats only 300 by 450 feet. You’ll probably enjoying letting the big guns rip when you play ‘Hold the Line’ though.
Not much in the way off off board artillery either, other than those lucky rolls on the support table. The USA will have access to a radio in 3 of its 6 engagements, primarily though you’ll be wanting it to lay smoke down and allow your troops to encroach on dug in defended positions with machine guns pointed at you. Scenario 9, which is a real corker sees both sides with access to a radio.
Of course, it came to me suddenly that Chad had already provided all of this and much more (as usual) in the Mediterranean playbook p25.
While this is just an overview of the Europe base game, I've taken the liberty of clipping out the relevant nations weapon manifest and included it here as a handy Visual reference. You'll note that Chad included in italics the relevant real world name of the weapon modelled by the specific counter along with all the statistics, including movement modifiers and fix/eliminate factors (these work when the weapons become broken, every time you resolve a Random Hex, use the number from 1-10 to check against a named range on the weapon counter backside. The differences are subtle (its mainly the russians again who are more likely to lose some broken weapons), but there are still useful advantages for the germans in firepower (LMG), range (HMG) and their on board ordnance is better than the other sides. Most of the historical advantages in a game will therefore come from the starting OB combined with the Support Roll / Year.
Units
I include a summary chart showing the quality of troops in each scenario, as previously mentioned the German player will tend to have competent ‘Line’ quality troops in most scenarios, with an Elite SS grouping in Scenario 11 and the Green rookies trying to defend the bocage in Scenario 2. The Americans tend to be Elite, often paratroopers, but otherwise they’re always at least ‘Line’ quality. The Russians are a bit more mixed, but their units are on average weaker than the other nations, so you can almost consider their quality level one rung down on the ladder. You’ll enjoy the challenge of defending Captain Egorovs command post as you burn your important war documents in Scenario 3 with ‘Green’ Russians.
The next chart shows the distribution of actual unit counters in the scenarios. Leaders / Squads and Teams are self explanatory, ‘Units’ is just the number of unit counters, I remember it feeling a bit less daunting when playing the scenarios with less unit counters to have to worry about, and especially for the German player there’s quite a wide spread. I’ve listed weapons, ordnance (on board, e.g. mortars, infantry guns) and radios (off board ordnance) along with fortifications including wire, foxholes, bunkers, trenches, mines etc.
An interesting statistic is the Units/Order which gives some indication of how mobile your force is, of course, it will be highly dependent on the positioning (and health) of your leaders
Comparing the composition of forces across the 12 scenarios you’ll find that Germany has 30 leaders (2.5 per scenario) with an average morale of 8.3 and command radius of 1.4, Russia has 21 leaders (3.5 per scenario) and with a higher average command radius of 1.5 but with a lower morale of 8.1. USA has only 15 leaders (2.5 per scenario) with the same morale as Germany. Surprisingly then, the Russians aren’t exactly hampered by lack of leadership, and on average the Allies have an extra 0.5 leaders per scenario to try and crack the german positions
In terms of raw manpower, Germany gets to start with 70 squads, and 13 teams for 306 (76.5 squads worth of soldier icons), Russia has 52/7 for 55.5 and American 55/19 for 64.5. Since Russia and American appear in exactly half of the scenarios, you can see that they bring about 50% extra manpower to the fights on average. While the American units are on par with the Germans, the Russians are considerably poorer so that offsets the difference quite a bit.
An advantage of the relative lack of numbers however is that Germany enjoys a Squad to Leader ratio of 3.0 compared to the Allied 3.33, in effect, the Germans are more easily able to command and control their units. Including the teams to get a total unit to leader ratio, the difference is even more dramatic, with Germany at 2.76 unit counters per leader, and the Allies 3.69, almost a full counter more. Of course in theory that just means your allied leaders can bring to bear larger forces to action but in practice, you’ll find it a lot easier to co-ordinate the movement and position of the German troops relative to the commanded units than with the Allies.
A quick look at some of the counters should illuminate the differences in training and equipment between the three main sides
For some reason I totally missed the German Parachute squad, know that it’s a 5/4/5 (Morale 8) squad with all 3 stats boxed (see below), and 3/1/1 (8) when broken.
Looking at the Russians you can see that even the lower level German units are better, and the difference is even more marked with the better squads. Germany has better stats and much more likely to have boxed stats, giving access to several in game advantages (see below)
The American units are more than a match for the Germans, but an interesting difference is that the USA enjoys an advantage in Melee (boxed firepower), whereas the Germans are more likely to have boxed range, allowing them to Spray Fire, probably representing the ever present threat of machine gun positions.
It could be argued that the leaders and heroes are somewhat generic, though as I understand it more are added in the Normandy battle pack, and there are some campaign modules and add on options via C3i magazine (for personal leaders and a kind of advancement system) that will bring a bit more flavour. Of course, we’ve already seen in the Support Table that the main gameplay effect is that in general the USA and Germany are far more likely to get their stronger 2-hex command radius leaders in support than Russia. I have to say, I’ve ordered a fair few books on military history to read over the coming months, but at this point, I don’t know who ‘Lucas’, ‘Dietel’ or ‘Gretchko’ (the respective hero units for USA, Germany and Russia) are, or who they are based on.
Update: The Russian Hero is Andrey Grechko who was awarded the title “Hero of the Soviet Union” in 1958 after playing an impressively extensive role in the second world war and more. Dietl seems to be Eduard Dietl, so called “Hero in the Snow” (a counterpart to Rommels Hero in the Sun title), and Lucas I am assuming is Jacklyn H. Lucas, though his story seems to be tied to the Pacific theatre so I might be wrong on that. I’ll take some time to read up more on this later. It’s definitely worth pointing out how great it is that playing a game can really fuel your interest in historical events and accounts.
The best of the best, or ‘super elite’ units are available to all three nations, there’s no huge difference in how likely these will be called into support and they’re presented here just for fun. The German SS and American Engineers will at least be included at Setup in some scenarios (SS in Scenario 11, Engineers in Scenario 4), The Pioniers in Scenario 10 are no slouches, and both the US paratroops and russian Guards SMG will appear in more than one scenario. The broken side morale of the SS is eye catching but despite the limited range, it’s the higher firepower of the Pioniers and Engineers which has thus far captured our imaginations a bit more. After 30 plays of the game, we have yet to see an Assault support unit come into play for the Soviets.
Now, you'll forgive me once again for taking a sneak peek into the Mediterranean playbook p24 and clipping out a much more comprehensive view of the unit manifest for reference. It's hard to outdo the designer!
Boxed Stats
Boxed stats give the unit the possibility to use specific card actions which are extremely useful in boosting attacks, but also in increasing your ability to keep cards moving through your hand.
Boxed Firepower (the first number) opens up the ‘Assault Fire’ action which allows you to make a fire attack when activated to move. A tremendously powerful action that can be used offensively and defensively. Additionally, boxed FP adds +1 to the melee FP of that unit, which can be a devastatingly powerful boost when advancing into melee with multiple units, especially if further boosted by a leaders command.
Boxed Range (the middle number) allows that unit to use Spray Fire, and thus target two adjacent hexes for the same Fire Attack roll. Needless to say this can make the HMG an even more deadly weapon
Boxed Movement (the third number) lets you use the Smoke Grenades action, a key part of American military tactics and not to be underestimated. Being able to move through the cover of smoke will save you a lot of problems, and it can also be used to nullify the threat of a heavy firepowered unit or group in an adjacent hex, if you can get close enough to use it.
Quick comparison
I recently had a cracking replay of Scenario 3 (Bonfire of the NKVD) and noted how well the Attacker/Defender setup worked there. The Russians start with a large VP lead, and the prospect of extra Defender VP but despite relatively low numbers and having to traipse through wire, the German attackers totally dominate their russian counterparts, in firepower but most especially in range.
The russians do have their highest commander on site at the command post, Cpt Egorov, so stacking him with the russian MMG a squad and a team provides at least some rebuttal in the form of a 10 FP (6 for the MG, plus 2 for the leader, with 1 more for squad and team as a firegroup - even though as a defender it will often be more useful to take individal 'poor' shots with 8 FP (MMG 6 + 2 command), 7 FP (Squad 5 + 2 command) and 5 (Team 3 + 2 command), burning more cards to advance the Clock)
but lets focus on the incoming approach as the germans traverse the board en route to assault positions around the command post. In effect we'll be seeing
Russian Militia
Morale: 7, FirePower: 5, Range: 2 (OUCH), Move: 3
Broken:5/2/1/1
LMG (Degtyarev DP)
FirePower: 3 (boxed)
Range: 6 (boxed)
vs
Sgt Ganz (Cmd Radius: 2)
German Rifle
Morale: 7, FirePower: 5, Range: 5 (boxed), Move: 4 (boxed)
Broken: 7/2/1/1
HMG (MG-42)
Firepower: 8 (boxed)
Range: 16 (boxed)
You should immediately see the "tall man punching the dwarf" effect of range in particular. That range of 2 is punishing for the russians and combined with the scattering of trees means the germans can make rapid and relatively safe movement across the map, the brush hindrance also removes the threat of the Russian LMG.
Consider also that the German MG42 (HMG) with FP:8 / Range: 16, boosted by Ganz (Command Radius: 2) provides a base FP of 10, so a standard stack of Ganz & squad & team & HMG has 12 FP (still 9 even through the hindrance) at a range of 4 hexes, or up to 7 hexes with a FP of 11 (removing the low range Weapon Team), and that HMG can cover the entire map with a FP of 10. Whereas the Russian HMG will either be in the command post with Egorov (giving a similar base FP of 10 but stuck in a fixed rear position), or in one of the Buildings in the middle of the map without Egorov and thus a reduced FP.
Anyway, the main Point is you will quickly feel that range making a huge difference in how you can move as the germans and how you can react as the russians. The German advance will move, swiftly and in strength towards the key Objective 5 and its wonderful to experience (the asymmetry). Its also fantastic to see how things tighten up as you approach the command post, if you've been crafty with your use of wire and placement of the HMG and organisation of your troops, then the Clock starts to tick and you'll realise that the final push for the win isn't quite so easy again. As is usually the case in Combat Commander, things are never quite so straight forward when the shit hits the fan*
Another key difference is the broken side morale. The germans are unfazed and relatively easily rallied, the russians however literally go to pieces and will be easily routed back and potentially even off the board for bonus elimination VPs and possible surrender worries.
Well, the FP difference comes mainly from the fact that the germans will be focussed into more concentrated pockets, and that moving HMG but its really the range thats the killer. Its an easy stat to overlook, since Firepower usually catches the Eye, but this scenario is a real Eye opening examination of the effect of sending in german units who can shoot 150-210 feet without even needing the 500 foot reach of the MG42, whereas the Russians are mainly limited to 60 foot shots, perhaps 90 for those lucky enough to be stacked with one of the other leaders. Once again it's Worth considering the claustrophobic scale of these engagements, and then just Think about those numbers. You're a russian militia unit, and out through the tree line a couple of hundred feet away a swathe of germans who can not only see you BUT SHOOT EFFECTVIELY AT YOU, and there's nothing you can do until they're half way on top of you. And that's what I mean when I say you can casually miss the difference between a 5/5/4 and a 5/2/4 counter but it is a HUGE difference.
* cultural aside: readers may not be aware but in Swedish 'fan' is their equivalent of a curse, maybe like the f word but not so harsh, not unlike shit in fact (a word they throw around a lot more commonly than we English do). So "shit hits the fan" sounds particularly messy to my ears living over here.
Combat Odds Table
I added this just for fun, I hope it’s correct, let me know if you spot any errors or inconsistencies. It’s not something I use, or will ever use, it was more the result of having a bit too much time on my hands and musing over a thread where someone asked what the point of fire groups was. There are a lot of good reasons why you would want to use a fire group instead of shooting individually, but here I just tried to work out what the odds of breaking an opponent was based on the required die roll difference needed, and how that was shifted by adding actions and modifiers. Here’s what I came up with
Example using the Combat Odds Table:
lets carry on with an example from Scenario 3
German Rifle Squad (Base FP:5) shoots at Russian Militia (Morale:7) in trees (Morale +2)
Differential, D is 5-9 = -4, for a stationary target the German squad requires 1 - (-4) = 5, i.e. the german will need to roll 5 more than the russian to achieve a break.
Base Odds of this are: 14.1%, however a single +2 Marksmanship card doubles that to 28.3%, Hand Grenades (Another +2) if the russian is in an adjacent hex raises it to 45.5%, if you throw in another box of hand grenades you’re up to 63.4% (those Actions can really make a big difference)
Now lets imagine the poor russian is in line of sight of Ganz's Group, a squad, a weapon team, and an HMG within 4 hexes so all pieces (except Ganz himself) could form a cohesive fire Group
HMG is 8 FP, plus 2 for Ganz command. Plus Another 1 each for the squad and the team. Thats 12.
The differential this time is 12-9 or +3
To break the russians the germans need to roll 1-(3), or -2, i.e. they break the russians even if they roll 2 less
Thats a 71.7% chance of breaking the russians, a marksmanship action there boosts it to 86.9% and if you wanted to risk adding a Sustained Fire action due to the HMG it would be a 94.9% chance of breaking (though you'd be far more worried as the german about Rolling a double and thus breaking your HMG, or worse yet Rolling snake Eyes and having the HMG eliminated because it would have broken twice).
However, the German could also fire the HMG separately for 10FP and then the squad and team as an 8FP Group (5 for the squad with +2 for Ganzs command again, and 1 more for the team).
Now the first attack with 10 FP has a differential of +1, so the germans need to roll even with the russians to break them - a 54.50% chance (71.7% by adding a +2 modifier action).
Then the follow up attack has a differential of -1, requiring a die roll advantage of 1-(-1) = +2, a 36.8% success boosted to 54.5% with a +3 modifier.
However, if the germans managed to break the russians with the first attack, their morale is now only 5 plus 2 for the trees. So the followup attack would be identical to the first one, i.e a 54.5% to break them again (and eliminate them).
Criticisms that this game is not chock full with lethal action are wide of the mark in my opinion.
Fire Groups
There was a thread asking what the Point of fire Groups was since adding extra pieces only increased the firepower of the Group by 1 rather than just summing all the individual fire Powers.
I Think it was here
Why fire group?
Well, first of all the system itself is designed on a 2d6 bell curve, so those measly +1 modifiers are actually rather more significant than they would appear, not to mention the Point that different postures want to see time passing at different rates, a defender wants to burn cards, "eat Clock" to rack up defender VP and force the attacker into making risky moves and to hold on to their usual starting VP buffer. To do this, a leader activating several pieces contiguously connected across several hexes would usually want to fire individually and use as many cards as possible even if the individual chances of each shot would be poor. Conversely the attacker wants the opposite, doesnt want to fire when unnecessary, wants to limit card burn and give themself more time to achieve the objectives. From that perspective, its much more attractive to form a fire Group with all your connected pieces. Not only will it use just one card for the fire attack roll, but it will have a much better chance of breaking the target, which possibly opens up avenues of approach free from opportunity fire
However, there are other examples relating to the use of actions. Let me demonstrate
Lets say we have a German Squad, Team and LMG activated to fire, potentially as a Group. FP of 5, 5 and 4 individually, or 5+1+1=7 as a Group.
Shooting at the same russian unit with base morale of 7 in cover of 2 for a final morale of 9
Chance to break
for the Firegroup 28.8%
for the individuals 32.7% (individual odds 14.1%, 14.1%, 8.8% so to avoid breaking, all 3 shots must miss, i.e. (1-0.141)x(1-0.141)x(1-0.088)
Here it seems you get a better chance to break the russian by chancing 3 smaller odds shots - again, ignoring the fact that the german might be attacking and thus would prefer a single card higher value attack roll.
however, what if we had a single +2 action to throw in, like marksmanship or similar.
now the firegroups chance goes up to 45.5%
applying the +2 modifier to one of the individal shots gives either 43.8% (boosting the 5 FP to 7), or 41.7% (boosting the 4 FP to 6).
In other Words, it's better here to use a Group if you want a higher chance to break the opponent.
Of course, in this example, the posture will be a more important factor since its just a few per cent here or there, but I wanted to demonstrate the principle that depending on how you organize your groupings and what actions you can apply, its not Always a given that a Group or a non Group is the "best option" (statistically speaking).
Bear in mind of course, that you will rarely eliminate unbroken units with a single attack (I Think Pacific modifies this with the possibility of insta kills if you double their morale with an attack total, this may even be in the variants which Chad posted to C3i Magazine (not included in this overview) - various events or triggers can help of course - but by attacking with multiple pieces or Groups you have the possibility to break and then eliminate enemies. Also a factor is that leaders command bonusses apply individually to units sharing a hex with them, so a +2 leader stacked with those units would get 3 individual attacks of FP 5+2, 5+2, 4+2, (7/7/6) whereas as a Group they'd get 5+2+1+1 (9)
As Always, there's lots of things to Think about even for individual options on firing and targets. And please do not take this as advocacy of referring to combat odds charts or Learning percentages as some kind of mechanical "gamery". The game is really such a wonderful, riveting narrative rich experience, I Think you're best served by "Learning by feel / experience" of how to push the odds in your favour rather than slavishly counting out the odds by rote. I included this just as a demonstration, and to illustrate that combat in this game is indeed lethal once your troops push into the firing line.
Cards
Once again I realise that Chad outdid anything I could summarize by providing a very nice manifest of the card decks for each nation in the Mediterranean playbook. While the following tables show some of the variations in Orders & Actions (also summarised on the back of each nations own card in their Fate Deck), it's important to remember that its not just the distribution of orders and actions but also the combinations of Orders with specific Actions. This intersects also with the posture, and provides some relief for the beleaguered russians as we will see.
First, the Orders
and then, the Actions
Remember that a good player will find a way to use those Actions either to boost their Orders, or to keep the cards moving through their hands, even during times when the luck of the draw is not with them. Finding a way to make some small gains via the use of actions is generally going to be better than just throwing away your cards as discards over and over and hoping for specific cards. You'll see that other than the specific combinations (available in the manifest), the Fate Decks are not outrageously asymmetric.
In terms or orders, the Russian player will find it easier to move and to assault, which only reinforces their strengths of larger numbers of units able to swarm enemy positions and win in Close combat. The Americans on the other hand are more likely to be able to call in artillery support, and have more fire cards. Those extra 2 fire cards might not seem like much of a difference, but you will feel it! The german player sits in the middle of most things, competent at Everything without any strong dominance in any area. They do have an extra rout card.
As for the actions, the differences in options are a Little more pronounced. What's clear is the USA will be relying on Smoke, the Russians on hiding in cover, and running round patching up the wounded to fight on. I Think this is a Lovely way to create a historical feel to the different nations, without being too overtly forcing. If you didn't look at the manifest, you'd soon feel these differences over the course of playing the game several times. Not to be ignored are the underlined actions, which can only be played as the scenario defender. Remember that the USA is rarely the defender in the base game scenarios, that means 8 out of their 72 cards have useless actions most of the time (plus the normal Command Confusion, and even Dig Ins which are played during Time Advances only). The german and russian player will have more opportunity to make use of those cards, the "Hidden X" cards in particular can spring a nasty surprise at just the critical moment and you should bear that in mind when facing a Defender.
I look forward to seeing and playing with the Fate Decks from the British, French and Italian forces in the Mediterranean expansion (not to mention the Resistance decks!)
Choosing A Scenario
OK, so you want to choose a scenario to play? There’s nothing wrong with playing them in order by the way, and as we saw in the figure showing the terrain features, it’s not a bad way to slowly add in new rules sections a couple at a time as you gain experience with the system. But I put together a couple of tables to differentiate between the scenarios based on nationality (it seems many players have a strong preference to take on specific sides) as well as a table specifying posture. From there, you can select things like Troop Quality, Order Capability and even an Objectives ‘category’, from there you should be able to find the ‘right fit’ for your current mood. You can of course just check out the summary tables and select a scenario based on whatever criteria you wish.
Key to the objectives descriptions
In principle there are 6 categories of Objectives shown in the table
Exit - double VPs for exiting units off enemy board edge
Elim - double VPs for eliminating enemy units
All - 1,2 or 3 VPs for each of the 5 Objectives
SD - Automatic win if you Control all 5 objectives at sudden Death roll (Before making the roll)
Obj X - Gives extra Points to Objective X (in rapidly increasing order of importance 1 through 5)
Random - drawn randomly from the bag
Perhaps a Picture would be easier?
note the red outlined chits are double sided 'Open' i.e. they will never be secret (Exit, Elim, SD and the 10 Point Objective 5 chit)
Pay special attention to the value of the different Objectives. That triangular forming of chits demonstrates two things
i) Objective 5 should never be ignored!
ii) Chad had obviously been having a beer with Stefan Feld when he made up his little "triangle of points" awards for the different objectives 1-2-3-4-5. Classic Point Salad!
Scenario Chooser Table 1
if you want to play a specific nation
Example:
If you want to play as the USA, choose a posture, let’s say ‘Attack’, then Troop Quality ‘Elite’ leaves us 3 choices, do we want a scenario focussing on all objectives, or on elimination of the enemy, or on a specific key Objective. Let’s say you want to capture a specific objective, then by following the options
USA / Attack / Elite / Obj 5 we identify Scenario 4: Closed for Renovations
If you’d rather play the Germans and feel like Defending with troops of standard Line quality, but you want to focus on securing all on board objectives, then specifying
Germany / Defend / Line / All Obj we identify Scenario 9: Rush to Contact
Finally, let’s say you want to play the Russians, also in Defend mode but not in a scenario with limited orders
USSR / Defend / gives us 3 options, one of which has Order Capability of 1, so we ignore Scenario 7 and instead choose between the Green quality in Scenario 3 where we have to defend a specific Objective 5, or with Elite quality in Scenario 10 where we are looking to secure exit VPs and prevent our opponent from escaping.
of if you want to pick based on posture
This is just another table sorting the scenarios by posture, then just pick a Troop Quality, and an Order Capability and/or Objective Type and check the first column for the available nations and matching scenario you need. E.g. if you want to try a Recon scenario, you’re stuck with Line Quality, but for a 3 Order scenario with Elimination points to the fore, then take the Germans in scenario 7: Bessarabian Nights
What I should have done is also provide some other sorting options but here is the complete information collated into one table, showing each scenario, the combatants, setup information, and composition of forces. As usual, I’ve used grey/green and brown to indicate German, American and Russian specific items. You may want to pick out specific aspects of a scenario to your taste, such as playing time (but see above for more detailed info), or picking a scenario featuring an even starting VP situation.
Oh, and just one more image showing the different scenarios using the base game maps (to date). I flicked through them to see how many seem at first glance to be playable with just the base game and most of them are (unless I missed something). Anyway, here it is
In a nutshell description
1 German & Russian recon patrols clash at the Lake House
2 Band of Brothers struggle through the hedges of Normandy
3 Panic at Russian HQ, destroy all documents before the Germans seize them!
4 ‘The Dirty Dozen’ assault a country chateau
5 Russian escape attempt through the frozen winter
6 Lieutenant Wray spoils the German day, can they hold the US at bay?
7 Russian partisans running rings round the German patrol chain
8 Russians link arms to stop German escape attempt
9 The one with a bit of everything!
10 Germans rooting out the russians holed up on campus
11 Broken down tank supports defence of the line
12 Brazilians mount the hills through the mist at Monte Cassino
Ratings and Comments
Unfortunately, the part which might have been of most interest to some people will probably end up being the most trite since I honestly feel like it’s choosing between your children to try and nominate ‘favourites’. I didn’t start out expecting this to be the case, but very quickly I realised that I was enjoying a lot of Scenarios that others didn’t seem to find that interesting, even the basic opening scenario was great, but then Scenario 7 and 8 seem to get a bit of stick and I found them both extremely engaging and unique. But then you’ve got assaults on country mansions, broken down tanks, storming a university campus, burning important papers, I mean there’s just so much goodness going on.
When I first started playing each scenario, I tried to fit them into some kind of overall relative ranking, and thought about keeping them divided up into some kind of 1:2:3:3:2:1 pyramid with a clear favourite and a clear damp squib, a couple of great ones and a couple of so-so and then 3 of each around the middle, slightly above and slightly below average. I have no idea why I thought that would be appropriate, but my ‘first time through’ appraisal left me with something like this
Favourite 9
Excellent 10/12
Great 4/11/6
Good 3/5/8
OK 1/7
Dud 2 needs to go up into the top half
Note that I actually noted that Scenario 2 would almost certainly be something I’d appreciate more with experience, and that was certainly the case, I’d rate that one much, much higher based on a subsequent play. Scenario 4 was an early favourite (The ‘Dirty Dozen’ scenario assaulting the country chateau) but I really liked the variety provided by Scenarios 7 and 8. Scenario 6 and 11 just kept kicking me in the behind, but I still wanted to come back for more, I also really enjoyed 10 and 12, but the wife did start to get a bit tired of the Attacker/Defender ‘chase down a big VP deficit’ type scenarios, which is a shame because Number 9 is another one of those but I felt like that was the best overall scenario, with its fuller time profile, both sides with off board artillery, open terrain, a vineyard and house, hills on the flanks, minefields, each Objective worth a lot of points, just a lot going on. And just to reinforce the point, when I wrote ‘Dud’ that’s a relative dud, so I still loved it and would rather keep playing just that one scenario over and over than play any other game.
At the time of writing, Scenario 9 is last in line for another replay, and that should be happening tonight, it's been an agonising week or more since I last played and I'm feeling extremely twitchy. I honestly don’t see myself not wanting to play any of the 12 scenarios and I think that’s a pretty fantastic result. It might have been nice with a bit more spread in Years, perhaps a bit more Recon posture and some more ‘level’ starting setups (at least that would go down well with the wife), but the maps are fantastic (and really pleasing to the eye, I might add, a cracking job by Leland Myrick) and really give lots of variety in how the firefights play out. I’ll leave a proper ‘Review’ until I have more experience with the game and the scenarios, but I thought I’d quickly check how the AAR repository had the scenarios rated, with some surprising results!
When I later tried to update my ratings I came up with slightly different ratings, and if I tweak them again based on today I might say like this
in order then
9 Rush to Contact
10 Commando School
11 Hold the Line
4 Closed for Renovation
3 Bonfire of the NKVD
6 Paralyzed from the West Down
2 Hedgerows & Hand Grenades
8 Breakout Dance
12 Misty Mountain
5 Cold Front
7 Bessarabian Nights
1 Fat Lipki
AAR Repository Ratings
8,5 11
7,7/7,5/7,4 8/2/10
7,0/7,0/7,0 1/3/4
6,8/6,7/6,7 10/6/12
6,1 12/5
4,6 9
A clear winner in Scenario 11, I suppose no surprise as it does feature a fantastic story in the broken down Sherman tank, the Germans bring their feared SS squads into action for the first time, under tight time pressure to gain control of the two hilltops guarding the “Line” referenced in the Scenario name, but it is based on only 2 ratings so you probably have to take it with a bit of a grain of salt. For me, that scenario, while great, feels very unforgiving on the germans under that time pressure, and with lots of places for the tank to get at you from the very start. I do like the idea someone on the BGG forum had which was to draw a random hex at setup and put the tank in the closest legal hex to that, just to increase the range of options for setup and development of the scenario. I’m stunned that Scenario 9 got panned, again, only 5 ratings, but still, it’s hard to imagine that one not being among most peoples favourites. I can’t quite work out why it would be so badly rated, it wasn’t even unbalanced with 3:2 wins for the USA.
It’s very interesting for me to see that the site had over 50 submissions for the first scenario, dropping to half that for the second and then dropping slightly again each time until about Scenario 7, when all of a sudden from Scenario 8 onwards, very few submissions were made (a slight bump for Scenario 10). I don’t know if that was lack of interest or access to the site itself, or if it represents people moving away from the game, or moving onto the RSG.
see also my user poll on scenario ratings here
Rate the Base Game Scenarios
where you guys came up with
11 Hold the Line
4 Closed for Renovation
9 / 10 Rush to Contact / Commando School
6 Paralyzed from the West Down
3 Bonfire of the NKVD
12 Misty Mountain
2 Hedgerows & Hand Grenades
7 / 8 Bessarabian Nights / Breakout Dance
1 Fat Lipki
5 Cold Front
If I cobble all those three sources together to see what the final tallies are, we get this
I'm still surprised that Scenario 5 fell so low for some reason. I can understand more why Scenario 7 might not be to everyones tastes. Scenarios 4 and 11 are basically "Combat Commander porn" (I suppose 10 has a bit of that aspect too) so am not surprised. I'm still very disturbed by the horrendous outlying low value for Scenario 9 (probably my favourite) on the AAR scenario. I guess in those few ratings were some unhappy campers possibly.
My own play tally reads 2 for each of the 12 scenarios, apart from Scenario 1 and 11 (5 plays of each). Something of an Admiral Nelson perhaps. I guess #1 is understandable, as for #11 it just has a habit of laying waste to my carefully laid plans as the German attacker and I can’t seem to just accept it. I am very happy to say that not only did I find some very nice ‘pimps’ for the scenario with a small scale miniature Sherman tank to put on the map, and a pre painted Sherman tank wreck to have off board beside the counters representing the occupants, but I finally cracked a win at the 5th attempt, despite suffering my standard early game disasters, this time hanging on to make a comeback, and even then being saved at the bell with a lucky Objective Chit which just pushed things onto my side. Feast your eyes on this though
Balance
It wouldn’t be fair of me to put much if any stock in my play stats thus far, I’ve been playing just the Germans so far, and have managed to win at least once in all the Scenarios except Scenario 6 (feels a lot like Scenario 11 in that I have a good feeling at setup, but things just tend to go badly wrong from the start and then get progressively worse). The Soviets have yet to win in Scenario 3 or 5, the Americans haven’t won Scenario 2 or 4 (or 12). I don’t see any reason to believe this won’t be corrected sooner rather than later.
Using the AAR Repository for stats based on more plays, it seems like Scenario 4 does indeed have a bit of a bias (65%) towards the Germans, while Scenario 6 is biased (70%) towards the USA: this tallies with our own impressions of which side is having the toughest task. A bit more surprised to see lopsided stats for Scenarios 7 and 8, opposite to how we’ve experienced them (Germany having good chances in 7 and the USSR having good chances in 8). In fact, all 8 reported plays of Scenario 8 resulted in german victory. Scenario 9 and 10 were a bit biased around 60% against the Germans (though again, our feelings were the opposite), all other scenarios were very close to 50% win rate for both sides. Given the wide range in setup conditions, available units and all the other factors going into designing these, I think that’s a pretty impressive summary.
I have seen some comments that Scenario 12 is broken, but am not sure how or why. Can anyone with more experience comment. It seems a difficult but not impossible job for the Americans who are Brazilians
Accessibility
I don’t think any of the scenarios are going to give you special trouble. Scenario 1 is a great starting point for the system and should get you going with the basics. New terrain and equipment is added piecemeal as you work through the scenario list, with the most obviously complex and demanding terrain coming in the very last engagement. On the whole, new players should probably just bear in mind the Avg.Time value, from the point of view of making certain scenarios extra demanding (both 4 and 11 really ask a lot of questions of the Attacker), lopsided Victory Point starts (both 3 and 4 start with one side on 20 VP and with it basically boiling down to an All or Nothing assault on Objective 5), but most of all in the Order Capability.
This is mostly true for the Soviet player, the German player will mostly feel this pinch in Scenarios 6 and 11, while the USA player probably only in Scenario 2. Scenarios 7 and 8 however, will put the Soviet player up against a tough german position with only a single order per turn. Combined with their 3 card discard limit, and in particular Scenario 7 as the defender (a 4 card hand) and you’re really asking for a lot of patience. It’s going to take some time before you start working out just the basics of manoeuvre, cover and covering fire, feints and decoys, fire lanes and groups and all this against the backdrop of hand management, tempo with bluffing and psychology to boot. Give it a try, don’t pre judge any of the scenarios and just let them develop in the ways that only Combat Commander will give you
I think you have to take in the right mindset that ‘shit will happen’ and that it’s fun, it’s a demanding and frustrating (at times) challenge, but the Scenario will constantly redefine itself, in real time and you just have to be ready at a moments notice to try and drive a new plan into action if an opportunity presents itself. Don’t try to force the action to be where it isn’t, and rather than accept the cliché of ‘Never Give Up’, instead try to approach the game with ‘mindfulness’, appreciate the narrative that’s being created, try to enjoy the unfolding of the story, even when it’s going against you, know that at some point, things will happen that might give you a chance to turn things around but try not to ‘play the outcome’ and focus on the mechanical details, instead ‘experience the narrative’ and try to see yourself in a constant struggle to push the story as it currently is, in a direction you want it to, even if it feels like every turn is a cliff hanger and new plot twist is just around the corner. Enjoy!
References
I thought I'd include some useful links and Resources, by no means is this complete or even extensive, and profuse and profound apologies to all Combat Commanders who have provided interesting material, be it discussions, AARs, images, files, Reviews, comments, all of it. I'm still trying to pick my way through so much great stuff.
Combat Commander Series
https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgamefamily/2303/combat-comman...
Thank you for everything, from the bottom of this old codgers heart.
Chad Jensen
Kai Jensen
John Foley
Bryan Collars
Rodger B. MacGowan
Leland Myrick
Lee Brimmicombe-Wood
Mark Simonitch
Mark Beyak
United States
Santa Rosa
California
Combat Commander gets your blood flowing.
Mark Buetow (Malacandra's) Great Lists
https://boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/38395/complete-combat-com...
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/461084/world-war-ii-com...
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/461131/combat-commander...
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/984659/scenario-information...
RSG Iphone by mkiefte (Michael Kiefte)
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1356292/random-scenario-gen...
Rules Summary (Angioman, tidied up by Largo68)
https://boardgamegeek.com/filepage/76476/flatten-learning-cu...
Polish Material
counters by Maciej CCzerwiec (Grzybek)
https://boardgamegeek.com/filepage/113611/polish-counters
scenarios by Dan Huffman (huffman123)
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/files/boardgame/all?username=h...
Adam Ruzzo (Bridger) great video tutorial (VASSAL)
https://boardgamegeek.com/video/29129/combat-commander-europ...
Amazing AARs by Chick and Donna Lewis, such as
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/290360/fate-deck-was-not-st...
Great Reviews like this one by revgiblet (James Webb)
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1005357/want-nail
and by Bridger again
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/366920/longest-winded-r...
and by Francis LaLumiere (weishaupt)
https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/266274/how-can-so-little-co...
The AAR Repository by Mike Sherwood (msherwoo) and Piero (Gorgoneion)
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/704468/cc-e-aar-reposit...
Condensed Track Display by Mara Saurio
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/filepage/45760/condensed-track...
Great Strategt Articles by Paul (Gunderian007) and awesome AARs too
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/1405601/how-be-aware-or...
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/1672881/front-may-1940
Top Rules we all forgot by D Clevenger (txaal)
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/148013/top-rules-we-all...
more great AARs by John McLintock (JMcL63)
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/1447288/combat-commande...
Strategy, Analysis, AND a Battle Pack by Andrew Laws (HarlemMimeSchool)
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/748128/thoughts-defensi...
Special heads up to my VASSAL gang (we've not gotten into a regular routine yet but I've appreciated the games we've had)
Michael (Michael_Olsen)
Antonia (Muad dib)
César Montera (NoMasOvejas)
and thanks to EVERYONE on the BGG and CSW forums who make it a pleasure to be a part of this great game community. It's been great to discover and uncover this growing passion and I look forward to contributing as much as I can to try and give back as much as I am getting from all of you.
Now its just time to fill out that last "repeat play" by taking on the awesome Rush to Contact again, and then decide how to proceed next. So much gaming goodness and so little time! More base game replays, the Paratroopers Battle Pack 1, Random Scenario Generator, the C3i scenarios compatible with the base game, or crack into the Mediterranean box and get the rest of the nations on board
Whatever it ends up being, it's going to be great.
