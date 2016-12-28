|
Fall 1915
The Great War celebrates its first anniversary. The Central Powers, confident that Paris would be in German hands before Christmas, have had to modify their initial goals. The Triple Entente, after their heroic repelling of the enemy in the West, are looking to their allies in the Balkans and the East to buy them the time that they need to bring their considerable resources to bear. All the while, America stands in the background, watching with interest events in the Old World...
Germany
Plans this season are for a massive German offensive on all available fronts, including some naval action...
Event Card Phase
Germany draws Zeppelin/Gotha Raids!.
More woe for Great Britain's production.
Movement Phase
Germany moves both her fleets from German Home Port to the Blockade box.
No, no, hear me out. The way I see it, Britain has to flip a fleet to deal with the Austro-Hungarian Fleet, and with Gotha Raids in place any damage the German fleet can do will be an extra PP burden on an already overloaded nation. Plus, there's always the slim chance that I can inflict three hits on the British Fleet, thus rendering them unable to deal with the Austro-Hungarian Fleet. The worst that can happen is that it will cost me PPs to refit or rebuild my fleets, which I can deal with right now.
Combat Phase
Naval engagement. Germany rolls a 1 and a 2. WA roll a 4,5 and a 6. British Fleet takes 3 hits. German Fleet takes 0 hits.
British Fleet retreats to British Home Port. Blockade broken!
At last the low die rolls pay off! I don't think I can put into word exactly how devastating this result is for the Western Allies. The High Seas Fleet smashed the Royal Navy here. Not only is the Blockade broken, which is bad enough for the WA, but they are now unable to eliminate the Austro-Hungarian Fleet, meaning that Serbia is isolated for another turn, and if Salonika comes up the WA will be unable to take advantage of it. This could be a game changer.
Let's hope the good rolls continue!
Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerrilla attack against the BEAEF.
Rolls a 5 - no effect.
German 12th Army attacks Serbia from Hungary. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Serbian 1st Army defends.
Germany rolls a 2(-1). WA roll a 4. German 12th Army spent.
The Serbians continue their amazing defence.
German 14th Army attacks Lithuania from Prussia. Russian 1st Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4. EA/USA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 10th Army attacks. Russian 4th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4(+1). EA/USA roll a 5. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 7th Army attacks Minsk from Brest-Litovsk, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 5th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 1 and a 2. EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. German 7th Army spent.
German 8th Army attacks. Russian 5th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 2. EA/USA roll a 4. TE win. German 8th Army spent.
Mixed results in the East. Now on to the Western Front.
German 3rd Army attacks Verdun from Somme, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.
Germany rolls 1 and a 6. WA roll a 4. CP win. Trench breached.
German 3rd Army attacks. French 10th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 6. WA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 4th Army attacks. French 9th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4(+1). WA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 5th Army attacks. French 1st Army defends.
Germany rolls a 6(+1). WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 9th Army attacks. French 3rd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 6(+1). WA roll a 6. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 2nd Army attacks. French 4th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4(+1). WA roll a 5. CP win. Both armies spent.
The defenders of Verdun are all spent, so the Germans stop the attacks from Somme. The idea is to let the armies in The Rhine deliver the finishing blow, so that I can advance with them and leave the Somme armies where they are.
German 17th Army attacks Verdun from The Rhine. Attempts to breach trench.
Germany rolls a 3. WA roll a 6. TE win. German 17th Army spent.
German 11th Army attacks.
Germany rolls a 3. WA roll a 3. CP win. Trench breached.
German 11th Army attacks. Defenders spent.
Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 5. German 11th Army spent.
German 6th Army attacks.
Germany rolls a 1. WA roll a 5. German 6th Army spent.
The Germans are out of fresh armies, and the French hold Verdun by the skin of their teeth. A costly combat phase with no land gains, but after the devastating Battle of Jutland, the CP is happy to trade PP for PP all day.
Production Phase
U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 6 and a 10. 1 U-Boat spent.
Germany has 13 PPs. Germany refits 2nd to 12th armies, 14th Army and 1 U-boat.
Germany is in such a strong PP position that they can afford to refit everything that was spent during the Autumn.
Technology Draw: Germany draws U2 Fire Control. Germany keeps U2 Fire Control.
I'd like to see Great Britain restore the Blockade now!
Western Allies
What a disaster that was. This'll be another turn of licking wounds.
Event Card Phase
WA draw Salonika. 'Salonika Open' marker placed in Greece.
This is the worst thing that could have happened. For those who are not familiar with the game, this event lets the WA move an army to Greece - which is good - and freely supply Serbia - which is also good. But the presence of the AH Fleet in the Mediterranean means that Serbia cannot be supplied and the WA cannot move any armies through the Mediterranean Sea. This means that Salonika being open is useless to me at the moment, and will continue to be useless for at least another turn because I need to refit my Fleets to deal with the AH Fleet. Furthermore, if Serbia falls before I can get an army into Greece then Salonika will close and the CP will gain 1 VP at the end of the game. This is a terrible situation for the WA.
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
No combats.
Production Phase
U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 7 and an 11. -1 PP for Great Britain.
Italy has 1 PP. Italy refits the 1st Army.
France has 3 PPs. France refits the 1st, 3rd and 4th armies.
Great Britain has 4 PPs. Great Britain refits 3 Fleets.
GB transfers 1 PP to France.
Technology Draw: WA draw A3 Tanks, for no effect.
Verdun is vulnerable, with only 3 fresh armies in defence, and if Serbia falls this turn then the WA will find themselves in an even bigger hole. Things look bleak.
Eastern Allies/USA
Event Card Phase
EA/USA draw First Line Formations. The Russian 5th Army is now a First Line Formation.
Helpful, but I'd rather be getting some of the events that move the US Entry marker up.
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
No combats.
I felt that playing for time was a good Russian strategy at this moment.
Production Phase
Russian has 4 PPs to spend. Russia refits the 1st and 4th armies.
Russian builds the 12th Army (Fresh) in Minsk.
If Russian can fully deploy then it can be difficult for the CP to dislodge them without weakening the Western Front.
Central Allies
Event Card Phase
CA draw Bulgaria Joins the Central Powers.
Bulgaria deploys the 1st and 2nd armies to Bulgaria.
And surely there goes Serbia...
Movement Phase
AH 2nd Army moves from Poland to Galicia.
Poland is now behind CP lines, so there's no need to keep an army there, especially not when it's needed on the front line.
Combat Phase
Turkish 4th Army attacks Sinai from Jerusalem. MEF defends.
CA roll a 3. WA roll a 5. TE win. Turkish 4th Army spent.
AH 6th Army attacks Serbia from Bosnia. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Serbian 1st Army defends.
CA roll a 5(-1). EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.
Bulgarian 1st Army attacks Serbia from Bulgaria. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Serbian 2nd Army defends.
CA roll a 1(-1). EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. Bulgarian 1st Army spent.
AH 5th Army attacks Serbia from Hungary, with Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Serbian 2nd Army defends.
CA roll a 3(-1) and a 4(-1). EA/USA roll a 5. TE win. AH 5th Army spent.
Yet again, Serbia buys the TE more time, but how long can they hold out without aid from Europe?
Production Phase
Turkey has 1 PP to spend. Turkey refits the 4th Army.
AH has 3 PPs to spent. AH refits the 2nd, 5th and 6th armies.
Winter 1915 will be a crucial stage of the war.
End of Fall 1915.
Ha! Very cool move with the High Seas fleet! A perfect demonstration of reading the situation and taking the long-shot chance when it behooves one to do so. Medium risk / high reward! The Central Powers need to play balls-to-the-wall in this game and you have proven how it pays off to do so. Great report.
Herm
