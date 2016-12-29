|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 447.01
17,341 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
109.3% of Goal | 1 Days Left
Support:
-
James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
-
Winter 1915
Germany
Event Card Phase
Germany draws Elite Mountain Division. The German 12th Army is now an Elite Mountain Division.
This should help with our problem in the Balkans.
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerilla attack against the BEAEF.
Germany rolls a 4. No effect.
German 12th Army attacks Serbia from Hungary. Serbian 2nd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.
That's what an Elite Mountain Division is for. The Serbian armies are spent and there are no reinforcements on the way. All the CA need is one successful attack and Serbia will finally fall, and as an added bonus the WA will not be able to ship and army to Greece and Salonika will close, netting me an easy VP.
German 9th Army attacks Verdun from Somme, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach the trench.
Germany rolls a 1 and a 2. WA roll a 6. TE win. German 9th Army spent.
German 3rd Army attacks.
Germany rolls a 3. WA roll a 6. TE win. German 3rd Army spent.
Germany 4th Army attacks.
Germany rolls a 5. WA roll a 3. CP win. Trench breached.
Germany 4th Army attacks. French 1st Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 5th Army attacks. French 3rd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 5(+1). WA roll a 6. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 2nd Army attacks. French 4th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 5(+1). WA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.
As with last time, the defenders are now spent and the next attack will come from The Rhine so I don't have to move any armies from Somme.
German 11th Army attacks Verdun from The Rhine. Attempts to breach the trench.
Germany rolls a 6. WA roll a 1. CP win. Trench breached.
German 11th Army attacks. Defenders spent.
Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 1. CP win. French 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Armies retreat to Paris. German 6th, 11th and 17th advance into Verdun from The Rhine.
Verdun has fallen. The WA are bottled up in Paris, and France's production capability is now halved. As the WA player I had the option of invoking They Shall Not Pass! but the Germans still had two Fresh armies, had breached the trench and would get the Big Push advantage. Better to live to fight another day.
Production Phase
U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 2 and an 8. No attrition.
Germany has 13 PPs to spend. Germany refits the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 9th, 11th, 12th and 17th armies.
Germany builds two trenches in Verdun.
Germany transfers 3 PP to Austria-Hungary.
Technology Draw: Germany draws P1 Aerial Reconnaissance. Germany keeps P1 Aerial Reconnaissance.
Germany deploys CP Air Superiority to Somme.
Heavy Artillery flipped to Ready.
The CP have a massive technological advantage over the TE at the moment. This is unfortunate for the TE. They need a lucky break.
Western Allies
Event Card Phase
WA draw Inspired Leadership. British 2nd Army now has Inspired Leadership.
Under the circumstances, this is not a particularly useful event. It will, however, help when we defend against the inevitable German attack.
This event just makes me think about a comment I read from a British soldier in World War One. He talked about how his general would visit the Front Line and walk up and down the trenches in a bright red hat without being shot by German snipers. The comment was "We believed that the Germans would never deliberately kill a British general for fear that his successor would do something unexpected."
Movement Phase
British Fleets move from the British Home Port to the Blockade box.
No, no, hear me out. My thinking is that I only need one fresh fleet to deal with the Austro-Hungarian Fleet event, so as long as the Germans don't roll 3 or more hits I'll be fine. Also, reestablishing the Blockade is a priority. It's a calculated gamble. Fortune Favours the Bold. He Who Dares Wins etc. etc.
Combat Phase
Naval Combat. Germany roll a 1 and a 5. Germany rerolls the 5 and gets a 2. WA roll a 4, 5 and a 5. British Fleets take 3 hits. German Fleets take 0 hits.
British Fleets retreat to the British Home Port box.
I have no words.
Production Phase
U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 9 and an 8. -2 PPs for Great Britain.
Italy has 1 PP. Italy refits the 3rd Army.
France has 3 PPs. France refits the 1st, 3rd and 4th armies.
Great Britain has 4 PPs. GB refits 2 Fleets and builds a trench in Paris.
Technology Draw: WA draw A3 Tanks, for no effect.
What a disaster. Serbia will fall, and Salonika will close. How can the TE come back from this?
Eastern Allies/USA
Event Card Phase
EA/USA draw Central War Industries. 2 PP marker placed in Petrograd.
This is another key EA/USA event I think. The extra PP is really helpful for Russia.
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
Russian 1st Army attacks Prussia from Lithuania. -1 DRM for Central War Industries. German 10th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 1(-1). Germany rolls a 3. CP win. Russian 1st Army spent.
Russian 4th Army attacks. German 10th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 5. Germany rolls a 5. TE win. Both armies spent. EA/USA gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
Russian 9th Army attacks. German 14th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 1(+1). Germany rolls a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.
Russian 5th Army attacks Brest-Litovsk from Minsk. +2 DRM for First Line Formations. German 7th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 6(+2). Germany rolls a 1. TE win. Both armies spent. EA/USA gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
Russian 6th Army attacks. German 8th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 4(+1). Germany rolls a 3. TE win. Both armies spent.
Russian 10th Army attacks. Defenders spent.
EA/USA roll a 6(+1). Germany rolls a 3. TE win. German 7th and 8th armies retreat to Poland. All Russian armies advance from Minsk into Brest-Litovsk.
The Germans get punished for neglecting the East.
Production Phase
Russian has 5 PPs to spend. Russian refits the 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 10th armies.
Central Allies
Event Card Phase
CA draw Balkan War Veterans.
NNNNNNnnnnooooooooooooooooo!!!!
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
AH 6th Army attacks Serbia from Bosnia. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Defenders spent. +1 DRM for Balkan War Veterans.
CA roll a 5(-1). EA/USA roll a 4(+1). TE win. AH 6th Army spent.
AH 5th Army attacks Serbia from Hungary, with Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Defenders spent. +1 DRM for Balkan War Veterans.
CA roll a 6(-1) and a 5(-1). EA/USA roll a 5(+1). TE win. AH 5th Army spent.
The only other option the CA have to conquer Serbia this turn is to send the Bulgarian 2nd Army in, but they would also face the same DRMs and have no PPs to refit their troops.
Serbia stands firm once again.
Turkish 4th Army attack Sinai from Jerusalem. MEF defends.
CA roll a 2. WA roll a 4. TE win. Turkish 4th Army spent.
AH 1st Army attacks Brest-Litovsk from Galicia, with Heavy Artillery. Russian 10th Army defends.
CA roll a 4 and a 4. EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent. CA get Big Push +1 DRM.
AH 2nd Army attacks. Russian 12th Army defends.
CA roll a 6(+1). EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.
AH 3rd Army attacks. Russian 5th Army defends.
CA roll a 1(+1). EA/USA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.
AH 4th Army attacks. Russian 6th Army defends.
CA roll a 3(+1). EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.
After the disappointment in the Balkans the Austro-Hungarians redeem themselves in Russia. Brest-Litovsk is nicely set up for the Germans to retake the province.
Production Phase
Turkey has 1 PP to spend. Turkey refits to the 4th Army.
AH has 6 PPs to spend. AH refits the 1st to 6th armies.
If the German 12th can successfully attack Serbia then we're still on track to close Greece to the WA. The end is nigh!
End of Winter 1915
The Serbian 1st Army should be spent in this picture. Sorry.
-
-
James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
-
For completeness sake I should mention that I got a rule wrong, and the Germans should have retreated from the Blockade box here. They shouldn't even have broken the Blockade in the first place.
Thanks to for pointing out my error.
Still, playing it wrong led to a more dramatic game...
-
|