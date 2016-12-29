|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 447.01
17,341 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
109.3% of Goal | 1 Days Left
Support:
-
James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
-
Spring 1916
Germany
Germany finds itself in the usual dilemma - how to divide its strength. If the capture of Paris is unlikely then it's going to come down to the final VP score. For the CP to win, the defeat of Russia - or at least significant gains in Russia - are compulsory. To this end, Germany must prop up its allies in the East.
Conquering Serbia would be a good start.
Event Card Phase
Germany draws Lettow-Vorbeck Campaigns! Germany refits the Lettow-Verbock Army.
More fun and games in East Africa.
Movement Phase
German 3rd and 9th Armies move from Somme to Poland.
Combat Phase
Lettow-Vorbeck Army attacks British East Africa from Tanga, with +2 DRM. BEAEF defends.
Germany rolls a 1(+2). WA roll a 5. TE win. Lettow-Vorbeck spent.
Oh well...
German 12th Army attacks Serbia from Hungary. Defenders spent.
Germany rolls a 1. EA/USA roll a 5. TE win. German 12th Army spent.
So Serbia survives again, and the TE will now be able to get into Greece. This was a key battle, and in retrospect sending the 3rd or 9th to Hungary instead of Poland may have been better. But that's the thing - the tiny nation of Serbia can tie up so many CP troops for so long, and it seems like a waste to have German troops in the Balkans. The next time I play I'm sending six German armies down to Hungary to deal with Serbia EARLY.
German 3rd Army attacks Brest-Litovsk from Poland, with Heavy Artillery. Defenders spent.
Germany rolls a 6 and a 4. EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Russian armies all retreat to Minsk. German armies advance to Brest-Litovsk.
German 9th Army attacks Lithuania from Brest-Litovsk. Russian 1st Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4. EA/USA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 4th Army attacks Paris from the Somme, with Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach a trench.
Germany rolls a 6 and a 3. WA roll a 1. CP win. Trench breached.
German 4th Army attacks. Attempts to breach a trench.
Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 1. CP win. Trench breached.
Germany 4th Army attacks. British 2nd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 4. CP win.
Inspired Leadership! triggered.
Germany rolls a 6. WA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent. Inspired Leadership! marker discarded. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 5th Army attacks. BEF defends.
Germany rolls a 5(+1). WA roll a 5. CP win. Both armies spent.
One of the reasons to make attacks that have no chance of resulting in a territorial gain is to force your opponent to have to spend PPs on refitting their armies. Currently the Germans can afford the losses more than the WA.
Production Phase
U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 4 and a 5. 1 U-Boat spent.
Germany refits Lettow-Vorbeck Army for free.
Germany has 13 PPs to spend. Germany refits the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 12th armies.
Germany builds the 18th Army (Fresh) in Hanover.
Germany builds a trench in Somme.
Germany transfers 2 PPs to Austria-Hungary.
Technology Draw: Germany draws P3 Jagdstaffels Formed, for no effect.
Western Allies
Event Card Phase
WA draw USA Financing. USA Entry Track moved to 3.
US Entry edges closer and another PP for France. Both most welcome.
Movement Phase
No movements.
The British Fleet are staying at home today. I learned my lesson last time.
Combat Phase
Naval engagement. Great Britain spends one Fleet to eliminate the Austro-Hungarian Fleet.
BEAEF attacks Tanga from British East Africa. Lettow-Vorbeck Army defends.
WA roll a 2. Germany rolls a 4. CP win. BEAEF spent.
At sea, I did what I should have done last turn, and I went for East Africa because a fresh L-V is something I don't want to have to deal with.
Production Phase
U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 7. -1 PP for Great Britain.
Italy has 1 PP. Italy builds the 4th Army (Spent) in Venetia.
France has 3 PPs. France refits 9th and 10th Armies.
France transfers 1 PP to Serbia.
Great Britain has 5 PPs. GB refits BEAEF, 1st and 2nd armies.
GB builds 4th Army (Fresh) in British Isles.
Technology Draw: WA draw Q2 Anti-Submarine Warfare. WA keep Q2 Anti-Submarine Warfare.
That will help with our U-Boat problem. The good news is that even if Serbia falls, we will still get one more WA turn before Salonika closes and should be able to get a WA unit into Greece, which will force the CP to have to earn that 1 VP.
Eastern Allies/USA
A quiet turn for the EA/USA this time.
Event Card Phase
EA/USA draw Open Ocean Policy. USA Entry Track moved to 4.
Slowly getting there. Let's hope that the Isolationists don't make an appearance.
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
No combats.
Production Phase
Serbia has 1 PP. Serbia refits the 1st Army.
Russia has 5 PPs. Russian refits the 1st, 5th, 6th, 9th and 10th armies.
Central Allies
Event Card Phase
CA draw Arab Revolt. Arab Revolt marker placed on Anatolia.
Stupid Lawrence of Arabia. Still, Turkey is reasonably secure at the moment.
Movement Phase
AH 4th Army moves from Galicia to Hungary.
I've messed about for too long. Time to put an end to Serbia.
Combat Phase
AH 5th Army attacks Serbia from Hungary, with Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Serbian 1st Army defends.
CA roll a 6(-1) and a 6(-1). EA/USA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent. AH gain the Big Push +1 DRM.
AH 4th Army attacks. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Defenders spent.
CA roll a 5. EA/USA roll a 4. CP win.
Serbia conquered. Serbian 2nd Army eliminated. Serbian 1st Army retreats to Albania. AH 4th Army advances to Serbia.
At last. Only several turns too late. Serbian resistance could end up being the deciding factor in this war.
Turkish 4th Army attacks Sinai from Jerusalem. MEF defends.
CA roll a 4. WA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.
AH 1st Army attacks Ukraine from Galicia, with Heavy Artillery. Russian 2nd Army defends.
CA roll a 5 and a 4. EA/USA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent. AH gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
AH 2nd Army attacks. Russian 3rd Army defends.
CA roll a 4(+1). EA/USA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent.
The purpose of this attack was to weaken the Russians so that they weren't able to attack Galicia from the Ukraine while the 4th Army were off gallivanting down in the Balkans.
Production Phase
Turkey has 1 PP. Turkey refits the 4th Army.
AH has 5 PPs. AH refits the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th armies.
AH transfers 1 PP to Turkey.
End of Spring 1916
-
-
Only Germany can transfer points to other nations within the Central Powers!
-
-
David Gómez Relloso
Spain
Dobro (Los Altos)
Burgos
-
Quote:
Serbia conquered. Serbian 2nd Army eliminated. Serbian 1st Army retreats to Albania. AH 4th Army advances to Serbia.
If I understand correctly the rules and official clarifications, units may only retreat to Albania if it is friendly, and it can only be considered friendly if there is a friendly unit occupying it.
So the Serbian army would be eliminated for not being able to retreat, or am I wrong?
David
-
-
James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
-
Leonidas487 wrote:
Only Germany can transfer points to other nations within the Central Powers!
Yes! You are right. Thank you.
Gentilhombre wrote:
If I understand correctly the rules and official clarifications, units may only retreat to Albania if it is friendly, and it can only be considered friendly if there is a friendly unit occupying it.
So the Serbian army would be eliminated for not being able to retreat, or am I wrong?
Albania is a special case - 10.2.3.1 in the rulebook.
"Units may, however, retreat into the area as if it is a friendly controlled area but only if there is no other option."
-
-
David G. Cox Esq.
Australia
Port Macquarie
NSW
Do what you can, with what you've got, where you are.
-
James,
Please be a good lad and write up a seasonal dice average sheet for the Germans and their opponents.
I can't believe the poor dice and the fact that the Germans are still in there with a chance.
-
-
James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
-
da pyrate wrote:
James,
Please be a good lad and write up a seasonal dice average sheet for the Germans and their opponents.
I can't believe the poor dice and the fact that the Germans are still in there with a chance.
You think that it's the dice that have kept the Germans in the game rather than my amazing strategies?
In all seriousness, I feel like I have played the Germans quite poorly so far, so perhaps the map would look very different if the dice had behaved themselves.
It's the WA Tech deck I'm more grumpy about...
I'll write up some thoughts on the game after I've finished it.
-
-
David Gómez Relloso
Spain
Dobro (Los Altos)
Burgos
-
Quote:
Albania is a special case - 10.2.3.1 in the rulebook.
"Units may, however, retreat into the area as if it is a friendly controlled area but only if there is no other option."
Oh, true! I had misunderstood that rule, thank you. Go on with this great report!
David
-
|