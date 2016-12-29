|
Summer 1916
Germany
Event Card Phase
Germany draws First Line Formations, for no effect.
The German elite troops turn up too late to make a difference.
Movement Phase
German 18th Army moves from Hanover to Somme.
German 12th Army moves from Hungary to Austria.
Let's get our mountain troops over to Italy...
Combat Phase
Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerilla attack against the BEAEF.
Germany rolls a 5. BEAEF spent.
German 12th Army attacks Venetia from Austria. Italian 3rd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 5. WA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 1st Army attacks Paris from Somme, with Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.
Germany rolls a 6 and a 5. WA roll a 1. CP win. Trench breached.
German 1st Army attacks. Attempts to breach trench.
Germany rolls a 5. WA roll a 3. Trench breached.
German 1st Army attacks. BEF defends.
Germany rolls a 6. WA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 18th Army attacks. French 9th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 2(+1). WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 4th Army attacks. French 10th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4(+1). WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 5th Army attacks. French 1st Army defends.
Germany rolls a 6(+1). WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 7th Army attacks Lithuania from Brest-Litovsk, with Heavy Artillery. Russian 1st Army defends.
Germany rolls a 6 and a 2. EA/USA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 8th Army attacks. Russian 4th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 1(+1). EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 3rd Army attacks. Russian 9th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4(+1). EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. German 3rd Army spent.
German 9th Army attacks. Russian 9th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 2. EA/USA roll a 5. TE win. German 9th Army spent.
Another turn of major offensives. Another reason to attack enemies is to disrupt their armies so that they can't attack you on their turn. It's a good way of defending a territory when you have fewer armies but more PP.
Production Phase
U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 10. No attrition.
Germany has 13 PPs to spend. Germany refits 1 U-Boat, the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 12th and 18th armies.
Germany builds a trench in Somme.
Germany transfers 1 PP to Austria-Hungary. Germany transfers 1 PP to Bulgaria.
Technology Draw: Germany draws C1 Counter-Battery. Germany keeps C1 Counter-Battery.
Germany places Heavy Artillery in Verdun.
CP Air Superiority token placed in Verdun.
Germany is running away with the Arms Race. This does put the TE at a disadvantage that they'll have to find a way to overcome.
Western Allies
Event Card Phase
WA draw Pressure Fuses, for no effect.
Unfortunate. I already have both Q technologies, so this is wasted opportunity.
Movement Phase
French 3rd Army moves from Paris to Venetia.
British 4th Army moves from British Isles to Greece.
The French army moves to support the Italians, and open up the possibility of building a trench in Venetia. Thanks to Serbian stubbornness, the WA finally get into Greece against the odds. This allows for the possibility of Greece joining the TE, and makes the CP have to work for the Greek VP.
Combat Phase
No combat.
Production Phase
U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 7 and an 8. -2 PPs for Great Britain.
Italy has 1 PP. Italy refits the 3rd Army.
France has 2 PPs. France refits the 1st and 9th armies.
Great Britain has 4 PPs. GB refits the MEF, BEAEF and 2 Fleets.
Bonus Technology Draw: Skipped because WA already have Q2 tech.
Technology Draw: WA draw P2 Synchronized Machine Guns, for no effect.
Eastern Allies/USA
Event Card Phase
EA/USA draw National Defense Act!. US Entry Track moves to 6.
USA! USA! USA!
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
No combats.
Production Phase
Russia has 5 PPs to spend. Russia refits the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 12th armies.
Sometimes Russia doesn't have much to do except repair the damage done during the CP turns. Keeping the CP from getting four territories is a successful Russian strategy, and playing defensively can be a big part of that. Opportunities for Russian offensives crop up every now and then.
Central Allies
Event Card Phase
CA draw Shackled to a Corpse.
Well, I suppose this was bound to come along sooner or later.
Movement Phase
AH Heavy Artillery moved from Hungary to Austria.
This is no longer needed in the Balkans. The Italian Front is a much better place for it.
Combat Phase
Turkish 4th Army attack Sinai from Jerusalem. MEF defends.
CA roll a 2. TE roll a 6. TE win. Turkish 4th Army spent.
AH 1st Army attacks Ukraine from Galicia, using Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Shackled to a Corpse. Russian 2nd Army defends.
CA roll a 4(-1) and a 2(-1). EA/USA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent. AH gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
AH 2nd Army attacks. Russian 3rd Army defends.
CA roll a 3(-1, +1). EA/USA roll a 5. TE win. AH 2nd Army spent.
AH 3rd Army attacks. Russian 3rd Army defends.
CA roll a 5(-1). EA/USA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.
AH 7th Army attacks Venetia from Austria, using Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. French 3rd Army defends.
No Shackled to a Corpse DRM here, as the German 12th Army is present.
CA roll a 6(-1) and a 1(-1). EA/USA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.
Production Phase
Bulgaria has 1 PP. Bulgaria refits 1st Army.
Turkey has 1 PP. Turkey refits 4th Army.
AH has 4 PPs. AH refits 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 7th armies.
End of Summer 1916
