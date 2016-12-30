|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 447.01
17,341 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
109.3% of Goal | 1 Days Left
Support:
-
James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
-
Fall 1916
Germany
Germany has the mid-war blues. It's time for a strategic reassessment.
We're bogged down in the West. Paris is too well defended, so we're looking at winning the game on final scoring. The gains we've made in France and Belgium, along with Serbia, should be enough to win us the game if we can get Russia too. Indeed, not getting the 4 VPs from Russia is - I suspect - a sign of the CP having a bad game.
There are other potential targets too. Italy might be a viable option if we can bring enough forces in. Also, don't forget the Balkans. It might be worth actually invading Greece and bringing them into the war if we can quickly knock them out. Also, if Romania join the war there could be an easy VP there too.
The problem is that Germany doesn't have enough manpower to do everything, and putting more boots on the ground anywhere else means redeploying troops from the West, which is a risky business.
So, the plan is to strengthen German presence in Russia, and hope that our superior technology will be enough to keep our gains in the West.
Event Card Phase
Germany draws Fokker Scourge.
More tech bonuses.
Movement Phase
German 1st Army moves to Prussia from Somme.
German 18th Army moves to Prussia from Somme.
Combat Phase
Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerrilla attack against the BEAEF.
Rolls a 3 - no effect.
German 12th Army attacks Venetia from Austria. Italian 3rd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 6. TE win. German 12th Army spent.
German 1st Army attacks Lithuania from Prussia. Russian 1st Army defends.
Germany rolls a 6. EA/USA roll a 5. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 10th Army attacks. Russian 4th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 2(+1). EA/USA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 14th Army attacks. Russian 9th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 5(+1). EA/USA roll a 4. CP win.
Russian invokes Scorched Earth.
Russian armies retreat to Estonia.
German 14th Army attacks. German armies advance into Lithuania.
German 18th Army attacks Estonia from Lithuania. Russian 9th Army defends.
CP roll a 1. EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. German 18th Army spent.
German 7th Army attacks Minsk from Brest-Litovsk, with Heavy Artillery. Russian 5th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 2 and a 3. EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. German 7th Army spent.
German 8th Army attacks. Russian 5th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4. EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. German 8th Army spent.
German 3rd Army attacks. Russian 5th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 1. EA/USA roll a 2. TE win. German 3rd Army spent.
German 9th Army attacks. Russian 5th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 3. EA/USA roll a 4. TE win. German 9th Army spent.
Success in Lithuania tempered by complete and utter failure in Minsk.
German 4th Army attacks Paris from Somme, with Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.
Germany rolls a 1 and a 1. WA roll a 3. TE win. German 4th Army spent.
German 17th Army attacks Paris from Verdun, with Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach a trench.
Germany rolls a 6 and a 2. WA roll a 5. CP win. Trench breached.
German 17th Army attacks. Attempts to breach a trench.
Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 6. TE win. German 17th Army spent.
I was hoping to disrupt the WA forces in Paris, because I don't want them to attack me in the West.
Production Phase
U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls an 8 and a 6. Both U-Boats spent.
Germany has 13 PPs to spend. Germany refits 2 U-Boats, and the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 14th, 17th and 18th armies.
Germany transfers 1 PP to AH to cancel Shackled to a Corpse.
Bonus Technology Draw: Germany draws G1 Poison Gas and P2 Synchronized Machine Guns. Germany keeps P2 Synchronized Machine Guns.
Technology Draw: Germany draws A3 Stosstruppen, for no effect.
CP Air Superiority in Verdun and Somme.
Western Allies
The German forces in the West are depleted. It's time for an offensive in the West. The decision is whether to attack Verdun or Somme. If the rolls come up, then it could be possible to push the Germans back several territories. After taking their lumps for two years, it's finally time for the WA to hit back...
Event Card Phase
WA draw Inspired Leadership. French 1st Army now has Inspired Leadership.
Movement Phase
British Fleets move from Home Port to the Blockade box.
Time to take back the seas!
Combat Phase
Naval engagement. WA roll a 1,4 and a 6. Germany rolls a 1 and a 6. Germany rerolls the 6 and gets a 4.
British Fleets take 1 hit. German Fleets take 1 hit.
German Fleets retreat to Home Port. Blockade reestablished!
Excellent.
BEAEF attacks Tanga from British East Africa. Vettow-Lorbeck defends.
WA roll a 1. Germany rolls a 3. CP win. BEAEF spent.
MEF attacks Jerusalem from Sinai, using Arab Revolt. Turkish 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 6 and a 4. CA roll a 5. TE win. Both armies spent.
French 9th Army attacks Somme from Paris. Attempts to breach trench, defended by Heavy Artillery.
Attacking Verdun and possibly pushing on to The Rhine would have been nice, but The Rhine is Mountain terrain whereas Somme and Belgium are clear all the way to Hanover.
WA roll a 5. Germany rolls a 6 and a 4. CP win. French 9th Army spent.
French 1st Army attacks. Attempts to breach trench.
WA roll a 5. Germany rolls a 3. TE win. Trench breached.
French 1st Army attacks. Attempts to breach trench.
WA roll a 4. Germany rolls a 2. TE win. Trench breached.
French 1st Army attacks. German 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 6. Germany rolls a 2. TE win. Both armies spent. WA gain the Big Push +1 DRM.
British 2nd Army attacks. German 5th Army defends.
WA roll a 1(+1). Germany rolls a 2. CP win due to Air Superiority. British 2nd Army spent.
French 4th Army attacks. German 5th Army defends.
WA roll a 6. Germany rolls a 4. TE win. Both armies spent. WA gain the Big Push +1 DRM.
British 3rd Army attacks. German 2nd Army defends.
WA roll a 4(+1). Germany rolls a 4. TE win. Both armies spent.
French 2nd Army attacks. Defenders spent.
WA roll a 6(+1). Germany rolls a 5. TE win. French 2nd Army spent.
German armies retreat to Belgium. French 2nd, 5th, 6th and 7th advance to Somme.
French 5th Army attacks Belgium from Somme. Defenders spent.
WA roll a 2. Germany rolls a 2. TE win. French 5th Army spent.
German armies retreat to Hanover. French 5th Army advances into Belgium.
Hurrah! The glorious Autumn offensive of 1916 rolls the Hun back into Germany and Belgium is liberated!
Production Phase
U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 7 and a 3. -1 PP for Great Britain.
Italy has 1 PP. Italy refits the 4th Army.
France has 3 PPs. France refits the 2nd, 1st and 4th armies.
Great Britain has 6 PPs. GB refits a Fleet, the BEAEF, the MEF, the BEF and the 2nd and 3rd armies.
Belgium is currently held only by the spent 5th Army, but its German opposition in Hanover is also spent. The Germans would have to move troops into Hanover to recapture Belgium, which I would be happy with because I'd rather that than the Germans reinforcing and attacking from Verdun.
Technology Draw: WA draw P2 Synchronized Machine Guns, for no effect.
Eastern Allies/USA
The Russians will have to repair the damage done by the German offensive earlier.
Event Card Phase
EA/USA draw Brusilov Offensive. Brusilov Offensive placed in Minsk.
Hmmmmmm. Interesting. This encourages a Russian offensive, and if I can retake some territory I'll bring Romania into the war. What to do?
I decided that I would attack with Russia, but primarily to disrupt the German war machine. I'd have to fight five battles and win all of them to bring Romania into the war, and I'm not sure I want to do that right now - it could end up being an easy conquest for the CP if I'm not careful.
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
Russian 5th Army attacks Lithuania from Minsk. German 18th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 5. Germany rolls a 4. TE win. Both armies spent. Russia gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
Russian 6th Army attacks. German 1st Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 2(+1). Germany rolls a 2. TE win. Both armies spent.
Russian 10th Army attacks. German 10th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 6(+1). Germany rolls a 2. TE win. Both armies spent.
Russian 12th Army attacks. German 14th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 2(+1). Germany rolls a 3. TE win. Both armies spent.
A very successful offensive for the Russians. A good turn for the TE so far.
Production Phase
Russia has 5 PPs to spend. Russia refits the 2nd, 5th, 6th, 10th and 12th armies.
Central Allies
The CA will be the least active of all the powers this turn.
Event Card Phase
CA draw Van Der Goltz. Van Der Goltz marker placed on Turkish 4th Army.
The Turkish 4th is the most offensive of my armies currently, so they can have the extra attack dice.
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
Turkish 3rd Army attacks Kars from Erzurum. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Russian CAU army defends.
CA roll a 5(-1). EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. Turkish 3rd Army spent.
Bulgarian 1st Army attacks Greece from Bulgaria. -1 DRM for Mountain Terrain. British 4th Army defends.
CA roll a 5(-1). WA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent.
AH 7th Army attacks Venetia from Austria, using Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Italian 4th Army defends.
CA roll a 2(-1) and a 5(-1). WA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.
AH 1st Army attacks Ukraine from Galicia, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 2nd Army defends.
CA roll a 2 and a 5. EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. AH 1st Army spent.
AH 2nd Army attacks. Russian 2nd Army defends.
CA roll a 3. EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.
Production Phase
Turkey has 2 PPs to spend. Turkey refits the 3rd and 4th armies.
AH has 3 PPs. AH refits the 1st, 2nd and 7th armies.
Winter begins to settle across Europe, and the TE have struck a stinging blow against the CP. However, can their weakened armies hold their gains, and have they left Paris vulnerable?
End of Fall 1916
-
-
Chris Friend
United States
Sierra Vista
Arizona
-
Excellent repots! Thanks for your effort.
(Germany looks awful vulnerable now in the west.)
-
|