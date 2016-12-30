|
James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
Winter 1916
Germany
Germany need to recover from the humiliating defeat in the last season. However, there were two downsides to the WA attack. One, it takes the French a long time to recover spent armies due to their low production, and two, it means that they have to divide their armies.
Also, I see an opportunity to cut off the 5th Army in Belgium, meaning that there's a chance I can permanently eliminate it.
Event Card Phase
Germany draws Bruchmuller's Steel Rain!. Germany readies Heavy Artillery in Hanover.
Here's a chance to improve my A technology, which gets me closer to storm troopers.
Movement Phase
German 7th Army and 3rd Army move from Brest-Litovsk to Verdun.
U-Boats move from Unrestricted Submarine Warfare to Hague Convention.
This leaves me vulnerable in the East, but the Russians need to be careful about stretching themselves too thin.
I moved to Hague Convention because we're only 2 spaces from US Entry, and the less I antagonise them the better - If I remain in Unrestricted Submarine Warfare then I will bring the US into the war if I draw Sussex Pledge next turn.
Combat Phase
Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerilla attack against the BEAEF.
Germany rolls a 4. No effect.
German 3rd Army attacks Somme from Verdun, using Heavy Artillery. French 2nd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 3 and a 3. WA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 7th Army attacks. French 7th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4(+1). WA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent.
Germany 17th Army attacks. French 6th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 1(+1). WA roll a 3. TE win. German 17th Army spent.
German 11th Army attacks. French 6th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 5. WA roll a 5. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 6th Army attacks. Defenders spent.
Germany rolls a 4(+1). WA roll a 4. CP win. German 6th Army spent.
French armies retreat to Paris. German 6th, 11th and 17th armies advance to Somme.
We recapture the Somme, and isolate the French 5th, but lack the fresh army to attack and possibly eliminate it from the game.
German 9th Army attacks Ukraine from Brest-Litovsk, with Heavy Artillery. Russian 7th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 6 and a 5. WA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.
Production Phase
U Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 9 and a 7. 1 U-Boat spent.
Germany has 12 PPs to spend. Germany refits the 1st to 7th armies, and the 9th, 10th, 11th, 14th and 17th armies.
Nothing left over to send to Austria-Hungary, or to refit my U-Boat or Fleet.
Bonus Tech Draw: Germany draws G1 Poison Gas and A3 Stosstruppen, for no effect.
Tech Draw: Germany draws G1 Poison Gas. Germany keeps G1 Poison Gas.
Western Allies
I was hoping that I could hold the Somme for longer than that. At least it cost the Germans something.
Event Card Phase
WA draw US Vested Interests. US Entry Track to 7.
Will the US declare war this turn? I can hope.
Movement Phase
French 5th Army moves from Belgium to Paris.
Belgium is lost. At least if the Royal Navy evacuates the 5th, we don't lose them too.
Combat Phase
BEAEF attacks Tanga from British East Africa. Lettow-Vorbeck defends.
WA roll a 6. Germany rolls a 3. TE win. Both armies spent.
MEF attacks Jerusalem from Sinai, using Arab Revolt. Turkish 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 1 and a 3. CA roll a 5. CP win. MEF spent.
Production Phase
U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 7. No PPs lost.
Italy has 1 PP. Italy refits the 4th Army.
France has 2 PPs. France refits the 6th and 5th armies.
Great Britain has 8 PPs. GB refits the BEAEF, the MEF and the 4th Army.
GB builds the 5th Army (Fresh) in British Isles.
GB transfers 2 PP to France. GB transfers 1 PP to Italy.
Technology Draw: WA draw C1 Counter-Battery. WA keeps C1 Counter-Battery.
Heavy Artillery placed in Paris.
Heavy Artillery placed in Minsk.
At last, the TE finally discover how to explode heavy objects at their enemies...
Eastern Allies/USA
Event Card Phase
EA/USA draw USA Isolationists, for no effect.
It's good to get this out of the deck harmlessly (it's Winter 1916), but if I'd drawn an event that had brought the US into the war that would have been better.
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
No combats.
Production Phase
Russia refits the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 7th armies.
Central Allies
Event Card Phase
CA draw Mustafa Kemel. Mustafa Kemel placed on Turkish 2nd Army.
Movement Phase
AH 5th Army moves to Galicia from Hungary.
AH 6th Army moves to Austria from Bosnia.
Combat Phase
Turkish 4th Army attacks Sinai from Jerusalem, using von Der Goltz. MEF defends.
CA roll a 3, 5 and a 6. WA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent. von Der Goltz discarded.
AH 6th Army attacks Venetia from Austria, with Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Italian 4th Army defends.
CA roll a 5(-1) and a 5(-1). WA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent. AH gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
AH 7th Army attacks. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Italian 3rd Army defends.
CA roll a 3 (+1, -1). WA roll a 4. TE win. AH 7th Army spent.
AH 1st Army attacks Ukraine from Galicia, using Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Shackled to a Corpse. Russian 7th Army defends.
CA roll a 6(-1) and a 3(-1). EA/USA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent. AH gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
AH 2nd Army attacks Ukraine from Galicia. -1 DRM for Shackled to a Corpse. Russian 8th Army defends.
CA roll a 4(+1, -1). EA/USA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent.
Production Phase
Turkey has 1 PP to spend. Turkey refits the 4th Army.
Austria-Hungary has 3 PPs to spend. AH refits the 1st, 2nd and 7th armies.
End of Winter 1916
|