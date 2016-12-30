Rules



Scenario 9) New Thread



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Combat Commander) Well, during my prattling about the base game scenarios, one thing I was particularly surprised by was how poorly the AAR Repository rated Scenario 9, "Rush to Contact". It had impressed me enough based on the first play to become the scenario I felt was my favourite combination of a bit of everything, wide open areas, interesting elevations, buildings under siege, paratroopers assaults, both sides getting radios, loads of reinforcements, I mean, look at this







If you dont get your giddy little freak on seeing that stack of cardboard ambrosia, well, I don't know, I guess I just can't help you because you're already FUN DEAD.



But wait, let's polish our crystal ball, shall we, and take a peek at the time track at Game End.



duh dee loo duh dee duh dee loo duh (I'm thinking of some kind of Waynes World finger wiggling sound effect)



here it is





spot the difference?

OI! YOU! YOU AT THE BACK, yes, you the pedant saying its taken from a different camera angle. GET OUT you cheeky OIK.



Its the same innit.



Get

Their

Attention.



Whats happened here my lovelies? you old smoothy Ambolt, you've done a number on your old gladys aintcha? she left one o' vem road hexeeees totally unguarded dintchee? You remembered your Fools Mate and did her one, amirite?



No, no my friend, you are very much mistaken.



Because what happened is a combination of poor fortune and bumbling incompetence (the reader is left to paint a portrait assigning their own relative percentages to each category) led to the Germans being utterly annihilated before the first time trigger, and the huge batch of reinforcements which I clearly (oh yes I do) remember laying waste to the American plans to win this scenario last time. Indeed, Captain Wehlings heroics from the hill around the Objective 5 building all but broke the will of my dear wife. This time it seems he decided to catch ze number sirty tree bus from Berlin city centre and didnt even show up.



Now you may well, you may well wonder why on this day I chose to put my leader there from the start (answer: in the hope of calling in artillery on paratroopers out in the open), and why I put a weapons team and LMG there with him, leaving a rifle squad to guard the Objective 3 house (a source of cheer at one point when an open objective was pulled for Number 3), but you try covering one hundred and fifty of the finest, yes the FINEST hexes you're likely to see on a tabletop any time soon, with a measly 4 counters, 1 leader, 1 squad, 1 team and a rusty MG34. Its not a lot is it, and its not like you can rat a tat a tat a load of cards off with fire orders (if I'd gotten any early doors!) with that "kill stack" anyway.



Yes, yes, I know I should have more aggressively discarded to can 4 cards at a time and force TIme Slot 3 for help or tried some kind of fools mate escape sneak but hey, it would be boring if everyhing went TO PLAN now wouldnt it. I mean, we'd play a different tactical game in that case dear



It started out not too bad, I dropped mines in some of the early objective buildings, the wife wasnt happy, well she said that but she still just ran in there and whipped 12 points out of my 14 away on her first turn with nary a red stripe of brokenness in sight for her smartly attired Paratroopers. Well then. Its like that is it.



I even had the first glorious sniper trigger, sending Lt Esparza diving into a nearby foxhole Bugs Bunny style, and even had the audacity to attempt a risky Rout, pulling an 11 and sending the first casualty, a 3 pointer, and a 2 hex leader to an early shower. Ooooooooooooo



It wasn't long before the american waves came running down the hill. Its like they sensed the germans had no ammo, and didnt have many soldiers in that house. I think she saw past the helmets I'd put on melons and left on the windowsill. Theres no fooling her eagle eyes (at this point you simply must imagine my wife looking at me, then reaching round the back of her head and fiddling with the 'eagle eyes' button







(hey, wasnt that a finnish ski troop at the start of that ad!)



My hidden mines held her up for the briefest of moments, WHERE ARE THE DAMN TIME TRIGGERS. oh look theres another one drawn to hand. Arse! then she was in like a ferret up a drainpipe for Objective 2. Her other group ran up the hill towards OBjective 5, Kate Bush blaring from their Radio which they were trying to tune to call in artillery but it seemed like it would be, oh, I dont know, about "6" hours before it would work as intended.



Things were going down "ze crapper"



On top of all this, my deck had been "De Fernando'd", i.e. it seems like someone had tuned it to contain only command confusion cards







I blame Chick Lewis for literally reducing my battlefield prowess because I find myself humming this whenever I have shit cards, and I think the wife is picking up on it as a tell



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnFT2eQy_Cw&feature=youtu.be...

(skip to 1:33 if link doesnt work properly)



The rats are moving in, first taking Objective 5 but deciding to hang put rather than take the easy extra exit VPs and a place atop the Leaning Tower of Counters on Time Track 3.



Anyway, despite the impending doom, I have a plan, I have a plan, obviously its paramount we get to Time 3 for reinforcements, I'll mop up these impostors in the house, she'll rue not making a getaway, that'll be 12 points back in the bag and Cpt Wehling can disco dance his way round the hill crest dropping air strikes on anyone he doesnt like the look of. But suddenly a couple of Ambush cards are in hand, who knows, could I risk a sneaky ambush in Objective 5, probably silly,especially as I already had to give up the Initiative Card.



What, you gave up the Initiative Card? but everyone says you should hold on to it! I know, but my leader got broke, and I needed him, so I recovered and he was in brush so had a 10 morale but I rolled an 11 and so I had to I just had to try again but then I rolled a damned 11 again and OH MY GOD WHAT IS HAPPENING: GET OUT OF THE BRUSH YOU MORON:



Anyway, turns out smiley britches sat across from me decided to pile in, not even bothered with any ambush cards. First she wades into Objective 3. Ambush I say. She breaks her squad. Silly I thought, his boxed 6 FP makes him 7 on his own and even my veteran counter Rifle squad has 6, and you have the IC, but OK, you keep Lt Wray out of it, I drop another ambush. A bead of sweat on your brow my dear? you have to break Wray now don't you. (I spare more than a thought for the number of real german soldiers who spectacularly failed to break this WW2 hero in real life!) All of a sudden I'm ahead 6 to 5.



I roll.



I roll again





OK I know I just pulled a card and looked at the result, but you know, DRAMATIC LICENCE DEAR.



It was a 4. I got a 10. Without the IC: I pray for 5. 5 does not keep me alive, but at least he goes down in flames.



No way will Lieutenant Wray

Let this Day

end that way



He rolled a lot. I iz dead. Objective 3 iz gone. Oh dear



I'm left with with a weapon team and MG34 in the house on the hill



I frantically scan my hand for the "Upgrade to SS unit" card, but cannot find it. In actual fact, my unit gets suppressed. Just to rub it in. Did i even forget to tell you that my broken leader who twice could not recover with a morale of 10 died already. How? Oh, the event where you have to kill a broken unit next to an enemy. Even if that enemy literally moved in several microseconds before you pull the event as part of his fancy Assault fire shenanigans. Arse!







So the fate of the Germans in this one, 14 points up and cockily pondering how best to throw my minefields at the USA just a half an hour earlier, and now 19 points up the crapper, rests on these guys. They have a firepower of 1. Both decks running low. double sixes coming? She has the IC so even that was not looking like a big escape clause.



They do their part. Melee total is 9. Its not bad, those guys have been practicing aiming their MG34 all week. Nobody told them theyd be facing Bands of Brothers running round carrying those fancy boxes on everything.



Shes overstacked her melee. She knows the game is up.



Lets do the sums

Paratrooper SQuad

firepower 6

its boxed

thats 7

1 command leader

thats 8

oh, theres two of those bastards

thats 16 then

oh and the leaders in there with his hunting knife as well

thats 17





I bite my lip. I've done the analysis, I know the numbers. I rack my brains. What were the odds she'd roll a minus 9. I was struggling to remember. We've not played for more than a week (CHRISTMAS! SHITMAS I CALL IT!), minus 9, minus 9, how many of those, probably not many, oh go on draw your bloody card woman.



YES!!!!



Its a nine!





minus, oh, no hang on, there arent any minus cards.



Its a nine Just a nine. Plus 17. Thats 28. Its quite a lot. I only got 9. I think that means that the paratroopers probably broke the Geneva conventions, went a bit bloodylusting mad and did some really nasty things to my beleaguered team. Chad says, and I for one believe him, that a Team is defined thusly

two figures a 5-man “Team”



At last this german commander understands. They were never a real team to begin with. The quotation marks say it all. They were only a "team". Its no wonder they stood no chance. Massacred



Game Over. There was to be no miracle double time trigger escape, 3 unit countes, 7 measly silhouette icons, 0 time advances.



As i gaze in awe at this buxom warlord sitting across from me, I smirk. This is a Christmas deposit in the bank of motivation, which will serve me well as I rack up those counters for the revenge match and prepare to unleash a beating the likes of which will she will never forget.



But that can come another time.



And lets face it, that time will be tomorrow because one good thing about having young kids is, theres no time for fannying about "going out" or "having a good time" (which is great as I can pretend that I'd love to have the chance, when really ALL I WANT TO DO IS PLAY COMBAT COMMANDER), we'll be hunched over Map 9 trying to work out a better way for me to zip that clock along and get Wehlings Wonders in action. But at least I finally understand why this scenario got panned a few times online. It woz a load of old grouchy grumps who got walloped like this and went and sat in the sulky corner. Come on, admit it, it was you wasnt it!





Well, heres a Happy New Year to all my fellow COmbat Commanders. 2016 was the year I saw the light, 4 years after my first shots at Lipki were made in anger, I finally discovered the joy, the magic, the awesomeness of the best damned game there is.







I look ahead to a 2017 filled with possibilities. All of them revolving about what to play next. All the options beginning with the key phrase "COmbat Commander: "



More base game? Give the RSG some hammer? Paratroopers BAttle Pack? Crack the Mediterranean open? So much awesome, so little time.



HAPPY NEW YEAR ANYWAY. From a pair of rookie Combat Commanders and two young future recruits.

Posted Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:27 pm

Chick Lewis chicklewis)

Claremont

California GREAT PHOTO !!



Posted Today 1:31 pm

