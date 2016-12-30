codelish wrote:

As OP said, attempting to take an objective hex with Cav at the end of a turn to put the pressure on the Union benchmark is a big part of CSA strategy. The fallout of that, just in distracting Union plans and moves alone, is a massive boon nevermind the two VPs.



Had a lot of fun as the CSA in my last two campaigns, its a challenge but a much more creative one too.