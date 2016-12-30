|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 447.01
17,341 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
109.3% of Goal | 1 Days Left
Support:
-
I just finished my first full campaign of TUSCW and I just really love the game and wanted to share some thoughts for anyone who cares to read them.
This is my first non-CDG wargame. I've made the transition from eurogames to wargames over the last year or so through a fairly common gradual path (I think) of Twilight Struggle -> Labyrinth -> COIN series -> "hey this shit is really cool, what else is out there?" I wanted to get a Civil War era game to add to my collection this holidays; I saw For the People (which I also bought but have not yet fully dove into), but needed one more game to meet CSI's free shipping (a great excuse to purchase "one more game" in my estimation) so I decided to try this too. I end up playing a lot of these games solo anyways, so I figured a lack of cards would actually provide a better experience in that respect. With the long holiday weekends (and lackadaisical holiday work schedule) I had the perfect opportunity to spend a whole lot of time learning and playing TUSCW. After a few choppy check-the-rules-every-30-seconds single year scenarios, I felt like I had a smooth grasp on the rules and was ready to try the full campaign.
The game stayed very close for a long while, and the Union was even falling behind their benchmark almost to the point of collapse in 1862 and early 1863, but then they finally broke through some key locations and started steamrolling through the CSA, forcing their surrender at the end of turn 15.
Strategy Impressions:
Union Issues - while fighting through TN in the west, I didn't capture enough towns to be able to use strategic rail movement to keep the flow of troops to the front line at a torrential level. I could only rail them in as far as Nashville, or use my 3 river SPs to Memphis and get a few towns farther from there. Later in the game I decided to start dropping off single SPs along my moves to help "fully convert" territory, which seemed like a good trade-off. In the east, Richmond was a stalemate for most of the game, with the Shenandoah Valley resources swinging back and forth due to small break-offs from the 2 main forces. I suppose I could have transferred 4-star grant there and really bore down on Lee with an endless stream of SPs, but the action point cost seemed better spent elsewhere.
Union Strengths - one of the big turning points in my game was, after taking Memphis, I amphibious assaulted an empty Little Rock AR (in future games this will need CSA protection for sure). From that point forward, the Trans-Mississippi theater was completely redefined. What was before just a back-and-forth battle of maneuver in MO, with little to be gained by either side, suddenly transformed into a nightmare multi-front battle for the CSA where they only were receiving 1 reinforcement a turn. It took a while to clean it up completely, but by the end of the game the Trans-Mississippi theater was essentially closed. In the west, transitioning from the TN resource hex targets to the deep south was awkward, but when I did finally push 4-star Grant with 18 SPs through the Smokies, man did Georgia feel the pain. A couple of big fights between Grant and Bragg around Knoxville/Chattanooga (with Grant victorious) were pretty much the death knell of the CSA with all of arsenals and 2-resource hexes then left undefended in GA.
CSA Issues - I think my biggest problem as the CSA was probably playing too passively. I was trying to fight a defensive war (which I think is obviously always going to be the case), but I rarely if ever found opportunities to go on the offensive at all. My MO felt like fight and fallback, and hope that slows the Union down enough that they fall behind their benchmark (they did for awhile, until they didn't...). I think in a lot of ways, my game played out like the actual history, with the glaring exception that I never felt I had the opportunity to invade the North with a real army a la the Gettysburg Campaign. As mentioned above, not protecting Little Rock was also a major oversight that won't be repeated.
CSA Strengths - man oh man are those CSA cavalry generals a pain in the ass for the Union to chase down. When I was learning the game, I thought it was a peculiarity why cavalry generals take 2 turns to return from displaced boxes. About half way through the game, when I finally started to get the gist of how to use them effectively, I started wondering if it should be 3 turns lol. So fast, so easy to avoid battle continually, and practically immune to attrition outside of the winter. As the CSA I repeatedly sent them North across the Ohio in action phase 4 to grab a couple VPs and make the Union waste piles of action points chasing them down. Late in the game, I started to wonder if, as the Union, it would make sense to build F1 forts on each of the blue state objectives along the Ohio to help neutralize these cavalry raids.
So that's just a small overview of my first impressions and strategy thoughts about the game; please feel free to comment. Especially since solo play can sometimes be void of novel strategies, I'm eager to hear anyone else's thoughts on things that do/don't work from either side's perspective. I haven't tried the advanced naval rules yet, so my plan is to play another full game with the advanced naval rules sometime soon now that I feel like I have a pretty strong grasp on all the main rules.
-
-
Dave Langdon
United Kingdom
-
Rebels should always be cutting and thrusting, don't underestimate the ability of a plus 1/2 leader and a card plus 2 to crack a position even if a smaller army.
Threatening with the cavalry on its own...can work a lot better under a good leader and 3-6 infantry, screen this force with cavalry,suddenly you have a campaign as opposed to a raid.
A good tip, don't underestimate an entrenched militia, they have a decent chance against a 3sp force to hold them off. So make sure you never give away an objective without at least entrenched militia defence.
I think as solo it's easy to lapse into reacting to Union offence. You must stop at times and force the Rebels onto the front foot, plenty of times you'll face a one action choice to shore up a defence or attack elsewhere.
Attack elsewhere!
-
-
Chris Cramer
United States
Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania
-
Cavalry is amazing. They can swing behind enemy lines and liberate unoccupied resource hexes and town and really mess with Union supply lines.
-
-
As OP said, attempting to take an objective hex with Cav at the end of a turn to put the pressure on the Union benchmark is a big part of CSA strategy. The fallout of that, just in distracting Union plans and moves alone, is a massive boon nevermind the two VPs.
Had a lot of fun as the CSA in my last two campaigns, its a challenge but a much more creative one too.
-
- Last edited Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:14 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:12 pm
-
-
Grant Linneberg
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
-
codelish wrote:
As OP said, attempting to take an objective hex with Cav at the end of a turn to put the pressure on the Union benchmark is a big part of CSA strategy. The fallout of that, just in distracting Union plans and moves alone, is a massive boon nevermind the two VPs.
Had a lot of fun as the CSA in my last two campaigns, its a challenge but a much more creative one too.
Fun? Ha! Phil is being too modest. His CSA beat me twice in a row by being very aggressive and pushing into the north. After the first game I thought I'd learned my lesson. I'd bottled him up pretty good and pushed Grant south in western Tennessee and sent Sherman south in east Tennessee. He had a cav unit in the north that was causing a little trouble but I was dealing with it. I had retaken all the objective hexes in the north, I'd made some landings on the eastern seaboard, I'd taken quite a few resources in Virgina. Then bam! Lee storms back through VA, takes back enough resource hexes that I lose the auto-victory again. An agressive CSA player can be successful, at least against me. (And this was before the recent rule changes that favour the south. Yikes.)
-
|