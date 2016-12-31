|
**So first, as always, a bit of a disclaimer**:
I don't prefer to detail all of the rules of a game, seeing as specificity is not my strong suit, rule books exist, and other reviewers tend to do this already.
For this specific review, I'm also including the solo expansion rules in my considerations, and will likely play with the AP rules implemented in the solo expansion while playing 2-player games.
I'm also basing this review off of only 4 missions completed. One without the solo expansion and 3 with. All solo rounds.
Also, my previous experience with tactical wargames is fairly limited, having only played Commands & Colors: Ancients, BattleLore (I know, I know, and on the ipad only at that) and Night of Man by Flying Pigs Games. I also own, but have yet to play, Combat Commander: Europe. Which essentially means that this will not be a review which considers much comparison with regards to tactical systems.
Introduction:
I should start by saying that I am not a wargamer, though I'm also not a Euro gamer, and CERTAINLY not interested in "Ameritrash." I'm a fan of deep, often heavy, though ultimately just good games. Abstraction is easily permitted, but I love historicity and narrative to be imbued in my play as well. Randomness is quite acceptable, but again, only in service of the story, and not at the expense of feeling like I have agency in the outcome of the game. I love tough decisions, and I play games to win, so while chaos is part of historical gaming, it shouldn't mean that the best player in the game in terms of skill and tactics won't be victorious at least most of the time. Because otherwise there are always books, and I enjoy my (pure) stories told by great writers and historians not board game designers. Basically a great game design does both, weaves a great tale and is a great game.
Conflict of Heroes: Awakening the Bear! (Second Edition) is a tactical war game on the squad level. It is designed to be easy enough to learn, with the rules introducing increasing levels of complexity and nuance in between learning games. This is a very appealing system for teaching any game which aspires to introduce a decent amount of situational detail with regards to historical simulation. Apparently, this technique is not novel, but it is well implemented here. As compared to Night of Man (apples and oranges?) it was a joyride through very well articulated rules, elegant and intuitive design and play.
One other thing is interesting about this game is how well it can be communicated by rules and reviews videos. I felt like I already had a great head start in actually understanding this game just by watching a handful of videos. This cannot be said for other games which I've enjoyed quite a bit recently such as Eklund or COIN games. I mean, I see what those videos are showing me, but it requires a few run-throughs and repeat play to actually wrap your head around how it all works; which of course is okay, and I love those games dearly, but it was a nice change of rules-learning pace to be able to get going so quickly with this one.
As everyone before me has noted, the components are very beautiful. The map has a lot of landscape detail which is both immersive, and at times can be difficult to parse with regards to line of sight (LOS). Apparently the counters are on the large side, though they're not much in comparison the Night of Man (which borders on being garish). Even my girlfriend who is effectively embarrassed of my board gaming noted that this one looked beautiful when I had it set up on the table.
Gameplay:
This game (especially with the solo expansion rules) is so dynamic, so elegantly implemented, that I'm hard pressed to think of an "AI" which works nearly as well in any game. Using only a modicum of common sense, the AI enemy soars and creates the feeling that you are certainly playing against an opponent who is seeing what you see and making strong tactical decisions. This allows for incredible little stories to take place in front of you. With the clarity of a computer game but the headspace of getting away from the screen (which in my line of work is a great blessing). The way that the solo expansion implements APs is also wonderful, you can move around the map, executing one urgent move after another, without getting bogged down in one specific area of the map. Sometimes a infantry unit can go on and on making incredible strides in your plans only to be spent, sharing a hex with a tank in the next round. Other times, a mortar unit, who you were hoping would set up a smoke wall in a region of the map loses steam after only one step out into the field. Then again, every once in a while you can have it all, and a real hero unit emerges. There is actually quite a bit of tactical flexibility here though, between card play, CAPs, opportunity fire, group movement and attack. Really the tactical depth is great, and being new to these sorts of games, I feel I've barely scratched the surface of what is possible.
It's a difficult task for me to articulate in words the way that a great game can sweep you up entirely in it's logic and narratives, but considering the depth and tactical possibilities, it is actually incredible how low the barrier for entry is and I haven't seen an AI which requires so very little effort on the part of the player yet feels like a sophisticated opponent.
Conclusion:
I'm really no more than a year into my deep-end gaming, and I've been schooling myself in many of the deeper and heavier avenues that the hobby has to offer (yes, I know that there's quite a bit more, but I'm sniffing around at my pace) with special emphasis on games which play well both competitively and solo. Some of my favorites include the COIN series, Pax Porfiriana, as well as some less "serious" themes like Mage Knight and Android: Netrunner. I feel like I can say with something resembling certainty that this will join those ranks in short order. I would recommend this game, to any folks who are looking to explore tactical wargaming but who are fairly well accustomed to the ease and streamlining of medium-to-heavy weight Euro games but are looking for a bit of a new adventure, to those who are looking for a potentially more weighty theme but enjoy thematically heavy games like Eldritch/Arkham Horror or Robinson Crusoe, or people who already enjoy tactical hex-and-counter wargames, but would prefer a lower rules overhead and a bit more streamlined play in terms of chart referencing.
