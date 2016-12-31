|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters: 447.01
17,341 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
109.3% of Goal | 1 Days Left
Support:
-
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
Overview:
The allies are ready to begin their 2nd turn of their double move. The 2nd act of the full attempted plan for conquest of Italy will be unfolded with two critical rolls. But of course, before we proceed with the main drama in Italy, Stalin has to make a decision on the Turkish side-show…In this particular game the usually more cautious (compared to Churchill) Stalin decides he really had enough with the Turks! He decides to take the risk of a “coin-flip” style highly risky and costly 1:1 without AAC on EX, which has a slightly less than 50% chance of success! There is a giant reward for this risk however: If successful, Turkey’s 30 BRP will be in the Soviet bag for the 1940 YSS! Furthermore, Soviet Union has to be quite cautious and ready to soon face a possible German attack. If the Italy adventure is a failure for the allies, France will most likely be a goner in Spring 1940…Imagine a Soviet Union still not have finished Turkey off and bogged with attrition, while Hitler is at its doorstep. Not good at all!
The action:
The only declaration of war by the Western allies (French) will be on the defenseless Luxembourgians (10BRP)
Stalin will also declare war on East Europe (10BRP) in order to grab the defenseless Baltic States, Eastern Poland, and Bessarabia.
New BRP levels are: UK: 63(62), France: 41(32), USSR: 35(35). From now on the parenthesis amount indicates the amount left to spend this turn.
Option Selections:
UK, France, and USSR will all take Offensive options in the Med. France and the UK will attrition in the West, while passing in the East. USSR will attrition in the East, while passing in the West.
New BRP levels are UK: 48(47), France: 26(17), USSR: 20(20).
Movement of fleets:
UK: 1) 9FF from Gibraltar to Ajiaccio
France: 2) 9FF from Beirut to Marseilles
The French decide to muddy the waters by moving the Beirut 9FF fleet to Marseilles, hoping that the Italians will intercept and lower their chances of a successful sea transport if Rome needs to be recaptured. Apparently the Italians fall for the trap, as they may legitimately think the French are after the Anzio beach strong stack that could be used to recapture Rome, and decide to intercept the French fleet movement from Durazzo, with 9FF. Interception attempt at 1-5 range at JJ17 rolls a 3 (successful). The allies will happily see this naval battle through and not attempt counterinterception.
Here is the situation in the Med just before the naval battles:
In the naval battle the Italians win “big”: 6-1, which after modification it becomes a +4, French will lose 4FF and the Italians 2FF. The French will return to Beirut, in what is actually a quite inconsequential success for the Italians, as this fleet movement was indeed a smokescreen for the real French plans. More importantly the Italian fleet will become inverted and return victorious to Durazzo.
Here is the situation post naval combat:
The French defeated fleet at Beirut is not inverted and could be put in supply duty. However, the allies blunderously declare the Port-Said 9FF as a supply fleet, which was admittedly quite a silly move!
Before the movement of air and ground units, 3 AB counters will be placed: East of Sevastopol, and in the two Corsican hexes (by UK).
Movement of air and ground units:
The Soviets will move the 5-4 to the airbase from Maikop and advance their troops towards the critical Z38 hex. They will also move the inverted 3-4 from Batum to Stalino.
Here is the situation in the Turkish front post-movement:
They will also occupy all the Pact Cities conquering East Europe:
In the North African front the 1-3(Palest) will move towards the western desert, and the 16th French Tunisian Corps will invade Libya, surrounding the Italian 20th and 35th 1-3 Corps pinning them against the Libyan border:
The French forces in the Rhein will rearrange somewhat and invade Luxembourg ensuring an 8F 1-10 Attrition against the Germans in the West:
In the all-important Italian front, all 9 British AF from Tunis, Algiers and Constantine will move to Ajaccio and the AB counter on it, the French will rearrange their forces in the Maritime Alps border to allow exploitation from the Milan hex. The British 2-5 that exploited previously will now occupy Florence and Livorno, and stop just outside the gates of Rome. Even more importantly the British will empty their bridgehead to allow a French airbase counter to be placed on it! This was absolutely critical, because without this AB counter on the bridgehead Anglo-French cooperation rules that prohibit joint ground support missions would make the whole Italian adventure illegal for the Allies. And as they were five units in the bridgehead exploitation on turn 1 was important as it is in enemy ZOC. Please note that it is important for the future exploiting armor 4-5 to be placed in the critical W23 hex in the event of a disastrous 5 roll on the 1-1 attack on X23. Note that the 2-5 started its turn in supplied status only because it was exploiting and as a result it cannot exploit this turn, but it can certainly open the breakthrough. The British 5-4 from Bordeaux will move to Corsican airbase, while the two French 5-4 will move to Turin and the newly placed Bridgehead airbase counter at W24. Notice how critical is the airbase of Lyons, and how blunderous the placement of the French replacement at setup there could have been! If this replacement had stayed in play, the whole plan of Italian knockout would have been “dead on arrival”.
Here is the situation after movement in the Italian front:
There are 9AF in Ajaccio and 5AF in tne Northern Corsican Airbase
And here is the full board post-movement:
Announcement of missions:
1+2) The French will counterair fully the Regia Aeronautica from Turin on Venice and from W24 on Trieste
3) 5 British AF from Lyons, and 6AF from Ajiaccio will offer Ground support to the French troops that attack Milan
4) The remaining 3AF from Aiaccio and the 5AF in the Corsican airbase at W21 will offer GS at X23
Here is the situation in Italy post mission announcement:
5) Finally the Russians will offer 5AF of GS on the Z38 hex in order to open a breakthrough towards Ankara. Note that there is a need for backup AF in Sevastopol for DAS interception, if the Turks decide to commit their 4AF to DAS at this stage. The Turks wisely do not commit their airforce for DAS saving it for the exploitation phase
Here is the situation in Turkey post mission announcement:
The battle begins:
The French Airforce will show some valor against the Italians:
The CA in Venice will roll a 4-1, won by the French, who will lose 1AF while the Italians lose 3AF.
The CA in Trieste will roll a 5-1, won by the French, who will lose 2AF while the Italians lose 4AF.
Now the critical attacks:
1) Russians will attack on Z38 with the armor at Z39 roll a 2-2 (EX-CA) and lose 2AF, opening the breakthrough, all 4 adjacent armors will move into the breakthrough hex.
2) French will roll a 5(D) on their 2-1 at Milan with all adjacent ground units and the British air support. They will also advance with the armor creating a breakthrough hex. The two adjacent armors will exploit
3) Finally the critical 17-15 1:1 on X23 will roll a 3-6 (D). Italians are completely out of luck here…
The British will occupy the Breakthrough with the 2nd BEF 3-4 from X24. The 13th (4-5) will move into the breakthrough hex as an exploiting armor. Rome will fall!
Here are the situations on Italian and Turkish fronts post-combat:
ERRATA: On Turkish front the armor at Z40 is also an exploiting armor and should be placed in the breakthrough hex
And the full board post-combat:
Exploitation movement:
1) The French will advance deep into Southern Germany, placing the dangerous airborne in enemy ZOC. They will also cut land supply to all Axis units in Italy.
2) The British will occupy Rome and then move into the strategic airport of Cassino. Leaving Rome empty has advantages as long as the airborne unit cannot drop in it.
Here is the situation in Italy post exploitation movement:
3) Finally the Russians will occupy Samsun and place all 4 exploiting armors adjacent to Ankara for a 12-8 attack. The Turks wisely will commit 4AF of DAS to make it a 12-12.
Here is the situation in Turkey post exploitation movement:
Drum rolls for the exploitation attack…(To be continued…Stay tuned!)
Below is the full board, just before the sole exploitation attack and the western attrition rolls will take place. Please note that the exploiting French armors are eligible to be counted to the western attrition favor total, which now can move to the 11-20 Column(14F):
-
- Last edited Sat Dec 31, 2016 8:29 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:06 am
-
-
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
Slight edit added at the very end of the post, indicating that the Western attrition can now be rolled on the 11-20 Column.
-
|