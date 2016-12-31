Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 7 1 Posts The Lamps Are Going Out» Forums » Sessions Subject: A Detailed Learning Game - Spring 1917 Turn New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] James Webb revgiblet) United Kingdom

Canterbury

Kent Spring 1917



Germany



Event Card Phase



Germany draws Inspired Leadership. German 4th, 6th and 8th armies now have Inspired Leadership.



There was a fair amount of downtime while I decided which armies to boost. Thankfully my opponent didn't mind...



I toyed with the idea of putting all three leadership tokens on armies in the West with the hope of pushing through into Paris, but in the end I plonked one down on the 8th Army in the East, because I need Russia to fall.



Movement Phase



U-Boats moved to the Unrestricted Submarine Warfare box.



German 4th Army moves to Verdun from Hanover.



German 5th Army moves to Galicia from Hanover.



With the US Entry Track on 7 there's now no longer any point not torpedoing any ship that we come across.



The 5th Army makes a sub-optimal move purely to cancel the Shackled to a Corpse penalty to the AH armies in Galicia.



Combat Phase



Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerilla attack against the BEAEF.



Germany rolls a 3. No effect.



German 2nd Army attacks the Garrison in Belgium from Hanover, with Heavy Artillery and Poison Gas, needing a 2 or higher to win.



Germany rolls a 3(+1) and a 3(+1). CP win. German 2nd Army is spent and advances into Belgium.



I'd initially forgotten about the poison gas. A bit later on in the turn I remembered and instead of winding back the various combats I had made, I just added it to this one. If I'd remembered I wouldn't have made this attack first and wasted my gas attack on this combat!



German 17th Army attacks Paris from Somme. Attempts to breach trench.



Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 5. TE win. German 17th Army spent.



German 11th Army attacks. Attempts to breach trench.



Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 5. TE win. German 11th Army spent.



German 6th Army attacks. Attempts to breach trench.



Germany rolls a 6. WA roll a 2. CP win. Trench breached.



German 6th Army attacks.



Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 1. CP win. Trench breached.



German 6th Army attacks. BEF defends.



Germany rolls a 1. WA roll a 3. Inspired Leadership reroll.



Germany rolls a 5. WA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.



German 3rd Army attacks Paris from Verdun, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.



Germany rolls a 5 and a 5. WA roll a 5. CP win. Trench breached.



German 3rd Army attacks.



Germany rolls a 1. WA roll a 4. German 3rd Army spent.



German 7th Army attacks.



Germany rolls a 1. WA roll a 4. German 7th Army spent.



German 4th Army attacks.



Germany rolls a 5. WA roll a 2. CP win. CP win. Trench breached.



German 4th Army attacks. British 2nd Army defends.



Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.



The Lamps Are Going Out seems, to me, be a game about initiative. Making attacks to disrupt your enemy is seizing that initiative. If you are constantly attacking then your opponent can't do anything on their turn other than repair the damage that you did, meaning that you are able to set the momentum of the game. Of course, when an attack goes badly, you leave yourself open to counter-offensive, as seen several times in this game.



German 5th Army attacks Ukraine from Galicia. Russian 2nd Army defends.



Germany rolls a 5. EA/USA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.



German 1st Army attacks Estonia from Lithuania. Russian 5th Army defends, using Heavy Artilley.



Germany rolls a 4. EA/USA roll a 5 and a 1. TE win. German 1st Army spent.



Production Phase



U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 5. Remaining U-Boat spent.



Germany has 12 PPs. Germany refits 2 U-Boats, 1st to 7th armies, 11th, 17th and 18th armies.



Technology Draw: Germany draws P3 Jagdstaffels Formed. Germany keeps P3 Jagdstaffels Formed.



Germany returns G1 Poison Gas to the Technology Deck.



Germany deploys Air Superiority to Somme, Verdun and Brest-Litovsk.





Western Allies



Event Card Phase



WA draw Arms Race.



Hopefully a chance to catch up with German technology. I'll look for A Technologies.



Movement Phase



British 5th Army moves from British Isles to Paris.



Combat Phase



British 5th Army attacks Somme from Paris, using Heavy Artillery. German 17th defends.



WA roll a 6 and a 3. Germany rolls a 6. CP win due to Air Superiority. British 5th Army spent.



Welcome to France, boys.



French 1st Army attacks. German 17th Army defends.



WA roll a 6. Germany rolls a 5. TE win. Both armies spent. WA gain the Big Push +1 DRM.



British 3rd Army attacks. German 6th Army defends.



WA roll a 6(+1). Germany rolls a 1. Inspired Leadership reroll.



WA roll a 3(+1). Germany rolls a 3. TE win. Both armies spent.



British 4th Army attacks. German 2nd Army defends.



WA roll a 2(+1). Germany rolls a 1. TE win. Both armies spent.



Getting rid of those Inspired Leadership markers is important.



Production Phase



U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 9 and a 4. -2 PPs to Great Britain.



Italy has 2 PPs. Italy builds 5th Army (Fresh) in Venetia.



France has 4 PPs. France refits the 1st, 3rd, 9th and 10th armies.



Great Britain has 5 PPs. GB refits the MEF, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th armies.



Bonus Technology Draw: WA draw P1 Aerial Reconnaissance and P2 Synchronized Machine Guns, for no effect.



Technology Draw: WA draw P2 Synchronized Machine Guns, for no effect.



More bad technology draws.









Eastern Allies/USA



Event Card Phase



EA/USA draw Zimmermann Telegram! USA declares war on the Central Powers.



This is good. It takes the USA a while to moblise, but once they do they'll make a huge difference - not because of the extra armies, which are a minor help, but because they can make significant PP transfers to the other members of the TE.



Movement Phase



No movements.



Combat Phase



Russian 5th Army attacks Lithuania from Ukraine. German 10th Army defends.



EA/USA roll a 5. Germany rolls a 6. CP win. Russian 5th Army spent.



Russian 4th Army attacks Lithuania from Estonia. German 10th Army defends.



EA/USA roll a 2. Germany rolls a 2. TE win. Both armies spent.



Production Phase



US Fleet moves to the Blockade Box.



USA 1st, 2nd and 3rd armies deploy to USA, spent.



Russian has 5 PPs. Russia refits the 2nd, 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th armies.





Central Allies



Event Card Phase



CA draw Austro-Hungarian Ethnic Problems.



Movement Phase



AH 1st Army moves from Galicia to Serbia.



I need to be careful of Romanian and Greek entry into the war.



Combat Phase



AH 7th Army attacks Venetia from Austria, using Heavy Artilley. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. -1 DRM for AH Ethnic Problems. French 3rd Army defends.



CA roll a 5(-2) and a 4(-2). WA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.



AH 4th Army attacks Greece from Serbia. So...many...-1 DRMs. British 4th Army defends.



CP roll a 2(-3). WA roll a 2. TE win. AH 4th Army spent.



Every single AH attack has at least a -1 DRM this turn, and up to -3. What a mess they're in.



Turkish 3rd Army attacks Kars. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Russian CAU defends.



CA roll a 4(-1). EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.



At least you can count on the Turks.



Production Phase



Turkey has 1 PP. Turkey refits the 3rd Army.



AH has 3 PPs. AH refits the 4th, 6th and 7th armies.





End of Spring 1917













10 Posted Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:45 am

Posted Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:45 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls