OK I have played the two Basic scenarios solo - "Kashmir" and "Lahore", so now its time to go with the main Basic scenario - "Enough!".
This is a solo session report, hoping to build some knowledge for playing real opponent.
Optional Rules in play: Refugees, Supply, Light Infantry Infiltration.
Weather: Dry Season - Clear
Start setup:
Pre-game moves get both sides closer to the border, however the Pakistan forces are unable to destroy any bridges.
Around Haveli
Around Amritsar
Around Jammu
Around Kashmir
Air points: ROI - 5, IROP - 3
Contested airspace
Indian advance eliminates Combat Outposts in 2017, 1615 and 2017 but 1 step of 7/XI is eliminated in action.
Pakistan 10/IV is eliminated by heavy Indian attack in 2416.
Artillery support near Jammu forces Pakistan 15/XXX to retreat to Pasrur.
Indian paradrop into 2115 takes step loss due to ADF, then advances into Kasur to clear the city.
AH-64 takes step loss from supporting CS.
Pakistan attack in the mountains fails as 62/FNCA takes step loss.
Pakistan attack fails in 3709 - 19/X eliminated.
Pakistan loses AP in 1514, but does eliminate 6/X.
CO destroyed in Sialkot.
Pakistan pincers 29/IX and eliminates it in 3014.
In Kasur, India fails to clear city.
Overall position (end of T1)
Punjab
Lahore
Jammu
Border
Kashmir
So the refugees caused some delays getting troops to the frontline. However the Indian forces have made progress in clearing frontline fortifications and combat outposts.
