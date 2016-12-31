|
James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
Summer 1917
Germany
Event Card Phase
Germany draws Lettow-Vorbeck Campaigns!. Lettow-Vorbeck flipped to Fresh.
Movement Phase
German 2nd Army and Heavy Artillery move to Somme from Belgium.
Combat Phase
Lettow-Vorbeck attacks British East Africa from Tanga, with +2 DRM. BEAEF defends.
Germany rolls a 6(+2). BEAEF rolls a 2. Both armies spent.
German 5th Army attacks Ukraine from Galicia. Russian 3rd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 3. EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. German 5th Army spent.
German 9th Army attacks Minsk from Brest-Litovsk, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 10th Army defends, using Heavy Artillery.
Germany rolls a 4 and a 1. EA/USA roll a 6 and a 3. TE win. German 9th Army spent.
German 8th Army attacks. Russian 10th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 2. EA/USA roll a 3. Inspired Leadership reroll.
Germany rolls a 5. EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 18th Army attacks Minsk from Lithuania. Russian 12th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 2. EA/USA roll a 5. TE win. German 18th Army spent.
German 12th Army attacks Venetia from Austria. Italian 5th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 6. TE win. German 12th Army spent.
German 3rd Army attacks Paris from Verdun, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.
Germany rolls a 6 and a 2. WA roll a 5. CP win. Trench breached.
German 3rd Army attacks.
Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 6. TE win. German 3rd Army spent.
I felt that nothing was to be gained by pushing this attack further, so called a halt here. Little good came of this combat phase.
Production Phase
U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 5 and an 8. Both U-Boats spent.
Germany has 12 PPs to spend. Germany refits 2 U-Boats and the 3rd, 6th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 17th and 18th armies.
Germany refits Lettow-Vorbeck for free.
Germany transfers 1 PP to Bulgaria.
Germany transfers 2 PP to Austria-Hungary (1 PP for Shackled to a Corpse).
Technology Draw: Germany draws G1 Poison Gas. Germany keeps G1 Poison Gas.
Western Allies
Event Card Phase
WA draw Old Contemptibles, for no effect.
Way too late to the party, guys.
Movement Phase
IEF moves from Baghdad to Mosul.
It would be nice to knock Turkey out of the war. This is the first step...
Combat Phase
British 4th Army attacks Bulgaria from Greece. Defenders spent.
WA roll a 3. CA roll a 5. CP win. British 4th Army spent.
There goes my chance to knock Bulgaria out of the war before they can spend that German PP.
MEF attacks Jerusalem from Sinai. Turkish 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 5. CA roll a 2. TE win. Both armies spent.
IEF attacks Anatolia from Mosul, using Arab Revolt. Turkish 2nd Army defends, with +1 DRM for Mustafa Kemal.
WA roll a 2 and a 3. CA roll a 5(+1). CP win. IEF spent. Mustafa Kemaldiscarded.
French 10th Army attacks Verdun from Paris. Attempts to breach trench.
WA roll a 6. Germany rolls a 5. TE win. Trench breached.
French 10th Army attacks. Attempts to breach trench.
WA roll a 1. Germany rolls a 3. CP win. French 10th Army spent.
French 9th Army attacks. Attempts to breach trench.
WA roll a 5. Germany rolls a 6. CP win. French 9th Army spent.
BEF attacks. Attempt to breach trench.
WA roll a 4. Germany rolls a 2. Trench breached.
BEF attacks, using Heavy Artillery. German 3rd defends, using Heavy Artillery.
WA roll a 3 and a 3. Germany rolls a 6 and a 1. CP win. BEF spent.
French 1st Army attacks. German 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 2. Germany rolls a 4. CP win. Inspired Leadership reroll.
WA roll a 2. Germany rolls a 5. CP win. French 1st Army spent.
British 2nd Army attacks. German 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 5. Germany rolls a 2. TE win. Inspired Leadership reroll.
WA roll a 1. Germany rolls a 1. CP win due to Air Superiority. British 2nd Army spent.
For the love of God, man! Stop this slaughter right now!
A golden opportunity to recapture Verdun gone.
Production Phase
U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 9 and a 6. -2 PPs to Great Britain.
Italy has 1 PP to spend. Italy refits the 4th Army.
France has 2 PPs to spend. France refits the 1st and 9th armies.
Great Britain has 5 PPs to spend. GB refits the MEF, the BEF, the BEAEF and the 2nd and 4th armies.
Technology Draw: WA draw A2 Planned Barrages, for no effect.
That all feels like a missed opportunity to shift the balance of power in our direction.
Eastern Allies/USA
Event Card Phase
EA/USA draw Exile of the Greek King. Greece joins the TE, and deploys Greek 1st Army to Greece.
Excellent. Again we avoid a nasty Russian event and finally open up Greece to the Western Allies.
Movement Phase
Serbian 1st Army moves into Greece from Albania.
Combat Phase
Greek 1st Army attack Bulgaria from Greece. Defenders spent.
EA/USA rolls a 4. CA roll a 2. TE win. Greek 1st Army spent. Bulgaria is conquered.
Bulgarian 2nd Army eliminated. Bulgarian 1st Army moves to Serbia. Greek 1st Army moves to Bulgaria.
How about that? They just show up and get all the glory. Not that I'm complaining.
Russian 1st Army attacks Lithuania from Estonia. German 10th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 2. Germany rolls a 1. TE win. Both armies spent. Russian gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
Russian 4th Army attacks. German 18th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 4(+1). Germany rolls a 2. TE win. Both armies spent.
Russian 9th Army attacks. German 14th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 5(+1). Germany rolls a 2. TE win. Both armies spent.
Russian 12th Army attacks Lithuania from Minsk. Defenders spent.
EA/USA roll a 2. Germany rolls a 4. CP win. Russian 12th Army spent.
Another missed opportunity to liberate the Motherland from the enemy!
Russian 3rd Army attacks Brest-Litovsk from Ukraine. German 9th Army defends, using Heavy Artillery.
EA/USA roll a 6. Germany rolls a 2 and a 2. TE wins. Both armies spent. Russia gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
Russian 2nd Army attacks. German 8th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 4(+1). Germany rolls a 1. TE win. Inspired Leadership reroll.
EA/USA roll a 6(+1). Germany rolls a 3. TE win. Both armies spent.
Production Phase
Russia has 5 PPs. Russia refits the CAU, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th armies.
USA 1st Army refits.
Central Allies
Event Card Phase
CA draw Central Powers Starvation.
Another bad CA event, though it's worse for Germany than it is for Austria-Hungary.
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
AH 4th Army attacks Greece from Serbia. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. British 4th Army defends.
CA roll a 3(-1). WA roll a 4. TE win. AH 4th Army spent.
AH 1st Army attacks. British 4th Army defends.
CA roll a 4(-1). WA roll a 6. TE win. AH 1st Army spent.
That was a nice little opportunity to knock Greece out of the war straight away. It's passed now, as surely the WA will reinforce Greece in the autumn.
Turkish 1st Army attacks Bulgaria from Gallipoli. Defenders spent.
CA roll a 5. EA/USA roll a 1. CP win. Turkish 1st Army spent.
Greek 1st Army retreats to Greece. Turkish 1st Army advances to Bulgaria.
In an ideal world, the AH armies would have pulled off their statistically unlikely conquest of Greece, and the Greek 1st Army would have had nowhere to retreat to when the Turkish army beat it.
AH 6th Army attacks Venetia from Austria, using Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. Italian 5th Army defends.
CA roll a 6(-1) and a 4(-1). WA roll a 4. CP win. AH gain the Big Push +1 DRM.
AH 7th Army attacks. Italian 4th Army defends.
CA roll a 3(+1, -1). WA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.
AH 11th Army attacks. Italian 2nd Army defends.
CA roll a 5(+1, -1). WA roll a 5. CP win. Both armies spent.
AH 10th Army attacks. Italian 1st Army defends.
CA roll a 1(+1, -1). WA roll a 3. TE win. AH 10th Army spent.
Production Phase
Turkey has 1 PP to spend. Turkey refits 1st Army.
Bulgarian 1st Army disbanded to refit AH 4th Army.
AH has 5 PPs to spend. AH refits 1st, 6th, 7th, 10th and 11th armies.
End of Summer 1917
David Gómez Relloso
Spain
Dobro (Los Altos)
Burgos
Just a minor thing I noticed: you are applying a -1 die roll modifier when attacking Mountain spaces, but the rules refer to defenders, not attackers:
• Mountain Areas: Units defending in an area with a Mountain icon are awarded a +1 DRM to all their defending combat die rolls.
David
