I thought it would be interesting to document a solo game of the Helvetia Marches scenario from Caesar in Gallia, part of the Ancient Wars series. It's a single game year and the topic is likely to be of interest given there are a number of games on this part of history. At the end, I am hoping to have enough information to create a validated OOB setup play aid to post to the files section. Each post should be for a full game turn. I am also writing this from the perspective of the entire Ancient Wars series rather than the specific S&T issue game.
The setup didn't take too long, and serves as the same setup for the campaign scenario, De Bello Gallico. The Barbarian player has only one tribe in revolt (Helvetti ... perhaps they wanted to go to war against Times New Roman?). To win, they need to occupy the Aedui tribal center, which is located where the single stack of tan units is located, or an originally Roman city (the three red stacks). They have 46 Barbarian class combat factors. The Aedui only have 10 Barbarian factors and a veteran cavalry (2 factors).
Rome starts with a single legion, worth 5 veteran factors, with Julius Caesar and Labienus back in Rome (off board box) with 3 more like legions. They win by taking any 3 Barbarian cities. I am assuming that if neither or both conditions are met, the game is a draw, as this scenario states it does not use standard victory conditions.
I think that this should put the Barbarians at a disadvantage, as they probably need at least 3:1 superiority to have even odds, given the troop quality differences. Probably even more ... possibly 5 or 6 times more needed if any forces operate separate from "Chief", the Barbarian's leader who provides that benefit in troop quality.
To me, it seems that Chief will need to gain control of some other tribes and mobilize their units. So the Barbarians will need to acquire an Uprising strategem marker and play it. To do that, they must first acquire a Supreme Chief marker and make Chief the Big Chief.
There is a down side to this, in that discipline checks are needed each time these two types of markers are played. As Chief has a Regular troop quality rating, the odds of passing, getting "berserk", or failing are each 33%. So this approach will succeed only 1/9th of the time, and the leader will be killed 5/9ths of the time.
With those odds, the Barbarian player will need to first get Leader Rises or Recruit strategems (let's say 2 more leaders), and then attempt to make one of them Supreme Chief and to then conduct an Uprising.
From Caesar's perspective, a reasonable approach would be to assemble around the Aedui tribal center (responding to their ally's call for help) and then identify the three cities they wish to capture, such as the three located north of the Chemeni Mountains (between the tan and red stacks), as they are also in proximity to the Roman start cities that also need to be protected. The roads leading through these mountains would be key hexes for either side. They start with any one strategem marker, so I selected a Military marker. They will likely just use Military and Political markers for this scenario.
I also noted that the setup instructions for remaining forces are essential "all remaining units in the counter mix." That would be for those in the original Caesar in Gallia game. As I have all four games in the series, the OOB game aid will need to spell out what constitutes that mix, as I'm sure that gamers will store their punched counters in a variety of ways. I have mine sorted in baggies by magazine game, but that could easily change if I ever get to playing any of the multiple map scenarios.
That concludes my initial planning, with the next post being the opening move, Winter II 59 BC.
Winter II, 59 B.C.
No events first turn. Romans move first. Caesar draws 3 markers, and a fourth for starting in Rome. But Caesar first discovers a flaw in intelligence protocol; one of the Roman Military strategem markers has a misprinted back side, showing an Eagle rather than the "Strategem" text, making for a marked counter. I took that as well as an Agent and Political marker, and pasted a color photocopy of the correct backside text. So if a player can detect the fix, there's three that were "fixed."
Given that winter attrition is harsh and that there could be the need for giving Tribute to convert a Gallic city, the Romans select the 3 Political strategems and 1 more Military strategem (now has 2). Caesar and Labienus are going to stay in Rome and recruit one unit each. The Roman army does not start with any auxiliaries, so this is an opportunity to do so. First, recruiting cavalry will help with intelligence as the Romans (4-R-6) are stronger than the Barbarians though not as skilled (2-V-6), and allow for screening. This will likely allow for two stacks the Barbarians won't want to scout; one is obviously big and the other is screened. The second unit will be auxiliary infantry, providing some ranged combat capability.
All that is left to do for the Romans to do this turn is to consult the SPQR table (1 mandatory roll). A 10 provides "Minor Political Support" to reclaim one of the expended political markers. Romans end the turn with 2 Military and 2 Political strategems.
For the Barbarian's turn, Chief is NOT a supreme leader yet, as the Supreme Chief marker is still in the strategem pool. A total of 3 strategem markers are drawn for ownership of 15 (divided by 5) cities. Supreme Chief is selected and assigned to Chief I (henceforth referred to as Supreme Chief). The second is a Political marker, which is played by Supreme Chief to recruit Chief II. The third is a Military strategem, retained in case it's needed against a Roman attack.
The Barbarians then roll on the Tribal Council Table (1 mandatory roll). A 10 results in "Infighting," though it has no effect as the Barbarian player does not control 3+ tribes. On future turns, the Barbarians might consider using Political chits to gain additional rolls on this table, as it allows for some tribal mobilization and recruiting.
Before passing, a movement options is considered. There is a good chance that Caesar will enter the game using the trail at 4222. This is two away from the Helvetii tribal center. Winter march attrition is severe: 1-2 = no effect, 3 = forage (treat as X if force has more than 5 SPs), 4-6 = X (out of supply; eliminate HALF of all SPs rounded up). A big move, such as an early attack on the Aedui, is out of the question.
What might be considered is sending a single heavy mob into the Alpes (50/50 chance of surviving). If they survive, it would cost the Romans either a turn or a strategem marker (to conduct an Attack from March ... overrun). In the spirit of testing the theory, one of the mobs attempts the march and survives.
To make this happen, Supreme Chief and 2 mobs go on the march one hex out, drop off one mob, and return. Expends last marker (Military) to turn a N march result into a Succeed result. Die roll of 1 succeeded. No attrition suffered during the supply check in the mountains, and Helvetii has automatic supply.
