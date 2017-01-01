Rules



Hold the Line: The American Revolution» Forums » Sessions Subject: For the King ... and Long Island



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Subudai (Pete) Khan subudai) Australia Background. Played the 'Long Island' scenario today. I once again assumed the role of the British commander (my fifth time in this role). Both British artillery and all four Elite companies were deployed on the British left (with GEN Heister and one regular company in support) the British guns in the left most two deployment hexes allowed, each stacked with a British elite unit. The three British light companies and the dragons were on the extreme British right (next to the unoccupied hills). In between were the rest of the British regulars and GEN Howe.



Note, I haven't recounted every move, nor recorded every command point received. It makes for a more concise battle report.



The first five turns. On their left flank, the British artillery commenced a long range bombardment of the US regular unit defending the second pass. In two turns, needing a six to hit, I managed to lower US morale once. Luckily, US return shooting was equally abysmal. On the British right, a regular company advanced on the lone US militia on the extreme US left flank, and the British dragoons galloped up onto the empty adjacent hill, unloading their carbines. Infuriatingly, only one of the two US militia was shot down and the US player promptly withdrew his weakened militia off to the NW, behind the hill where - for a turn or two - it was safe from British fire. This pretty much set the scene for the remainder of the entire battle. Time and again, weakened US units would escape ultimate British sanction.



My Washington opponent, to his credit, held his nerve on the US right flank. Instead of prematurely withdrawing, he used what command points he had instead to skilfully pull back his forces on the US left flank every time the British closed to assault with the bayonet. At the end of the first five GT, US forces had pulled off all but their right-most hill outposts.



As the British, believing my light forces could close when needed, I ignored manoeuvring them in this phase of play. Instead, I used British command points to push forward my guns and elite companies on the British left flank, not against the massed militia and Washington, but against the American centre. This effectively forced the initial US withdrawal.



GT 6-10 Perhaps here I made another crucial error. Concentrated British pressure in the centre saw three regular British infantry units push through the right of my elite units, adjacent to the US centre. This meant British forces occupied the woods on the north side of the middle hill complex, but then I pushed them no further. The British dragoons did their job, riding down and shooting to pieces the previously weakened US militia unit that had attempted to flee from the US left flank, but I could not risk a rush on the US entrenchments; no 2 strength unit would survive regular infantry and cannons fire. As it transpired, I never again ventured the British regular forces in the centre closer to the US line.



Meanwhile, GEN Heister on the British left maintained constant pressure with cannon and elite companies against the US right flank. Using two command points per hex (one to move the guns, the other an accompanying unit of elite infantry), I leap-frogged both cannon equipped hexes of forces forward on alternate turns. The result was that Washington's regular infantry company was wiped out as it covered a general retreat by the three weaker US militia units on the US right flank (I was very lucky at this stage in the game as I was generally accumulating five command points a turn, the US player averaging just three. I could therefore move one regular unit in my centre, forcing the US player to evacuate units there and thus preventing him from generally firing with his right flank militia units as my cannons and grenadiers closed).



Still, the sacrifice by Washington's infantry unit proved crucial. The US militia units that got to retreat on the US right skirted the swamp as they strove to make the US entrenchments. Two of three militia units were later successfully evacuated by my erstwhile US opponent. Washington himself survived several close shaves from British fire when one's were rolled as his unit was shot to pieces.



However, at no point was Washington content to see his position over-run. Showing a very cool head under pressure, as the British regular infantry and dragoons pushed through the US centre, Washington astutely deployed the 'Worthington' infantry unit (one of the three US regular infantry units in reserve) to join General Putnam and the US guns at the US entrenchment line (the flags in this game are superb, so I put the 'Worthington' company 'flag' on one of the spare US standard bearers. It's now become a feature of every game that the 'Worthington' unit gets a guernsey as a US unit in each and every battle we play). In the meantime, General Washington himself, his unit destroyed, evacuated to the entrenchment line to join a weakened regular US infantry unit.



GT 11-15 The British had managed to lose just five figures up to the end of GT10, US forces had been retreating rather than firing that often. All this was about to change. From GT11 the US player took the hard call each and every game turn; even if he had just three command points, if he could evacuate a US unit, then he did, gambling he could get his units evacuated before I could destroy seven of them. As British commander, I have to confess I suddenly felt under a great deal of pressure. It now dawned on me that I didn't have 22 GT in which to leisurely finish off these pesky US colonials; in fact, I had just 17 game turns. This prompted wholesale concentration on advances and close order attacks on the British left (near the swamp) at the expense of all else.



Not wanting to lose the advantage my guns gave me, did I make an error by continuing to move both elite infantry unit and British cannon unit forward together (thereby using two precious command points each time I did so)? I hoped not. Certainly, the fighting proved bloody for US forces near the swamp. Three British elite and one regular infantry unit, a general and two British cannons; against that sort of firepower, US casualties escalated (I wiped out three units). This challenged the ability of Washington to defend the US position, especially as the US player steadfastly insisted on evacuating a US unit each game turn.



Washington, however, was also very clever; as British grenadiers overran the entrenchment closest to the swamp, US forces withdraw to the vacant entrenchment adjacent (their sharpened stakes protecting their position from my next close assault). Collectively, US delay tactics and a whole-hearted focus on evacuation ensured that by the end of GT15, five US units had been evacuated. Worse, thanks too to some very clever withdrawals of damaged US units and the stout rearguard sacrifice of two US regular infantry units, the British had managed to destroy only five US units. I would lose the battle if I had not destroyed seven!



GT 16 & 17 It's an awful feeling, that moment you realise your opponent has led you by the nose to your impending defeat. As GT16 opened, one British cannon unit was positioned in the hill hex next to the swamp, two hexes away from the nearest US unit. A British elite infantry unit (morale now 3, not 4) was in the US entrenchment hex adjacent. The second British cannon unit and a 3 strength unit of British regular infantry was in the hex SE of the US entrenchment. To the right of the regular British infantry unit was another British elite infantry unit. Every other British unit was three or more hexes from the US entrenchments (half the British army was idle the other side the hills, thanks to a lack of command points with which to move them).



On the American rebel side, one US infantry unit (Morale now 3, not 4, thanks to earlier losses) was in the US entrenchment adjacent to the British. In the entrenchment next to the 3 strength US infantry was General Putnam, a US cannon and the still 4 strength 'Worthington' infantry unit (conveniently - for the US - situated WITHIN the US entrenchment line). Further away were two US four-strength infantry units; one in the northern most entrenchment with General Washington, the other on the hill at the top end of the US defence line. Two US infantry units were still in reserve.



As luck would have it, the US unit closest to the British, despite being pounded by everything the British could fire at it, lost only one US figure. Two figures survived to face the impending British close assault. Tragically for the British, the US unit rolled a 2, passing its morale test, thereby guaranteeing it would not retreat (I would have to annihilate it if I was to advance). Worse followed as the British close assault killed just one figure, leaving the US standard bearer alone in the hex. My opponent, needless to say, was delighted, announcing there and then the inauguration of a new form of Congressional unit citation for his shattered survivors. I myself contemplated the worst as the US player managed four command points. He promptly evacuated his sixth unit, the newly-minted congressional heroes. Meanwhile, he turned his guns on my right most elite infantry unit, killing two of the four figures in the British unit.



GT17. This was it. No matter what I did this turn, unless I managed to destroy two US units and thereby secure two victory points, the US player could not fail to evacuate a seventh US unit. Needless to say, we did not do well. Desultory cannon fire took down just one lone infantry figure in the Worthington unit. I had not one unit that could make a close assault. British morale was crushed as Washington saw off the evacuation of a seventh US unit. Another US victory achieved (the fifth in our campaign of five games to date). What a calamity for the forces of the British empire!



A few final observations Superb game this one. OK, some terrain tiles - yes, I'm talking about the rivers - are too small for the hexes; but that is a relatively minor issue and also seems the game's only fault. The game system itself, the figures and the absolutely superb forest as well as town hexagon artwork are sublime, collectively evoking a very 1776 feeling in every game we play (helped in no small measure by use of Rdoxx wooden hill hexes wherever we have hills; highly recommend you purchase a quantity of the larger ones from the supplier).



In terms of tactics, I need to undergo a mental mind-shift playing as the British, accepting that having one's units shot to pieces as you close up for close assault is a necessity if you want to win. Close assault is the only way to guarantee you can overwhelm the Americans. A two-strength militia unit shoots with three dice, just like a British 4 strength unit; however, a militia unit has scant chance surviving a close assault from a 4 strength British unit. But don't be silly either; you need to close assault with at least two units. The defender will find it hard to annihilate both as they close. 5 Posted Sun Jan 1, 2017 3:17 am

