« Prev
Next »
Round House: Expert Promo Cards
$5.00
Swinging Jivecat Voodoo Lounge: Bonus Promo Cards
$5.00
Metal Cubes - 8 mm - Bag of 30
$6.00
Guilds of London: Solo Rules Card
$3.00
The Last Friday: Buby
$5.00
Citrus: New Landscape Tiles
$5.00
Crabs
$18.00
Deus: Promo Temples
$5.00
City of Spies: Promo Cards
$5.00
Deutscher Spielepreis 2016 Goodie Box
$18.00
Orléans: Neue Ortskarten N°3
$6.00
Wooden Meeples - Bag of 10
$4.00
The Flow of History
$40.00
Railways of the World: Event Deck
$10.00
Tzolk'in: The Mayan Calendar: Mini Expansion 2
$5.00
Cacao: Big Market
$5.00
A Handful of Stars - PREORDER
$70.00
Orléans: Neue Ortskarten N°2
$6.00
The Red Dragon Inn: Gizmo-Grade Oil
$3.00
Glass Road: Harlekin
$3.00
Imperial Settlers: Storage Tiles
$5.00
Simurgh: Call of the Dragonlord - Limited Promo Cards
$10.00
"Rattlebones" Prototyping Dice
$6.00
Cacao: Chocolatl – New Storage Spaces
$5.00
Round House: 1st Expansion – Additional Tiles
$5.00
Robinson Crusoe: Adventure on the Cursed Island – Beach Card Mini Expansion
$5.00
Vinhos Deluxe Edition: Experts Expansion Pack
$10.00
Orléans: Neue Ortskarten N°1
$6.00
Crazy Karts: Accelerators
$5.00
3 Wishes: More Genies! Promo Card
$3.00
Vinhos Deluxe Edition: Connoisseur Expansion Pack
$10.00
Above and Below: Groves
$5.00
Board Game Advent Calendar 2016
$50.00
Robinson Crusoe: Adventure on the Cursed Island – Secret Trait Cards
$5.00
Tiny Epic Western: The Tycoon
$3.00
The Manhattan Project: Energy Empire - Missile Crisis
$3.00
Cacao: Golden Temple
$5.00
Retreat to Darkmoor: Legendary Expansion
$5.00
Terra Mystica: Alternate Art Landscape Tiles
$3.00
27th Passenger: A Hunt on Rails – True Colors Promo Pack
$5.00
Tzolk'in: The Mayan Calendar: Mini Expansion 1
$5.00
Russian Railroads: American Railroads
$22.00
Eclipse: Black Hole
$8.00
Translucent Plastic Cubes - 8 mm - Bag of 50
$3.00
Robinson Crusoe: Adventure on the Cursed Island – Trait Cards II
$5.00
Catan: Catan Day 2015 Exclusive Expansion
$6.00
Madeira: The Ambassadors
$5.00
Deception: Murder in Hong Kong – GameBoyGeek Season 4 Kickstarter Promo
$5.00
Guns & Steel: Renaissance
$32.00
Orléans: Neue Ortskarten N°4
$6.00
Recommend
1 
 Thumb up
 Hide
1 Posts

The Lamps Are Going Out» Forums » Sessions

Subject: A Detailed Learning Game - Fall 1917 Turn rss

Your Tags: Add tags
Popular Tags: [View All]
James Webb
(revgiblet)
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
flag msg tools
mb
Fall 1917

Germany

War weariness is setting in. Thanks to Central Powers Starvation we'll only have 10 PPs this Production Phase, but we already have 7 spent armies on the board. However, despite this there is only one thing that we can do. We must keep attacking!

Event Card Phase

Germany draws The Red Baron.

Kind of pointless when we're the only one with P Technology.

Movement Phase

No movements.

Combat Phase

Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerilla attack against the BEAEF.

Germany rolls a 5. BEAEF spent.

German 4th Army attacks Paris from Verdun. +1 DRM for Poison Gas. Attempts to breach trench.

Germany rolls a 1(+1). WA roll a 6. TE win. German 4th Army spent.

German 3rd Army attacks.

Germany rolls a 3. WA roll a 4. TE win. German 3rd Army spent.

German 7th Army attacks.

Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 4. TE win. German 7th Army spent.

German 17th Army attacks Paris from Somme, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.

Germany rolls a 6 and a 6. WA roll a 5. CP win. Trench breached.

German 17th Army attacks.

Germany rolls a 5. WA roll a 5. Trench breached.

German 17th Army attacks. BEF defends, using Heavy Artillery.

Germany rolls a 3. WA roll a 2 and a 1. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.

German 9th Army attacks. French 9th Army defends.

Germany rolls a 1(+1). WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.

German 2nd Army attacks. French 1st Army defends.

Germany rolls a 5(+1). WA roll a 6. CP win. Both armies spent.

German 11th Army attacks. British 2nd Army defends.

Germany rolls a 1(+1). WA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.

A serious of good rolls from the Somme offset the bad ones from Verdun. If we can keep the Western Allies on the defensive that will allow us to refit our troops in the East.

Production Phase

U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 7 and a 7. No attrition.

Germany has 10 PPs to spend. Germany refits the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th armies.

Technology Draw: Germany draws A3 Stosstruppen, for no effect.

CP Air Superiority placed in Verdun, Somme and Brest-Litovsk.


Western Allies

The Germans are being worn down. Greece is open. I can hear First Lord of the Admiralty, Sir Winston, muttering something in my ear about the Balkans being a 'soft underbelly' and asking me to deploy more troops there. Sounds better than the Gallipoli suggestion he was making a little while ago...

Event Card Phase

WA draw Mine Exploded.

This will come in handy for our next attack on Verdun.

Movement Phase

British 3rd Army moves to Greece from Paris.

Moving troops from Paris sounds risky, but even if the Germans reinforce their troops next turn we will hold. It's a calculated risk.

Combat Phase

MEF attacks Jerusalem from Sinai, using Arab Revolt. Defenders spent.

WA roll a 4 and a 2. CA roll a 4. TE win.

Turkish 4th Army retreats to Damascus. MEF advances to Jerusalem.

Pushing the Turks back...

Production Phase

U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 7 and a 6. -2 PPs to Great Britain.

Italy has 1 PP to spend. Italy refits the 2nd Army.

France has 2 PPs to spend. France refits the 1st and 9th armies.

Great Britain has 5 PPs to spend. GB refits the MEF, BEF, BEAEF and the 2nd and 5th armies.

Technology Draw: WA draw P3 Royal Air Force Created, for no effect.

Honestly, our boffins are the worst in the free world. I should have drawn another tech I can use by now, surely!




Eastern Allies/USA

Event Card Phase

EA/USA draw Romania Joins the Triple Entente. Romania deploys the 1st and 2nd armies to Romania.

Excellent news for our plans in the Balkans!

Movement Phase

No movements.

Combat Phase

Romanian 1st Army attacks Bulgaria from Romania. Turkish 1st Army defends.

WA roll a 2. CA roll a 3. CP win. Romanian 1st Army spent.

Russian 2nd Army attacks Galicia from Ukraine. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. AH 2nd Army defends.

EA/USA roll a 2(-1). CA roll a 5. CP win. Russian 2nd Army spent.

Russian CAU Army attacks Erzurum. Turkish 2nd Army defends.

EA/USA roll a 6. CA roll a 4. TE win. Both armies spent.

Production Phase

1st Serbian Army disbanded to refit 1st Greek Army.

Russia has 5 PPs to spend. Russian refits the CAU, 2nd, 9th and 12th armies.

Russian transfers 1 PP to Romania.

USA refits the 2nd Army.


Central Allies

Event Card Phase

CA draw Allenby. Allenby token placed on IEF.

The CA has some bad events in their deck...

Movement Phase

AH 6th Army moved to Galicia from Austria.

It's bad juju, having to weaken the Italian Front, but Romanian entry and Russian refusal to lay down and die is causing us problems.

Combat Phase

AH 1st Army attacks Romania from Serbia. -1 DRM for Mountain Terrain. -1 DRM for Shackled to a Corpse. Romanian 2nd Army defends.

CA roll a 3(-2). EA/USA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.

AH 6th Army attacks Romania from Galicia. -1 DRM for Mountain Terrain. Defenders spent.

CA roll a 5(-1). EA/USA roll a 4. CP win. Romania conquered.

2nd Romanian Army eliminated. 1st Romanian Army retreats to Ukraine. AH 6th Army advances into Romania.

So much for the Romanians. Thanks for playing!

AH 2nd Army attacks Ukraine from Galicia, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 2nd Army defends.

CA roll a 3 and a 6. EA/USA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.

All in all, not a bad combat phase for the Austro-Hungarians.

Production Phase

Turkey has 1 PP to spend. Turkey refits the 4th Army.

AH has 3 PPs to spend. AH refits the 1st, 2nd and 6th armies.


End of Fall 1917








1 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
  • [+] Dice rolls
Front Page | Welcome | Contact | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Advertise | Support BGG | Feeds RSS
Geekdo, BoardGameGeek, the Geekdo logo, and the BoardGameGeek logo are trademarks of BoardGameGeek, LLC.