Fall 1917
Germany
War weariness is setting in. Thanks to Central Powers Starvation we'll only have 10 PPs this Production Phase, but we already have 7 spent armies on the board. However, despite this there is only one thing that we can do. We must keep attacking!
Event Card Phase
Germany draws The Red Baron.
Kind of pointless when we're the only one with P Technology.
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerilla attack against the BEAEF.
Germany rolls a 5. BEAEF spent.
German 4th Army attacks Paris from Verdun. +1 DRM for Poison Gas. Attempts to breach trench.
Germany rolls a 1(+1). WA roll a 6. TE win. German 4th Army spent.
German 3rd Army attacks.
Germany rolls a 3. WA roll a 4. TE win. German 3rd Army spent.
German 7th Army attacks.
Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 4. TE win. German 7th Army spent.
German 17th Army attacks Paris from Somme, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.
Germany rolls a 6 and a 6. WA roll a 5. CP win. Trench breached.
German 17th Army attacks.
Germany rolls a 5. WA roll a 5. Trench breached.
German 17th Army attacks. BEF defends, using Heavy Artillery.
Germany rolls a 3. WA roll a 2 and a 1. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 9th Army attacks. French 9th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 1(+1). WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 2nd Army attacks. French 1st Army defends.
Germany rolls a 5(+1). WA roll a 6. CP win. Both armies spent.
German 11th Army attacks. British 2nd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 1(+1). WA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.
A serious of good rolls from the Somme offset the bad ones from Verdun. If we can keep the Western Allies on the defensive that will allow us to refit our troops in the East.
Production Phase
U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 7 and a 7. No attrition.
Germany has 10 PPs to spend. Germany refits the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th armies.
Technology Draw: Germany draws A3 Stosstruppen, for no effect.
CP Air Superiority placed in Verdun, Somme and Brest-Litovsk.
Western Allies
The Germans are being worn down. Greece is open. I can hear First Lord of the Admiralty, Sir Winston, muttering something in my ear about the Balkans being a 'soft underbelly' and asking me to deploy more troops there. Sounds better than the Gallipoli suggestion he was making a little while ago...
Event Card Phase
WA draw Mine Exploded.
This will come in handy for our next attack on Verdun.
Movement Phase
British 3rd Army moves to Greece from Paris.
Moving troops from Paris sounds risky, but even if the Germans reinforce their troops next turn we will hold. It's a calculated risk.
Combat Phase
MEF attacks Jerusalem from Sinai, using Arab Revolt. Defenders spent.
WA roll a 4 and a 2. CA roll a 4. TE win.
Turkish 4th Army retreats to Damascus. MEF advances to Jerusalem.
Pushing the Turks back...
Production Phase
U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 7 and a 6. -2 PPs to Great Britain.
Italy has 1 PP to spend. Italy refits the 2nd Army.
France has 2 PPs to spend. France refits the 1st and 9th armies.
Great Britain has 5 PPs to spend. GB refits the MEF, BEF, BEAEF and the 2nd and 5th armies.
Technology Draw: WA draw P3 Royal Air Force Created, for no effect.
Honestly, our boffins are the worst in the free world. I should have drawn another tech I can use by now, surely!
Eastern Allies/USA
Event Card Phase
EA/USA draw Romania Joins the Triple Entente. Romania deploys the 1st and 2nd armies to Romania.
Excellent news for our plans in the Balkans!
Movement Phase
No movements.
Combat Phase
Romanian 1st Army attacks Bulgaria from Romania. Turkish 1st Army defends.
WA roll a 2. CA roll a 3. CP win. Romanian 1st Army spent.
Russian 2nd Army attacks Galicia from Ukraine. -1 DRM for Mountain terrain. AH 2nd Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 2(-1). CA roll a 5. CP win. Russian 2nd Army spent.
Russian CAU Army attacks Erzurum. Turkish 2nd Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 6. CA roll a 4. TE win. Both armies spent.
Production Phase
1st Serbian Army disbanded to refit 1st Greek Army.
Russia has 5 PPs to spend. Russian refits the CAU, 2nd, 9th and 12th armies.
Russian transfers 1 PP to Romania.
USA refits the 2nd Army.
Central Allies
Event Card Phase
CA draw Allenby. Allenby token placed on IEF.
The CA has some bad events in their deck...
Movement Phase
AH 6th Army moved to Galicia from Austria.
It's bad juju, having to weaken the Italian Front, but Romanian entry and Russian refusal to lay down and die is causing us problems.
Combat Phase
AH 1st Army attacks Romania from Serbia. -1 DRM for Mountain Terrain. -1 DRM for Shackled to a Corpse. Romanian 2nd Army defends.
CA roll a 3(-2). EA/USA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.
AH 6th Army attacks Romania from Galicia. -1 DRM for Mountain Terrain. Defenders spent.
CA roll a 5(-1). EA/USA roll a 4. CP win. Romania conquered.
2nd Romanian Army eliminated. 1st Romanian Army retreats to Ukraine. AH 6th Army advances into Romania.
So much for the Romanians. Thanks for playing!
AH 2nd Army attacks Ukraine from Galicia, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 2nd Army defends.
CA roll a 3 and a 6. EA/USA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.
All in all, not a bad combat phase for the Austro-Hungarians.
Production Phase
Turkey has 1 PP to spend. Turkey refits the 4th Army.
AH has 3 PPs to spend. AH refits the 1st, 2nd and 6th armies.
End of Fall 1917
