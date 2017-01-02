« Prev
The Lamps Are Going Out» Forums » Sessions

Subject: A Detailed Learning Game - Winter 1917 Turn

mb
Winter 1917

Germany

Event Card Phase

Germany draws Walter Rathenau.

Well, that should seal our technological domination...

Movement Phase

No movements.

Combat Phase

Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerilla attack against the BEAEF.

Germany rolls a 3. No effect.

German 6th Army attacks Paris from Somme, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.

Germany rolls a 5 and a 2. WA roll a 4. Trench breached.

German 6th Army attacks.

Germany rolls 6. WA roll a 3. Trench breached.

Germany 6th Army attacks. BEF defends, using Heavy Artillery.

Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 6 and a 3. TE win. Germany 6th Army spent.

German 2nd Army attacks. BEF defends.

Germany rolls a 1. WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.

Germany 11th Army attacks. British 2nd Army defends.

Germany rolls a 2(+1). WA roll a 4. CP win. German 11th Army spent.

German 4th Army attacks Paris from Verdun, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.

Germany rolls a 4 and a 1. WA roll a 2. Trench breached.

German 4th Army attacks.

Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 4. Trench breached.

German 4th Army attacks. British 2nd Army defends.

Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.

German 3rd Army attacks. French 9th Army defends.

Germany rolls a 4(+1). WA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.

German 7th Army attacks. French 1st Army defends.

Germany rolls a 1(+1). WA roll a 6. TE win. German 7th Army spent.

The purpose of these attacks was purely to keep the WA suppressed.

German 9th Army attacks Ukraine from Brest-Litovsk, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 3rd Army defends.

Germany rolls a 4 and a 4. EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.

German 8th Army attacks. Russian 8th Army defends.

Germany rolls a 5(+1). EA/USA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent.

Production Phase

U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 6 and a 7. 1 U-Boat spent.

Germany has 12 PPs to spend. Germany refits 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 17th and 18th armies.

Germany transfers 1 PP to Austria-Hungary, for Shackled to a Corpse.

Germany transfers 1 PP to Turkey.

Bonus Technology Draw: Germany draws A2 Planned Barrages and A3 Stosstruppen. Germany keeps A2 Planned Barrages.

Germany places Heavy Artillery in Lithuania.

Technology Draw: Germany draws G1 Poison Gas. Germany keeps G1 Poison Gas.


Western Allies

Event Card Phase

WA draw Tank Corps.

Surely we can get some tech now!

Movement Phase

No movements.

Combat Phase

BEAEF attacks Tanga from British East Africa. Lettow-Vorbeck defends.

WA roll a 6. Germany rolls a 1. Both armies spent.

British 3rd Army attacks Serbia from Greece. AH 4th Army defends. +1 DRM for Mountain terrain.

WA roll a 3. CA roll a 3(+1). CP win. British 3rd Army spent.

British 4th Army attacks. AH 4th Army defends.

WA roll a 1. CA roll a 4(+1). CP win. British 4th Army spent.

Production Phase

U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 6. 1 PP to Great Britain.

Italy has 1 PP to spend. Italy refits the 4th Army.

France has 2 PPs to spend. France refits the 9th and 10th armies.

Great Britain has 6 PPs to spend. GB refits the BEAEF, the BEF, the 2nd, 3rd and 4th armies.

GB transfers 1 PP to France.

Bonus Technology Draw: WA draw P2 Synchronized Machine Guns and G1 Poison Gas, for no effect.

Technology Draw: WA draw G1 Poison Gas. WA keep G1 Poison Gas.

That's another poor showing from our R&D division.




Eastern Allies/USA

Event Card Phase

EA/USA draw Russian Worker Unrest.

This is why it doesn't hurt to have an army hanging around in Petrograd.

Movement Phase

No movements.

Combat Phase

Russian CAU Army attacks Erzurum from Kars. Turkish 3rd Army defends.

EA/USA roll a 2. CA roll a 5. CP win. Russian CAU Army spent.

When Germany is sending Turkey a PP, sometimes it's not a bad idea to attack to try and force Turkey's hand on where to spend those PPs. This time it turned out to be a bad idea.

Production Phase

Russian has 5 PPs to spend. Russia refits the CAU, 3rd, 8th, 10th and 11th armies.

Romanian 1st Army disbanded to refit Russian 2nd Army.

USA refits the 3rd Army.


Central Allies

Event Card Phase

CA draw Von Straussenburg. VS token placed on AH 6th Army.

Movement Phase

No movements.

Combat Phase

Turkish 4th Army attacks Jerusalem from Damascus. MEF defends.

CA roll a 4. WA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent.

AH 6th Army attacks Ukraine from Romania. Russian 2nd Army defends.

CA roll a 1. EA/USA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.

AH 2nd Army attacks Ukraine from Galicia, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 3rd Army defends.

CA roll a 4 and a 2. EA/USA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent. AH gains the Big Push +1 DRM.

AH 3rd Army attacks. Russian 8th Army defends.

CA roll a 3(+1). EA/USA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.

AH 5th Army attacks. Russiah 7th Army defends.

CA roll a 3(+1). EA/USA roll a 5. TE win. AH 5th Army spent.

Production Phase

Turkey has 2 PPs to spend. Turkey refits the 3rd and 4th Armies.

Austria-Hungary has 3 PPs to spend. AH refits the 2nd, 3rd and 6th Armies.


End of Winter 1917





3 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
  • [+] Dice rolls
